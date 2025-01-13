Evidence From Autopsies
Governmental agencies have failed to properly investigate the unexplained deaths of tens of thousands, if not millions, of people suspected to have died as a result of the mRNA injections.
Autopsies show that the COVID-19 mRNA shots cause severe inflammation, destruction of blood vessels, clotting, and immune attack upon body cells.
Tissue samples clearly demonstrate destruction of blood vessel lining and severe damage to the muscular layer of arteries. Such dissections and ruptures are prevalent in vaccinated cadavers.
Damaged areas show heavy infiltration by vaccine induced spike proteins, and consequent infiltration by immune cells (lymphocytes) leading to chronic inflammation.
Heart and lung tissues are damaged by the same mechanisms - leading to myocarditis and respiratory distress.
The ultimate proof of how dangerous the mRNA based COVID-19 injections are can be found in the reports of autopsies that have been performed by pathologists upon the deceased whose deaths were determined to have been caused by the damage inflicted by the spike protein that was produced as a result of the instructions within the mRNA “vaccines.”
How the Corona “Vaccine“- Induced Spike Protein Causes Damage
General Conclusion of Tissue Damages Found:
In more than 40 examined deaths that were related to corona “vaccination” we found some recurring patho-histological phenomena – not in all deaths and in different levels of severity. Some analogous findings were also found in bioptic samples from living individuals, who suffered severe constraints of health and well-being after corona “vaccinations”:
Vasculitis with inflammation of the inner walls of small vessels (endothelitis) in heart, lung and brain tissues, sometimes with obliteration of the vessel.
Lymphocytic inflammation of larger vessels (arteries, and aorta) with vasculitis and perivasculitis. These can lead to fissures in the vascular walls (dissections) with bleeding into the layers of the vascular wall, but even to perforation with bleeding into the neighbouring tissues.
Stenosis and blockage of vessels due to atypical clot formation and deposition induced thickening of vascular walls.
Typical clots contain red blood cells, platelets and fibrin. Some clots found after corona “vaccination” seem to have other, yet unknown components involved. We assume that spike-induced misfolded proteins related to so called prion proteins or amyloid-like substances contribute to the atypical clot formation.
These spike-amyloid deposits are not only found in fully formed clots, but also in vascular walls with endothelial damage. Assumably, these amyloid-like deposits are being formed with involvement of the spike protein and its amyloid-like, or prion like properties. Unfortunately, the human body can hardly disassemble such deposits. This makes disease manifestations relatable to previously rare conditions with chronic inflammation and similar depositions- amyloidosis.
Myocarditis, mainly lymphocytic: Lymphocytic inflammations are typically found in autoimmune- or viral inflammatory processes, in contrast to granulocytic inflammation, which would be typically found after a myocardial infarction.
Lesions of lymphatic organs (spleen, lymph nodes) were found with activation signs and formation of pseudo lymphoma, but also signs of depletion (exhaustion of the lymphatic tissue due to lymphocyte overactivation consumption).
Texture disruption of vascular walls of arteria and arteriola are found in all organs. However, in the spleen we repetitively saw a very characteristic disaggregation in parallel layers, that we called “onion skin phenomenon” (onion skin arteriolitis). Such an onionskin arterioloitis was previously described in autoimmune diseases. In the spleen, we sometimes also find circumscribed necroses, infarctions and inflammation of neighbouring areas (perisplenitis).
Unidentified rod shaped blackish-brown, crystalline appearing objects within and outside vessels were found in different organs, such as heart, lung, muscle tissues, liver, pancreas and around spleen vessels, possibly foreign material from the corona „vaccinations” or some precipitating complexes involving the spike protein and other molecules, such as cholesterol or fibrin.
Alveolitis with diffuse alveolar damage and mainly lymphocytic interstitial pneumonia, possibly endogen-allergic.
Signs of generalized activation of the immune system against structures of the human body in the sense of an autoimmune reaction. Sometimes follicular, nodular lymphocytic infiltrations are found in atypical locations outside lymphatic organs (“lymphocyte amok”). Such local lymphocytic inflammation was observed in all organs of the body, including the brain.
