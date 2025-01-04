Share

https://www.cdc.gov/vaccine-safety-systems/v-safe/

https://thehighwire.com/ark-videos/ican-launches-new-v-safe-free-text-dashboard/

https://thehighwire.com/ark-videos/exclusive-aaron-siri-breaks-down-cdcs-v-safe-data/

https://rumble.com/v1mrnsg-after-forcing-cdc-to-release-v-safe-data-excessive-covid-vaccine-injuries-a.html

Several deaths, at least one miscarriage and thousands of reports of severe adverse events following COVID-19 vaccination are included in recently released data from the CDC’s V-safe database. The court-ordered release represents only a portion of the 7.8 million “free-text” entries the CDC must release by Jan. 15, 2025.

https://phinancetechnologies.com/HumanityProjects/Projects%20-%20VSAFE.htm

Disadvantages of V-safe data:

Deaths are not reported, so there is no way to differentiate between drop-off due to death or due to discontinuation of use for other reasons.

No age data and limited other information about user.

No data from an unvaccinated population.

Selection bias associated with smart phone use (people who do not use smart phones are likely to be older or in poverty) and English speakers (large Hispanic population who do not comfortably speak English are more likely to be of lower socioeconomic status).

No information about the nature of unsolicited side effects.

No question for participants about whether they developed any new, permanent conditions after vaccination.

For those who do not go to work or school, it would not necessarily capture newly acquired symptoms or medical conditions if they were not represented in the symptom checklist.