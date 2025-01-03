FOR COMPLETE DETAILS: NotSafeAndNotEffective.com

Please watch the video overview of the “VAERS Aware” dashboards that are designed to help everyone explore the VAERS system.

Albert Benavides is VAERS Aware

Please watch the video below:

https://rumble.com/v65fd3j-albert-benavides-is-vaers-aware.html

PFIZER (United States)

Please note that nearly 2/3 of the adverse events were reported on behalf of women when compared to men (Pfizer).

MODERNA (United States)

Please note that OVER 2/3 of the adverse events were reported on behalf of women when compared to men (Moderna).

Read the VAERS reports of people who died within hours of receiving the COVID-19 injections:

https://www.vaersaware.com/3-hour-deaths

RFK Jr says 150,000 Reports "Disappeared" from VAERS

https://rumble.com/v21ddeo-rfk-jr-says-150000-reports-disappeared-from-vaers.html

VAERSAware has also examined data from the following:

New Zealand has powerfully censored the data below. They do not want the world to know how very effective the injections implicated in the demise of elderly people in New Zealand.

TOTAL DEATHS

Percentage of people who received the injection who died.

The vax fatality rate (column E) is clearly worse than the case fatality rate for COVID-19:

Number of deaths by individual age (Pfizer):

Number of deaths by 5-year age groupings (Pfizer):

Number of deaths that occurred after injection #1, #2, #3, #4, #5 or #6.

Do NOT skip the video below. Watch it!

https://www.bitchute.com/video/MZvw0blOGj87/

The Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS)

The official government platform for people to report their injuries has been weaponized by those who claim that the submissions are not “proven.”

https://vaers.hhs.gov/reportevent.html

https://wonder.cdc.gov/vaers.html

https://vaers.hhs.gov/data.html

VAERS is a passive reporting system, meaning it relies on individuals to send in reports of their experiences. Due to underreporting, the FDA’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) data represents far fewer than the number of actual events that have occurred.

In 2010, the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) commissioned a study, “Electronic Support for Public Health–Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (ESP:VAERS)”, which was carried out by Harvard consultants. Investigators concluded:

Adverse events from drugs and vaccines are common, but underreported. Although 25% of ambulatory patients experience an adverse drug event, less than 0.3% of all adverse drug events and 1-13% of serious events are reported to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Likewise, fewer than 1% of vaccine adverse events are reported. https://digital.ahrq.gov/sites/default/files/docs/publication/r18hs017045-lazarus-final-report-2011.pdf

Thus, more accurate figures are likely to be in the range of 7.7 to 100 times the numbers that are publicly reported.

https://www.cdc.gov/vaccine-safety-systems/media/pdfs/vaers-v2-sop-508.pdf

The authors of the motion attached a declaration by a whistleblower who came forward alleging deaths occurring within 72 hours of receiving a COVID vaccine are significantly under-reported in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS) maintained by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/americas-frontline-doctors-federal-lawsuit-halt-covid-vaccines-cdc-vaccine-deaths/

September 29, 2021

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/safety-signals-covid-vaccines-full-transparency-cdc-fda/

June 16, 2022

https://researchrebel.substack.com/p/new-foia-release-shows-cdc-lied-about

Cdc (roger Andoh) Email To Chd 107KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

https://jackanapes.substack.com/p/new-foia-release-shows-cdc-lied-about

June 21, 2022

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/cdc-vaers-covid-vaccine-safety/

June 23, 2022

Senator Ron Johnson’s letter to the CDC

Public health agencies’ ability to track and warn the public of potential adverse events connected to the COVID-19 vaccines is dependent on those agencies performing routine and thorough data analyses. As discussed during the October 22, 2020 teleconference on vaccine surveillance systems, a CDC official noted that CDC and FDA planned to use VAERS to conduct “data mining . . . every one to two weeks.” That official praised VAERS stating that it can “rapidly detect safety signals and can detect rare adverse events.” Indeed, as of June 10, 2022, VAERS reported 28,859 deaths worldwide following COVID-19 vaccination with 7,890 or 27 percent of those deaths occurring on day 0, 1, or 2 following COVID-19 vaccination. Given the effectiveness of VAERS to “detect safety signals,” it is unclear why CDC did not generate all the tables using VAERS and other surveillance data on COVID-19 vaccine adverse events even though it initially indicated that it would perform such analyses. https://www.ronjohnson.senate.gov/services/files/9914278B-A73B-4434-8349-91091138E18B

Senator Ron Johnson Letter To The Cdc June 23, 2022 130KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

November 4, 2022

Hundreds of cases of blindness/loss of vision.

Vaers Blindness Report 6.45MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

https://VAERSanalysis.info

The slide below was presented at the Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC) meeting on October 22, 2020 and provides a “Working list of possible adverse event outcomes” related to the COVID-19 vaccines.

“Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee October 22, 2020 Meeting Presentation.”

https://www.fda.gov/media/143557/download (page 17)

Please review the following table which lists the number of adverse events found in the VAERS data which match the “possible adverse event outcomes” listed above:

Please review the VAERS data that is graphically illustrated below:

SOURCE: https://vaersanalysis.info/2024/05/03/vaers-summary-for-covid-19-vaccines-through-4-26-2024/

Below is recent data from VAERS

CLICK HERE for access to all of the 38,000+ reports of people whose death was reported to VAERS.

https://www.medalerts.org/vaersdb/findfield.php?TABLE=ON&GROUP1=AGE&EVENTS=ON&VAX[]=COVID19&VAX[]=COVID19-2&DIED=Yes

It is quite unlikely that 2.6+ million people made up stories and submitted them to VAERS under the penalty of perjury.

https://OpenVAERS.com

Click on the links below for additional information

https://openvaers.com/covid-data/vaccine-lots

https://openvaers.com/covid-data/search-vaccine-lots

https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/10.1177/09246479241292008

https://petermcculloughmd.substack.com/p/study-reveals-covid-19-vaccines-have

Articles by Children’s Health Defense

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/vaers-undercounting-deaths-after-covid-shots/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/children-died-covid-shots-much-higher-vaers-reports-indicate/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/defender-in-depth-podcast-albert-benavides/

James Roguski

310-619-3055

JamesRoguski.substack.com/archive

NotSafeAndNotEffective.com

PCRfraud.com

MaskCharade.com

YourDoctorisaLIAR.com

NaturalCancerCures.org

ControlBloodSugarNaturally.com

I claim no copyright of any kind whatsoever, over any of my work, ever.

All content is free to all readers.

All support is deeply appreciated.

