The response to COVID-19 was NOT a public health response.

It had nothing to do with science or medicine or public health.

It was and is a biological warfare program.

It was and continues to be democide.

The work done by Katherine Watt, Sasha Latypova and Debbie Lerman has been instrumental in exposing the true nature of the COVID-19 “response.”

KATHERINE WATT

Vaccination is legalized, decriminalized, government-sponsored, government-run torture, mutilation and homicide.

https://bailiwicknews.substack.com/p/vaccination-is-legalized-decriminalized

SASHA LATYPOVA

mRNA, Gene Therapies and Biomanufacturing Fraud

https://sashalatypova.substack.com/s/mrna-gene-therapies-and-biomanufacturing

My research summarized for a book chapter

https://sashalatypova.substack.com/p/my-research-summarized-for-a-book

DEBBIE LERMAN

Government’s National Security Arm Took Charge During the Covid Response

https://brownstone.org/articles/governments-national-security-arm-led-the-covid-response/

Vaccines Were Created by Military Contractors

https://rumble.com/v5sox5k-rfk-jr-says-vaccines-were-created-by-military-contractors.html

COVID-19 COVER-UP Goes Straight to the Top

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ERvURcpg3JE

The X/Twitter interview below was published on December 8, 2024

Transcript: THE FATAL FLAW OF THE HEALTH FREEDOM MOVEMENT—it must admit the C19 op is planned genocide largely executed by the US military-industrial complex (1/9) "We've uncovered the scheme of the crime...it has nothing to do with science or medicine or public health. It's...genocide." Retired pharma R&D executive Sasha Latypova how much of the health freedom movement still refuses to admit that the COVID operation (my term) was premeditated genocide and not just a public health response rife with supposed mistakes. Latypova notes that while many of the members of the health freedom movement are willing to say COVID was a "mismanaged health event," they won't come out and espouse the truth: that the COVID operation was, in fact, a "crime" and a "genocide.” My biggest frustration today, and over the years, is with all sides of [the health freedom movement] trying to position this whole situation as a scientific debate or medical issue or even a public health issue. The deluded side thinks it's a virus and it's a pandemic. The side that's ostensibly health freedom side says...'Oh, yeah, it's a pandemic, but [it's just a] mismanaged public health issue.'" "[But] it's an intentional poisoning," Latypova notes, referencing the COVID injections. "Even in 2021, I knew it was an intentional poisoning. [And] since then we've uncovered the whole scheme of the crime, the whole nature of the crime, and it has nothing to do with science or medicine or public health. It's a...genocide." Latypova goes on to say that "if you're a truth-seeker...you have to move as the new data comes in; you have to make additional conclusions...[and yet]...the health freedom [movement]...will come to a certain point, but [go] no further." The pharma insider notes, "that's a hallmark of brand building to get political power versus seeking the truth....They [somehow] can't get past this point that this is a mismanaged health event." Describing a key part of how the COVID genocide was committed, Latypova notes the following: " We used to have a public health policy prior to 2018, 2019. We had a public health policy, which dealt with things like pandemics. Now, assume that this is a valid point—I personally believe pandemics do not exist, but even if you assume that this is a valid point and the government should have a policy for such situations... the policy said that Department of Health and Human Services is in charge of the policy, which is reasonable. And it also [called for] fairly reasonable public health measures, such as masking wasn't advised. There was... some quarantine measures or some advisory to stay home if you're sick, you know, some normal... public health advice. [But there were] no mandates of vaccines or anything like that. Now that policy was documented. [But] somehow in 2020, or maybe late 2019 or 2020, it's not clear when, [a] switch happened; that policy was replaced by a brand new policy....[one] that all of a sudden put the National Security Council in charge of pandemic policy. And that's a shocking switch. And still, only a few authors have commented on it. Latypova goes on to say: "The first person who identified this was Debbie Lerman, to my knowledge, and she is a journalist writing [for the Brownstone Institute]. And so she wrote several articles about it. I found the documents...referenced. She and I also found additional documents after that. So, in charge of the whole policy is the National Security Council. [And the] National Security Council is an advisory body to the President of the United States, and consists of heads of military and intelligence; it does not have any representatives from Health and Human Services on the council...[And] this has been known now for at least two or three years.” [Yet still] everybody is pinning [the COVID crimes] on Anthony Fauci. And I'm not defending him. He's a Mengele type, and he should be prosecuted for what he did both during the AIDS [crisis] and all the years that he's done similar crimes. But he wasn't in charge of this [COVID] policy. He [was at] NIH, NIAID, and, again, had nothing to do with the policy...He was part of designing certain things, and he was an advisor; HHS played an advisory role. So, obviously, he was involved in designing certain things, and he is clearly the spokesperson for the cabal. But it's not his policy. It's the [policy of the] National Security Council [and U.S.] military and intelligence." https://x.com/SenseReceptor/status/1865861596553019692

