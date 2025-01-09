Evidence that the Lipid Nanoparticles are Toxic
The lipid molecules that are used to create the nanoparticle delivery system of the COVID-19 “vaccines” function as undeclared adjuvants. They have NOT been properly studied to justify their use.
Gabriele Segalla is one of very few people to have thoroughly covered the issue of toxicity of the lipid nanoparticle delivery system.
For most people, this will be new information.
Please watch the 3 videos and read the 3 studies below…
Pandora’s Vaccine (Part 1):
Segalla, G. (1/26/2023). Chemical-physical criticality and toxicological potential of lipid nanomaterials contained in a COVID-19 mRNA vaccine. International Journal of Vaccine Theory, Practice, and Research, 3(1), 787–817. https://doi.org/10.56098/ijvtpr.v3i1.68
Pandora’s Vaccine (Part 2):
Segalla, G. (10/16/2023). Apparent cytotoxicity and intrinsic cytotoxicity of lipid nanomaterials contained in a COVID-19 mRNA vaccine. International Journal of Vaccine Theory, Practice, and Research, 3(1), 957–972. https://doi.org/10.56098/ijvtpr.v3i1.84
Pandora’s Vaccine (Part 3):
Segalla, G. (3/2/2024). Adjuvant activity and toxicological risks of lipid nanoparticles contained in the COVID-19 “mRNA vaccines.” International Journal of Vaccine Theory, Practice, and Research, 3(1), 1085–1102. https://doi.org/10.56098/z1ydjm29
Anti-phospholipid-Antibodies
About half of all covid-19 patients examined in a Chinese study had anti-phospholipid antibodies (Zuo et al. 2020). Also, after corona “vaccinations”, anti-phospholipid antibodies may contribute to the increase of clots (Talotta and Robertson 2021). Anti-phospholipid antibodies are known for their coagulation inducing effects. Clinically this can lead to thrombus formation and emboli leading to lung embolism, myocard infarction, apoplexes, kidney infarction, mesenterial infarction and deep vein thrombosis.
Before the corona “vaccinations” the anti-phospholipid syndrome was seen as the most important cause of thrombophilia (pathologically increased thromboses).
Screening for anti-phospholipid antibodies is also a component of fertility diagnostics, as infarctions can also affect the placental function and cause intrauterine deaths and abortions.
Thorn in the Flesh (page 86)
Learn more about the toxic lipid nanoparticles in the jabs.
Pfizer–BioNTech COVID-19 nanoparticle ingredients
ALC-0315
[(4-hydroxybutyl)azanediyl]di(hexane-6,1-diyl) bis(2-hexyldecanoate)
C48H95NO5
ALC-0315 is a synthetic lipid. A colorless oily material, it has attracted attention as a component of BNT162b2, from BioNTech and Pfizer.
In the final analysis, it is evident that the apparent pKa value of ALC-0315 is too low to be defined optimal, and that a so low value makes the entire structure of the LNP unstable, inducing the formation of aggregates and particulates, which may inhibit the transfection and inevitably influence, not only the efficacy of the product, but also both the biodistribution and the bioaccumulation of lipid nanoparticles in unexpected tissues and organs. Bioaccumulation can lead to blockage of small blood and lymphatic vessels, while an abnormal biodistribution means that cell death and inflammation caused by the COVID-19 mRNA vaccine could occur in organs not foreseen by its biological destiny, such as the brain, placenta, and testes.
ALC-0159
N,N-dimyristylamide of 2-hydroxyacetic acid O-pegylated to a PEG chain mass of about 2 kilodaltons
ALC-0315 and ALC-0159 are classified by The European Medicines Agency as novel excipients, never previously used in a medicinal product in Europe and not registered in the EU Pharmacopoeia.
ALC-0159 is a PEG/lipid conjugate. It is a non-ionic surfactant by its nature. It has been deployed in the Pfizer-BioNTech SARS-CoV-2 mRNA vaccine.
Distearoylphosphatidylcholine
C44H88NO8P
Distearoylphosphatidylcholine is a kind of phospholipid. It can be used to prepare lipid nanoparticles that form part of the drug delivery system for the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines.
Cholesterol
C27H46O
Moderna COVID-19 nanoparticle ingredients
SM-102
C44H87NO5
SM-102 is a synthetic amino lipid which is used in combination with other lipids to form lipid nanoparticles that form part of the drug delivery system for the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.
Distearoylphosphatidylcholine
C44H88NO8P
Distearoylphosphatidylcholine is a kind of phospholipid. It can be used to prepare lipid nanoparticles that form part of the drug delivery system for the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines.
DMG-PEG 2000
C122H242O50
DMG-PEG 2000 is a synthetic lipid used to manufacture lipid nanoparticles that form part of the drug delivery system for the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.
