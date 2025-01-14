FOR COMPLETE DETAILS: NotSafeAndNotEffective.com

If you REALLY want to learn about the white fibrous structures that have been found by doctors in living patients as well as by embalmers in the deceased, then watch the video below…

https://rumble.com/v5yd7lz-breaking-jab-white-clot-mystery-solved.html?start=603s

Undertakers and embalmers first noticed unusual white fibrous structures in May, 2021, about five months after the COVID-19 “vaccines” were authorized.

The images below are from Dr. John Campbell’s substack.

https://johninengland.substack.com/p/tis-mystery-all

February 17, 2022

A central role for amyloid fibrin microclots in long COVID/PASC: origins and therapeutic implications

Fibrin amyloid microclots represent a novel and potentially important target for both the understanding and treatment of Long COVID and related disorders. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35195253/ https://portlandpress.com/biochemj/article/479/4/537/230829/A-central-role-for-amyloid-fibrin-microclots-in

A Central Role For Amyloid Fibrin Microclots In Long Covid:pasc Origins And Therapeutic Implications 5.8MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

May 17, 2022

Amyloidogenesis of SARS-CoV-2 Spike Protein

Swedish researchers have found that the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein contains seven distinct peptide regions that form amyloids when incubated at [normal body temperature] 37 degrees C. When the spike protein is exposed to NE (neutrophil enzyme) the enzyme cleaves the spike protein exposing the peptides that are amyloidogenic, and amyloids are generated within 24 hours.

The researchers found that sequences 192–211, 601–620, 1166–1185 were particularly amyloidogenic. Neutrophil enzyme is excreted at the site of ANY infection, or inflammation, making the vaccinated vulnerable to amyloid formation following either of these.

Spike Protein + Neutrophil enzyme → cleavage of spike → exposure of amyloidogenic sequences → formation of fibrils + amyloids

Amyloidogenesis Of Sars Cov‑2 Spike Protein 4.58MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

https://pubs.acs.org/doi/10.1021/jacs.2c03925

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35579205/

May 19, 2022

It is well known that many illnesses, such as Alzheimer's, are preceded by a process where the body cuts up large proteins into smaller pieces, which can in turn produce the harmful amyloid. In their study, the researchers show that an enzyme from immune system's white blood cells can cut up coronavirus' spike protein. When the spike protein is cut up, it produces the exact piece of protein which, according to the researchers' analysis, is most likely to produce amyloid. This enzyme is released in large quantities from one type of white blood cells, neutrophils, which are released early on during infections such as COVID-19. When the researchers mixed pure spike protein with this enzyme, called neutrophil elastase, unusual fibrils were produced. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20220519/Researchers-discover-possible-connection-between-harmful-amyloid-production-and-COVID-19-symptoms.aspx

June 13, 2022

Neurotoxic amyloidogenic peptides in the proteome of SARS-COV2: potential implications for neurological symptoms in COVID-19

We identified two peptides from the SARSCoV-2 proteome that self-assemble into amyloid assemblies. Furthermore, these amyloids were shown to be highly toxic to neuronal cells. We suggest that cytotoxic aggregates of SARS-CoV-2 proteins may trigger neurological symptoms in COVID-19. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35697699/

Neurotoxic Amyloidogenic Peptides In The Proteome Of Sars Cov2 3.05MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

July 8, 2022

Are Amyloid Fibrin Microclots Central to Long COVID?

Abnormal clots looked a bit like half cooked spaghetti and referred to as dense matted deposits resulting from fibrin polymerization. These deposits could be induced by things like un-liganded iron, and later, we discovered, also by very low concentrations of bacterial cell wall components. “We used a special stain (thioflavin T) that only fluoresces when these deposits adopted amyloid-like structures which reflect structural changes in the 3-dimentional structure (but not the primary sequence) of the proteins. We found that this was happening in a variety of chronic inflammatory diseases, such as Alzheimer disease or Parkinson disease. For example, when we added thrombin to a blood sample from someone with asthma, it induced clotting into the amyloid form that bound our fluorogenic stain and then fluoresced. In acute COVID-19 and Long COVID, they found that no thrombin was needed to start the fibrinogen amyloid microclot process because the SARS-CoV-2 Spike protein was capable of starting the microclot process. The general principle is that if you acquire a scientific understanding of what’s gone wrong with a disease, you can use that knowledge to fix it. I think we have now acquired a scientific understanding of a key element of what in particular has gone wrong in COVID-19 and in Long COVID. These microclots are the central element to everything. If you’ve got these microclots, they block up the microcapillaries, preventing red blood cells from going through so oxygen doesn’t get to the tissues. The tissues that have been blocked from getting oxygen are the ones that are going to manifest disease. The microclots account for all the obvious symptoms like fatigue, where patients are gasping for oxygen. We think that a lot of sequelae is caused by microclots that lead to a variety of problems, not only due directly to hypoxia, but also ischemia reperfusion injury, which causes so-called post-exertional malaise. You’ve got to break the cycle somewhere and the easy place to break it is the microclots because they’re really the chief bad guys. Douglas B. Kell, CBE, DSc, MA, DPhil, FAAAS, FLSW, FSB, of the University of Liverpool in the United Kingdom https://www.hematologyadvisor.com/features/covid-amyloid-fibrin-micro-clots-central-treatment-risk/