Sasha Latypova Exposes The Military For Covid-19 Countermeasures - Evidence of Intent to Harm

https://rumble.com/v5f6t1x-sasha-latypova-exposes-the-military-for-covid-19-countermeasures-evidence-o.html

Katherine Watt and Sasha Latypova Expose Why The Jab is a Bioweapon Military Product, Not a Vaccine

https://rumble.com/v4g2c2r-katherine-watt-and-sasha-latypova-exposed-why-the-jab-is-a-bioweapon-milita.html?start=107

A Department of Defense DEMON stration

Evidence of the Conspiracy to Commit Mass Murder by the U.S. DOD, HHS, Pharma Cartel.

https://rumble.com/v2akvie-intent-to-harm-evidence-of-the-conspiracy-to-commit-mass-murder-by-the-us-d.html

https://MedicalCountermeasures.gov

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Sasha Latypova Discuss Militarized Healthcare and Corruption in the Covid Vaccine Manufacturing

https://rumble.com/v5cxma5-robert-f-kennedy-jr-sasha-latypova.html

Public Health Worldwide Has Been Militarized Creating "Kill Zones" For Global Depopulation and Control

https://rumble.com/v27vr5k--huge-public-health-has-been-militarized-creating-kill-zones-for-depopulati.html?mref=6zof&mrefc=15

The US military is actively engaged in an organized criminal enterprise to injure and kill large numbers of military personnel and civilians without detection or legal impediment. One of the most useful tools in the arsenal — because it strikes an effective balance between the killers’ two primary interests in speed and deniability — is the deployment of prohibited biochemical weapons labeled as FDA-authorized or FDA-approved ‘vaccines.’ The ‘vaccine’-based killing program is an extension of medical and psychological torture and homicide programs conducted to kill millions of people (disabled, mentally-ill, Jewish, Catholic, Protestant, Roma, politically-dissident and many more), especially during and since World War II, including but not limited to Aktion T-4 and the Soviet gulag system. The most recent and most visible phase of the program launched in the US in early 2020, under the title Operation Warp Speed, and resulted in global deployment of psychological fraud and control programs including terrorizing propaganda; social isolation; mask mandates; diagnostic tests; manipulated data presentations (i.e. “dashboards”); prohibition on treatments for symptoms; and financial coercion of hospitals and nursing home death protocols (sedatives, ventilators and toxins). These components were followed by distribution of three brands of biochemical weapons (Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson) with an unknown number of different batch formulations. The biochemical weapons were and are developed and manufactured under redacted contracts, to DoD specifications, non-compliant with FDA pharmaceutical manufacturing regulations. They are delivered — by way of the Strategic National Stockpile and DoD transport systems, non-compliant with FDA pharmaceutical distribution regulations — to retail pharmacies, nursing homes, hospitals, clinics, workplaces, schools, parking lots and medical offices, and from there into the hands of pharmacists, nurses and other ‘vaccinators,’ for injection into military targets at community-level ‘vaccination’ clinics (“points of dispensing”/PODs). To date, the contents have not been publicly disclosed. Independent researchers have identified some but not all components of some vials diverted from the Strategic National Stockpile supply chain, including heavy metals, genetic code fragments, and many other contaminants not listed on applications submitted to regulators by manufacturers, who are working under redacted contracts for the US Department of Defense. These biochemical weapons are exempt from, and therefore non-compliant with, all pharmaceutical regulation. As such, DoD, CDC and FDA took great care to not produce any pharmaceutical chain-of-custody paper trail between suppliers, manufacturers, distributors, ‘vaccinators’ and targets. If they can produce any chain of custody records at all, those records will demonstrate that the products are military-grade biological and chemical weapons passed through the Strategic National Stockpile — not handled by regulated pharmaceutical distributors — under direct military control from the point at which raw materials entered production facilities to delivery of finished vials to retail pharmacies, medical offices, drive-through vaccination centers and other “points of dispensing.” https://bailiwicknews.substack.com/p/usa-v-dr-kirk-moore-et-al