In the brain we found the picture of a transfection associated lymphocytic encephalitis, and a lymphocytic vasculitis and focal destruction of intracerebral and subarachnoidal blood vessels. Small bleedings into vascular walls were observed. These could remain asymptomatic or lead to short “absences”
Deadly bleedings in the brain, subarachnoidal bleeding with or without aneurysms occur and must be considered as possible causes of death.
Focally lymphocytic infiltrates in the dura mater as a manifestation of the “lymphocyte amok” can be found.
Possibly a necrotic damage of the hypophysis that we observed belongs to the manifestations of spike damages (the hypophysis is the central coordination centre between brain and hormonal system).
Deposits of functional amyloid in and around vessels, especially in the brain let you think of neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer’s disease, which may be observed more frequently after corona “vaccinations”.
December 23, 2023
I am aware that the video below is nearly 2.5 hours long.
PLEASE WATCH IT if you really want to know how the mRNA “vaccines” destroy people’s health. This is a spectacular interview.
Watching the video would be a proper way to honor the late Arne Burkhardt’s work
https://rumble.com/v42yfh5-pathologist-arne-burkhardt-final-interview-revealing-the-grave-dangers-of-m.html?start=50s
Persons Deceased In Connection with COVID Vaccination- Autopsy Recommendations
Drs. Burkhardt and Lang performed histological and immunohistochemical analysis in 90 cases.
Here is their method.
https://robertchandler.substack.com/p/persons-deceased-in-connection-with
Robert Chandler Discusses Autopsy Results Related to the COVID-19 "Vaccines"
https://rumble.com/v670q07-robert-chandler-discusses-autopsy-results-related-to-the-covid-19-vaccines.html
Please review Robert Chandler’s articles below:
February 21, 2023
Under the Microscope: What Does Synthetic mRNA/LNP do to Human Tissues and Organs?
ABOVE: Left: Normal heart tissue with orderly muscle bundles and normal cellular elements. Right: 11 days after second injection of BNT162b2 in a 55 year old woman showing severely damaged cardiac muscle and lymphocyte infiltrate.
ABOVE: Aggressive invasive CD3+ T Lymphocytes erode through Central Artery in Spleen.
https://robertchandler.substack.com/p/under-the-microscope-what-does-synthetic
March 3, 2023
"Histopathological reevaluation of serious adverse events and deaths following COVID-19 vaccination", Burkhardt Part 2.
https://robertchandler.substack.com/p/histopathological-reevaluation-of
March 9, 2023
Sabotage? A Pathologist Reports (Turbo Cancer)
ABOVE: Dr. Krüger, “Here is the very fast-growing tumor with about 70% tumor cells staining brown. That means more than two-thirds of the tumor cells are in cell division. Such aggressively growing tumors seem to be more common in my routine material now.”
https://robertchandler.substack.com/p/sabotage-a-pathologist-reports
August 7, 2023
mRNA COVID Vaccine-Induced Myocarditis at One Year Post-Injection- Spike Protein, Inflammation Still Present in Heart Tissue
https://robertchandler.substack.com/p/mrna-covid-vaccine-induced-myocarditis
September 11, 2023
The Underlying Pathology of Spike Protein Biodistribution in People that Died Post COVID-19 Vaccination-Dr. Arne Burkhardt
https://robertchandler.substack.com/p/the-underlying-pathology-of-spike
July 7, 2024
Pathological Basis of CoVax Disease Cardiovascular Manifestations
https://robertchandler.substack.com/p/pathological-basis-of-covax-disease-0d9
July 9, 2024
Pathological Basis of CoVax Disease Cardiovascular Manifestations- Revised
https://robertchandler.substack.com/p/pathological-basis-of-covax-disease-273
January 9, 2025
COVID-19 "Vaccines" and Sudden Adult Death Syndrome (SADS): Central Nervous System
https://robertchandler.substack.com/p/covid-19-vaccines-and-sudden-adult
Dr. Bhakdi and Dr. Burkhardt discuss post COVID-19 jab autopsies
https://rumble.com/v23c15m-dr-bhakdi-and-dr-burkhardt-discuss-post-covid-jab-autopsies.html
The articles and videos below are listed in chronological order.
Scroll down to the bottom for the latest information.
