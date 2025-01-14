Evidence Regarding White Fibrous Structures
Starting in mid-2021, doctors, embalmers and undertakers from around the world have encountered white fibrous structures unlike anything that they have ever seen before.
FOR COMPLETE DETAILS: NotSafeAndNotEffective.com
If you REALLY want to learn about the white fibrous structures that have been found by doctors in living patients as well as by embalmers in the deceased, then watch the video below…
https://rumble.com/v5yd7lz-breaking-jab-white-clot-mystery-solved.html?start=603s
Undertakers and embalmers first noticed unusual white fibrous structures in May, 2021, about five months after the COVID-19 “vaccines” were authorized.
The images below are from Dr. John Campbell’s substack.
https://johninengland.substack.com/p/tis-mystery-all
February 17, 2022
A central role for amyloid fibrin microclots in long COVID/PASC: origins and therapeutic implications
Fibrin amyloid microclots represent a novel and potentially important target for both the understanding and treatment of Long COVID and related disorders.
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35195253/
https://portlandpress.com/biochemj/article/479/4/537/230829/A-central-role-for-amyloid-fibrin-microclots-in
May 17, 2022
Amyloidogenesis of SARS-CoV-2 Spike Protein
Swedish researchers have found that the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein contains seven distinct peptide regions that form amyloids when incubated at [normal body temperature] 37 degrees C. When the spike protein is exposed to NE (neutrophil enzyme) the enzyme cleaves the spike protein exposing the peptides that are amyloidogenic, and amyloids are generated within 24 hours.
The researchers found that sequences 192–211, 601–620, 1166–1185 were particularly amyloidogenic. Neutrophil enzyme is excreted at the site of ANY infection, or inflammation, making the vaccinated vulnerable to amyloid formation following either of these.
Spike Protein + Neutrophil enzyme → cleavage of spike → exposure of amyloidogenic sequences → formation of fibrils + amyloids
https://pubs.acs.org/doi/10.1021/jacs.2c03925
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35579205/
May 19, 2022
It is well known that many illnesses, such as Alzheimer's, are preceded by a process where the body cuts up large proteins into smaller pieces, which can in turn produce the harmful amyloid. In their study, the researchers show that an enzyme from immune system's white blood cells can cut up coronavirus' spike protein. When the spike protein is cut up, it produces the exact piece of protein which, according to the researchers' analysis, is most likely to produce amyloid. This enzyme is released in large quantities from one type of white blood cells, neutrophils, which are released early on during infections such as COVID-19. When the researchers mixed pure spike protein with this enzyme, called neutrophil elastase, unusual fibrils were produced.
https://www.news-medical.net/news/20220519/Researchers-discover-possible-connection-between-harmful-amyloid-production-and-COVID-19-symptoms.aspx
June 13, 2022
Neurotoxic amyloidogenic peptides in the proteome of SARS-COV2: potential implications for neurological symptoms in COVID-19
We identified two peptides from the SARSCoV-2 proteome that self-assemble into amyloid assemblies. Furthermore, these amyloids were shown to be highly toxic to neuronal cells. We suggest that cytotoxic aggregates of SARS-CoV-2 proteins may trigger neurological symptoms in COVID-19.
July 8, 2022
Are Amyloid Fibrin Microclots Central to Long COVID?
Abnormal clots looked a bit like half cooked spaghetti and referred to as dense matted deposits resulting from fibrin polymerization.
These deposits could be induced by things like un-liganded iron, and later, we discovered, also by very low concentrations of bacterial cell wall components.
“We used a special stain (thioflavin T) that only fluoresces when these deposits adopted amyloid-like structures which reflect structural changes in the 3-dimentional structure (but not the primary sequence) of the proteins. We found that this was happening in a variety of chronic inflammatory diseases, such as Alzheimer disease or Parkinson disease. For example, when we added thrombin to a blood sample from someone with asthma, it induced clotting into the amyloid form that bound our fluorogenic stain and then fluoresced.
In acute COVID-19 and Long COVID, they found that no thrombin was needed to start the fibrinogen amyloid microclot process because the SARS-CoV-2 Spike protein was capable of starting the microclot process.
The general principle is that if you acquire a scientific understanding of what’s gone wrong with a disease, you can use that knowledge to fix it. I think we have now acquired a scientific understanding of a key element of what in particular has gone wrong in COVID-19 and in Long COVID. These microclots are the central element to everything. If you’ve got these microclots, they block up the microcapillaries, preventing red blood cells from going through so oxygen doesn’t get to the tissues. The tissues that have been blocked from getting oxygen are the ones that are going to manifest disease.
The microclots account for all the obvious symptoms like fatigue, where patients are gasping for oxygen. We think that a lot of sequelae is caused by microclots that lead to a variety of problems, not only due directly to hypoxia, but also ischemia reperfusion injury, which causes so-called post-exertional malaise. You’ve got to break the cycle somewhere and the easy place to break it is the microclots because they’re really the chief bad guys.
