Share

Leave a comment

Watch The Pandora’s Vaccine 1 on Vimeo or Rumble

Watch The Pandora’s Vaccine 2 on Vimeo or Rumble

Watch The Pandora’s Vaccine 3 on Vimeo or Rumble

Summary:

The Franken-lipids known as ALC-0315 and ALC-0159 are classified by the European Medicines Agency as novel excipients, never previously used in a medicinal product in Europe and not registered in the EU Pharmacopoeia.

Gabriele Segalla has published a report in the International Journal of Vaccine Theory, Practice, and Research (IJVTPR), with the title "Apparent Cytotoxicity and Intrinsic Cytotoxicity of Lipid Nanomaterials Contained in a COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine" documenting the cytotoxicity of ALC-0315, which is one of the molecules used to create the nanoparticle delivery system for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 “vaccine.”

It should also be noted that the intrinsic pKa value (9.6) of ALC-0315 represents the absolute highest ever pKa value for a functional ionizable lipid used in cationic lipid nanoparticles for immunotherapy. Being that its pKa is even higher than that of the ammonium ion (9.25), ALC-0315 expresses a base strength about 2 times higher than that of ammonia itself, that is, it possesses ionizing powers twofold stronger than those of an equimolar aqueous solution of ammonia. Such elevated cationic charge, acquired by ALC-0315 after its endosomal escape, stimulates the formation of pro-inflammatory cytokines and reactive oxygen species that can disrupt the mitochondrial membrane and release its contents, cause RNA mistranslation, polymerization of proteins and DNA, DNA mutations, destruction of the nuclear membrane and consequent release of its content. Thus, the prospect of frequently repeated COVID “booster shots,” and also that of extending mRNA technology to vaccines against other pathogens or non-infectious diseases, conjures up a very grave public health risk. The exceptional penetrability, mobility, chemical reactivity and systemic accumulation of uncontrollable cationic lipid nanoparticles, with high cytotoxicity levels, shed in unpredictable biological locations, even far from the site of inoculation, are all factors that can lead to an unprecedented medical disaster. https://ijvtpr.com/index.php/IJVTPR/article/view/87

Please watch the entire video below…

https://rumble.com/v40b2as-the-pandoras-vaccine.html

Gabriele Segalla’s reports:

Apparent Cytotoxicity and Intrinsic Cytotoxicity of Lipid Nanomaterials Contained in a COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine

Apparent Cytotoxicity And Intrinsic Cytotoxicity Of Lipid Nanomaterials Contained In A Covid 19 Mrna Vaccine 1.43MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

https://ijvtpr.com/index.php/IJVTPR/article/view/87

Chemical-physical criticality and toxicological potential of lipid nanomaterials contained in a COVID-19 mRNA vaccine

Chemical Physical Criticality And Toxicological Potential Of Lipid Nanomaterials Contained In A Covid 19 Mrna Vaccine 4.26MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

https://ijvtpr.com/index.php/IJVTPR/article/view/68

The above described lipoplexes have proven to enable transfection in various organs, for example, transfection in lung, liver, spleen, kidneys, and heart has been reported. Avoiding targeting of lung and liver has proven to be particularly difficult, because, in many cases, lung and liver targeting are predominant. Lung has a very large surface and it is the first organ which the i.v. injected compounds pass after administration. Liver is a typical target organ for liposomes and formulations with lipophilic compounds like the lipids present in the lipoplexes. https://patentimages.storage.googleapis.com/de/67/95/27ec2ea27a32d9/US10485884.pdf

Please watch the videos below…

Pfizer–BioNTech COVID-19 nanoparticle ingredients

[(4-hydroxybutyl)azanediyl]di(hexane-6,1-diyl) bis(2-hexyldecanoate)

C 48 H 95 NO 5

ALC-0315 is a synthetic lipid. A colorless oily material, it has attracted attention as a component of BNT162b2, from BioNTech and Pfizer.

In the final analysis, it is evident that the apparent pKa value of ALC-0315 is too low to be defined optimal, and that a so low value makes the entire structure of the LNP unstable, inducing the formation of aggregates and particulates, which may inhibit the transfection and inevitably influence, not only the efficacy of the product, but also both the biodistribution and the bioaccumulation of lipid nanoparticles in unexpected tissues and organs. Bioaccumulation can lead to blockage of small blood and lymphatic vessels, while an abnormal biodistribution means that cell death and inflammation caused by the COVID-19 mRNA vaccine could occur in organs not foreseen by its biological destiny, such as the brain, placenta, and testes. https://ijvtpr.com/index.php/IJVTPR/article/view/87

CLICK HERE TO ORDER: https://www.echelon-inc.com/product/alc-0315/

N,N-dimyristylamide of 2-hydroxyacetic acid O-pegylated to a PEG chain mass of about 2 kilodaltons

ALC-0315 and ALC-0159 are classified by The European Medicines Agency as novel excipients, never previously used in a medicinal product in Europe and not registered in the EU Pharmacopoeia.

ALC-0159 is a PEG/lipid conjugate . It is a non-ionic surfactant by its nature. It has been deployed in the Pfizer-BioNTech SARS-CoV-2 mRNA vaccine.

CLICK HERE TO ORDER: https://www.echelon-inc.com/product/alc-0159/

C 44 H 88 NO 8 P

Distearoylphosphatidylcholine is a kind of phospholipid. It can be used to prepare lipid nanoparticles that form part of the drug delivery system for the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines.

CLICK HERE TO ORDER: https://www.echelon-inc.com/product/dspc-180-pc/

C 27 H 46 O

CLICK HERE TO ORDER: https://www.echelon-inc.com/product/cholesterol/

Moderna COVID-19 nanoparticle ingredients

C 44 H 87 NO 5

SM-102 is a synthetic amino lipid which is used in combination with other lipids to form lipid nanoparticles that form part of the drug delivery system for the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

CLICK HERE TO ORDER: https://www.echelon-inc.com/product/sm-102/

C 44 H 88 NO 8 P

Distearoylphosphatidylcholine is a kind of phospholipid. It can be used to prepare lipid nanoparticles that form part of the drug delivery system for the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines.

CLICK HERE TO ORDER: https://www.echelon-inc.com/product/dspc-180-pc/

C 122 H 242 O 50

DMG-PEG 2000 is a synthetic lipid used to manufacture lipid nanoparticles that form part of the drug delivery system for the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

CLICK HERE TO ORDER: https://www.echelon-inc.com/product/dmg-peg-2000/

Background Information:

The role of lipid components in lipid nanoparticles for vaccines and gene therapy

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC9250827/

LEARN MORE:

James Roguski

The old system is crumbling, and we must build its replacement quickly.

If you are fed up with the government, hospital, medical, pharmaceutical, media, industrial complex and would like to help build a holistic alternative to the WHO, then feel free to contact me directly anytime.

JamesRoguski.com

JamesRoguski.substack.com/about

JamesRoguski.substack.com/archive

+1 310-619-3055

All content is free to all readers.

All support is deeply appreciated.

Share

Leave a comment