International Opposition to the mRNA Injections
People and organizations from around the world are opposing the mRNA Injections.
Share this link: NotSafeAndNotEffective.com
ORGANIZATIONS
JOIN THE COMMUNITY
https://x.com/i/communities/1871006245898920145
The Hope Accord
WE, THE UNDERSIGNED HEALTHCARE PROFESSIONALS, SCIENTISTS AND CONCERNED MEMBERS OF THE PUBLIC, CALL FOR:
1. THE IMMEDIATE SUSPENSION OF THE COVID-19 mRNA VACCINE PRODUCTS
A growing body of evidence suggests that the widespread rollout of the novel Covid-19 mRNA vaccine products is contributing to an alarming rise in disability and excess deaths.
The association observed between the vaccine rollout and these concerning trends is now supported by additional significant findings. These include the discovery of plausible biological mechanisms of harm demonstrated in laboratory and autopsy studies, as well as high rates of adverse events seen in randomised clinical trials and national surveillance programs. Altogether, these observations indicate a causal link.
This new technology was granted emergency use authorisation to address a situation that no longer exists. Going forward, the burden of proof falls on those still advocating for these products to compellingly demonstrate that they aren’t resulting in net harm. Until such evidence is presented, regulators should suspend their use as a matter of standard medical precaution.
North Group
On behalf of the public we call for:
An immediate halt to the use of COVID-19 modified mRNA vaccines and a product recall.
An independent and transparent investigation into their approval and use.
https://northgroup.info/pdfs/NORTH_Group_Letter-2024-11-25.pdf
Group Letter
Press Release
Summary
Signatories
COUNTRIES:
Australia
Please watch the videos below:
"I think the vaccines are shit mate, they’re absolute shit, they are killers. They destroy people’s DNA - and I’m telling you this Australia and the world as a registered doctor. This is coming from a registered Australian medical professional; the mRNA vaccines are poisonous. They are bad for you, they are not good for you. They are harming your children they are harming you. Everything you’ve heard has been there to deceive you. I have been vindicated in court today. To let you know the people of Australia that you have been lied to by the medical regulator. The medical regulator APHRA has lied to you."
https://www.drtrozzi.news/p/dear-canadian-politicians-and-bureaucrats#media-3d547253-8a93-44e7-b030-18730ea236bc
Barbados
Prime Minister Mia Mottley
Fred Corbin
https://3speak.tv/watch?v=phusionphil/vieffent
Belgium
https://northgroup.info/belgium.html
Canada
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ea3vRrtJ6BA
I demand that Canada’s Minister of Health, Mark Holland, take the mRNA COVID-19 shots off of the market immediately!
Canadian COVID Care Alliance >Vaccine Injuries< and >Testimonials<
Dr. Mark Trozzi >CLICK HERE< >HERE< and >HERE<
Dr. Paul Alexander >CLICK HERE< and >HERE<
Costa Rica
https://StopCovidVaccinesNow.org (Coming Soon)
Croatia
https://northgroup.info/croatia.html
Czech Republic
https://northgroup.info/czech-republic.html
Denmark
https://northgroup.info/denmark.html
Estonia
https://northgroup.info/estonia.html
Finland
https://northgroup.info/finland.html
https://anttisaippa.substack.com/p/north-group-calls-for-immediate-suspension
Greece
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/greek-healthcare-workers-launch-hunger-strike-no-vaccine-passport/
Greenland
https://northgroup.info/greenland.html
Hungary
https://northgroup.info/hungary.html
Ireland
Italy
https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=819814090355393&rdid=NHhXweZY4u9QOlj0
Japan
United Citizens for stopping mRNA vaccine
https://STOP-mRNA.com/
https://x.com/stop_mrna_com
https://www.globalresearch.ca/japan-most-senior-cancer-doctor-covid-shots-murder/5858153
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/japan-protest-who-supranational-grab-global-health/
https://slaynews.com/news/japan-sounds-alarm-heart-failure-surges-4900-among-covid-vaxxed/
Latvia
https://northgroup.info/latvia.html
Malaysia
Government among 25 ordered to file defence to RM60mil COVID-19 suit
https://www.freemalaysiatoday.com/category/nation/2024/12/18/govt-among-25-ordered-to-file-defence-to-rm60mil-covid-19-suit/
https://murrayhunter.substack.com/p/press-release-pfizer-papers-covid
Malta
Netherlands
https://northgroup.info/netherland.html
New Zealand
The Pfizer mRNA injections were very effective at killing the elderly in New Zealand.