I believe all of the parties to the contracts — including but not limited to the Pfizer signatories — have been and continue to jointly, collaboratively, cooperatively, intentionally and maliciously commit fraud, mass murder, and war crimes. They have been and continue to commit those crimes against non-parties to the contracts…” These biochemical weapons are exempt from, and therefore non-compliant with, all pharmaceutical regulation. As such, DoD, CDC and FDA took great care to not produce any pharmaceutical chain-of-custody paper trail between suppliers, manufacturers, distributors, ‘vaccinators’ and targets. If they can produce any chain of custody records at all, those records will demonstrate that the products are military-grade biological and chemical weapons passed through the Strategic National Stockpile — not handled by regulated pharmaceutical distributors — under direct military control from the point at which raw materials entered production facilities to delivery of finished vials to retail pharmacies, medical offices, drive-through vaccination centers and other ‘points of dispensing’…” https://bailiwicknews.substack.com/p/on-contracts-consortium-agreement

On the significance of 21 USC 360bbb-3(k): "use" of EUA products "shall not constitute clinical investigation."

The primary purpose of all the statutory, regulatory changes and guidance document revisions year after year, page after page, is to keep people from, first, understanding the war crimes as war crimes, and — if people do figure it out — keep them chasing their tails trying to find the FDA loophole that the war criminals somehow failed to close, through which somebody might someday be able to get them to stop killing us. In the meantime, they just keep killing, and we don’t find loopholes, because the complexity of the web is impenetrable, and the program is not an FDA-regulated medical treatment program anyway: it’s a military-operated global genocide. https://bailiwicknews.substack.com/p/on-the-significance-of-21-usc-360bbb

Whatever is in the biochemical weapons bearing Pfizer and other pharma labels, is there because US SecDefs and their WHO-BIS handlers ordered it to be there.

They are trying to shield the mRNA technology and vaccination program platforms, and the public health emergency geopolitical and legal platforms from growing public understanding of what’s really going on, so that the Monster can keep using public health emergency laws, orchestrated pandemics, vaccines, and mRNA-platform poisons to sicken and kill many more people for many years to come. https://bailiwicknews.substack.com/p/whatever-is-in-the-biochemical-weapons

The response to COVID-19 was clearly NOT determined by the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), as admitted by the current and former Secretaries. Watch the two brief clips below:

Secretary of HHS (Under Biden) Xavier Becerra (June 22, 2023)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nCsPVXp-4EA&t=2370s

Former Secretary of HHS (under Trump) Alex Azar (June 22, 2023)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nCsPVXp-4EA&t=2099s

Dr. Robert Malone

COVID jabs were a CIA operation to depopulate the world

https://www.lifesitenews.com/opinion/dr-robert-malone-covid-jabs-were-a-cia-operation-to-depopulate-the-world/

Debbie Lerman

Debbie Lerman was the first to expose the fact that the National Security Council was in charge of the response to COVID-19, NOT the Department of Health and Human Services.