April 16, 2021
First case of postmortem study in a patient vaccinated against SARS-CoV-2
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33872783/
December 10, 2021
https://rumble.com/vriziz-dr-sucharit-bhakdi-and-experienced-pathologist-study-autopsies-of-the-vacci.html
https://rumble.com/vr8zfm-prof.-arne-burkhardt-md-covid-19-vaccines-can-induce-self-destruction-.html
March 11, 2022
https://odysee.com/@en:a5/Pathology-Conference_Burkhardt_Presentation_EN_20220311:7
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1pNqxGXk1IkOQeWpchG7FqOtHtzaCf7jM/view
April 2, 2022
Josef Thoma, MD/PHD and family physician from Berlin, explains key evidence of vaccine-mediated damage to the heart and the brain. Dr. Thoma’s presentaton is simple, lucid, and accurate all at once.
Show this to your family members who are planning to get boosted.
https://rumble.com/vzbd61-vaccine-related-brain-damage.html
https://doctors4covidethics.org/new-videos-on-findings-of-arne-burkhardt-and-walter-lang/
May 5, 2022
Fears of Cover-up as Pathologist Who Said 30-40% of Post-Vaccine Autopsies Died of the Vaccine Went Oddly Silent and Suddenly Stopped Carrying Out Autopsies
If we are going to get to the bottom of whether and to what extent vaccines are contributing to the deaths of the vaccinated, autopsies are a crucial tool. So where are all the autopsies to help us answer these questions?
Why don’t governments order autopsies to be carried out, to put the matter to rest? What have they got to hide?
https://dailysceptic.org/2022/05/31/fears-of-cover-up-as-pathologist-who-said-30-40-of-post-vaccine-autopsies-died-of-the-vaccine-went-oddly-silent-and-suddenly-stopped-carrying-out-autopsies/
August 18, 2022
Vascular and organ damage induced by mRNA vaccines: irrefutable proof of causality
https://rumble.com/v1j24eh-vascular-and-organ-damage-induced-by-mrna-vaccines-irrefutable-proof-of-cau.html
August 19, 2022
Vascular and organ damage induced by mRNA vaccines: irrefutable proof of causality
https://doctors4covidethics.org/vascular-and-organ-damage-induced-by-mrna-vaccines-irrefutable-proof-of-causality/
https://doctors4covidethics.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/causality-article.pdf
September 6, 2022:
Autopsy findings from vaccine victims - fatal damage from spike protein
https://www.bitchute.com/video/AMDQGLdvdfTu/
November 22, 2022
Autopsy-based histopathological characterization of myocarditis after anti-SARS-CoV-2-vaccination
In four patients who received a mRNA vaccination, we identified acute (epi-)myocarditis without detection of another significant disease or health constellation that may have caused an unexpected death.
Overall, autopsy findings indicated death due to acute arrhythmogenic cardiac failure. Thus, myocarditis can be a potentially lethal complication following mRNA-based anti-SARS-CoV-2 vaccination.
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/36436002/
https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s00392-022-02129-5
December 7, 2022
New Autopsy Report Reveals Those Who Died Suddenly Were Likely Killed by the Covid Vaccine
A major new autopsy report has found that three people who died unexpectedly at home with no pre-existing disease shortly after Covid vaccination were likely killed by the vaccine. A further two deaths were found to be possibly due to the vaccine.
https://brownstone.org/articles/new-autopsy-report-reveals-those-who-died-suddenly-were-likely-killed-by-the-covid-vaccine/
March 15, 2023
Gene-based “Vaccines” – The Pharmaceutical Crime of the Century?
https://rumble.com/v36v6xv-gene-based-vaccines-the-pharmaceutical-crime-of-the-century.html
March 19, 2023
The Schwab study proves the COVID vaccines are killing massive numbers of people
Will the CDC ever acknowledge it? No way! Their evidence to debunk this study? None whatsoever. They simply ignore it. So does the mainstream medical community and the press.
https://kirschsubstack.com/p/the-schwab-study-proves-the-covid
April 14, 2023
https://rumble.com/v2bnvdm-pathologist-dr.-arne-burkhardt-autopsies-show-the-mrna-vaccine-shreds-peopl.html
April 16, 2023
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kEE5OfiVS7o
https://swprs.org/covid-vaccine-injuries-the-german-pathologists-findings/
References
Their latest presentation (March 11, 2022, 50 min.)
July 5, 2023 (SUBMITTED)
A Systematic Review of Autopsy Findings in Deaths after COVID-19 Vaccination
https://papers.ssrn.com/sol3/papers.cfm?abstract_id=4496137
https://howbadismybatch.com/autopsy2.pdf
July 6, 2023 (REMOVED)
Lancet Study on Covid Vaccine Autopsies Finds 74% Were Caused by Vaccine – Study is Removed Within 24 Hours
A Lancet review of 325 autopsies after Covid vaccination found that 74% of the deaths were caused by the vaccine – but the study was removed within 24 hours.
The paper, a pre-print that was awaiting peer-review, is written by leading cardiologist Dr. Peter McCullough, Yale epidemiologist Dr. Harvey Risch and their colleagues at the Wellness Company, as well as top pathologist Dr. Roger Hodkinson and others, and was published online on Wednesday on the pre-print site of the prestigious medical journal.
However, less than 24 hours later, the study was removed and a note appeared stating: “This preprint has been removed by Preprints with the Lancet because the study’s conclusions are not supported by the study methodology.” While the study had not undergone any part of the peer-review process, the note implies it fell foul of “screening criteria”.
https://dailysceptic.org/2023/07/06/lancet-study-on-covid-vaccine-autopsies-finds-74-were-caused-by-vaccine-journal-removes-study-within-24-hours/
JULY 20, 2023
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/moderna-clinical-trial-documents-injuries/
January 14, 2024
Autopsy findings in cases of fatal COVID-19 vaccine-induced myocarditis
The temporal relationship, internal and external consistency seen among cases in this review with known COVID-19 vaccine-induced myocarditis, its pathobiological mechanisms, and related excess death, complemented with autopsy confirmation, independent adjudication, and application of the Bradford Hill criteria to the overall epidemiology of vaccine myocarditis, suggests that there is a high likelihood of a causal link between COVID-19 vaccines and death from myocarditis.
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/38221509/
June 19, 2024
https://rumble.com/v53gq15-a-tsunami-of-damning-covid-19-evidence-is-coming-including-a-previously-cen.html
June 21, 2024 (WITHDRAWN)
Withdrawn: A systematic review of autopsy findings in deaths after COVID-19 vaccination
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/39120477/
August 1, 2024:
https://www.drtrozzi.news/p/dr-makis-and-dr-trozzi-discuss-autopsies
August 8, 2024
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/exclusive-34-year-old-died-after-pfizer-shot-mother-shares-letters-cdc/
Studies suggest that young males, in particular, appear to be at increased risk of adverse cardiac events following COVID-19 mRNA vaccination.
No evidence of SARS-Cov-2 nucleocapsid. The lack of nucleocapsid antigens found on immuno-histopathologic analysis excludes a natural COVID-19 infection or viral etiology for his myocarditis, pericarditis, or the aortitis, and vascular inflammation found at autopsy and in postmortem histology.
https://www.opastpublishers.com/open-access-articles/case-of-myocarditis-pericarditis-and-fatal-aortic-dissection-following-covid19-mrna-vaccination.pdf
November 17, 2024 (FINALLY PUBLISHED)
A Systematic Review Of Autopsy Findings In Deaths After COVID-19 Vaccination
The consistency seen among cases in this review with known COVID-19 vaccine mechanisms of injury and death, coupled with autopsy confirmation by physician adjudication, suggests there is a high likelihood of a causal link between COVID-19 vaccines and death.
https://publichealthpolicyjournal.com/a-systematic-review-of-autopsy-findings-in-deaths-after-covid-19-vaccination/
November 18, 2024
Censored Autopsies Study Confirms Covid ‘Vaccines’ Caused 74% of ALL Deaths
https://slaynews.com/news/censored-autopsies-study-confirms-covid-vaccines-caused-surge-sudden-deaths/
November 18, 2024
Heavily Censored Autopsies Study Confirms Covid ‘Vaccines’ Caused 74% of ALL Deaths
https://lionessofjudah.substack.com/p/heavily-censored-autopsies-study
November 19 2024
Heavily censored COVID jab “sudden death” study republished
https://dailytelegraph.co.nz/news/heavily-censored-covid-jab-sudden-death-study-republished/
Dr. McCullough Breaks Down Landmark Autopsy Study Linking COVID Vaccine to 74% of the Deaths
https://rumble.com/v2z7uho-dr.-mccullough-breaks-down-landmark-autopsy-study-linking-covid-vaccine-to-.html
https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/epdf/10.1002/ehf2.14680
SELECTED REFERENCES:
Yonker LM, Swank Z, Bartsch YC, Burns MD, Kane A, Boribong BP, Davis JP, Loiselle M, Novak T, Senussi Y, Cheng CA, Burgess E, Edlow AG, Chou J, Dionne A, Balaguru D, Lahoud-Rahme M, Arditi M, Julg B, Randolph AG, Alter G, Fasano A, Walt DR. Circulating Spike Protein Detected in Post-COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine Myocarditis. Circulation. 2023 Mar 14;147(11):867-876. doi: 10.1161/CIRCULATIONAHA.122.061025. Epub 2023 Jan 4. PMID: 36597886; PMCID: PMC10010667.