Douglas B. Kell, CBE, DSc, MA, DPhil, FAAAS, FLSW, FSB, of the University of Liverpool in the United Kingdom
https://www.hematologyadvisor.com/features/covid-amyloid-fibrin-micro-clots-central-treatment-risk/
The Worm That Doesn’t Die | Part 1 | Part 2
How the Spike Protein Causes Amyloid “Clots” (and how to stop the clot)
John O’Looney
Funeral Director John O'Looney Blows the Whistle on COVID
https://rumble.com/vmlz42-funeral-director-john-olooney-blows-the-whistle-on-covid.html
Interview With John O’Looney - Milton Keynes Funeral Director
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5x26445VcFo
New Disease
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wwdRfbPrGIY
EXCLUSIVE: UNDERTAKER EXPLAINS "MYSTERIOUS" CLOTTING PHENOMENON!
https://rumble.com/v1r2ts2--live-daily-show-louder-with-crowder.html?start=1031s
More videos featuring John O’Looney
https://rumble.com/search/video?q=john%20o%27looney&sort=views§ion=sort
Richard Hirschman
February 18, 2024
https://x.com/r_hirschman/status/1759337235042758748
https://rumble.com/v11qcta-unbelievable-blood-clots-video-from-embalmer-richard-hirschman.html
Interview with Embalmer Richard Hirshman about strange blood clots he’s finding.
https://rumble.com/v1cx43j-interview-with-embalmer-richard-hirshman-about-strange-blood-clots-hes-find.html
Strange New Blood Clots in Most Bodies: Embalmers
https://www.ntd.com/strange-new-blood-clots-in-most-bodies-embalmers_837378.html
White clots USA
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nLl69c46JK0
White clots USA, Part 2
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-o20mtbsL7Q
WARNING: EXTREMELY GRAPHIC! Structures Killing Injected 1 Year After Shot
https://rumble.com/v1ctq5n-richard-hirschman-warning-extremely-graphic-structures-killing-injected-1-y.html
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rz-TPhaOQN8
More videos featuring Richard Hirschman:
https://www.bitchute.com/search/?query=richard%20hirschman&kind=video
Thomas Haviland
White clots common
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4rAoqhTUU0g
Embalmers Seeing Clotting in Up to 50% of Bodies?—Thomas Haviland Breaks Down Survey Data
https://rumble.com/v4ranwc-clip-embalmers-seeing-clotting-in-up-to-50-of-bodiesthomas-haviland-breaks-.html
2024 Update (Part 1):
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sVpFs2VTgf8
2024 Update (Part 2):
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PpCHP_ZU2HU
Anna Foster
Explosive: Embalmer reveals 93% of cases have deadly clots caused by the COVID vax
https://rumble.com/vuqk1w-explosive-embalmer-reveals-93-of-cases-have-deadly-clots-caused-by-the-vax.html
Wallace Hooker
Wallace Hooker - Embalmer and Funeral Director Speaks Out About the 'Clots' (that aren't clots)
https://odysee.com/@SixthSense-Truth-Search-Labs:0/Wallace-Hooker---Embalmer-and-Funeral-Director-Speaks-Out-Ab:3
Nicky Rupright King
Embalmer Nicky King Taking out Blood Clots that have Unnatural Tensile Strength
https://www.bitchute.com/video/97XZtGGKKs6M/
Dr. Jordan Vaughn
Spike Protein Exposure and Clotting Pathologies Explained: Dr. Jordan Vaughn
https://rumble.com/v4o79mc-clip-spike-protein-exposure-and-clotting-pathologies-explained-dr.-jordan-v.html
Funeral embalmers/ directors with new evidence on white clots presented in presentation
https://www.brighteon.com/5417b909-a765-421d-aee0-3ed502979fda
Nova Scotia Free Speech Bulletin Board Podcast with Richard Hirschman Funeral Director Part 1
Part 1: https://rumble.com/v1r00yi-nova-scotia-free-speech-bulletin-board-podcast-with-richard-hirschman-part-.html
Part 2: https://rumble.com/v1r04i0-nova-scotia-free-speech-bulletin-board-podcast-with-richard-hirschman-part-.html
EXCLUSIVE: Top physicians & embalmers reveal shocking vaccine injuries
https://rumble.com/v1q2vo2-exclusive-top-physicians-and-embalmers-reveal-shocking-vaccine-injuries.html
Died Suddenly
https://rumble.com/v4xejeh-died-suddenly-official-documentary-film.html
November 25, 2022
What is Causing the Blood Clots from "Died Suddenly?"
The SARS-CoV-2 spike protein is remarkably effective at disrupting many critical physiologic processes both in the short term and in the long term.
https://www.midwesterndoctor.com/p/what-is-causing-the-died-suddenly
February 22, 2024
Embalmers are Continuing to Find Mysterious Clots in the Vaccinated
Reviewing the results of a recent citizen's investigation and what we now know about these amyloid clots.
https://www.midwesterndoctor.com/p/embalmers-are-continuing-to-find
February 7, 2024
What Are These
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z06xBRCwGp0
James Roguski
310-619-3055
JamesRoguski.substack.com/archive
ControlBloodSugarNaturally.com
I claim no copyright of any kind whatsoever, over any of my work, ever. Everyone is encouraged to copy any and all of it, in part, or in full, and use it for whatever purposes they wish. In fact, I would be delighted if someone were to copy this entire body of work. I encourage everyone to duplicate and mirror it in its entirety. I also encourage everyone to adapt and utilize the information in whatever manner they deem appropriate. No citation or other reference is requested or required. It would actually bring me great joy to see this information multiply exponentially and "go viral".
All content is free to all readers.
All support is deeply appreciated.
CLICK HERE TO DONATE
James Roguski;s newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
James, you have put together a very great amount of information. I can picture you driven to find answers, uncovering the malicious designs & outcomes of the bioweapons. Sometimes I have to stop reading & looking as the horror overwhelms me, then resume after some recovery time. It is so heavy & dark.
Thank you for all you are doing to provide information for anyone who has a heart for humanity. I applaud your deep dive into this evil agenda perpetuated on a global scale.
My sincere thanks to all involved in the preparation of this report. However, I noted John O’Looney’s report of these unusual blockages in the dead and living as long ago as 2021. At that time I was excited with anticipation that this will be the end of all his nonsense. It seemed to me obvious that competent scientists would immediately identify the material component of these foreign objects, explain what has caused them and advise victims how to remove them safely. But here it is 2025 and there appears to be little done, why is it so?