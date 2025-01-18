Movies and Books About the COVID-19 mRNA Injections
There is always more to watch, read and learn. These are some of the very best movies and books available.
FOR COMPLETE DETAILS: NotSafeAndNotEffective.com
David Sunfellow has collected dozens of the very best videos regarding COVID-19. I strongly urge you to review his extensive collection:
https://www.sunfellow.com/top-covid-19-resources/
https://www.sunfellow.com/covid-19-documentaries/
https://www.sunfellow.com/covid-19-vaccination-stories-side-effects-healing/
https://www.sunfellow.com/covid-19-vaccinations/
Unsafe and Ineffective
https://rumble.com/v4tme50-unsafe-and-ineffective-the-biggest-lie-ever-sold-covid-19-documentary.html
Shot Dead
https://rumble.com/v3v0qf2-must-watch-and-share-shot-dead-movie-parents-describe-how-covid-19-vaccines.html
Uninformed Consent
https://rumble.com/v3gfep8-uninformed-consent-covid-vaccine-documentary.html
Vaxxed III
https://old.bitchute.com/video/5v2tQQDQj2Mh/
https://vaxxed3.childrenshealthdefense.org/thank-you-from-childrens-health-defense-with-sign-up/
Died Suddenly
https://rumble.com/v4xejeh-died-suddenly-official-documentary-film.html
FREE PDFs
Too Many Dead
https://socialmedianpa.gumroad.com/l/toomanydead
mRNA Vaccine Toxicity
https://howbadismybatch.com/mrna-vaccine-toxicity.pdf
Sherri Tenpenny - 20 Mechanisms of Injuries
https://store-r9hsenkogm.mybigcommerce.com/content/Dr.%20Sherri%20Tenpenny%20-%2020%20Mechanisms%20of%20Injuries%20%28MOI%29%20eBook.pdf
https://amps.redunion.com.au/covid_revisited
BOOKS
Byram Bridle, Harvey Risch, et al
https://www.amazon.com/Toxic-Shot-Facing-Dangers-Vaccines/dp/B0D8FZC157/
Abdiel Leroy
https://buy.bookfunnel.com/bc84avhcpv
Naomi Wolf, Amy Kelly and others
https://www.amazon.com/DailyClout-Documents-Analysis-Volunteers-Reports-ebook/dp/B0BSK6LV5D/
https://www.amazon.com/Pfizer-Papers-Pfizers-Against-Humanity/dp/1648210376/
Sherri Tenpenny
https://drtenpenny.com/product/moi-ebooks/ (40 MOI)
Edward Dowd
https://www.amazon.com/Cause-Epidemic-Sudden-Childrens-Defense/dp/1648210732/
Deanna Kline
https://www.amazon.co.uk/Vaccine-Injuries-Lies-Deaths-Resources-ebook/dp/B0BYMMW3QM
Dr. Colleen Huber
https://www.amazon.com/Neither-Safe-Nor-Effective-2nd/dp/B0C7TCBFSJ/
https://www.amazon.com/Canary-Covid-World-Propaganda-Censorship/dp/1739052536/
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/canary-in-a-covid-world-defender-podcast/
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/canary-in-a-covid-world-book-censorship-propaganda/
https://www.amazon.com/Canary-Post-Covid-World-Money/dp/1739052579/
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/canary-in-a-post-covid-world-book/
https://therealcdc.com/products/the-real-cdc-paperback
https://therealcdc.com/products/the-cdc-memorandum
https://therealcdc.com/products/book-bundle-the-real-cdc-the-cdc-memorandum
https://therealcdc.com/products/ebook-bundle-the-real-cdc-the-cdc-memorandum
James Roguski
310-619-3055
JamesRoguski.substack.com/archive
ControlBloodSugarNaturally.com
I claim no copyright of any kind whatsoever, over any of my work, ever. Everyone is encouraged to copy any and all of it, in part, or in full, and use it for whatever purposes they wish. In fact, I would be delighted if someone were to copy this entire body of work. I encourage everyone to duplicate and mirror it in its entirety. I also encourage everyone to adapt and utilize the information in whatever manner they deem appropriate. No citation or other reference is requested or required. It would actually bring me great joy to see this information multiply exponentially and "go viral".
All content is free to all readers.
All support is deeply appreciated.
CLICK HERE TO DONATE
James Roguski’s newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
This collection is really a good idea, James. I know it will help a lot of people. I used to have a little shop with resources like Homeopathics, herbs, etc. and also books and handouts of various educational lists, methods and the like which I compiled along the way - also a free Newsletter. People were and are hungry for information. I was also a Wholistic Physician and helped a lot of people detox their vaccinated children. This new type of injection isn’t even a vaccination according to their old standards - and isn’t finished harming for quite a while. Good job with this and battling the powers pushing such awful ploys of poison with true information.
I thought the book “The Real Anthony Fauci” is such a good one too - although half of it is not about Covid but about the Aids crisis but so much incredible information