All of the EVIDENCE OF HARM in this article has been published in PubMed, or by the FDA, Pfizer or Moderna.

For those who have been “vaccinated,” please review the information in this article and ask yourself this very simple question:

If the information in this article had been made available to you before you were incentivized, coerced, convinced or tricked into receiving the COVID-19 “vaccines,” and you were given a true opportunity to understand the potential harm, would you have still allowed someone to inject a slow-acting, technologically advanced biological weapon into your arm?

People are still getting jabbed.

People are still suffering.

People are still being permanently disabled.

People are still dying.

It is NOT okay to ignore this information.

Help save someone’s life.

Share this information with everyone you possibly can.

Pfizer knew, even before they submitted their original application for an Emergency Use Authorization, that their mRNA “vaccine” did not work, but they kept it a secret.

And they wanted to keep it a secret for 75 years.

If you haven’t already done so, please CLICK HERE to read Chapter 7.

April 30, 2021

Pfizer and the FDA already knew that the Pfizer “vaccine” was associated with 1223 deaths and was causing hundreds of different diseases (“adverse events”).

They ignored the facts, claimed that their product was “safe and effective” and attempted to keep the truth hidden for 75 years.

Pfizer’s “Cumulative Analysis of Post-authorization Adverse Event Reports”

5. SUMMARY AND CONCLUSION Review of the available data for this cumulative PM experience, confirms a favorable benefit: risk balance for BNT162b2.

https://phmpt.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/reissue_5.3.6-postmarketing-experience.pdf

Cumulative Analysis Of Post Authorization Adverse Event Reports 958KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

The graphs below represent just some of the data in Pfizer’s report that shows women reported a much greater rate of adverse events than men.

Graphs: Report 38: Women Have Two and a Half Times Higher Risk of Adverse Events Than Men. Risk to Female Reproductive Functions Is Higher Still [August 20, 2022]

APPENDIX 1. LIST OF ADVERSE EVENTS OF SPECIAL INTEREST.

The number of different manifestations of adverse events was/is enormous.

The 9 pages above merely list the names of diseases or “adverse events” that were KNOWN to Pfizer by April 30, 2021.

The 393-page document below details the extent of the suffering that Pfizer knew was caused by their “vaccine.”

The extent of the harm that Pfizer’s product has caused is astonishing.

Pfizer Adverse Events Report 4.21MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

https://www.globalresearch.ca/wp-content/uploads/2023/05/pfizer-report.pdf

Biodistribution study

The ingredients in the injections do NOT remain in the shoulder muscle.

https://www.docdroid.net/xq0Z8B0/pfizer-report-japanese-government-pdf#page=17

July 21, 2022

German authorities' confession of side effects puts a bomb under vaccination policy

The German Ministry of Health officially admitted on Wednesday that 1 in 5,000 corona jabs leads to hospitalization, permanent disability or death. In the thread below the tweet the ministry makes a correction, that it is not about 1 in 5,000 people but about 1 in 5,000 injections. Someone who gets four injections has a chance of 1:1250 of a serious side effect. https://web.archive.org/web/20220726011939/https://www.blckbx.tv/corona/bekentenis-duitse-autoriteiten-over-bijwerkingen-legt-bom-onder-vaccinatiebeleid

August 3, 2022

Germany's Largest Health Insurer Reveals 1 in 25 Clients Underwent Medical Treatment in 2021 for Covid 'Vaccine' Side Effects

Based on the figures from Techniker Krankenkasse, as many as 1 in 500 covid vaccine injections are expected to cause serious side effects. The data shows that in 2021 the Techniker Krankenkasse had to reimburse 147,235 medical treatments for code U12.9 – Adverse reactions to the use of covid vaccines, unspecified – alone. All codes listed below are serious side effects requiring a doctor’s treatment. In 2019, among the 11 million insured, 13,777 medical treatments were required due to vaccine side effects. In 2020 there were 15,044. In 2021, the number shot up to 437,593, an increase of more than 3,000 percent. As many as 1 in 500 injections is expected to cause serious side effects. Serious side effects include (facial) paralysis, persistent pain, nerve problems, severe skin reactions, heart attacks, strokes, heart muscle inflammation, permanent disability, and death. T881 – Complications after vaccination (immunization), not classified elsewhere, including rash after vaccination

T88.0 – Post-vaccination infection (immunization), including post-vaccination sepsis (immunization),