https://doi.org/10.1161/CIRCULATIONAHA.122.061025
Castruita JAS, Schneider UV, Mollerup S, Leineweber TD, Weis N, Bukh J, Pedersen MS, Westh H. SARS-CoV-2 spike mRNA vaccine sequences circulate in blood up to 28 days after COVID-19 vaccination. APMIS. 2023 Mar;131(3):128-132. doi: 10.1111/apm.13294. Epub 2023 Jan 29. PMID: 36647776; PMCID: PMC10107710.
https://doi.org/10.1111/apm.13294
Baumeier C, Aleshcheva G, Harms D, Gross U, Hamm C, Assmus B, et al. Intramyocardial inflammation after COVID-19 vaccination: An endomyo-cardial biopsy-proven case series. Int J Mol Sci 2022;23:6940. doi:10.3390/ijms23136940
Nushida H, Ito A, Kurata H, Umemoto H, Tokunaga I, Iseki H, et al. A case of fatal multi-organ inflammation following COVID-19 vaccination. Leg Med (Tokyo) 2023;63:102244. doi:10.1016/j.legal med.2023.102244
Mörz M. A case report: Multifocal necrotizing encephalitis and myocarditis after BNT162b2 mRNA vaccination against COVID-19. Vaccines (Basel) 2022; 10:1651. doi:10.3390/vaccines10101651
Takahashi M, Kondo T, Yamasaki G, Sugimoto M, Asano M, Ueno Y, et al. An autopsy case report of aortic dissection complicated with histiolymphocytic pericarditis and aortic inflammation after mRNA COVID-19 vaccination. Leg Med (Tokyo) 2022;59:102154. doi:10. 1016/j.legalmed.2022.102154
Satomi H, Katano H, Kanno H, Kobayashi M, Ohkuma Y, Hashidume N, et al. An autopsy case of fulminant myocarditis after severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 vaccine inoculation. Pathol Int 2022;72:519-524. doi:10.1111/pin.13267
Gill JR, Tashjian R, Duncanson E. Autopsy histopathologic cardiac findings in 2 adolescents following the second COVID-19 vaccine dose. Arch Pathol Lab Med 2022;146:925-929. doi:10.5858/ arpa.2021-0435-SA
Choi S, Lee S, Seo JW, Kim MJ, Jeon YH, Park JH, et al. Myocarditis-induced sud- den death after BNT162b2 mRNA COVID-19 vaccination in Korea: Case report focusing on histopathological findings. J Korean Med Sci 2021;36:e286. doi:10.3346/jkms.2021.36.e286
Schneider J, Sottmann L, Greinacher A, Hagen M, Kasper HU, Kuhnen C, et al. Postmortem investigation of fatalities following vaccination with COVID-19 vaccines. Int J Leg Med 2021;135: 2335-2345. doi:10.1007/s00414-021- 02706-9
Schwab C, Domke LM, Hartmann L, Stenzinger A, Longerich T, Schirmacher P. Autopsy-based histopathological characterization of myocarditis after anti-SARS-CoV-2-vaccination. Clin Res Cardiol 2023;112:431-440. doi:10.10 07/s00392-022-02129-5
Hoshino N, Yanase M, Ichiyasu T, Kuwahara K, Kawai H, Muramatsu T, et al. An autopsy case report of fulminant myocarditis: Following mRNA COVID-19 vaccination. J Cardiol Cases 2022;26:391-394. doi:10.1016/j.jccase. 2022.06.006