Debbie Lerman’s articles are below:

November 3, 2022

Government’s National Security Arm Took Charge During the Covid Response

https://brownstone.org/articles/governments-national-security-arm-led-the-covid-response/

November 7, 2022

Was there a Covid Response Plan? If So, Where Is It?

https://brownstone.org/articles/was-there-a-covid-response-plan-if-so-where-is-it/

January 18, 2023

Lockdowns Were Counterterrorism, Not Public Health

https://brownstone.org/articles/lockdowns-counterterrorism-not-public-health/

February 17, 2023

Vaccine Harms Are Biodefense Plan’s Collateral Damage

https://brownstone.org/articles/vaccine-harms-are-biodefense-plans-collateral-damage/

June 26, 2023

Pandemic Leaders Were Biodefense Puppets and Profiteers

https://brownstone.org/articles/pandemic-leaders-were-biodefense-puppets-and-profiteers/

December 6, 2023

Covid mRNA Vaccines Required No Safety Oversight

https://brownstone.org/articles/covid-mrna-vaccines-required-no-safety-oversight/

January 14, 2024

Covid mRNA Vaccines Required No Safety Oversight: Part Two

https://brownstone.org/articles/covid-mrna-vaccines-required-no-safety-oversight-part-two/

January 21, 2024

Why Was the BioNTech/Pfizer mRNA Vaccine Not Recalled in February 2021?

https://brownstone.org/articles/why-was-the-biontech-pfizer-mrna-vaccine-not-recalled-in-february-2021/

February 9, 2024

DOD Told Pharma Exec the Virus “Posed a National Security Threat” on Feb. 4, 2020

https://brownstone.org/articles/dod-told-pharma-exec-the-virus-posed-a-national-security-threat-on-feb-4-2020/

May 13, 2024

Legal Context Behind the Bioweapon Hypothesis

https://brownstone.org/articles/legal-context-behind-the-bioweapon-hypothesis/

September 29, 2020

How Operation Warp Speed's Big Vaccine Contracts Could Stay Secret

Operation Warp Speed is issuing billions of dollars' worth of coronavirus vaccine contracts to companies through a nongovernment intermediary, bypassing the regulatory oversight and transparency of traditional federal contracting mechanisms, NPR has learned. Instead of entering into contracts directly with vaccine makers, more than $6 billion in Operation Warp Speed funding has been routed through a defense contract management firm called Advanced Technologies International, Inc. ATI then awarded contracts to companies working on COVID-19 vaccines. https://www.npr.org/sections/health-shots/2020/09/29/917899357/how-operation-warp-speeds-big-vaccine-contracts-could-stay-secret?t=1601459337006

October 6, 2020

Operation Warp Speed is Using a CIA-Linked Contractor to Keep Covid-19 Vaccine Contracts Secret

On September 21st, HHS Secretary Alex Azar told FOX Business that all Operation Warp Speed vaccine manufacturers would be exempt from liability for any damages their vaccines may cause and that those who administer those vaccines would also not be liable for damages. “Under the PREP Act, which is a provision in Congress, any treatment or vaccine for purposes of a national emergency pandemic like this actually comes with liability protection. Both the product as well as those who administer it or provide it,” Azar stated during the televised interview. The PREP Act that Azar referenced was originally signed into law in 2005 but was updated this past April, a few weeks before Operation Warp Speed was announced, so that vaccine and therapeutic manufacturers “cannot be sued for money damages in court” over injuries caused by medical countermeasures for Covid-19. https://unlimitedhangout.com/2020/10/investigative-reports/operation-warp-speed/

Pfizer/U.S. Government Contract:

The Government will provide Pfizer with no less than thirty (30) days' written notice prior to releasing, in response to a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request, any document submitted by Pfizer to Government. During this 30-day period, Pfizer shall have the right to notify Government which documents, if any, contain trade secrets of Pfizer, BioNTech or their respective collaboration partners (or other information legally withholdable from release under FOIA). (page 20) https://www.hhs.gov/sites/default/files/pfizer-inc-covid-19-vaccine-contract.pdf

Pfizer Inc Covid 19 Vaccine Contract 7.87MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

CLICK HERE , HERE AND HERE for links to government contracts.

