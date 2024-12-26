Share this link: NotSafeAndNotEffective.com

Please start by watching the video below:

Resource Center:

The purpose of this Resource Center is to make it easier for those who want to learn more to be able to access a wealth of information about the mRNA “vaccines” all in one location.

This Resource Center provides easy access to the best-of-the-best EVIDENCE showing that the Pfizer and Moderna mRNA “vaccines” should be removed from the marketplace IMMEDIATELY.

This series of articles/chapters will be published one per day beginning on December 26, 2024.

You may read all 26 articles/chapters now (before they are officially published) by clicking on the links below, but the comment section on each individual article will not be available until the scheduled publication date listed in parentheses below.

If you have any questions or suggestions, please feel free to comment on this article or contact James Roguski directly at 310-619-3055 via phone, text, Signal, Telegram or WhatsApp.

The existential problem that we all face is much bigger than you can possibly imagine.

The mRNA injectables are NOT “vaccines.”

THEY MUST BE TAKEN OFF THE MARKET IMMEDIATELY.

The mRNA injectable products from Pfizer and Moderna are gene-based biological weapons delivered by a lipid nanoparticle vector that was brought to you courtesy of Operation Warp Speed and the United States Department of Defense.

These biological weapons present a well-documented, imminent hazard to the health of everyone on earth. They have already killed thousands, possibly millions of people, and, due to a process known as shedding, the devastation that they cause extends even to those who have never actually received an mRNA injection.

An astonishing campaign of propaganda surrounding “SARS-CoV-2 and “COVID-19” has been implemented to help achieve the goal of injecting billions of people with mRNA bioweapons.

These weapons are designed to turn healthy people into lifelong customers (patients) of the Pharmaceutical Hospital Emergency Industrial Complex.

https://rumble.com/v5l0wg9-dr.-david-martin-the-covid-bioweapons-jun-2024.html

Watch this 16 minute overview video that helps expose many of the fundamental lies that continue to be told about the mRNA injections.

https://rumble.com/v5tqddt-not-safe-and-not-effective-chd.html?mref=6gby3&mrefc=2

Pfizer DNA Detected in Colon Cancer Biopsy

https://x.com/kennycarmody/status/186474220666768

“An unmitigated train wreck in the pharmaceutical space.”

https://rumble.com/v5w0nfz-pfizer-dna-detected-in-colon-cancer-biopsy-kevin-mckernan-presents-findings.html?start=66s

mRNA vaccines increasingly weaken the immune system with each booster

https://rumble.com/v5fpna5-new-science-shows-mrna-jabs-weaken-the-immune-system.html

SUMMARY DOCUMENTS

The 10 documents below offer summaries of the information regarding the “vaccine” issue that are of varying length and depth.

1. One Page Flyer

Click on the flyer below to save it to your phone, tablet or computer and share it far and wide on social media or print it out and distribute it widely in the physical world.

Download the PDF version of the flyer below:

Not Safe And Not Effective Flyer 378KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

2. Three Page Executive Summary

Three Page Executive Summary 164KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

3. Doctors for COVID Ethics

On COVID vaccines: Why they cannot work, and irrefutable evidence of their causative role in deaths after vaccination

A fundamental mistake underlying the development of the COVID-19 vaccines was to neglect the functional distinction between the two major categories of antibodies which the body produces in order to protect itself from pathogenic microbes. The first category (secretory IgA) is produced by immune cells (lymphocytes) which are located directly underneath the mucous membranes that line the respiratory and intestinal tracts. The antibodies produced by these lymphocytes are secreted through and to the surface of the mucous membranes. These antibodies are thus on site to meet air-borne viruses, and they may be able to prevent viral binding and infection of the cells. The second category of antibodies (IgG and circulating IgA) occur in the bloodstream. These antibodies protect the internal organs of the body from infectious agents that try to spread via the bloodstream. Vaccines that are injected into the muscle – i.e., the interior of the body – will only induce IgG and circulating IgA, not secretory IgA. Such antibodies cannot and will not effectively protect the mucous membranes from infection by SARS-CoV-2. Thus, the currently observed “breakthrough infections” among vaccinated individuals merely confirm the fundamental design flaws of the vaccines. Measurements of antibodies in the blood can never yield any information on the true status of immunity against infection of the respiratory tract. https://doctors4covidethics.org/on-covid-vaccines-why-they-cannot-work-and-irrefutable-evidence-of-their-causative-role-in-deaths-after-vaccination/ https://doctors4covidethics.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/end-covax.pdf