U12.9 – Adverse reactions to the use of COVID-19 vaccines, unspecified

Y59.9 – Adverse complications due to vaccines or biologically active substances. https://rairfoundation.com/germanys-largest-health-insurer-reveals-1-in-25-clients-underwent-medical-treatment-in-2021-for-covid-vaccine-side-effects/

March 12, 2024

PFIZER NON-INTERVENTIONAL INTERIM STUDY REPORT 5

The overall goal of the study is to determine whether an increased risk of prespecified adverse events of special interest (AESIs) exists following the administration of at least one dose of the Pfizer- BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. This non-interventional study is designated as a Post-Authorization Safety Study (PASS) and is a commitment to the EMA and a Postmarketing Requirement to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The graphs below specify results collected through CPRD (Clinical Practice Research Datalink) Aurum (UK), the largest data set with over 13 million active individuals.

Figure 6. Cumulative incidence of acute cardiovascular injury among individuals who received at least one dose of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine and matched unvaccinated individuals by data source (risk window: 365 days after dose 1)

Figure 8. Cumulative incidence of arrhythmia among individuals who received at least one dose of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine and matched unvaccinated individuals by data source (risk window: 365 days after dose 1)

Figure 10. Cumulative incidence of heart failure among individuals who received at least one dose of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine and matched unvaccinated individuals by data source (risk window: 365 days after dose 1)

Figure 14. Cumulative incidence of coronary artery disease among individuals who received at least one dose of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine and matched unvaccinated individuals by data source (risk window: 365 days after dose 1)

Figure 24. Cumulative incidence of secondary amenorrhoea within 183 days after start of follow-up among individuals who received at least one dose of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine and matched unvaccinated individuals by data source

From Table 16, note the following INCREASED RATES OF ADVERSE EVENTS (for participants via CPRD Aurum): Acute aseptic arthritis: 1.23 Diabetes mellitus type 1: 1.2 Idiopathic Thrombocytopenia: 1.4 Acute cardiovascular injury including microangiopathy: 1.23 Arrhythmia: 1.27 Stress cardiomyopathy: 1.3 Coronary artery disease: 1.4 Myocarditis (7 days): 9.70 Myocarditis (14 days): 1.74 Myocarditis (21 days): 2.3 Pericarditis (7 days): 1.1 Pericarditis (14 days): 1.36 Pericarditis (21 days): 1.40 Myocarditis or pericarditis (7 days): 1.8 Myocarditis or pericarditis (14 days): 1.49 Myocarditis or pericarditis (21 days): 1.68 Secondary amenorrhoea: 1.25 Anaphylaxis: 1.4 Multisystem inflammatory syndrome: 3.36 Subacute thyroiditis: 2.98 https://dailysceptic.org/wp-content/uploads/2024/12/06-C4591021-interim5-report-body.pdf (pages 118-126)

DOCUMENTS:

Pfizer Noninterventional Interim Study Report 5 Abstract 120KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

https://catalogues.ema.europa.eu/system/files/2024-06/C4591021%20Interim%205%20Study%20Report%20Abstract%20_0.pdf

Pfizer Noninterventional Interim Study Report 5 18.1MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

https://dailysceptic.org/wp-content/uploads/2024/12/06-C4591021-interim5-report-body.pdf

SOURCE: https://dailysceptic.org/2024/12/11/revealed-the-full-hidden-pfizer-report-that-shows-heart-conditions-in-the-vaccinated-getting-worse-over-time/

PubMed Articles

Below is just a small sampling of the thousands of articles that have been published in peer-reviewed journals and may be accessed by all via the PubMed database.

