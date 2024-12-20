Share

I am compiling a free online RESOURCE CENTER to provide EVIDENCE to show that the Pfizer and Moderna "vaccines" are actually biological weapons, not “vaccines,” and that they must be removed from the marketplace IMMEDIATELY.

https://rumble.com/v5yec6e-james-roguski-on-mind-matters-and-everything-else-ep-50.html?e9s=src_v1_upp

https://josephsansone.substack.com/p/james-roguski-on-mind-matters-and-8c5

I will be publishing this in the form of 26 Substack articles. The first article will be published on December 26, 2024 and I will publish one additional article every day until January 20, 2025.

I hope that at least some of MY READERS WILL TAKE THIS ISSUE SERIOUSLY AND COLLABORATE WITH ME to help create this resource for the benefit of all.

If you want to help #BanTheJab by showing that the so-called “vaccines” are NOT safe and NOT effective, I invite you to contact me directly as soon as possible.

Sending a text message is probably the best and fastest way to connect, but if you are serious, please feel free to contact me directly anytime. I live in California (Pacific time).

Contact me directly at 310-619-3055 (phone, text, Signal, Telegram or WhatsApp) if you would like to help.

