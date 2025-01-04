Evidence of Harm in V-safe
Please honor the efforts of those who fought to gain access to the information in the V-safe system by reviewing the important information that was revealed regarding the COVID-19 "vaccines."
FOR COMPLETE DETAILS: NotSafeAndNotEffective.com
https://www.cdc.gov/vaccine-safety-systems/v-safe/
December 12, 2024
ICAN Launches New V-safe Dashboard
https://thehighwire.com/ark-videos/ican-launches-new-v-safe-free-text-dashboard/
Exclusive: Aaron Siri Breaks Down CDC’s V-safe Data
https://thehighwire.com/ark-videos/exclusive-aaron-siri-breaks-down-cdcs-v-safe-data/
Aaron Siri: After Forcing The CDC To Release V-safe Data, Excessive COVID-19 Vaccine Injuries Are Made Public!
https://rumble.com/v1mrnsg-after-forcing-cdc-to-release-v-safe-data-excessive-covid-vaccine-injuries-a.html
https://ICanDecide.org
Read the 10-part story behind ICAN and lawyer Aaron Siri’s efforts to gain access to the V-safe data:
https://aaronsiri.substack.com/p/v-safe-part-1-after-464-days-cdc
https://aaronsiri.substack.com/p/v-safe-part-2-what-is-v-safe-what
https://aaronsiri.substack.com/p/v-safe-part-3-who-were-the-10-million
https://aaronsiri.substack.com/p/v-safe-part-4-cdc-designs-v-safe
https://aaronsiri.substack.com/p/v-safe-part-5-the-fight-to-get-the
https://aaronsiri.substack.com/p/v-safe-part-6-a-first-look-at-what
https://aaronsiri.substack.com/p/v-safe-part-7-cdc-deceived-the-public
https://aaronsiri.substack.com/p/v-safe-part-8-cdc-falsely-claims
https://aaronsiri.substack.com/p/v-safe-part-9-watch-a-video-breakdown
https://aaronsiri.substack.com/p/v-safe-part-10-federal-judge-orders
Multiple Deaths, Thousands of Cardiac Injuries Reported to V-safe, Latest Data Dump Reveals
Several deaths, at least one miscarriage and thousands of reports of severe adverse events following COVID-19 vaccination are included in recently released data from the CDC’s V-safe database. The court-ordered release represents only a portion of the 7.8 million “free-text” entries the CDC must release by Jan. 15, 2025.
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/covid-vaccine-v-safe-database-deaths-cardiac-injuries-miscarriage/
According to the V-safe Report, 7.74% or 782,913 of the 10,108,273 people who received a COVID-19 “vaccine” sought medical care for the adverse events the experienced.
V-safe ICAN Dashboard
Ed Dowd
V-safe Data Project
https://phinancetechnologies.com/HumanityProjects/Projects%20-%20VSAFE.htm
Part 1 - Description of the Database
Disadvantages of V-safe data:
Deaths are not reported, so there is no way to differentiate between drop-off due to death or due to discontinuation of use for other reasons.
No age data and limited other information about user.
No data from an unvaccinated population.
Selection bias associated with smart phone use (people who do not use smart phones are likely to be older or in poverty) and English speakers (large Hispanic population who do not comfortably speak English are more likely to be of lower socioeconomic status).
No information about the nature of unsolicited side effects.
No question for participants about whether they developed any new, permanent conditions after vaccination.
For those who do not go to work or school, it would not necessarily capture newly acquired symptoms or medical conditions if they were not represented in the symptom checklist.
It does not ask about covid infection, so we do not know if some events were due to covid, accidents, previous health conditions, etc.
https://phinancetechnologies.com/HumanityProjects/VSAFE%20Data%20-%20Part%201.htm
Part 2 - Overview of the Data
Observations:
Approximately 5% of participants needed urgent medical care or were hospitalised. Additionally, 30% of participants were not able to work or attend school. Only about 22% of registrants reported no symptoms.
About 30% of individuals missed work and about 5% more sought emergency care or were hospitalised.
Approximately 35% of individuals suffered side effects significant enough to make them unable to work.
Of the individuals who sought emergency medical care, most of them were hospitalised for two or more days.
Of the individuals who missed work or school, most of them had a short-term impact of one to three days.
The health impact length distribution shows that some lasted up to 60 days.
https://phinancetechnologies.com/HumanityProjects/VSAFE%20Data%20-%20Part%202.htm
Part 3 - Analysis of the Hospitalisations
https://phinancetechnologies.com/HumanityProjects/VSAFE%20Data%20-%20Part%203.htm
Observations:
The investigation of rate of hospitalisation events over time, following dose 2 inoculations showed that about 4.4% of individuals experienced a hospitalisation event (defined as emergency care or hospitalisation) following dose 2.
The hospitalisation rate is shown to decay slowly over time, and seems to last up to a year, and possibly more.
This is consistent with anecdotal evidence of individuals who, after taking the inoculations have sudden strokes or cardiac events more than a year after.
The monitoring of Serious Adverse Events (SAEs) in the Pfizer clinical trial for the Covid-19 vaccine stopped 1 month after dose 2, as they were assumed to be negligible.
Here, we can observe that the rate of hospitalisation events remains high for at least 3 months after dose 2 and then declines slowly over time.
V-safe : SEVERE SYMPTOMS
CARDIAC SYMPTOMS
BLEEDING SYMPTOMS
NERVE DAMAGE SYMPTOMS
REPRODUCTION SYMPTOMS
NEUROLOGICAL SYMPTOMS
EYE SYMPTOMS
EAR NOSE and THROAT SYMPTOMS
INFECTIONS
SKIN SYMPTOMS
LYMPH
AUTO-IMMUNE SYMPTOMS
CIRCULATORY SYMPTOMS
FATIGUE
Articles by Children’s Health Defense
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/covid-vaccine-v-safe-database-deaths-cardiac-injuries-miscarriage/
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/women-covid-vaccine-injuries-v-safe-data/
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/cdc-data-covid-vaccine-injuries-vsafe-app/