30587973 Potential adverse effects of nanoparticles on the reproductive system 34033367 Coronavirus (COVID-19) Vaccine-Induced Immune Thrombotic Thrombocytopenia (VITT) (Archived) 34365148 Vaccine-induced immune thrombotic thrombocytopenia and cerebral venous sinus thrombosis post COVID-19 vaccination; a systematic review 34432976 Safety of the BNT162b2 mRNA Covid-19 Vaccine in a Nationwide Setting 34449596 Synthetic mRNAs; Their Analogue Caps and Contribution to Disease 34477808 Surveillance for Adverse Events After COVID-19 mRNA Vaccination 34719776 Spectrum of neurological complications following COVID-19 vaccination 34724709 SARS-CoV-2 spike-dependent platelet activation in COVID-19 vaccine-induced thrombocytopenia 34908713 Dangers of mRNA vaccines 34935921 Analysis of COVID-19 Vaccine Type and Adverse Effects Following Vaccination 35186864 Frequency and Associations of Adverse Reactions of COVID-19 Vaccines Reported to Pharmacovigilance Systems in the European Union and the United States 35202800 Thrombosis and thrombocytopenia in COVID-19 and after COVID-19 vaccination 35263195 Evaluation of Adverse Effects in Nursing Mothers and Their Infants After COVID-19 mRNA Vaccination 35369340 Cardiovascular Complications of COVID-19 Vaccines 35436552 Innate immune suppression by SARS-CoV-2 mRNA vaccinations: The role of G-quadruplexes, exosomes, and MicroRNAs 35455237 The Side Effects and Adverse Clinical Cases Reported after COVID-19 Immunization 35484304 Increased emergency cardiovascular events among under-40 population in Israel during vaccine rollout and third COVID-19 wave 35537987 Adverse effects of COVID-19 mRNA vaccines: the spike hypothesis 35579205 Amyloidogenesis of SARS-CoV-2 Spike Protein 35746474 What Should We Do after the COVID-19 Vaccination? Vaccine-Associated Diseases and Precautionary Measures against Adverse Reactions 35753869 COVID-19, vaccines and deficiency of ACE 2 and other angiotensinases. Closing the loop on the "Spike effect" 35765616 Safety and Adverse Events Related to COVID-19 mRNA Vaccines; a Systematic Review 35779962 Vaccine-induced immune thrombotic thrombocytopenia after COVID-19 vaccination: Description of a series of 39 cases in Brazil 35805941 Intramyocardial Inflammation after COVID-19 Vaccination: An Endomyocardial Biopsy-Proven Case Series 35885461 Current Evidence in SARS-CoV-2 mRNA Vaccines and Post-Vaccination Adverse Reports: Knowns and Unknowns 35971401 Catecholamines Are the Key Trigger of COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine-Induced Myocarditis: A Compelling Hypothesis Supported by Epidemiological, Anatomopathological, Molecular, and Physiological Findings 35995416 Factors related to the serious adverse events in patients visiting the emergency department after ChAdOx1 and mRNA COVID-19 vaccination 36016112 Cross-Sectional Survey on BNT162b2 mRNA COVID-19 Vaccine Serious Adverse Events in Children 5 to 11 Years of Age: A Monocentric Experience *36055877 Serious adverse events of special interest following mRNA COVID-19 vaccination in randomized trials in adults 36074641 Anti-spike T-cell and Antibody Responses to SARS-CoV-2 mRNA Vaccines in Patients with Hematologic Malignancies 36109582 Reports of acute adverse events in mRNA COVID-19 vaccine recipients after the first and second doses in Japan 36114089 [COMMENT] The spike hypothesis in vaccine-induced adverse effects: questions and answers 36142792 Understanding the Pharmacology of COVID-19 mRNA Vaccines: Playing Dice with the Spike? 36274082 COVID-19 mRNA Vaccines: A Retrospective Observational Pharmacovigilance Study 36371366 A post-marketing safety assessment of COVID-19 mRNA vaccination for serious adverse outcomes using administrative claims data linked with vaccination registry in a city of Japan 36419624 Serious adverse reaction associated with the COVID-19 vaccines of BNT162b2, Ad26.COV2.S, and mRNA-1273: Gaining insight through the VAERS 36445631 Neurological Complications Following COVID-19 Vaccination 36514568 Reactogenicity of COVID-19 Vaccines in Patients With a History of COVID-19 Infection: A Survey Conducted in Pakistan 36555121 SARS-CoV-2 Spike Protein Induces Hemagglutination: Implications for COVID-19 Morbidities and Therapeutics and for Vaccine Adverse Effects 36597886 Circulating