PART 1:

The CDC violated statutory requirements to inflate the number of deaths attributed to COVID-19

Dr. Henry Ealy

https://rumble.com/v5xt7sn-dr.-henry-ealy-death-certificate-manipulation.html

https://www.BeyondTheCON.com

The details of how Part 1 of this fraud was perpetrated is detailed in the article below:

Covid 19 Data Collection Comorbidity And Federal Law 2.31MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

https://cf5e727d-d02d-4d71-89ff-9fe2d3ad957f.filesusr.com/ugd/adf864_c39029cd980642e48797cdb2ef965972.pdf

March 24, 2020

The National Vital Statistics System is an inter-governmental system of sharing data on the vital statistics of the population of the United States. It involves coordination between the different state health departments of the US states and the National Center for Health Statistics, a division of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

New Icd Code Introduced For Covid 19 Deaths 150KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/data/nvss/coronavirus/Alert-2-New-ICD-code-introduced-for-COVID-19-deaths.pdf

PLEASE NOTE:

The CDC’s “COVID-19 Alert #2” was published nearly a month BEFORE the World Health Organization published their “Guidelines.”

April 20, 2020

International Guidelines from the World Health Organization

2020 04 Who Guidelines Cause Of Death Covid 19 734KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

https://www.who.int/publications/m/item/international-guidelines-for-certification-and-classification-%28coding%29-of-covid-19-as-cause-of-death

https://cdn.who.int/media/docs/default-source/classification/icd/covid-19/guidelines-cause-of-death-covid-19-20200420-en.pdf (page 3)

Dr. Scott Jensen

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PHxj_Luclxs

May 25, 2021

California Department of Public Health

Guidance on COVID-19 Death Determination, Evaluation, and Certification

Alameda County Emails

Alameda county publicly admitted over reporting 25% of their covid deaths in June 2021. The California Department of Public Health issued an updated guidance on COVID-19 death determination, evaluation, and certification on May 25th 2021 just before the public admission by Alameda county. Look closely at the information on page 5, “Special Considerations for Pediatric Deaths,” that addresses differences in determining COVID-19 deaths between children and adults. They open up the section by saying, "SARS-CoV-2 can cause severe disease and death in children less than 18 years of age, however most children have mild or asymptomatic infection. For that reason, determination in these cases can be especially difficult. In addition because these cases are generally higher profile and more uncommon than adult deaths we recommend a careful review of the cases." When you look at the special considerations mentioned, it appears as if the methods recommended to determine a child's death due to COVID-19 should have been the standard across the board for everyone, including adults. They specifically point out that child deaths are higher profile and that is part of the reason to take the extra steps to a more proper determination of a COVID-19 death for that demographic. As they continue on with this section and dive into the section, Completion of Death Certificates for COVID-19 Deaths on page six, the California Department of Public Health recommendations reinforce the extremely loose methods to determine a COVID-19 death for adults. In the section titled, Cases Where a Confirmed Diagnosis of COVID-19 cannot be made, they say it is acceptable to report COVID-19 on a death certificate as probable or presumed. So there are obviously two different standards for determining children and adult COVID-19 deaths based on the language in the California Department of Public Health update. Given the changes made by the National Vital Statistics System about how to fill out death certificates for COVID-19 and the specific recommendation to determine child and adult COVID-19 deaths by different methods, it's easy to see why so many people have spoken up in outrage and frustration about the massive potential for hyper-inflated COVID-19 death totals. - Tino Barragan

Alameda Death Cert Cpra Request 9 13 21 2.2MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

A humorous look at how the data has been manipulated:

https://x.com/wideawake_media/status/1842151818349965677

PART 2:

The CDC has committed fraud by failing to assign the proper ICD-10 code on death certificates in an attempt to hide the fact that the true cause for thousands of deaths are due to the mRNA injections.

John Beaudoin has uncovered evidence showing that the CDC (Centers for Data Concealment) is fraudulently failing to assign appropriate ICD-10 codes ( U12.9 , T88.1 and/or Y59.0 ) on death certificates for people who have been killed by the mRNA injections.

Please watch the videos below…

https://rumble.com/v4c4mch-jean-beaudoin-about-the-c-vax-mass-murder.html

https://rumble.com/v4t92g9-part-1-4122024-new-hampshire-testimony-john-beaudoin-sr-cdc-fraud.html

https://rumble.com/v4819zl-new-data-reveals-tsunami-of-covid-19-vaccine-deaths.html

https://TheRealCDC.substack.com/archive

The ICD-10 (International Classification of Disease) codes that could and should be used for identifying injuries caused by the COVID-19 injections:

Covid 19 Coding Updates 3 4 Combined 193KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

https://cdn.who.int/media/docs/default-source/classification/icd/covid-19/covid-19-coding-updates-3-4-combined.pdf?sfvrsn=39197c91_3

https://www.rxreasoner.com/icd10codes/U00-U49

https://www.rxreasoner.com/icd10codes/U12

T88.1 – Other complications following immunization, not elsewhere classified.

https://www.rxreasoner.com/icd10codes/T88.1

Y59.0 – Viral vaccines

https://www.rxreasoner.com/icd10codes/Y59.0

EXHIBIT F is filed as part of Beaudoin v Baker et al (2022) and will forever be available to the public through the U.S. District Court system. EXHIBIT F includes death certificates and VAERS reports detailing Cassidy age 7, Diane age 62, Brianna age 30, Eden age 17, Holly age 42, Charles age 48, and Abigail age 20. In addition to the evidence put forth in this Chapter 8 regarding correlation of death certificates to VAERS reports in EXHIBIT F, the EXHIBIT F document filed in the case Beaudoin v Baker et al (2022) details accidental deaths from drug overdose fraudulently labeled covid deaths, accidental deaths from blunt force trauma fraudulently labeled covid deaths, vaccine deaths fraudulently labeled covid deaths, and vaccine deaths in which a covid vaccine was fraudulently omitted as a cause of death. The bulk of EXHIBIT F comprises death certificates matched to VAERS reports. Page 4 of EXHIBIT F is a list of Massachusetts death certificates matched to VAERS reports. Age, sex, state, date of death, and sometimes symptoms were matched. Often, there was only one person with the same age and sex who died in Massachusetts on a given date. Sometimes, it required attention to Parts I and II to further ensure the correct match was made. Most interesting are the causes of death for these covid vaccine-caused deaths. Most of them are circulatory or blood related, including the heart, which is at the center of the circulatory system. One of these death certificates reports an interval of five minutes between covid vaccination and death, yet there is no vaccine associated ICD-10 code applied by the CDC. Clearly, these people should have ICD-10 codes for immunization or vaccination listed on their death certificates. Clearly, the death certifier should have mentioned covid vaccines as causal in Part I of these death certificates. (Chapter 8 Exhibit F pages 89-98) John Beaudoin - The Real CDC - ebook - paperback

EXHIBIT F is one of the most damning documents of hard evidence against covid vaccines and false covid pandemic narratives sworn to under penalties of perjury:

ANALYSIS OF MASSACHUSETTS DEATH CERTIFICATES in which COVID-19 VACCINE was FRAUDULENTLY OMITTED as a “CAUSE OF DEATH”

50+ Total records of evidence of C19 vaccine deaths

Pages 13-19 - A sample of likely vaccine deaths of people under 50 years old.

Pages 20-35 - 16 Strong Correlation of VAERS records to Death Certificates

Pages 36-66 - 19 very strongly correlated VAERS C19 vaccine deaths. 4 strongly correlated local reports of C19 vaccine deaths.

Pages 67-77 - Nine (9) Death certificates mention vaccination in text fields. ONE (1) has Y590 & T881 codes. Eight (8) omitted the codes and will not show up in CDC reports as vaccine-caused

Exhibit F August 15 2022 2.27MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

https://viaveravita.com/covid-19-vaccine-lawsuit-filings

https://viaveravita.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/01/EXHIBIT-F-VAERS-and-DCs-matched-v0.99-2022-08-15-pdf-.pdf

https://therealcdc.com/products/the-cdc-memorandum

Excerpts from “The CDC Memorandum”