4. The North Group Letter

As an international group of politicians and qualified professionals, we are gravely concerned about the effects of COVID-19 modified mRNA vaccines on our populations and call for their immediate suspension. We wish to focus your attention on three critical issues regarding the deployment of COVID-19 modified mRNA products that have profound implications for the health of our nations’ citizens. COVID-19 vaccines were never tested for their ability to block viral transmission. Hence, medical product regulators, as well as governments and governmental bodies, misled people in order to coerce them into accepting these products.

COVID-19 vaccines resulted in an unprecedented level of reported side effects, including deaths9 . Reproducible analyses of public data shows that it was a lottery as to which batch a person received and the side effects that they may have experienced.

Analyses by multiple, independent scientists evidence variable and excessive levels of residual plasmid DNA in vials of Pfizer and Moderna’s products - this foreign DNA is a by-product of the manufacturing processes and should never have made it into commercial vials. The above points raise critical but unquantified risks for human health that have been systematically avoided by the regulatory authorities charged with their oversight. Therefore, on behalf of the public we call for: An immediate halt to the use of COVID-19 modified mRNA vaccines and a product recall.

An independent and transparent investigation into their approval and use.

Scientific evidence that documents that there is absolutely no risk of damage to human DNA. https://northgroup.info/pdfs/NORTH_Group_Letter-2024-11-25.pdf

5. Unsafe and Defective

Clare Craig provided an extensive witness statement for the Health Advisory and Recovery Team (HART)

Hart Witness Statement Dr Clare Craig 16.9MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

https://peoplesvaccineinquiry.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2024/06/HART-Witness-Statement-Dr-Clare-Craig.pdf

http://TheHopeAccord.org

The two articles below provide an extensive summary of the problems associated with the COVID-19 “vaccines.”

6. Lessons Learned, Part 1

Due to the reclassification of gene therapy products as vaccines, none of their components have been thoroughly evaluated for safety in a manner commensurate with the testing of genetic products. The main concern, in a nutshell, is that these modmRNA injectables are designed to transform cells into viral protein factories. As Trougakos et al., 2022, and Acevedo-Whitehouse and Bruno 2023 have pointed out, the factories are not provided with any off-switch. Given the unacceptably high risk of death and other well-documented serious adverse events—such as heart damage, clotting and autoimmune disorders, and disabling neurological injuries (see our Part 2)—we urge governments to endorse and enforce a global moratorium on these modmRNA products and the lipid nanoparticle delivery platform, unless and until all relevant questions pertaining to causality, residual DNA, and aberrant protein production are resolved. We stand by our estimate of a 6-fold increase in deaths following the COVID-19 modmRNA injections, as it is based onrelativelyconservative assumptions and the best available data to date. https://www.ijvtpr.com/index.php/IJVTPR/article/view/101/341 (Part 1)

Covid 19 Modified Mrna Vaccines Lessons Learned Part 1 1.78MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