Spike Protein Detected in Post-COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine Myocarditis *36605446 Evidence of exhausted lymphocytes after the third anti-SARS-CoV-2 vaccine dose in cancer patients *36961579 Safety of COVID-19 vaccines in pregnancy: a VAERS based analysis 36988252 Adverse events following COVID-19 mRNA vaccines: A systematic review of cardiovascular complication, thrombosis, and thrombocytopenia 36997290 Batch-dependent safety of the BNT162b2 mRNA COVID-19 vaccine 37067070 Temporal association between COVID-19 vaccination and Raynaud's phenomenon: A case series 37094803 Neurological Considerations with COVID-19 Vaccinations 37121802 Serious adverse events following mRNA vaccination in randomized trials in adults 37272559 A Nationwide Survey of mRNA COVID-19 Vaccinee's Experiences on Adverse Events and Its Associated Factors 37360861 Risk of carditis after three doses of vaccination with mRNA (BNT162b2) or inactivated (CoronaVac) covid-19 vaccination: a self-controlled cases series and a case-control study 37445690 mRNA: Vaccine or Gene Therapy? The Safety Regulatory Issues 37531110 Comparative Risks of Potential Adverse Events Following COVID-19 mRNA Vaccination Among Older US Adults *37626783 'Spikeopathy': COVID-19 Spike Protein Is Pathogenic, from Both Virus and Vaccine mRNA 37192595 COVID-19, post-acute COVID-19 syndrome (PACS, "long COVID") and post-COVID-19 vaccination syndrome (PCVS, "post-COVID Vac-syndrome"): Similarities and differences 37710966 Autoimmune inflammatory reactions triggered by the COVID-19 genetic vaccines in terminally differentiated tissues 37732332 Review of adverse events associated with COVID-19 vaccines, highlighting their frequencies and reported cases 37811764 An analysis of reported cases of hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis (HLH) after COVID-19 vaccination 37833825 Batch-dependent safety of the BNT162b2 mRNA COVID-19 vaccine 38101158 Gene-based COVID-19 vaccines: Australian perspectives in a corporate and global context *38221509 Autopsy findings in cases of fatal COVID-19 vaccine-induced myocarditis 38293564 Determinants of COVID-19 vaccine-induced myocarditis *38350768 COVID-19 vaccines and adverse events of special interest: A multinational Global Vaccine Data Network (GVDN) cohort study of 99 million vaccinated individuals 38383356 Comparative efficacy and safety of COVID-19 vaccines in phase III trials: a network meta-analysis 38390323 The mRNA-LNP vaccines - the good, the bad and the ugly? 38407875 Adverse Events After XBB.1.5-Containing COVID-19 mRNA Vaccines 38408769 Covid-19: Two rare vaccine side effects detected in large global study 38413637 Exploring the reported adverse effects of COVID-19 vaccines among vaccinated Arab populations: a multi-national survey study 38442719 Adverse Events Following COVID-19 Vaccination in Adolescents: Insights From Pharmacovigilance Study of VigiBase 38500575 Global Safety Assessment of Adverse Events of Special Interest Following 2 Years of Use and 772 Million Administered Doses of mRNA-1273 38543142 Serious Safety Signals and Prediction Features Following COVID-19 mRNA Vaccines Using the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System 38834668 Psychiatric adverse events following COVID-19 vaccination: a population-based cohort study in Seoul, South Korea 38864106 Incidence and management of the main serious adverse events reported after COVID-19 vaccination 38926432 The direct effect of SARS-CoV-2 virus vaccination on human ovarian granulosa cells explains menstrual irregularities 38937903 Batch-dependent safety of COVID-19 vaccines in the Czech Republic and comparison with data from Denmark 38942751 Myocarditis associated with COVID-19 vaccination 39103148 SARS-CoV-2 mRNA vaccine-related myocarditis and pericarditis: An analysis of the Japanese Adverse Drug Event Report database 39171563 The systemic capillary leak syndrome following COVID-19 vaccine 39202624 Reports of Batch-Dependent Suspected Adverse Events of the BNT162b2 mRNA COVID-19 Vaccine: Comparison of Results from Denmark and Sweden *39312602 Evidence Review of the Adverse Effects of COVID-19 Vaccination and Intramuscular Vaccine Administration 39600629 Deaths Related to New-Onset Seizures After Vaccination

