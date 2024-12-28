FOR COMPLETE DETAILS: NotSafeAndNotEffective.com

Please watch the videos below.

https://rumble.com/v63l1sq-democide.html

The video above is also available here: https://NotSafeAndNotEffective.com

Watch the embedded video above or watch the same video on Rumble.

https://rumble.com/v62zapw-notsafeandnoteffective.com.html

An Open Letter to President-Elect Donald J. Trump’s Nominee for Attorney General, Pam Bondi

An Open Letter To Pam Bondi 363KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

December 28, 2024

Dear Attorney General nominee Pam Bondi,

After your confirmation and IMMEDIATELY upon taking the oath of office as the Attorney General, I call upon you to exercise your authority under the laws listed below to seek an emergency injunction to stop the development, production, stockpiling, transferring, acquisition, retention, or possession, or the attempted development, production, stockpiling, transferring, acquisition, retention, or possession of the so-called mRNA “vaccines” from Pfizer and Moderna.

I also call upon you to seek warrants to seize the products and records relating to these biological weapons AND to also act upon the extraterritorial Federal jurisdiction specified in the law. These products have caused enormous harm and death and they have demonstrated NO prophylactic, protective, or other peaceful purposes. They are NOT “vaccines.” They are biological weapons.

The conceptual mechanism of action of the mRNA bioweapons:

The injected ingredients do not stay in the muscle of the arm. They disperse throughout the body partly because the injection technique of aspiration is generally not used. The design of the lipid nanoparticle “vector” enables the toxic injected ingredients to cross the blood brain barrier. The toxic injected ingredients can transfect into all cell types and have been found to concentrate in certain tissues. The injected ingredients cause cells to produce non-human proteins with no known way to stop the process. By design and intent, this triggers an immune response which can lead to widespread cellular death. Widespread cellular death may lead to tissue and organ damage and death of the individual that received the injection.

The risks associated with the mRNA “vaccines” should be clear when considering the bioweapon risk assessment categories listed below:

Infectivity Infection-to-Disease Ratio (Reliability) Predictability (& Incubation Period) Morbidity & Mortality (Virulence) Ease of Large-Scale Production & Storage Aerosol Stability Atmospheric Stability Ease of Dispersal Communicability Prophylactic Countermeasure Availability Therapeutic Countermeasure Availability Ease of Detection

Please also note the massive amount of supportive evidence that is available here:

https://NotSafeAndNotEffective.com

I strongly encourage you to take immediate action to seek an emergency injunction to remove the mRNA injectable products from Pfizer and Moderna from the marketplace.

God bless you. God Bless America. God bless the people of the world.

Sincerely,



James Roguski

310-619-3055

UNITED STATES LAW:

18 USC Ch. 10: BIOLOGICAL WEAPONS §175. Prohibitions with respect to biological weapons (a) In General.—Whoever knowingly develops, produces, stockpiles, transfers, acquires, retains, or possesses any biological agent, toxin, or delivery system for use as a weapon, or knowingly assists a foreign state or any organization to do so, or attempts, threatens, or conspires to do the same, shall be fined under this title or imprisoned for life or any term of years, or both. There is extraterritorial Federal jurisdiction over an offense under this section committed by or against a national of the United States. §176. Seizure, forfeiture, and destruction (a) In General.—(1) Except as provided in paragraph (2), the Attorney General may request the issuance, in the same manner as provided for a search warrant, of a warrant authorizing the seizure of any biological agent, toxin, or delivery system that— (A) exists by reason of conduct prohibited under section 175 of this title; or (B) is of a type or in a quantity that under the circumstances has no apparent justification for prophylactic, protective, or other peaceful purposes. §177. Injunctions (a) In General.—The United States may obtain in a civil action an injunction against (1) the conduct prohibited under section 175 of this title; (2) the preparation, solicitation, attempt, threat, or conspiracy to engage in conduct prohibited under section 175 of this title; or (3) the development, production, stockpiling, transferring, acquisition, retention, or possession, or the attempted development, production, stockpiling, transferring, acquisition, retention, or possession of any biological agent, toxin, or delivery system of a type or in a quantity that under the circumstances has no apparent justification for prophylactic, protective, or other peaceful purposes. §178. Definitions As used in this chapter— (1) the term "biological agent" means any micro-organism, virus, infectious substance, or biological product that may be engineered as a result of biotechnology, or any naturally occurring or bioengineered component of any such microorganism, virus, infectious substance, or biological product, capable of causing— (A) death, disease, or other biological malfunction in a human, an animal, a plant, or another living organism; (B) deterioration of food, water, equipment, supplies, or material of any kind; or (C) deleterious alteration of the environment; (2) the term “toxin” means the toxic material or product of plants, animals, microorganisms (including, but not limited to, bacteria, viruses, fungi, rickettsiae or protozoa), or infectious substances, or a recombinant or synthesized molecule, whatever their origin and method of production, and includes— (A) any poisonous substance or biological product that may be engineered as a result of biotechnology produced by a living organism; or (B) any poisonous isomer or biological product, homolog, or derivative of such a substance; (3) the term “delivery system” means— (A) any apparatus, equipment, device, or means of delivery specifically designed to deliver or disseminate a biological agent, toxin, or vector; or (B) any vector; (4) the term “vector” means a living organism, or molecule, including a recombinant or synthesized molecule, capable of carrying a biological agent or toxin to a host; https://uscode.house.gov/view.xhtml;jsessionid=FAA381A6F2DB6056D6587F70FB305D6B?req=granuleid%3AUSC-2000-title18-chapter10&saved=%7CZ3JhbnVsZWlkOlVTQy0yMDAwLXRpdGxlMTgtc2VjdGlvbjE3NWE%3D%7C%7C%7C0%7Cfalse%7C2000&edition=2000