On January 16, 2021, Solomon Kizitoh died. He was 60-years-old. His Massachusetts death record Share File Number is 11199. Part I of his death record states, “ACUTE BRONCHOPNEUMONIA AND IDIOPATHIC THROMBOCYTOPENIA FOLLOWING COVID-19 VACCINATION” in “DAYS.” Part II of his death record states, “HYPERTENSIVE AND ATHEROSCLEROTIC CARDIOVASCULAR DISEASE.” The CDC assigned the TRX_CAUSE_ACME1 code to be Y59.0, which means, “Viral vaccines.” All codes applied to Solomon’s death record are, “Y590 D696 I119 I250 J180 T881.” T88.1 means, “Other complications following immunization, not elsewhere classified.” Y59.0 and T88.1 have not since been used on Massachusetts death records that contained the word “VACCINE” or “VACCINATION” since Solomon’s death record in the first days of covid immunization. It is as if someone at the CDC threw a switch to the “off” position for coding death records that have either of those key words on them. The following excerpts are from CDC websites explaining how software is used to parse the death records and apply ICD-10 codes. PC-ACME/TRANSAX is a combination of the ACME and TRANSAX software. This software takes the output from MICAR software and applies underlying cause coding rules to determine the underlying cause. ACME is designed to select the underlying cause even if the conditions are not reported in an acceptable causal sequence. Once all of the records have been passed through ACME, TRANSAX is used to create data appropriate for either record-based analysis or person-based analysis.1 ACME/TRANSAX Applies World Health Organization (WHO) rules to the ICD codes determined by MICAR200 and selects an underlying cause of death (see Part 2a and 2c of the VSIM series). Facilitates the tabulation and use of multiple cause-of-death data. Through the application of the ICD linkage and modification rules, ACME/TRANSAX translates the axis of classification from an entity to a record base.2 The text from the CDC websites is taken from a user manual for a software system that applies ICD-10 codes to death records. The manual comprises more “than two hundred (>200) pages and explains automatic attribution of codes versus the need for manual intervention and attribution. Clearly, if a vaccine cause-of-death code was automatically or manually generated for Solomon’s record and not for any record thereafter, then someone either changed the software to ignore “VACCINE” and “VACCINATION,” changed the policy of manual coding to ignore these words, or purposely intended to hide immunization-caused deaths by removing these immunization cause-of-death ICD-10 codes. A simple search by Beaudoin found more records with “VACCINE” or “VACCINATION” in seconds. (pages 28-30) It seems that the CDC purposely stopped coding vaccine deaths with Y59.0 and T88.1 ICD-10 codes that can be tracked as immunization-caused deaths. Thus, covid immunization-caused deaths were hidden from the public. Approximately twenty (20) death records in Massachusetts and Minnesota contained covid immunization as a cause or contributing condition of death. Extrapolation shows there should be more than five hundred (>500) recorded covid immunization-caused deaths across the United States. (page 177) B. The data and graphs in the exhibits yields well over four thousand five hundred (>4,500) excess deaths in Massachusetts from causes attributed to covid immunizations in 2021 and 2022. This extrapolates to more than two hundred thousand (>200,000) deaths likely from covid immunization causes such as Cardiac arrest, Cardiac arrhythmia, Pulmonary embolism, stroke, bowel ischemia, aortic dissection, and others. The average ages of deaths of people who survived two to three (2-3) waves of covid, but did not survive covid immunization, is more than ten years younger than deaths from covid per se. The life-years-lost by covid immunization is, thus, ten times (10X) greater than from covid per se. (page 177) https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/nvss/mmds/acme_transax.htm https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/data/dvs/helpfile.pdf John Beaudoin - The CDC Memorandum ebook - print version

Below are 7 graphs from John Beaudoin’s “The CDC Memorandum” which show dramatic increases in deaths in Massachusetts and Minnesota that occurred after the COVID-19 mRNA injections began in 2021.

John Beaudoin - The CDC Memorandum. ebook - print version

I STRONGLY ENCOURAGE YOU TO READ THE ARTICLES BELOW…

Tragedy in Groton, Massachusetts

https://therealcdc.substack.com/p/tragedy-in-groton-massachusetts

The article below is copied here in its entirety. The original source for the article below is:

https://brownstone.org/articles/cdc-altered-death-certificates/

Someone (who needs to remain anonymous) was able to obtain the death certificates from Minnesota for all deaths that occurred from 2015 to the present, which presented the opportunity to see if the CDC is being entirely honest about the US death data. Unsurprisingly, the CDC is not.

As we shall document, the CDC is concealing references to a covid vaccine on Minnesota death certificates (that are exceedingly rare to begin with because of widespread medical establishment denialism of vaccine adverse side effects). In almost every death certificate that identifies a covid vaccine as a cause of death, the CDC committed data fraud by not assigning the ICD 10 code for vaccine side effects to the causes of death listed on the death certificate.

Background

When someone dies, there is a death certificate that is filled out for official/legal purposes. Death certificates contain a lot of information (some states include more than others), including the causes of death (CoD).