Conclusion 7-1: The evidence establishes a causal relationship between the BNT162b2 vaccine and myocarditis. (Pfizer)

Conclusion 7-2: The evidence establishes a causal relationship between the mRNA-1273 vaccine and myocarditis. (Moderna)

Conclusion 10-1: The evidence establishes a causal relationship between vaccine administration and subacromial/subdeltoid bursitis caused by direct injection into the bursa.

Conclusion 10-2: The evidence establishes a causal relationship between vaccine administration and acute rotator cuff or acute biceps tendinopathy caused by direct injection into or adjacent to the tendon.

Conclusion 10-6: The evidence establishes a causal relationship between vaccine administration and bone injury caused by direct injection into or adjacent to the bone.

Conclusion 10-7: The evidence establishes a causal relationship between vaccine administration and axillary or radial nerve injury caused by direct injection into or adjacent to the nerve.

Evidence Review Of The Adverse Effects Of Covid 19 Vaccination And Intramuscular Vaccine Administration 4.31MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK607376/pdf/Bookshelf_NBK607376.pdf

The article below was first published by Global Research on January 21, 2022. Since the publication of this article, the number of studies has increased dramatically. The evidence is overwhelming.

https://www.globalresearch.ca/covid-19-vaccines-scientific-proof-lethality/5767711

3900+ Case Studies

https://onedrive.live.com/view.aspx?resid=82491CE1A4498377!45488&ithint=file%2cxlsx&authkey=!AHJ7edo5miV35wc

Informed consent requires information.

Below are just a small sample of the many PUBLISHED case studies of harm that has been caused by the COVID-19 bioweapons.

If people were shown the images below prior to receiving the jabs, do you think that many of them would have refused to comply?

34131967 Psoriasis flare-up associated with second dose of Pfizer-BioNTech BNT16B2b2 COVID-19 mRNA vaccine

34162525 "COVID Toes" After mRNA COVID-19 Vaccines

34169578 The first dose of COVID-19 vaccine may trigger pemphigus and bullous pemphigoid flares: is the second dose therefore contraindicated?

34236711 Vesiculobullous skin reactions induced by COVID-19 mRNA vaccine: report of four cases and review of the literature

34294590 Bullous drug eruption after second dose of mRNA-1273 (Moderna) COVID-19 vaccine: Case report

34379821 Pityriasis rubra pilaris-like eruption following administration of the BNT163b2 (Pfizer-BioNTech) mRNA COVID-19 vaccine

34423142 Moderna COVID-19 vaccine induced skin rash

34473839 Atypical erythema multiforme related to BNT162b2 (Pfizer-BioNTech) COVID-19 vaccine

34545609 Skin ulcer at the injection site of BNT162b2 mRNA COVID-19 vaccine

34617317 Abrupt onset of Sweet syndrome, pityriasis rubra pilaris, pityriasis lichenoides et varioliformis acuta and erythema multiforme: unravelling a possible common trigger, the COVID-19 vaccine

34661942 Generalized erythema multiforme-like skin rash following the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine (Pfizer-BioNTech)

34750923 "Covid arm": Abnormal side effect after Moderna COVID-19 vaccine

34786801 Bullous pemphigoid triggered by COVID-19 vaccine: Rapid resolution with corticosteroid therap

34835143 Sweet Syndrome Following SARS-CoV2 Vaccination

34837354 Cutaneous reactions to COVID-19 vaccine at the dermatology primary care

35062748 Pyoderma Gangrenosum Induced by BNT162b2 COVID-19 Vaccine in a Healthy Adult

35191544 Exacerbation of systemic lupus erythematosus after receiving mRNA-1273-based coronavirus disease 2019 vaccine

35224780 Generalized pustular psoriasis flare in a patient affected by plaque psoriasis after BNT162b2 mRNA COVID-19 vaccine, successfully treated with risankizumab

35237629 Case Report: Rowell Syndrome-Like Flare of Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Following COVID-19 Infection

35251600 Bullous pemphigoid after second dose of mRNA- (Pfizer-BioNTech) Covid-19 vaccine: A case report

35308065 A case report of anti-P200 pemphigoid following COVID-19 vaccination

35299937 A severe case of Trichophyton rubrum-caused dermatomycosis exacerbated after COVID-19 vaccination that had to be differentiated from pustular psoriasis

35331228 Oral erythema multiforme after Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccination: a report of four cases

35425676 Autoimmune Bullous Dermatosis Following COVID-19 Vaccination: A Series of Five Cases

35571457 Toxic epidermal necrolysis-like linear IgA bullous dermatosis after third Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in the setting of oral terbinafine

There are many, many, many more horror stories.

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/covid-index-new-research-tool-find-censored-science/

https://covidindex.science/topics

https://covidindex.science/topics/adverse-events

https://covidindex.science/topics/breakthrough-cases

https://CovidIndex.science/topics/covid-19

https://CovidIndex.science/topics/lipid-nanoparticles

https://CovidIndex.science/topics/mrna

https://CovidIndex.science/topics/sars-cov-2-spike-protein

This nonprofit, made up of public health professionals, medical professionals, scientists, and journalists exists solely to obtain and disseminate the data relied upon by the FDA to license COVID-19 vaccines. The organization takes no position on the data other than that it should be made publicly available to allow independent experts to conduct their own review and analyses.

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) attempted to delay the release of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine safety data for 75 years despite approving the injection after only 108 days of safety review on December 11th, 2020.

But in early January 2022, Federal Judge Mark Pittman ordered them to release 55,000 pages per month. They released 12,000 pages by the end of January.

