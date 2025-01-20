Share this link: NotSafeAndNotEffective.com

WE, THE UNDERSIGNED HEALTHCARE PROFESSIONALS, SCIENTISTS AND CONCERNED MEMBERS OF THE PUBLIC, CALL FOR: 1. THE IMMEDIATE SUSPENSION OF THE COVID-19 mRNA VACCINE PRODUCTS A growing body of evidence suggests that the widespread rollout of the novel Covid-19 mRNA vaccine products is contributing to an alarming rise in disability and excess deaths.



The association observed between the vaccine rollout and these concerning trends is now supported by additional significant findings. These include the discovery of plausible biological mechanisms of harm demonstrated in laboratory and autopsy studies, as well as high rates of adverse events seen in randomised clinical trials and national surveillance programs. Altogether, these observations indicate a causal link.



This new technology was granted emergency use authorisation to address a situation that no longer exists. Going forward, the burden of proof falls on those still advocating for these products to compellingly demonstrate that they aren’t resulting in net harm. Until such evidence is presented, regulators should suspend their use as a matter of standard medical precaution. https://TheHopeAccord.org

On behalf of the public we call for: An immediate halt to the use of COVID-19 modified mRNA vaccines and a product recall.

An independent and transparent investigation into their approval and use. https://northgroup.info/pdfs/NORTH_Group_Letter-2024-11-25.pdf

COUNTRIES:

Australia

"I think the vaccines are shit mate, they’re absolute shit, they are killers. They destroy people’s DNA - and I’m telling you this Australia and the world as a registered doctor. This is coming from a registered Australian medical professional; the mRNA vaccines are poisonous. They are bad for you, they are not good for you. They are harming your children they are harming you. Everything you’ve heard has been there to deceive you. I have been vindicated in court today. To let you know the people of Australia that you have been lied to by the medical regulator. The medical regulator APHRA has lied to you." https://www.drtrozzi.news/p/dear-canadian-politicians-and-bureaucrats#media-3d547253-8a93-44e7-b030-18730ea236bc

https://www.TheGMOcase.info

Barbados

Prime Minister Mia Mottley

Fred Corbin

https://3speak.tv/watch?v=phusionphil/vieffent

Belgium

https://northgroup.info/belgium.html

Canada

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ea3vRrtJ6BA

I demand that Canada’s Minister of Health, Mark Holland, take the mRNA COVID-19 shots off of the market immediately!

Costa Rica

https://StopCovidVaccinesNow.org (Coming Soon)

Croatia

https://northgroup.info/croatia.html

Czech Republic

https://northgroup.info/czech-republic.html

Denmark

https://northgroup.info/denmark.html

Estonia

https://northgroup.info/estonia.html

Finland

https://northgroup.info/finland.html

https://anttisaippa.substack.com/p/north-group-calls-for-immediate-suspension

Greece

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/greek-healthcare-workers-launch-hunger-strike-no-vaccine-passport/

Greenland

https://northgroup.info/greenland.html

Hungary

https://northgroup.info/hungary.html

Ireland

Italy

https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=819814090355393&rdid=NHhXweZY4u9QOlj0

Japan

United Citizens for stopping mRNA vaccine

Latvia

https://northgroup.info/latvia.html

Malaysia

Government among 25 ordered to file defence to RM60mil COVID-19 suit https://www.freemalaysiatoday.com/category/nation/2024/12/18/govt-among-25-ordered-to-file-defence-to-rm60mil-covid-19-suit/ https://murrayhunter.substack.com/p/press-release-pfizer-papers-covid

Malta

Netherlands

https://northgroup.info/netherland.html

New Zealand

The Pfizer mRNA injections were very effective at killing the elderly in New Zealand.

DEATHS AFTER PFIZER INJECTION BY AGE GROUP

DEATHS AFTER PFIZER INJECTION BY AGE

It took three or four injections to kill New Zealanders.

DEATHS AFTER PFIZER INJECTION #1, #2, #3, #4,#5, #6

Irrespective of who knew what and when, we give you all a Notice of Liability to possible criminal prosecution for acts and omissions causing injury and death to COVID-19 jab recipients. To continue to promote harmful injections in the certain knowledge of more deaths and injuries to come lacks any defence or justification and would seem to breach the Crimes Act. https://nzdsos.com/2024/07/25/letter-to-new-zealand-officials-record-of-evidence-of-potential-criminality/

Norway

https://northgroup.info/norway.html

Portugal

https://odysee.com/@MartaGB:2/audicao-de-peticionarios:b

https://northgroup.info/portugal.html

Slovakia

https://www.brighteon.com/cc031d48-3aa3-4ccf-a61b-10d9ff04e3e6

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/slovak-government-report-ban-dangerous-mrna-vaccines/

Slovenia

https://northgroup.info/slovenia.html

South Africa

Herman Edeling Discussing the INEFFECTIVENESS of mRNA "Vaccines"

https://rumble.com/v64yo5d-herman-edeling-discussing-the-ineffectiveness-of-mrna-vaccines.html

The link below provides access to court documents in a very important lawsuit in South Africa.

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1tBbsOqHGqp2nwRWXLTtF4FhnwPbd-ojF?usp=sharing

STOP THE SHOTS TELEGRAM GROUP: https://t.me/+WuFt-0PEKxVkNjU0

Spain

https://northgroup.info/spain.html

Sweden

Trinidad and Tobago

https://www.youtube.com/live/D6y4CwGI28U

United Kingdom