7. Lessons Learned, Part 2

The modmRNA COVID-19 injectable products are by definition prodrugs: they do not become active until administered to the human body, and, following administration, there are no studies to definitively ascertain how much spike protein will be produced in the host, much less where that production will take place. The publicized modus operandi of this technology is to introduce the coding material for the spike protein to human cells, such that the cells themselves will produce the protein by ribosomal translation. The number and identity of the cells likely to be transfected are unknown, and therefore we have no method to quantify either spike protein production or off-target protein production per cell in the in vivo setting. This means that variability of foreign protein-induced adverse event reactions are currently unpredictable, ranging from headaches, fatigue and fever symptoms on the “moderate” side of the adverse events spectrum, to paralysis, strokes, and sudden cardiac death on the “serious” side of the spectrum. Since we currently have no discernible way to predict serious adverse event occurrences, it seems criminal to allow this Russian roulette schema to persist in the context of injecting infants and young children, especially by coercion or mandate. We once again urge governments worldwide to mandate a moratorium on the modmRNA products until proper safety and toxicological studies are performed and openly shared with the scientific community. https://www.ijvtpr.com/index.php/IJVTPR/article/view/104/359

Covid 19 Modified Mrna Vaccines Lessons Learned Part 2 1.98MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

8. Comirnaty Facts

The paper below by Ulrike Kammerer is an absolute masterpiece.

More and more people affected by suspected vaccine damage are realizing in their lawsuits that they need reliable and verifiable facts about the BioNTech vaccine Comirnaty in court. To help plaintiffs and their lawyers with their arguments, we have compiled the detailed document linked below on the mechanism of action and potential harm of this injection. The authors hope that judges will develop a greater understanding of the problems caused by mRNA vaccinations and make appropriate rulings. https://www.mwgfd.org/2024/12/fakten-zu-comirnaty-wirkmechanismen-und-schadpotential/

Comirnaty Facts 4.6MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

9. mRNA Vaccine Toxicity

Mrna Vaccine Toxicity 5.44MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Download

https://howbadismybatch.com/mrna-vaccine-toxicity.pdf

10. Toxic Shot

CLICK ABOVE FOR DETAILS

https://www.amazon.com/Toxic-Shot-Facing-Dangers-Vaccines/dp/B0D8FZC157/

INDIVIDUALS

Countless individuals have contributed to the body of knowledge that has collectively exposed the truth over the past 5 years.

Please watch and share the 51 videos below.

The videos below are listed in increasing length, with brief videos at the top of the list and longer videos further down the list. The length of each video is given in parentheses.

1. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (0:30)

https://rumble.com/v5s994k-rfk-jr.-exposes-the-truth-around-the-covid-19-mrna-patents.html

2. Dr. Andrew Zywiec (1:11)

https://rumble.com/v59fpbp-dr.-andrew-zywiec-m.d.-covid-vaccines-are-bioweapons.-7-29-2024.html?e9s=src_v1_upp

3. Dr. Marivic Villa (1:16)

https://rumble.com/v59fppx-dr.-marivic-villa-its-a-bioweapon.-7-29-2024.html?e9s=src_v1_upp

4. Dr. Meryl Nass (1:17)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/Fu4nkMKtk0xY/

5. Dr. Pierre Kory (1:21)

https://rumble.com/v2dkve0-these-vaccines-saved-no-one-dr.-pierre-kory.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp

6. Dr. Russell Blaylock (1:23)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/6bw2SQykLNpZ/

7. Dr. Charles Hoffe (1:29)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/dZvSPo5XsNQH/

8. Dr. William Makis (1:44)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/E85cFVyCOhp2

9. Dr. Ryan Cole (1:51)

https://rumble.com/v4l1aru-dr.-ryan-cole-md-discussing-spike-protein-toxicity..html

10. Former CDC Director Robert R. Redfield (1:55)

https://rumble.com/v5vzttq-former-cdc-director-robert-redfield.html

11. Dr. Kevin Stillwagon (2:03)

https://rumble.com/v21h9im-dr.-kevin-stillwagon-speaks-out-at-orange-county-board.html

12. James Roguski - July 23, 2021 (2:15)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/3TSncQYzaUxQ

13. Dr. Peter McCullough (2:23)

https://rumble.com/v10jdhn-autopsies-confirm-that-the-fingerprints-of-the-vaccine-are-everywhere-in-th.html