PHMPT has posted all of the documents on its website.

https://phmpt.org/pfizer-16-plus-documents/

https://phmpt.org/pfizer-12-15-documents/

https://phmpt.org/moderna-documents/

https://www.globalresearch.ca/wp-content/uploads/2023/05/pfizer-report.pdf

https://phmpt.org/members/

From Dr. Mark Trozzi:

Many thanks to Dr. Mark Trozzi for compiling the information below.

CLICK HERE to read his entire article.

REFERENCES

Evidence that the Spike Protein is Toxic

MECHANISMS OF HARM CAUSED BY THE “SPIKE PROTEIN”

Avolio E et al., “The SARS-CoV-2 Spike Protein Disrupts Human Cardiac Pericytes Function through CD147 Receptor-Mediated Signalling: A Potential Non-infective Mechanism of COVID-19 Microvascular Disease,” Clinical Science 135, no. 24. (December 22, 2021): 2667–2689, doi: https://doi.org/10.1042/CS20210735 https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/38571397/ Biering SB et al., “SARS-CoV-2 Spike Triggers Barrier Dysfunction and Vascular Leak via Integrins and TGF-β Signaling,” Nature Communications 13 (2022): 7630, https://doi.org.10.1038/s41467-022-34910-5 https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/36494335/ Boschi C et al., “SARS-CoV-2 Spike Protein Induces Hemagglutination: Implications for COVID-19 Morbidities and Therapeutics and for Vaccine Adverse Efects,” International Journal of Biological Macromolecules 23, no. 24 (2022): 15480, doi: https://doi.org/10.3390/ijms232415480 https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/36555121/ Fontes-Dantas FL, “SARS-CoV-2 Spike Protein Induces TLR4-Mediated Long- Term Cognitive Dysfunction Recapitulating Post-COVID-19 Syndrome in Mice,” Cell Reports 42, no. 3 (March 2023):112189, doi: https://doi.org/10.1016/j.celrep.2023.112189 https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/36857178/ Frank MG et al., “SARS-CoV-2 Spike S1 Subunit Induces Neuroinflammatory, Microglial and Behavioral Sickness Responses: Evidence of PAMP-Like Properties,” Brain, Behavior, and Immunity 100 (February 2022): 267277, doi: https://doi.org/10.1016/j.bbi.2021.12.007 https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34915155/ Grobbelaar LM et al., “SARS-CoV-2 Spike Protein S1 Induces Fibrin(ogen) Resistant to Fibrinolysis: Implications for Microclot Formation in COVID-19,” Biosicence Reports 41, no. 8 (August 27, 2021): BSR20210611, doi: https://doi.org/10.1042/BSR20210611 https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34328172/ Idrees D and Vijay Kumar, “SARS-CoV-2 Spike Protein Interactions with Amyloidogenic Proteins: Potential Clues to Neurodegeneration,” Biochemical and Biophysical Research Communications 554 : 94–98, doi: https://doi.org/10.1016/j.bbrc.2021.03.100 https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33789211/ Khan S et al., “SARS-CoV-2 Spike Protein Induces Inflammation via TLR2-Dependent Activation of the NF-κB Pathway,” eLife 10 (December 6, 2021): e68563, doi: https://doi.org/10.7554/elife.68563 https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33758854/ Lei Y et al., “SARS-CoV-2 Spike Protein Impairs Endothelial Function via Downregulation of ACE 2,” Circulation Research 128, no. 9 (2021): 1323–1326, doi: https://doi.org/10.1161/CIRCRESAHA.121.318902 https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33784827/ Nuovo JG et al., “Endothelial Cell Damage Is the Central Part of COVID-19 and a Mouse Model Induced by Injection of the S1 Subunit of the Spike Protein.” Ann. Diagn. Pathol. 2021, 51, 151682. doi: https://doi.org/10.1016/j.anndiagpath.2020.151682 https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33360731/ Parry PL et al., “‘Spikeopathy’: COVID-19 Spike Protein Is Pathogenic, from Both Virus and Vaccine mRNA,” Biomedicine 11, no. 8 (August 17, 2023): 2287, doi: https://doi.org/10.3390/biomedicines11082287 https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/37626783/ Patra T et al., “SARS-CoV-2 spike protein promotes IL-6 trans-signaling by activation of angiotensin II receptor signaling in epithelial cells.” PLoS Pathog. 2020;16:e1009128. doi: https://doi.org/10.1371/journal.ppat.1009128 https://journals.plos.org/plospathogens/article?id=10.1371/journal.ppat.1009128 Raghavan S et al., “SARS-CoV-2 Spike Protein Induces Degradation of Junctional Proteins That Maintain Endothelial Barrier Integrity.” Front. Cardiovasc. Med. 2021, 8, 687783. doi: https://doi.org/10.3389/fcvm.2021.687783 https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34179146/ Robles JP et al., “The Spike Protein of SARS-CoV-2 Induces Endothelial Inflammation through Integrin α5β1 and NF-κB Signaling,” JBC 298, no. 3 (March 2022):3, 101695, https://doi.org.10.1016/j.jbc.2022.101695 https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34179146/ Shirato K and Takako Kizaki, “SARS-CoV-2 Spike Protein S1 Subunit Induces Pro- inflammatory Responses via Toll-Like Receptor 4 Signaling in Murine and Human Macrophages,” Heliyon 7, no. 2 (February 2, 2021):e06187, doi: https://doi.org/10.1016/j.heliyon.2021.e06187 https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33644468/ Singh N and Anuradha Bharara Singh, “S2 Subunit of SARS-nCoV-2 Interacts with Tumor Suppressor Protein p53 and BRCA: An in Silico Study,” Translational Oncology 13, no. 10 (October 2020): 100814, doi: https://doi.org/10.1016/j.tranon.2020.100814 https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32619819/ Sui Y et al., “SARS-CoV-2 Spike Protein Suppresses ACE2 and Type I Interferon Expression in Primary Cells From Macaque Lung Bronchoalveolar Lavage,” Frontiers in Immunology 12 (June 4, 2021), https://doi.org.10.3389/fimmu.2021.658428 https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34149696/ Zhao Y et al., “SARS-CoV-2 spike protein interacts with and activates TLR4.” Cell Res. 2021;31:818–820. doi: https://doi.org/10.1038/s41422-021-00495-9 https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33907310/ Zheng Y et al., “SARS-CoV-2 Spike Protein Causes Blood Coagulation and Thrombosis by Competitive Binding to Heparan Sulfate,” International Journal of Biological Macromolecules 193 (December 15, 2021): 1124– 1129, doi: https://doi.org/10.1016/j.ijbiomac.2021.10.112 https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34743814/