The role of lipid components in lipid nanoparticles for vaccines and gene therapy
Many thanks to Robert Chandler for the following information:
LEARN MORE:
COVID-19 Modified mRNA “Vaccines”: Lessons Learned from Clinical Trials, Mass Vaccination, and the Bio- Pharmaceutical Complex, Part 2
Whole-body bio-distribution of the modmRNA is enabled by injection of whatever the payload may be along with the lipid-nanoparticle (LNP) delivery system itself. Injecting such products under the skin and into muscle tissue where they have access to the body’s fluid transport systems (mainly via the blood, lymph, and cerebrospinal fluids) is likely to result in systemic biodistribution. The idea that such distribution is blocked by locating the bolus of injected material into muscle tissue has always been a doubtful proposition. To dispose of such products they must enter the fluid transport systems, including the renal and gastrointestinal systems.
In addition to the modmRNA itself, the LNP platform itself accounts for some of the prolonged inflammatory effects of the modmRNA injections, as evidenced by activation of an array of inflammatory pathways along with overproduction of various cytokines and chemokines (Di Gioacchino et al., 2011; Ndeupen et al., 2021). Pre-exposure to mRNA-LNPs in mice led to long- term inhibition of adaptive immunity and reduced protection against fungal infections (Qin et al., 2022). Ionizable lipids within LNPs can elicit potent proinflammatory responses by activating toll- like receptors (TLRs; Verbeke et al., 2019). LNP-treated mice showed hepatotoxicity, excessive inflammation, and activation of TLR4, which plays a role in cancer progression (Kedmi et al., 2010; Kashani et al., 2021). In animal models, these inflammatory responses were further exacerbated by pre-existing inflammatory conditions (Parhiz et al., 2022); in the human realm, this background effect is likely to be of special relevance to the phenomenon of age-related, chronic, low-grade inflammation, also known as inflammaging (Soegiarto & Purnomosari, 2023). The significance of the inflammatory components in the modmRNA-LNP platform is demonstrated by the fact that highly purified mRNA (lacking detectable contaminants) combined with LNPs that lack the inflammation- inducing ionizable lipid fails to trigger innate and adaptive immune responses in vivo; however, LNPs containing the ionizable lipid, when mixed with either mRNA or protein, effectively supported similar adaptive immune responses (Ndeupen et al., 2021; Alameh et al., 2021).
In summary, components of the modmRNA products contribute directly to complex, poorly understood, and unpredictable adverse events. These components include the following:
(1) Lipid nanoparticles. In particular, we are concerned with the ionizable cationic lipids (lipids that become positively charged in acidic environments). Ionizable cationic lipids are known to be toxic, inducing pro-apoptotic and pro-inflammatory cascades (Cui et al., 2018). Nevertheless, they are an essential component of the modmRNA products, intended to bolster the prolific synthesis of spike protein from the modmRNA.
(2) Polyethylene glycol (PEG). As one of the primary adjuvant components of the COVID-19 modmRNA vaccines, PEG is widely considered to be a major factor in vaccine-induced anaphylactic shock, a well-established potential immediate serious adverse events in susceptible individuals following the modmRNA injections (Sellaturay et al., 2021; Segalla, 2023a, 2023b). Conjugation of PEG to the nanoparticles increases its immunogenicity, causing complement activation and a subsequent acute and life-threatening reaction (Bigini et al., 2021).
We once again urge governments worldwide to mandate a moratorium on the modmRNA products until proper safety and toxicological studies are performed and openly shared with the scientific community.
Adjuvant Activity and Toxicological Risks of Lipid Nanoparticles Contained in the COVID‑19 “mRNA Vaccines”
The Lipid Nano Particles reportedly used as the platform by Pfizer/BioNTech for its SARS-CoV-2 “mRNA vaccines”allegedly consist of a mixture of phospholipids, cholesterol, PEGylated lipids, and an ionizable cationic lipid.
The decision not to carry out safety pharmacology, carcinogenicity, and genotoxicity tests on these nanomaterials appears unjustifiable and in contradiction with the international policies provided for novel adjuvants.
Given the findings discussed here, it is strongly urged that the mRNA-LNP-based “vaccines”and their boosters should be removed from the worldwide market because of unacceptable and potentially fatal safety risks.
Articles by Children’s Health Defense
James Roguski
I made a trip to our state senator and rep's offices yesterday. The woman I spoke to was stone faced, uninterested and told me VERBATIM, "there's nothing we can do". She said "this is a federal issue". I kept challenging her and reiterating that people are being severely injured and dying. I had my computer and said that all of the evidence was in there. (no emotion, no interest). So, preventing murder is not within the purview of state "representatives". But here in Pennsylvania, don't you dare cover the official "visit PA" website on your license plate because THAT is criminal! PS: my head flew off from too much spinning, so if found, kindly return it to me...
