David Sunfellow has collected dozens of the very best videos regarding COVID-19. I strongly urge you to review his extensive collection:

https://www.sunfellow.com/top-covid-19-resources/

https://www.sunfellow.com/covid-19-documentaries/

https://www.sunfellow.com/covid-19-vaccination-stories-side-effects-healing/

https://www.sunfellow.com/covid-19-vaccinations/

Unsafe and Ineffective

https://rumble.com/v4tme50-unsafe-and-ineffective-the-biggest-lie-ever-sold-covid-19-documentary.html

Shot Dead

https://rumble.com/v3v0qf2-must-watch-and-share-shot-dead-movie-parents-describe-how-covid-19-vaccines.html

Uninformed Consent

https://rumble.com/v3gfep8-uninformed-consent-covid-vaccine-documentary.html

Vaxxed III

https://old.bitchute.com/video/5v2tQQDQj2Mh/

https://vaxxed3.childrenshealthdefense.org/thank-you-from-childrens-health-defense-with-sign-up/

Died Suddenly

https://rumble.com/v4xejeh-died-suddenly-official-documentary-film.html

FREE PDFs

Too Many Dead

Download

Too Many Dead 8.26MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

https://socialmedianpa.gumroad.com/l/toomanydead

mRNA Vaccine Toxicity

Download

Mrna Vaccine Toxicity 5.44MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

https://howbadismybatch.com/mrna-vaccine-toxicity.pdf

Sherri Tenpenny - 20 Mechanisms of Injuries

Dr Sherri Tenpenny 20 Mechanisms Of Injuries Moi Ebook 1.52MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

https://store-r9hsenkogm.mybigcommerce.com/content/Dr.%20Sherri%20Tenpenny%20-%2020%20Mechanisms%20of%20Injuries%20%28MOI%29%20eBook.pdf

Covid Revisited 19062024 7.88MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

https://amps.redunion.com.au/covid_revisited

BOOKS

Byram Bridle, Harvey Risch, et al

CLICK ABOVE FOR DETAILS

https://www.amazon.com/Toxic-Shot-Facing-Dangers-Vaccines/dp/B0D8FZC157/

Abdiel Leroy

https://buy.bookfunnel.com/bc84avhcpv

Naomi Wolf, Amy Kelly and others

CLICK ABOVE FOR DETAILS

https://www.amazon.com/DailyClout-Documents-Analysis-Volunteers-Reports-ebook/dp/B0BSK6LV5D/

CLICK ABOVE FOR DETAILS

https://www.amazon.com/Pfizer-Papers-Pfizers-Against-Humanity/dp/1648210376/

Sherri Tenpenny

https://drtenpenny.com/product/moi-ebooks/ (40 MOI)

Edward Dowd

CLICK ABOVE FOR DETAILS

https://www.amazon.com/Cause-Epidemic-Sudden-Childrens-Defense/dp/1648210732/

Deanna Kline

CLICK ABOVE FOR DETAILS

https://www.amazon.co.uk/Vaccine-Injuries-Lies-Deaths-Resources-ebook/dp/B0BYMMW3QM

Dr. Colleen Huber

CLICK ABOVE FOR DETAILS

https://www.amazon.com/Neither-Safe-Nor-Effective-2nd/dp/B0C7TCBFSJ/

https://www.amazon.com/Canary-Covid-World-Propaganda-Censorship/dp/1739052536/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/canary-in-a-covid-world-defender-podcast/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/canary-in-a-covid-world-book-censorship-propaganda/

https://www.amazon.com/Canary-Post-Covid-World-Money/dp/1739052579/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/canary-in-a-post-covid-world-book/

https://therealcdc.com/products/the-real-cdc-paperback

https://therealcdc.com/products/the-cdc-memorandum

https://therealcdc.com/products/book-bundle-the-real-cdc-the-cdc-memorandum

https://therealcdc.com/products/ebook-bundle-the-real-cdc-the-cdc-memorandum

James Roguski

310-619-3055

JamesRoguski.substack.com/archive

NotSafeAndNotEffective.com

PCRfraud.com

MaskCharade.com

YourDoctorisaLIAR.com

NaturalCancerCures.org

ControlBloodSugarNaturally.com

I claim no copyright of any kind whatsoever, over any of my work, ever. Everyone is encouraged to copy any and all of it, in part, or in full, and use it for whatever purposes they wish. In fact, I would be delighted if someone were to copy this entire body of work. I encourage everyone to duplicate and mirror it in its entirety. I also encourage everyone to adapt and utilize the information in whatever manner they deem appropriate. No citation or other reference is requested or required. It would actually bring me great joy to see this information multiply exponentially and "go viral".