Why would the World Health Organization publish the guide below if the COVID-19 mRNA injections were “safe?”

https://iris.who.int/bitstream/handle/10665/366581/9789240069206-eng.pdf

https://retractionwatch.com/retracted-coronavirus-covid-19-papers/

Articles by Children’s Health Defense

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/pfizer-vaccinated-kids-covid-infection-cdc-study-natural-immunity/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/pfizer-failed-disclose-two-deaths-covid-vaccine-clinical-trials/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/peer-reviewed-study-moratorium-covid-mrna-vaccines/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/covid-vaccines-pose-greater-risk-brain-clots-strokes-flu-shots/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/guillain-barre-syndrome-covid-flu-vaccines/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/covid-vaccine-side-effects-german-survey/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/astrazeneca-covid-vaccine-liability-ruling/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/george-watts-jr-covid-vaccine-death-lawsuit-dod-dismissed/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/human-error-tragic-unfortunate-timing-death-27-year-old-astrazeneca-covid-vaccine/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/teen-brains-aged-faster-during-lockdowns-worse-girls/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/fda-covid-vaccine-injury-emails-chd-foia/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/astrazeneca-dismiss-covid-vaccine-trial-injury-lawsuit/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/covid-vaccine-injury-largest-payout-claims-pending-cicp/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/lawsuit-covid-hospitals-protocol-death-grace-schara-gag-order/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/trent-lieffring-student-died-after-pfizer-covid-19-shot/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/nih-covid-vaccine-injury-chd-foia-pharma-liability/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/jack-hurn-death-astrazeneca-covid-vaccine-not-informed-risk/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/spike-protein-five-mechanisms-damage-human-body/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/children-died-covid-shots-much-higher-vaers-reports-indicate/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/margaret-christensen-covid-shot-hormones-autoimmune-conditions/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/brianne-dressen-injured-astrazeneca-covid-vaccine-clinical-trial-sues-breach-of-contract/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/chd-foia-fda-officials-covid-vaccine-injuries-early-2021/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/fauci-ignored-covid-vaccine-injuries-emails-chd/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/william-donald-judah-hospital-protocol-death-covid/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/cdc-redact-myocarditis-information-foia-covid-shots/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/defender-in-depth-john-stockton-rick-jaffe-free-speech/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/drugmakers-prioritize-profits-covid-senate-roundtable/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/brianne-dressen-covid-vaccine-injured/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/white-house-compensation-covid-vaccine-injuries-fda-approval/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/widow-briana-ross-covid-hospital-protocols-killed-husband/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/john-springer-covid-remdesivir-ventilator-death/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/defender-in-depth-podcast-albert-benavides/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/mathew-crawford-excess-deaths-defender-in-depth/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/hospital-covid-protocol-death-robert-michanowicz-remdesivir/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/lawsuits-uk-astrazeneca-covid-vaccine-deaths-injuries/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/clover-carroll-do-no-harm-covid-protocol-victims/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/nicole-charlotte-hardison-baby-remdesivir-covid/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/charlene-delfico-covid-protocol-death-otto-moring/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/constantine-gus-kotsanis-texas-covid-unvaccinated-died/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/pierre-kory-mary-beth-pfeiffer-usa-today-excess-deaths/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/grace-schara-covid-protocol-death/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/danielle-baker-pfizer-covid-vaccine-lawsuit/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/gail-seiler-cdc-covid-protocol/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/moderna-clinical-trial-documents-injuries/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/pfizer-biontech-covid-vaccine-placebo/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/confidential-eu-documents-deaths-pfizer-biontech-shots/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/jamie-kay-wylie-covid-protocol-death/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/steve-wenger-janssen-covid-vaccine-injury/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/fda-cdc-covid-vaccine-myocarditis-safety-signal/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/ralph-marxen-jr-covid-hospital-death/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/united-kingdom-data-sharp-increase-excess-deaths/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/josephine-fillier-pfizer-covid-vaccine-injury/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/terry-donohue-jenkins-pfizer-covid-vaccine-injury/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/bbc-astrazeneca-vaccine-injuries-lawsuit/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/andre-cherry-moderna-vaccine-injury/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/covid-vaccine-injury-deaths-economic-damage/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/myocarditis-pfizer-covid-vaccine/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/karl-lauterbach-germany-covid-vaccine-injuries/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/iris-bryson-pfizer-covid-vaccine-injury/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/house-oversight-select-subcommittee-coronavirus-pandemic/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/covid-mask-vaccine-mandates-cities/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/moderna-spikevax-covid-vaccine-singapore-death/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/dedra-long-pfizer-covid-vaccine-injury/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/adam-rowland-astrazeneca-covid-vaccine-injury/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/infant-mortality-vaccine-doses/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/merck-covid-pill-virus-mutations/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/danielle-baker-pfizer-shots-transverse-myelitis/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/julie-gamble-covid-vaccine-injury/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/aseem-malhotra-bbc-suspension-mrna-vaccines/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/robyn-forbes-pfizer-covid-vaccine-injury/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/jake-holliday-pfizer-covid-vaccine-injury/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/sandra-ortiz-pfizer-covid-vaccine-injury/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/family-vaccine-injuries-gardasil-covid/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/steven-ordonia-pfizer-covid-booster-vaccine-injuries/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/women-covid-vaccine-injuries-v-safe-data/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/cdc-data-covid-vaccine-injuries-vsafe-app/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/bill-gates-indian-government-lawsuit-snehal-lunawat-death-astrazeneca-vaccine/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/people-injured-covid-vaccines-stories/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/catherine-parker-covid-vaccine-injuries/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/covid-vaccine-injuries-global-campaign-canwetalkaboutit/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/fda-pfizer-document-dump-minor-adverse-events-withdraw-trial/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/deaths-injuries-pfizer-vaccine-trial-document-dump/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/pfizer-covid-vaccine-trials-adverse-events-shots-fda-eua-documents/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/pilots-injured-covid-vaccines-airlines-mandates/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/hayley-lopez-pfizer-covid-vaccine-injury-air-traffic-controller/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/fda-novavax-covid-vaccine-heart-inflammation/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/pfizer-document-doctor-gates-foundation-deleted-trial-vaccine-injury/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/fda-pfizer-documents-vaccine-adverse-events/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/pilots-injured-covid-vaccines-speak/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/covid-vaccine-mandate-pilots-violates-federal-law-passengers-risk/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/pfizer-hired-600-people-vaccine-injury-reports/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/thailand-paid-45-million-covid-vaccine-injury-claims-us-zero/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/bill-gates-indian-government-lawsuit-astrazeneca-vaccine-killed-shri-hitesh-kadve/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/injury-covid-countermeasure-backlog-grows/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/australians-compensation-vaccine-injuries-covid-liability-laws/

