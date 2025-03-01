SHARE THIS LINK:

https://jamesroguski.substack.com/p/a-letter-to-president-donald-j-trump

Please watch the video below:

https://rumble.com/v6pycls-mrna-music-video-for-president-donald-trump.html

Please watch the music video above.

It’s important.

A Letter to President Donald J.Trump:

Dear President Donald J. Trump,

I hope that this document reaches your hands, and I hope that you allow this information to touch your heart.

I believe that you are working to achieve peace on a global scale, but I hope that you can come to understand the enormous scale of biological warfare going on inside the bodies of every man, woman and child who has received the COVID-19 mRNA injections. At this point in time, no one knows how to end the warfare that is going on within the bodies, minds and spirits of those who received the COVID-19 nRNA injections. The collateral damage from Operation Warp Speed is that millions of people are stuck in a living hell, and their government and our society have largely denied their plight, attempted to shame them, and have continually ignored their pleas for help. PLEASE LISTEN TO THE PEOPLE WHO HAVE BEEN HARMED.

Autopsies of those who have received these COVID-19 mRNA injections have clearly shown cellular destruction­ on a massive scale that makes the devastation in Gaza seem mild.

As a father and a grandfather, I believe that you want your immediate family to enjoy the best of health, and I trust that you want the same for everyone else. I believe that you truly do want to Make America Healthy Again.

However, I must inform you that neither you nor RFK Jr. will ever be able to Make America Healthy Again if our nation keeps on injecting innocent, healthy children with mRNA biological products.

I believe that a massive amount of evidence has been withheld from you.

Included in this document are numerous case studies of people who were harmed by the COVID-19 mRNA injections. These are not anecdotal stories. These have all been published in well known journals and are available on PubMed. There are also literally thousands of published papers available online that document the mechanisms of action by which the COVID-19 mRNA injections have caused enormous harm to millions of people. When you truly see the reality of the suffering that people around the world have endured because of the mRNA injections, you will be absolutely horrified.

However, there are also horrors that I cannot share, not even with you, because they are from thousands of unborn fetuses that were spontaneously aborted when their pregnant mothers received the COVID-19 mRNA injections and suffered through the pain and heartbreak of losing their unborn child.

We all make different decisions when we gain access to information that had previously been hidden from our view. I believe that when you are properly briefed on the information that has been kept from you, then you will realize what you must do and change your policies regarding the mRNA platform.

America needs you to stand in opposition to the mRNA platform.

HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. knows what needs to be done. He just needs for you to let him do it.

God bless you. God bless your family. God bless America.

God bless everyone on earth, especially the children.

Sincerely,

James Roguski

310-619-3055

https://NotSafeAndNotEffective.com

The following pages are from case studies that have been published in PubMed.

DOWNLOAD THE PDF BELOW TO SEE THE ENTIRE LETTER

Be forewarned, the images are very disturbing.

The PDF below includes the letter to President Donald J. Trump, and MUCH MORE.

Letter To President Donald J Trump 3.85MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Please download the PDF, take the time to review the information, and share it far and wide.

Please share this document with President Donald J. Trump and everyone else.

PRESIDENT TRUMP NEEDS TO BE DIRECTLY CONFRONTED WITH THE TRUTH REGARDING THE HORRORS OF THE mRNA PLATFORM.

Let President Donald J. Trump know how you feel about this issue.

NOTE TO READERS:

In my opinion, “We the People” need to convince President Donald J. Trump to instruct HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to take the actions that need to be taken. We cannot, and should not, expect RFK Jr. to take actions that President Trump opposes.

“WE THE PEOPLE” NEED TO CHANGE PRESIDENT TRUMP’S MIND ABOUT THE ENTIRE mRNA PLATFORM.

WE CANNOT ALLOW THOSE WHO HAVE BEEN INJURED BY THE COVID-19 mRNA INJECTIONS TO BE FORGOTTEN.

IF PRESIDENT TRUMP CAN REVIEW THE INFORMATION BELOW AND STILL SUPPORT THE mRNA PLATFORM, THEN WE HAVE AN ENORMOUS PROBLEM.

The images below are all from case studies that have been published in various medical journals and are available on PubMed.

THESE ARE JUST SOME OF THE DISASTROUS RESULTS OF OPERATION WARP SPEED:

20 Post-COVID-19 vaccine-related shingles cases seen at the Las Vegas Dermatology clinic and sent to us via social media

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33991162/

Psoriasis flare-up associated with second dose of Pfizer-BioNTech BNT16B2b2 COVID-19 mRNA vaccine

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34131967/

"COVID Toes" After mRNA COVID-19 Vaccines

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34162525/

The first dose of COVID-19 vaccine may trigger pemphigus and bullous pemphigoid flares: is the second dose therefore contraindicated?

