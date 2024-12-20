Volunteers Requested
I am working on a massive project. If you would like to help, please contact me directly at 310-619-3055 (phone, text, Signal, Telegram or WhatsApp)
I am compiling a free online RESOURCE CENTER to provide EVIDENCE to show that the Pfizer and Moderna "vaccines" are actually biological weapons, not “vaccines,” and that they must be removed from the marketplace IMMEDIATELY.
Please watch the video below:
https://rumble.com/v5yec6e-james-roguski-on-mind-matters-and-everything-else-ep-50.html?e9s=src_v1_upp
https://josephsansone.substack.com/p/james-roguski-on-mind-matters-and-8c5
I will be publishing this in the form of 26 Substack articles. The first article will be published on December 26, 2024 and I will publish one additional article every day until January 20, 2025.
I hope that at least some of MY READERS WILL TAKE THIS ISSUE SERIOUSLY AND COLLABORATE WITH ME to help create this resource for the benefit of all.
If you want to help #BanTheJab by showing that the so-called “vaccines” are NOT safe and NOT effective, I invite you to contact me directly as soon as possible.
Sending a text message is probably the best and fastest way to connect, but if you are serious, please feel free to contact me directly anytime. I live in California (Pacific time).
Contact me directly at 310-619-3055 (phone, text, Signal, Telegram or WhatsApp) if you would like to help.
310-619-3055
JamesRoguski.substack.com/archive
All content is free to all readers.
All support is deeply appreciated.
James Roguski’s newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
I think the secret is already out. Those Lemmings who journey forth with more boosters are lost already. Target new unvaxed mothers in order that they will not be duped into killing their unborn! This has to be a small target group as percentage=wise most females bought the b/s fr obvious reasons.
James, I would like to direct you to Bailiwick News by Katherine Watt with some assistance from Sasha Latypova. They have put in so many hours documenting just that, with the associated lawfare which it all required. Katherine also maintains a data base of her work. This should cut down some of the work required for your project.
https://bailiwicknews.substack.com/p/vaccine-and-related-biological-product?utm_source=substack&publication_id=37889&post_id=142831766&isFreemail=true&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=email-reaction&r=6niz3&triedRedirect=true