Causes of death refer to the medical conditions that ultimately played some role in the demise of the decedent. To qualify as a CoD, a condition only needs to contribute to the medical decline of the decedent in some way, but doesn’t have to be directly responsible for whatever ultimately killed the person. If someone had high blood pressure, and subsequently suffered a heart attack that led to cardiac arrest which killed them, all three conditions qualify as CoD. On the other hand, this unfortunate fellow’s ingrown toenail is not a cause of death, because it in no way contributed to their demise.

This is from the CDC’s own guidance explaining how to properly fill out CoD’s on a death certificate (you don’t need to understand the difference between Cause A, B, etc for this article):

The critical thing to keep in mind is that the person filling out the death certificate writes a text description of the CoD’s, but doesn’t assign the ICD 10 codes for the CoD’s.

That’s the CDC’s job.

ICD 10 Coding System for CoD’s

There is a fancy coding system that is used to classify the many thousands of medical conditions that can play a role in death known as the International Classification of Diseases. Every few years, it is updated/revised to keep up with new medical (or bureaucratic) developments, as new conditions are discovered and old conditions are reorganized or reclassified.

The current iteration of the ICD that was used for the deaths we’re looking at is the ICD 10 (that’s the 10th version). It is basically a hierarchical classification system:

There are codes for practically every random weird thing you can think of:

These are categories themselves – a code can go as 7 characters long:

Source Archived Source

ICD 10 Codes for Covid Vaccine Side Effects

There are two ICD 10 codes for vaccine side effects that can be broadly used for the covid vaccines – T88.1 and Y59.0:

T88.1 – Other complications following immunization, not elsewhere classified.

Y59.0 – Viral vaccines

(There are other ICD 10 codes for various specific complications or side effects of vaccines, but the point remains that an ICD 10 code for vaccine side effects exists.)

CDC – Centers for Data Concealment

The CDC receives the death certificates from the various states and applies ICD 10 codes. This is primarily done with a secret algorithm, with a tiny percentage of cases adjudicated by CDC staff when the algorithm is unable to confidently assign an ICD code to the text description written on the actual death certificate (such as confounding spelling or a text description that does not make much sense). I confirmed this with a biostatistician who works for a DoH in a US state (I’m leaving out which one because I want to preserve my persona grata status). The individual who obtained the MN death certificates likewise confirmed with state officials that the ICD codes in their data were assigned by the CDC.

What a death certificate identifying a covid vaccine as a CoD *should* look like

There are three death certificates in the MN tranche that contain either T88.1 or Y59.0. One is for a flu vaccine reaction, and – surprisingly – the other two are for a covid vaccine.

Note – when used below:

UCoD (Underlying Cause of Death) refers to “the disease or injury that initiated the train of events leading directly to death, or the circumstances of the accident or violence which produced the fatal injury.”

MCoD (Multiple Causes of Death) refers to “the immediate cause of death and all other intermediate and contributory conditions listed on the death certificate.” (everything else)

The first death certificate contains a covid vaccine ICD (below), and it looks like the CDC was trapped and could not avoid putting it on without fundamentally rewriting the death certificate, because the vaccine complication is unambiguously listed as the UCoD (this death certificate is saying the person was killed by a heart attack caused by the covid vaccine within minutes of injection):

The second death certificate the CDC deigned to assign a vaccine ICD (and not only one but *BOTH* vaccine ICD codes(!!)) feels like perhaps a rogue CDC employee was working that day and snuck it in:

In any event, as we can clearly see, both T88.1 and Y59.0 are indeed appropriate for when a covid vaccine is listed as a CoD. Thus the CDC cannot claim that there was no official ICD 10 code that could be used to designate covid vaccines (or any other excuse).

The FRAUD:

With that introduction, below are 7 death certificates from Minnesota that identify a covid vaccine as a cause of death where the CDC omitted the corresponding ICD 10 code identifying a vaccine side effect when the CDC assigned ICD codes to the death certificates.

The first fraudulently filled out death certificate offers a crucial detail highlighting not only the fraud but the naked double standards for assigning CoD’s.

This death certificate identifies both a covid vaccine and covid itself as contributory CoD’s (in the last row highlighted in yellow, vaccine underlined in green, covid in blue):

“covid vaccine second dose 10 hrs prior to death”

“history of covid infection in May 2020” (about 7-8 months prior to death)

Any remotely objective person would presume that if a condition that occurred 7 months prior without any clear link to the actual death still nevertheless meets the standard for being identified as a CoD, then surely a condition or event that occurred a mere TEN HOURS before death identified by the doctor filling out the death certificate merits inclusion as a CoD.