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34169578/

Vesiculobullous skin reactions induced by COVID-19 mRNA vaccine: report of four cases and review of the literature

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34236711/

Bullous drug eruption after second dose of mRNA-1273 (Moderna) COVID-19 vaccine: Case report

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34294590/

Pityriasis rubra pilaris-like eruption following administration of the BNT163b2 (Pfizer-BioNTech) mRNA COVID-19 vaccine

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34379821/

Stevens-Johnson syndrome post second dose of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine: a case report

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34384729/

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine induced skin rash

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34423142/

Exacerbation of Hailey-Hailey Disease Following SARS-CoV-2 Vaccination

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34436620/

Atypical erythema multiforme related to BNT162b2 (Pfizer-BioNTech) COVID-19

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34473839/

Acute generalized pustular psoriasis exacerbated by the COVID-19 vaccine

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34522741/

Toxic Epidermal Necrolysis Post COVID-19 Vaccination - First Reported Case

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34540442/

Skin ulcer at the injection site of BNT162b2 mRNA COVID-19 vaccine

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34545609/

Abrupt onset of Sweet syndrome, pityriasis rubra pilaris, pityriasis lichenoides et varioliformis acuta and erythema multiforme: unravelling a possible common trigger, the COVID-19 vaccine

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34617317/

Generalized erythema multiforme-like skin rash following the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine (Pfizer-BioNTech)

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34661942/

Single-Center Clinico-Pathological Case Study of 19 Patients with Cutaneous Adverse Reactions Following COVID-19 Vaccines

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34698094/

Vulvar Aphthous Ulcer in an Adolescent After Pfizer-BioNTech (BNT162b2) COVID-19 Vaccination

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34706274/

Bilateral giant cell arteritis with skin necrosis following SARS-CoV-2 vaccination

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34726769/

"Covid arm": Abnormal side effect after Moderna COVID-19 vaccine

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34750923/

Bullous pemphigoid triggered by COVID-19 vaccine: Rapid resolution with corticosteroid therapy

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34786801/

Sweet Syndrome Following SARS-CoV2 Vaccination

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34835143/

Cutaneous reactions to COVID-19 vaccine at the dermatology primary care

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34837354/

Genital necrosis with cutaneous thrombosis after COVID-19 mRNA vaccination

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34839563/

Multiform Erythema After COVID-19 mRNA Vaccination

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34951399/

Pyoderma Gangrenosum Induced by BNT162b2 COVID-19 Vaccine in a Healthy Adult

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35062748/

Exacerbation of systemic lupus erythematosus after receiving mRNA-1273-based coronavirus disease 2019 vaccine

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35191544

Generalized pustular psoriasis flare in a patient affected by plaque psoriasis after BNT162b2 mRNA COVID-19 vaccine, successfully treated with risankizumab

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35224780/

Bullous pemphigoid after second dose of mRNA- (Pfizer-BioNTech) Covid-19 vaccine: A case report

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35251600/

A case of new-onset acute generalized pustular psoriasis following Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35285114/

SARS-CoV-2 vaccination-induced cutaneous vasculitis: Report of two new cases and literature review

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35306713/

A case report of anti-P200 pemphigoid following COVID-19 vaccination

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35308065/

Skin necrosis at both COVID-19 vaccine injection sites

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34337117/

Erythrodermic psoriasis eruption associated with SARS-CoV-2 vaccination

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35170153/

A severe case of Trichophyton rubrum-caused dermatomycosis exacerbated after COVID-19 vaccination that had to be differentiated from pustular psoriasis

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/3529993

Generalized erythrodermic psoriasis triggered by vaccination against severe acute respiratory syndrome Coronavirus 2

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35306720/

Oral erythema multiforme after Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccination: a report of four cases

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35331228/

Stevens-Johnson syndrome precipitated by Moderna Inc. COVID-19 vaccine: a case-based review of literature comparing vaccine and drug-induced Stevens-Johnson syndrome/toxic epidermal necrolysis

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35398905/

Autoimmune Bullous Dermatosis Following COVID-19 Vaccination: A Series of Five Cases

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35425676/

Toxic epidermal necrolysis-like linear IgA bullous dermatosis after third Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in the setting of oral terbinafine

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35571457

Please help spread the word about the harmful effects of the mRNA bioweapons:

