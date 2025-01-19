Share

I implore you, PLEASE download the two PDFs below, print them out and take the time to read them thoroughly.

https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/covid-19/downloads/COVID-19-immunization-schedule-ages-6months-older.pdf

https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/hcp/imz-schedules/downloads/child/0-18yrs-child-combined-schedule.pdf

It is highly likely that the hypocritical school administrators who demand that children receive all the “vaccines” listed in the CDC schedule have NOT received all of these injections themselves.

COVID-19 Vaccine Immunization Schedule

The first three pages below are for infants, children, teenagers and adults who are NOT immunocompromized.

Pages 4-10 are for infants, children, teenagers and adults who ARE moderately or severely immunocompromized.

https://www.ahajournals.org/doi/10.1161/CIRCULATIONAHA.121.056583

Recommended Child and Adolescent Immunization Schedule for ages 18 years or younger, United States 2025