The Worm That Doesn’t Die | Part 1 | Part 2

How the Spike Protein Causes Amyloid “Clots” (and how to stop the clot)

John O’Looney

Funeral Director John O'Looney Blows the Whistle on COVID

https://rumble.com/vmlz42-funeral-director-john-olooney-blows-the-whistle-on-covid.html

Interview With John O’Looney - Milton Keynes Funeral Director

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5x26445VcFo

New Disease

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wwdRfbPrGIY

EXCLUSIVE: UNDERTAKER EXPLAINS "MYSTERIOUS" CLOTTING PHENOMENON!

https://rumble.com/v1r2ts2--live-daily-show-louder-with-crowder.html?start=1031s

More videos featuring John O’Looney

https://rumble.com/search/video?q=john%20o%27looney&sort=views§ion=sort

Richard Hirschman

February 18, 2024

https://x.com/r_hirschman/status/1759337235042758748

https://rumble.com/v11qcta-unbelievable-blood-clots-video-from-embalmer-richard-hirschman.html

Interview with Embalmer Richard Hirshman about strange blood clots he’s finding.

https://rumble.com/v1cx43j-interview-with-embalmer-richard-hirshman-about-strange-blood-clots-hes-find.html

Strange New Blood Clots in Most Bodies: Embalmers

https://www.ntd.com/strange-new-blood-clots-in-most-bodies-embalmers_837378.html

White clots USA

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nLl69c46JK0

White clots USA, Part 2

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-o20mtbsL7Q

WARNING: EXTREMELY GRAPHIC! Structures Killing Injected 1 Year After Shot

https://rumble.com/v1ctq5n-richard-hirschman-warning-extremely-graphic-structures-killing-injected-1-y.html

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rz-TPhaOQN8

More videos featuring Richard Hirschman:

https://www.bitchute.com/search/?query=richard%20hirschman&kind=video

Thomas Haviland

White clots common

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4rAoqhTUU0g

Embalmers Seeing Clotting in Up to 50% of Bodies?—Thomas Haviland Breaks Down Survey Data

https://rumble.com/v4ranwc-clip-embalmers-seeing-clotting-in-up-to-50-of-bodiesthomas-haviland-breaks-.html

2024 Update (Part 1):

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sVpFs2VTgf8

2024 Update (Part 2):

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PpCHP_ZU2HU

Anna Foster

Explosive: Embalmer reveals 93% of cases have deadly clots caused by the COVID vax

https://rumble.com/vuqk1w-explosive-embalmer-reveals-93-of-cases-have-deadly-clots-caused-by-the-vax.html

Wallace Hooker

Wallace Hooker - Embalmer and Funeral Director Speaks Out About the 'Clots' (that aren't clots)

https://odysee.com/@SixthSense-Truth-Search-Labs:0/Wallace-Hooker---Embalmer-and-Funeral-Director-Speaks-Out-Ab:3

Nicky Rupright King

Embalmer Nicky King Taking out Blood Clots that have Unnatural Tensile Strength

https://www.bitchute.com/video/97XZtGGKKs6M/

Dr. Jordan Vaughn

Spike Protein Exposure and Clotting Pathologies Explained: Dr. Jordan Vaughn

https://rumble.com/v4o79mc-clip-spike-protein-exposure-and-clotting-pathologies-explained-dr.-jordan-v.html

Funeral embalmers/ directors with new evidence on white clots presented in presentation

https://www.brighteon.com/5417b909-a765-421d-aee0-3ed502979fda

Nova Scotia Free Speech Bulletin Board Podcast with Richard Hirschman Funeral Director Part 1

Part 1: https://rumble.com/v1r00yi-nova-scotia-free-speech-bulletin-board-podcast-with-richard-hirschman-part-.html

Part 2: https://rumble.com/v1r04i0-nova-scotia-free-speech-bulletin-board-podcast-with-richard-hirschman-part-.html

EXCLUSIVE: Top physicians & embalmers reveal shocking vaccine injuries

https://rumble.com/v1q2vo2-exclusive-top-physicians-and-embalmers-reveal-shocking-vaccine-injuries.html

Died Suddenly

https://rumble.com/v4xejeh-died-suddenly-official-documentary-film.html

November 25, 2022

What is Causing the Blood Clots from "Died Suddenly?"

The SARS-CoV-2 spike protein is remarkably effective at disrupting many critical physiologic processes both in the short term and in the long term. https://www.midwesterndoctor.com/p/what-is-causing-the-died-suddenly

February 22, 2024

Embalmers are Continuing to Find Mysterious Clots in the Vaccinated

Reviewing the results of a recent citizen's investigation and what we now know about these amyloid clots. https://www.midwesterndoctor.com/p/embalmers-are-continuing-to-find

February 7, 2024

What Are These

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z06xBRCwGp0