DEFINITIONS:

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

https://www.brighteon.com/3ae6d63c-fe74-49a5-a036-779e072ccc68

Ban The Jab Resolution

Many people have had the courage to plainly state the fact that the mRNA injections are biological weapons, not “vaccines.”

Dr. Joseph Sansone, M.S., PhD.

Dr. Joseph Sansone has worked tirelessly to encourage the following organizations to pass the “Ban The Jab” resolution. Dr. Sansone has also petitioned the Supreme Court of Florida to require Governor Desantis to remove the mRNA jabs from the market in Florida.

Emergency Petition For A Writ Of Mandamus 2.82MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

https://acis-api.flcourts.gov/courts/68f021c4-6a44-4735-9a76-5360b2e8af13/cms/case/0f286d7b-ed19-4e35-b5ed-a58d26d2cfdd/docketentrydocuments/42db21c6-6c96-44fe-885c-bd5ddbcb1cfc

COVID-19 Vaccines are Bioweapon Injections

https://rumble.com/v5s90lh-news-flash-in-the-us-reports-that-covid-19-vaccines-are-bioweapon-injection.html

The groups listed below have adopted the #BanTheJab Resolution:

NOW is the time for you to get your local organizations and local government to take action. #BanTheJab

Dr. Ben Marble

Filed_Affidavit_12032024

https://josephsansone.substack.com/p/nobel-prize-nominee-provides-affidavit

Professor Francis Boyle

Dr. Francis Boyle, the Harvard educated law professor that drafted the 1989 Biological Weapons and Antiterrorism Act, which passed both houses of Congress unanimously, provided an affidavit stating that Covid 19 injections and mRNA nanoparticle injections violate the law he wrote. Dr. Boyle asserted that ‘COVID 19 injections’, ‘COVID 19 nanoparticle injections’, and ‘mRNA nanoparticle injections’ are biological weapons and weapons of mass destruction and violate Biological Weapons 18 USC § 175; Weapons and Firearms § 790.166 Fla. Stat. (2023). "It is my expert opinion that, 'COVID-19 nanoparticle injections' or 'mRNA nanoparticle injections' or 'COVID-19 injections' meet the criteria of biological weapons… according to Biological Weapons 18 USC § 175." https://josephsansone.substack.com/p/breaking-law-professor-that-wrote

Dr. Peter McCullough

“As a doctor, I have never seen something so injurious to the human body,” McCullough revealed. “It invades the bone marrow. “It stimulates antibodies to attack cells and platelets.” “It causes blood clotting and damage to blood vessels like we’ve never seen.” He also noted that data from the University of Pittsburgh shows that the “vaccines” cause cancer. “Since when do we have a protein that actually injures the brain, injures the heart, the bone marrow, the immune system, causes blood clotting, and potentially causes cancer in a single protein?” McCullough asked. “It’s a weapon,” he concluded. “According to strict military criteria, it’s a bioweapon.” https://slaynews.com/news/renowned-cardiologist-drops-bombshell-covid-vaccine-bioweapon

An immediate global moratorium on the use of COVID-19 vaccines is necessary with an absolute contraindication in women of reproductive age. https://ijirms.in/index.php/ijirms/article/view/1982

Paul Elias Alexander

https://josephsansone.substack.com/p/breaking-former-trump-administration

Karen Kingston

The Covid-19 vaccines are bioweapons that contain gain of function chimeric viruses and toxins under the guise of mRNA therapeutic vaccines combined with a ‘diagnostic/therapeutic’ lipid nanoparticle (LNP) platform. Per the patent, the LNP can target specific organs and systems throughout the body, including, but not limited to reproductive, cardiovascular, pulmonary, and the central nervous system, specifically crossing the blood brain barrier. https://web.archive.org/web/20221022104759/https://yournews.com/2022/10/07/2429550/karen-kingston-explains-frightening-elements-of-the-covid-vaccines/

Katherine Watt The PREP Act was passed by Congress and signed into law on Dec. 30, 2005. It was tagged on as the last 14 pages of a 154-page Department of Defense supplemental appropriations and Hurricane Katrina relief bill. https://bailiwicknews.substack.com/p/project-bioshield-act-of-2004-and