14. Dr. Joseph Ladapo (2:29)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/DKPJqkwZdezW/

15. Dr. Peter McCullough (3:05)

https://vigilantfox.news/p/shedding-concerns-it-looks-like-the

16. Dr. Janci Lindsay (3:11)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/pCVHBeQq7llp/

17. David Weisman (3:26)

https://rumble.com/v45u3d9-vaccine-dna-damage-fda-lied-to-fl-surgeon-general.-cdc-foia-shows-they-knew.html

18. Dr. Robert Malone (4:27)

https://rumble.com/v3w675v-moderna-patent-admits-that-dna-contamination-in-vaccines-can-cause-cancer-b.html

19. Dr. Robert Malone (4:32)

https://rumble.com/vqq7gc-dr.-robert-malone-before-you-inject-your-child.html?mref=6gby3&mrefc=17

20. Dr. Janci Lindsay (5:22)

https://rumble.com/v2r7esa--dr.-janci-chunn-lindsay-explains-dna-contamination-in-pfizer-and-moderna-c.html

21. Dr. Jessica Rose (6:13)

https://rumble.com/v4h2xwo-dr.-jessica-rose-phd-13-facts-on-covid-19-injections.html

22. Dr. Dan Stock (6:29)

https://rumble.com/vkwcb4-dr-dan-stock-specialist-in-immunology-and-inflammation-says-cdc-and-nih-is-.html?mref=6gby3&mrefc=31

23. Dr. Kirk Milhoan (6:37)

https://rumble.com/v1zo3n8-dr.-kirk-milhoan-senator-johnsons-covid-19-vaccine-roundtable.html

24. Dr. Paul Alexander (6:53)

https://rumble.com/v1b79s5-dr.-paul-alexander-telling-mps-directly-what-is-happening.-the-vaccinated-a.html

25. Dr. Kevin Stillwagon (7:03)

https://rumble.com/v5fp819-lies-and-truth-bombs.html

26. Dolores Cahill (8:05)

https://rumble.com/vcl7f5-could-a-covid-19-vaccine-cause-harm-even-death-over-time.html?mref=6gby3&mrefc=36

27. Dr. Aseem Malhotra (9:45)

https://rumble.com/v1ll4kd--dr-aseem-malhotras-new-peer-reviewed-paper-calls-for-a-complete-suspension.html

28. Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi (10:30)

https://rumble.com/vpx2j9-covid-vaccines-were-designed-to-fail-dr-sucharit-bhakdi.html

29. Stew Peters / Dr. Jane Ruby (12:00)

https://rumble.com/v5wvgtw-breaking-foia-confirms-jab-is-deadly-pfizer-fda-caught-hiding-bioweapon-dea.html

30. James Roguski - June 30, 2021 (13:13)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/DAGbYvaTyNmq

31. Dr. Ryan Cole (13:14)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/jm2euik7MlCV

32. Dr. Angus Dalgleish (13:16)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/PQgpXoENe1oP

33. Michael Yeadon (15:14)

https://rumble.com/v5qt5n2--dr-mike-yeadons-austrian-testimony-please-watch-and-share-15-mins.html

34. Dr. Robert Malone | Bret Weinstein | Steve Kirsch (15:19)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/NtQ3iGQeifvc/

35. Dr. Peter McCullough (16:50)

https://rumble.com/vhp8e1-massive-world-renowned-doctor-blows-lid-off-of-covid-vaccine.html

36. Dr. Peter McCullough (17:29)

https://rumble.com/v3itgyu-warning-about-the-mrna-harm-evidence.html

37. Andrew Bridgen (21:01)

https://rumble.com/v20t4i4-full-speech-british-mp-calls-for-immediate-suspension-of-covid-19-mrna-vacc.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp

38. James Roguski - July 18, 2021 (21:02)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/6Axg1sswPOFU

39. Dr. Ryan Cole (23:25)

https://rumble.com/v5amhp1-dr.-ryan-cole-lipid-nanoparticles-with-human-genes-are-a-medical-nuclear-he.html

40. Dr. Robert Malone (30:54)

https://www.lifesitenews.com/opinion/dr-robert-malone-covid-jabs-were-a-cia-operation-to-depopulate-the-world/