Yet, the CDC assigned U70.1 – “COVID-19, virus identified” – for covid, but neglected to assign T88.1 or Y59.0 for the covid vaccine.

A second point to highlight is that we see that anything mentioned as a CoD, even in the context of “history of” that had (presumably) been long resolved, is a legitimate CoD insofar as assigning an ICD 10 code and epidemiological data are concerned.

This decedent suffered a cardiac arrest that ultimately led to her death *ONE DAY* after being vaccinated.

(For the record, I am not bothered by the “though it’s not clear as to any mechanism for how the vaccine could have led to the cardiac arrest” line. This death occurred February 24, 2021 – well before there was any sort of public awareness about the multiple plausible mechanisms by which the vaccine could cause heart damage. So to me, whoever filled out the death certificate was a gutsy fellow willing to identify a covid vaccine on a death certificate that had his name on it.)

Fraudulent Death Certificate #3

This death certificate doesn’t merely identify a covid vaccine, it explains that the decedent “felt sick after the vaccine” and died 4 days later from a heart attack. Yet, no T88.1 or Y59.0.

This death certificate provides that the decedent received her second dose of Pfizer 18 days prior to her death.

Here we have a 65-year-old male who was killed by a heart attack 12 days after getting vaccinated.

This case is especially noteworthy. Someone involved with this death informed me that the family had to pressure the coroner to put the recent covid booster on the death certificate. A family member also filed a VAERS report themselves, after the patient’s doctors declined to do so.

Furthermore, the CDC applied W34 as the UCoD. What is W34 for?

‘accidental discharge and malfunction from other and unspecified firearms and guns.’

There is no mention of any firearms mishaps on the death certificate.

One would have to wonder how such an errant code came to be, especially on a death certificate that contains other ICD 10 shenanigans. It is unlikely that ‘Y590’ or ‘T881’ would be ‘misspelled’ or algorithmically mixed up with ‘W34.’

Perhaps if there were no other instances of fraudulent omitance of vaccine ICD codes on other death certificates, and the CDC wasn’t in the habit of routinely assigning U07.1 for a covid infection that resolved a year ago, the failure to include T88.1 or Y59.0 here could be excused.

At minimum, this death certificate should contain T88.0 – ‘Infection following immunization’ – to document the breakthrough infection (which is a subject for a separate article as this seems to be fairly widespread).

Additional Observations

The following table shows the date of death and age for all 9 death certificates shown above that identified a covid vaccine as a CoD:

It is striking that 7/9 died before May 2021. This is odd – if anything, the deaths should skew later, not earlier. Vaccine adverse events were denied – with maximum prejudice and then some – for many months before the medical mainstream has finally (begrudgingly) started to acknowledge that the covid vaccines can trigger potentially lethal pathologies (in exceedingly rare instances to be sure).

The clustering of death certificates mentioning a covid vaccine at the beginning of the rollout suggests that ‘administrative’ interference likely played a role in discouraging coroners from mentioning a covid vaccine on death certificates.

Another noteworthy tidbit here is the age of the decedents: every single one is a senior citizen, and the average age of the decedents is 80. This is important to highlight because whereas young people “dying suddenly” stands out, there has been much less attention or acknowledgement of the covid vaccine’s devastating toll upon the old and frail, where deaths – even those that occur in close proximity to vaccination – are readily attributed to prior health conditions.

Finally, the actions of the CDC call into question whether the CDC is altogether qualified or trustworthy enough to be the steward of the nation’s epidemiological data. The CDC manages many of the datasets that underpin whole fields of study. If the CDC is willing to fraudulently alter data (or even if the CDC is just too incompetent to avoid corrupting data), all data under the aegis of the CDC is potentially suspect, especially if it relates to a controversial political or social issue. The implications of this are disturbing, to say the least.

Published under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License

For reprints, please set the canonical link back to the original Brownstone Institute Article and Author.

Author

Aaron Hertzberg

Aaron Hertzberg is a writer on all aspects of the pandemic response. You can find more of his writing at his Substack: Resisting the Intellectual Illiteratti.

https://ourworldindata.org/how-are-causes-of-death-registered-around-the-world

