Gabriele Segalla is one of very few people to have thoroughly covered the issue of toxicity of the lipid nanoparticle delivery system.

For most people, this will be new information.

Please watch the 3 videos and read the 3 studies below…

Pandora’s Vaccine (Part 1):

https://rumble.com/v2prc7y-the-pandoras-vaccine.html

Watch The Pandora’s Vaccine 1 on Vimeo or Rumble

Segalla, G. (1/26/2023). Chemical-physical criticality and toxicological potential of lipid nanomaterials contained in a COVID-19 mRNA vaccine. International Journal of Vaccine Theory, Practice, and Research, 3(1), 787–817. https://doi.org/10.56098/ijvtpr.v3i1.68

https://www.ijvtpr.com/index.php/IJVTPR/article/view/68

Pandora’s Vaccine (Part 2):

https://rumble.com/v40b2as-the-pandoras-vaccine.html

Watch The Pandora’s Vaccine 2 on Vimeo or Rumble

Segalla, G. (10/16/2023). Apparent cytotoxicity and intrinsic cytotoxicity of lipid nanomaterials contained in a COVID-19 mRNA vaccine. International Journal of Vaccine Theory, Practice, and Research, 3(1), 957–972. https://doi.org/10.56098/ijvtpr.v3i1.84

https://ijvtpr.com/index.php/IJVTPR/article/view/87

Pandora’s Vaccine (Part 3):

https://rumble.com/v4v4tmo-the-pandoras-vaccine-3.html

Watch The Pandora’s Vaccine 3 on Vimeo or Rumble

Segalla, G. (3/2/2024). Adjuvant activity and toxicological risks of lipid nanoparticles contained in the COVID-19 “mRNA vaccines.” International Journal of Vaccine Theory, Practice, and Research, 3(1), 1085–1102. https://doi.org/10.56098/z1ydjm29

https://ijvtpr.com/index.php/IJVTPR/article/view/96

Anti-phospholipid-Antibodies

About half of all covid-19 patients examined in a Chinese study had anti-phospholipid antibodies (Zuo et al. 2020). Also, after corona “vaccinations”, anti-phospholipid antibodies may contribute to the increase of clots (Talotta and Robertson 2021). Anti-phospholipid antibodies are known for their coagulation inducing effects. Clinically this can lead to thrombus formation and emboli leading to lung embolism, myocard infarction, apoplexes, kidney infarction, mesenterial infarction and deep vein thrombosis. Before the corona “vaccinations” the anti-phospholipid syndrome was seen as the most important cause of thrombophilia (pathologically increased thromboses). Screening for anti-phospholipid antibodies is also a component of fertility diagnostics, as infarctions can also affect the placental function and cause intrauterine deaths and abortions. Thorn in the Flesh (page 86)

Learn more about the toxic lipid nanoparticles in the jabs.

Pfizer–BioNTech COVID-19 nanoparticle ingredients

[(4-hydroxybutyl)azanediyl]di(hexane-6,1-diyl) bis(2-hexyldecanoate)

C 48 H 95 NO 5

ALC-0315 is a synthetic lipid. A colorless oily material, it has attracted attention as a component of BNT162b2, from BioNTech and Pfizer.

In the final analysis, it is evident that the apparent pKa value of ALC-0315 is too low to be defined optimal, and that a so low value makes the entire structure of the LNP unstable, inducing the formation of aggregates and particulates, which may inhibit the transfection and inevitably influence, not only the efficacy of the product, but also both the biodistribution and the bioaccumulation of lipid nanoparticles in unexpected tissues and organs. Bioaccumulation can lead to blockage of small blood and lymphatic vessels, while an abnormal biodistribution means that cell death and inflammation caused by the COVID-19 mRNA vaccine could occur in organs not foreseen by its biological destiny, such as the brain, placenta, and testes. https://ijvtpr.com/index.php/IJVTPR/article/view/87

N,N-dimyristylamide of 2-hydroxyacetic acid O-pegylated to a PEG chain mass of about 2 kilodaltons

ALC-0315 and ALC-0159 are classified by The European Medicines Agency as novel excipients, never previously used in a medicinal product in Europe and not registered in the EU Pharmacopoeia.

ALC-0159 is a PEG/lipid conjugate. It is a non-ionic surfactant by its nature. It has been deployed in the Pfizer-BioNTech SARS-CoV-2 mRNA vaccine.

C 44 H 88 NO 8 P

Distearoylphosphatidylcholine is a kind of phospholipid. It can be used to prepare lipid nanoparticles that form part of the drug delivery system for the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines.

C 27 H 46 O

Moderna COVID-19 nanoparticle ingredients

C 44 H 87 NO 5

SM-102 is a synthetic amino lipid which is used in combination with other lipids to form lipid nanoparticles that form part of the drug delivery system for the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

C 44 H 88 NO 8 P

Distearoylphosphatidylcholine is a kind of phospholipid. It can be used to prepare lipid nanoparticles that form part of the drug delivery system for the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines.

C 122 H 242 O 50

DMG-PEG 2000 is a synthetic lipid used to manufacture lipid nanoparticles that form part of the drug delivery system for the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

The role of lipid components in lipid nanoparticles for vaccines and gene therapy

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC9250827/

https://phmpt.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/125742_S1_M2_24_nonclinical-overview.pdf

Many thanks to Robert Chandler for the following information:

LEARN MORE:

https://jamesroguski.substack.com/p/the-pandoras-vaccine-2

COVID-19 Modified mRNA “Vaccines”: Lessons Learned from Clinical Trials, Mass Vaccination, and the Bio- Pharmaceutical Complex, Part 2

Adjuvant Activity and Toxicological Risks of Lipid Nanoparticles Contained in the COVID‑19 “mRNA Vaccines”

The Lipid Nano Particles reportedly used as the platform by Pfizer/BioNTech for its SARS-CoV-2 “mRNA vaccines”allegedly consist of a mixture of phospholipids, cholesterol, PEGylated lipids, and an ionizable cationic lipid. The decision not to carry out safety pharmacology, carcinogenicity, and genotoxicity tests on these nanomaterials appears unjustifiable and in contradiction with the international policies provided for novel adjuvants. Given the findings discussed here, it is strongly urged that the mRNA-LNP-based “vaccines”and their boosters should be removed from the worldwide market because of unacceptable and potentially fatal safety risks. https://ijvtpr.com/index.php/IJVTPR/article/view/96/262

Articles by Children’s Health Defense

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/kevin-mckernan-covid-vaccine-dna-contamination-defender-podcast/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/dna-contamination-pfizer-covid-vaccines-four-times-legal-limit/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/spike-protein-five-mechanisms-damage-human-body/