41. Michael Nevradakis and Kevin McKernan (36:37)

https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/shows/good-morning-chd/moratorium-now-stop-the-covid-shots/

42. Jonathan Weissman (49:49)

https://rumble.com/v1m584o-jonathan-weissman-on-covid-19-vaccines-what-you-should-have-been-told.html

43. Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi (54:25)

https://www.brighteon.com/fa4e9c8c-9782-4f84-bc12-a416ce0de90e

44. Karen Kingston (1:01:29)

https://rumble.com/v1pw1l5-cv19-ai-bioweapon-from-infection-to-injection-karen-kingston.html

45. Dr. Harvey Risch (1:16:40)

https://rumble.com/v58irkq-298-dr.-harvey-rischs-toxic-shot-challenges-covid-vaccine-safety.html

https://rumble.com/v51ii7h-dr.-james-thorp-may-31-2024-regina-saskatchewan.html?e9s=src_v1_upp

https://rumble.com/v4yrp8e-dr.-jessica-rose-may-30-2024-regina-saskatchewan.html?e9s=src_v1_upp

https://rumble.com/v4zuntr-dr.-sabine-hazan-may-31-2024-regina-saskatchewan.html?e9s=src_v1_upp

https://rumble.com/v503re0-dr.-pierre-kory-june-1-2024-regina-saskatchewan.html?e9s=src_v1_upp

50. Senator Ron Johnson - December 7, 2022 (3:02:41)

https://rumble.com/v1ze4d0-covid-19-vaccines-what-they-are-how-they-work-and-possible-causes-of-injuri.html?mref=6gby3&mrefc=28

51. Senator Ron Johnson - January 24, 2022 (5:36:11)

https://rumble.com/vt62y6-covid-19-a-second-opinion.html?mref=6gby3&mrefc=6

ORGANIZATIONS

MUST WATCH VIDEO:

https://rumble.com/v59gtx7-top-vaccinologists-fail-to-produce-science-to-support-safety.html

COVID “Vaccines”

https://thehighwire.com/?s=COVID+VACCINES

https://rumble.com/c/TheHighWire/videos

Previous Episodes/Live Streams

https://rumble.com/c/TheHighWire/livestreams

https://ChildrensHealthDefense.org/defender_category/covid/

Good Morning CHD

https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/browse-all/good-morning-chd/

The COVID Index

https://COVIDindex.science/topics/adverse-events

https://rumble.com/c/WorldCouncilForHealth

https://rumble.com/c/FLCCCALLIANCE

https://doctors4covidethics.org/mrna-vaccine-damage-evidence/

Medical Doctors For COVID Ethics

https://rumble.com/c/c-1504535

https://www.GlobalResearch.ca/?s=COVID+VACCINES&x=9&y=20

Download the report:

Nci 2024 Full Report With Transcripts November 28 2024 Final Rev 2 14.8MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

https://nationalcitizensinquiry.b-cdn.net/wp-content/uploads/2024/11/NCI-2024-Full-Report-with-Transcripts-November-28-2024-FINAL-Rev-2.0.pdf

https://rumble.com/user/NationalCitizensInquiryCA

If you would like to help make this Resource Center better or help to spread the word, please read the article below…

MORE

MORE

James Roguski

310-619-3055

JamesRoguski.substack.com/archive

NotSafeAndNotEffective.com

PCRfraud.com

MaskCharade.com

YourDoctorisaLIAR.com

NaturalCancerCures.org

ControlBloodSugarNaturally.com

I claim no copyright of any kind whatsoever, over any of my work, ever. Everyone is encouraged to copy any and all of it, in part, or in full, and use it for whatever purposes they wish. In fact, I would be delighted if someone were to copy this entire body of work. I encourage everyone to duplicate and mirror it in its entirety. I also encourage everyone to adapt and utilize the information in whatever manner they deem appropriate. No citation or other reference is requested or required. It would actually bring me great joy to see this information multiply exponentially and "go viral".

All content is free to all readers.

All support is deeply appreciated.