It took three or four injections to kill New Zealanders.
CLICK HERE FOR SOURCE
Irrespective of who knew what and when, we give you all a Notice of Liability to possible criminal prosecution for acts and omissions causing injury and death to COVID-19 jab recipients. To continue to promote harmful injections in the certain knowledge of more deaths and injuries to come lacks any defence or justification and would seem to breach the Crimes Act.
https://nzdsos.com/2024/07/25/letter-to-new-zealand-officials-record-of-evidence-of-potential-criminality/
NZDSOS: Letter to New Zealand Officials – Record of Evidence of Potential Criminality
NZDSOS: Investigating the Rise in Sudden Deaths: Coincidence or Causal Connection?
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/new-zealand-royal-commission-covid-vaccine-injuries/
Norway
https://northgroup.info/norway.html
Portugal
https://odysee.com/@MartaGB:2/audicao-de-peticionarios:b
https://northgroup.info/portugal.html
Slovakia
https://www.brighteon.com/cc031d48-3aa3-4ccf-a61b-10d9ff04e3e6
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/slovak-government-report-ban-dangerous-mrna-vaccines/
Slovenia
https://northgroup.info/slovenia.html
South Africa
Herman Edeling Discussing the INEFFECTIVENESS of mRNA "Vaccines"
https://rumble.com/v64yo5d-herman-edeling-discussing-the-ineffectiveness-of-mrna-vaccines.html
The link below provides access to court documents in a very important lawsuit in South Africa.
https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1tBbsOqHGqp2nwRWXLTtF4FhnwPbd-ojF?usp=sharing
STOP THE SHOTS TELEGRAM GROUP: https://t.me/+WuFt-0PEKxVkNjU0
Spain
https://northgroup.info/spain.html
Sweden
Trinidad and Tobago
https://www.youtube.com/live/D6y4CwGI28U
United Kingdom
NORTHERN IRELAND: https://www.alltherisks.com/covid-data
James Roguski
310-619-3055
JamesRoguski.substack.com/archive
ControlBloodSugarNaturally.com
I claim no copyright of any kind whatsoever, over any of my work, ever. Everyone is encouraged to copy any and all of it, in part, or in full, and use it for whatever purposes they wish. In fact, I would be delighted if someone were to copy this entire body of work. I encourage everyone to duplicate and mirror it in its entirety. I also encourage everyone to adapt and utilize the information in whatever manner they deem appropriate. No citation or other reference is requested or required. It would actually bring me great joy to see this information multiply exponentially and "go viral".
All content is free to all readers.
All support is deeply appreciated.
CLICK HERE TO DONATE
James Roguski’s newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
People need inspiration from other countries, so we don't feel so alone.
Italy, Russia, Sweden, Belgium, France and many others have more strict health standards in general - even banning Wi-Fi and radiofrequency from classrooms!
There are 387 health professionals attempting to sue the Ontario government and respective hospitals for firing many different staff in Ontario who would not take MRNA.
The first judgement was to throw the case out. However, we are appealing.
Make note that not a single challenge to the hospital policies (or other Covid Mandates) with regards to MRNA have succeeded in Canada.
The judges are taking judicial notice that the injections are safe and effective, With out seeking independent research.
In my profession, I have seen multiple drugs set to market as safe and effective, initially, and then 5 years later the drug is pulled from the market or linked to cancer.
Health professionals were not given the choice to their bodily autonomy. Many were coerced into receiving MRNA and have injuries.
Coercion is not choice.