In truth, neither the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) product nor the Biologics License Application (BLA) product went through any real FDA manufacturing regulation process — both the EUA process and the BLA process were faked, by FDA, in collaboration with DoD and the manufacturers. The fake-regulation is legal, under biological product licensing law and under public health emergency law. All biological product licensing and manufacturing in the US, as allegedly supervised by FDA, is faked, and the fake regulation is legal, and has been since before FDA took over biological product regulation from NIH in 1972. https://bailiwicknews.substack.com/p/bits-and-pieces-about-10-usc-1107aa

Sasha Latypova I agree with Katherine that both “approved” Biologics License Approval (BLA) and EUA versions of covid shots are fake and poisonous. This applies to all of the 400+ covid products on the market - all of them are Emergency Use (EUA) only. The most important thing about EUA status - it is non-investigational by law (Para 564 of FDCA). Most people do not fully grasp the meaning of this. While a chemical entity is classed as a non-investigational entity, it can never become a medicinal product in the ethical meaning of medicine, i.e. to treat, deliver some therapeutic benefit while minimizing the risk. That is completely out of the question for an EUA. It can never be used in a real clinical trial, because a clinical trial is a legally safeguarded investigation in humans. Since no clinical trials are possible, no FDA approval (BLA) is possible as BLA by law requires safeguarded clinical trials with informed consent. The BLA can only be theoretically achieved if the PHE is terminated, PREP Act declaration is terminated, EUA is revoked, product removed from market, and only after a new set of regulated, safeguarded real clinical trials are performed. Obviously, this will never happen for mRNA products. Given the well-documented slaughter that they have caused, any institutional review board (IRB) that is insane enough to approve a “trial” of a known lethal poison in humans will have a bullseye painted on it for liability lawsuits. There is no way to ever test this garbage in people under normal ethical bioresearch frameworks. In addition, it is impossible to manufacture these things to cGMP/pharma standards, as making of biologics is a probabilistic and not a deterministic process. All of this was well known to the regulators, DARPA and to manufacturers prior to 2020. That’s why they went into so much effort to change the US law and construct the legal kill box which thoroughly shields them from liability before faking the pandemic, lying on a massive scale and deploying this poison on billions of people. https://sashalatypova.substack.com/p/criminals-do-not-follow-laws-they

Dr. Andrew Zywiec, M.D.

https://rumble.com/v59fpbp-dr.-andrew-zywiec-m.d.-covid-vaccines-are-bioweapons.-7-29-2024.html?e9s=src_v1_upp

Based on my considerations of the scientific data, and my experience as a clinician/practitioner and researcher, I believe that the COVID-19 injections, and all mRNA injections, are biological and technological weapons designed to harm. They have been the cause of and/or a major contributing factor to, a wide range of diseases, including, but not limited to: neuro-cognitive issues such as myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome (ME/CFS), dementia, psychosis, brain fog; cardiovascular concerns such as arrhythmia, stroke, myocardial infarction; obstetrical and gynecological concerns like uteroplacental insufficiency, spontaneous abortion (miscarriage), irregular menses, heavy bleeding; systemic problems like multi system inflammatory syndrome, chronic fatigue and pain; hematological and oncological concerns such as coagulopathy and increased/advanced cancer development; and much more. All mRNA injections should be removed from the market immediately. These injections pose a continued risk to those receiving the injections along with others as a result of the shedding and off gassing. Andrew Zywiec, M.D.

Avery B. Brinkley Jr. M.D.

The COVID-19 shots, which do not prevent infection or transmission of infection, are therefore NOT vaccines by accepted definitions, but are in fact gene-altering agents which fit the definition of a bioweapon in accordance with state and federal statutes. Furthermore, multiple studies have shown that these agents were not submitted to proper animal testing or proper oversight during production as is normally expected for any drug or vaccine. Multiple studies have detected contamination of these shots with bacterial DNA (plasmids) which can integrate into the human genome and cause harms as well as the SV-40 cancer promoter gene. These shots have caused massive number of harms and deaths (estimated by one global study to be some 17 million deaths), far exceeding any number which in the past would have caused recall of these agents (maximum in the past was about 50 deaths). We know that these are not only gene-altering agents, but also produce the harmful spike protein throughout the body, resulting in immune reactions against the recipients' own cells, resulting in cell-death, and accompanying diseases or conditions to include: autoimmune diseases, cardiovascular diseases such as myocarditis, heart attacks and strokes; cancers, particularly in younger populations; infertility and fetal loss. It is obvious that the FDA and CDC along with mainstream media continue to ignore these serious issues, and thus [the COVID-19 shots] MUST be removed from the market immediately. Avery B. Brinkley Jr. M.D. https://josephsansone.substack.com/p/link-to-the-actual-complaint-seeking

Dr. Marivic Villa, M.D.

https://rumble.com/v59fppx-dr.-marivic-villa-its-a-bioweapon.-7-29-2024.html?e9s=src_v1_upp

James Roguski

310-619-3055

JamesRoguski.substack.com/archive

NotSafeAndNotEffective.com

PCRfraud.com

MaskCharade.com

YourDoctorisaLIAR.com

NaturalCancerCures.org

ControlBloodSugarNaturally.com