Below are links to copies of the contracts entered into by the US government for technologies to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. KEI is updating this page as we gain access to more contracts, and less redacted versions. Agreements related to the Medical CBRN Defense Consortium (MCDC) whose agreements are executed by Advanced Technology International (ATI) are noted with “(via ATI)”. KEI has also created a US COVID-19 contract spreadsheet to track metadata of the agreements, as well as to compare the terms contained therein for intellectual property rights, data, and other topics. (Note: At this time, this spreadsheet is being continually updated.) KEI maintains a separate page of US government contracts concerning needle and syringe production related to the COVID-19 response. The list below contains COVID-19-related contracts obtained via Freedom of Information Act requests, Securities & Exchange Commission filings, and HHS reading room files. The bulk of KEI’s database of contracts, however, was obtained via FOIA requests and lawsuits filed by KEI. https://www.keionline.org/covid-contracts

A KEI review of contracts between the United States government and private companies to provide countermeasures for COVID 19 illustrates the simplicity of the legal mechanism used by the federal government to eliminate exclusive rights to use patented inventions for federal programs, and the surprising frequency that this was done for COVID 19 countermeasures. https://www.keionline.org/37987 https://www.keionline.org/wp-content/uploads/KEI-bn-2022-1.pdf

COVID-19 Contracts

Below is a comprehensive list of all US government COVID-19-related contracts obtained by KEI via FOIA .

US agreements not concerning COVID-19 research, but tied to related vaccine technologies:

Moderna – Zika vaccine. HHS/ASPR/BARDA-Moderna Contract HHS0100201600029C. September 1, 2016.



US Government licenses related to COVID-19:

Europe

Australia

Australia-Novavax – vaccine . Australia-Novavax Advanced Purchase Agreement. December 31, 2020.



Brazil

Fundação Oswaldo Cruz (Fiocruz)-AstraZeneca – vaccine. Fiocruz-AstraZeneca Contract. September 8, 2020.



Canada

Canada-Novavax – vaccine . Canada-Novavax Advanced Purchase Agreement. January 19, 2021.



China

Dominican Republic

Dominican Republic-Pfizer – vaccine. Dominican Republic-Pfizer Vaccine Term Sheet. January 19, 2021.



Israel

Israel Ministry of Health-Pfizer – vaccine. Israel MOH-Pfizer Real-World Epidemiological Evidence Collaboration Agreement. January 6, 2021.



United Kingdom

Inter-company Agreements Concerning COVID-19

Articles by Children’s Health Defense (Michael Nevradakis)

The Warren Commission Report hid the truth about the JFK assassination.

The 9-11 Commission Report hid the truth about 9-11.

Now we have this…

The outright lie that Operation Warp Speed was a “success” that “ s aved millions of lives” is simply no longer tenable and must be rejected.

Throughout the early rollout of COVID-19 vaccinations in the winter and spring of 2021, there was an aggressive and widespread campaign—often with the support of government public health institutions—to convince the American people to get vaccinated. However, the nuances of the vaccines’ regulatory status were unclear to most regular people. Instead, these novel mRNA vaccines were dubbed simply as “safe and effective,” with very little opportunity for patients to discuss these vaccines with their doctor and assess their individual risks and benefits. (Page 348 in the PDF) https://oversight.house.gov/wp-content/uploads/2024/12/12.04.2024-SSCP-FINAL-REPORT.pdf

James Roguski

310-619-3055

JamesRoguski.substack.com/archive

