Evidence of Fraudulent Misrepresentation
The biggest sources of mis-information, dis-information and mal-information have been the government, the medical establishment and the mainstream media.
Misinformation is false, but not created or shared with the intention of causing harm.
Disinformation is deliberately created to mislead, harm, or manipulate a person, social group, organization, or country.
Malinformation is based on fact, but used out of context to mislead, harm, or manipulate. An example of malinformation is editing a video to remove important context to harm or mislead.
The United States Congress has published the following report:
HHS and its agencies should be barred from promoting information regarding an FDA-regulated product that does not reflect the FDA-approved label.
FDA product labels are authorized or approved only after extensive review and play a major role in the presentation of safety and effectiveness information.
Public health messaging by all HHS departments must abide by the product labeling guidelines and be barred from promoting messages that go beyond, or otherwise conflict with, the approved or authorized label for a vaccine, drug, or related product.
https://d1dth6e84htgma.cloudfront.net/We_Can_Do_This_NIH_PR_Campaign_Report_PUBLIC_82616d81eb.pdf
KANSAS
Kansas Attorney General Announces Lawsuit Against Pfizer
READ THE COURT DOCUMENT:
https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/legaldocs/egvboakldpq/2024-06-15-pfizer-complaint-(002).pdf
TEXAS
The Pfizer clinical trial actually demonstrated “negative effectiveness,” but that portion of the data was ignored.
The COVID-19 vaccines are the miracle that wasn’t. At the end of 2020, Defendant Pfizer, Inc. (Defendant or Pfizer) broadcast to the world that its COVID-19 vaccine was “95% effective.” Based on this and other statements made by Pfizer touting the efficacy of its new vaccine, Americans were given the impression that Pfizer’s vaccine would end the coronavirus pandemic and lift the omnipresent veil of fear and uncertainty from an anxious public. Placing their trust in Pfizer, hundreds of millions of Americans lined up to receive the vaccine. Contrary to Pfizer’s public statements, however, the pandemic did not end; it got worse. More Americans died in 2021, with Pfizer’s vaccine available, than in 2020, the first year of the pandemic. This, in spite of the fact that the vast majority of Americans received a COVID-19 vaccine, with most taking Pfizer’s. Indeed, by the end of 2021, official government reports showed that in at least some places a greater percentage of the vaccinated were dying from COVID-19 than the unvaccinated. Pfizer’s vaccine plainly was not “95% effective.” (page 1)
While Pfizer’s 95% figure made its vaccines seem highly effective, the truth was quite different. When it began making those claims, Pfizer possessed on average only two months of clinical trial data from which to compare vaccinated and unvaccinated persons. Of 17,000 placebo recipients, only 162 acquired COVID-19 during this two-month period. Based on those numbers, vaccination status had a negligible impact on whether a trial participant contracted COVID-19. The risk of acquiring COVID-19 was so small in the first instance during this short window that Pfizer’s vaccine only fractionally improved a person’s risk of infection. (page 2)
The State has reason to believe that Pfizer is engaging in or has engaged in the unlawful acts or practices set forth below. In addition, the State has reason to believe that Pfizer has caused injury, loss, and damage to it, as well has caused adverse effects to the lawful conduct of trade and commerce, thereby directly or indirectly affecting the people of this State. (page 6)
Pfizer designed the trial such that “defined COVID-19 cases” were counted starting only seven days after a participant received the second of two shots (at least 28 days after the first shot).
Put differently, COVID-19 cases that occurred before that point—that is, between shot one and seven days after shot two— were not considered when evaluating the efficacy of Pfizer’s vaccine.
That was a highly significant qualifier because 409 “[s]uspected” COVID-19 cases occurred after the participant received the first vaccine shot, but before seven days elapsed after taking the second shot. Id. at 41. By contrast, only 287 suspected COVID-19 cases occurred among placebo recipients in that same interval.
In other words, more people in the trial’s treatment group experienced COVID-19 than in the placebo group, even though the former had taken at least one ostensibly immunity enhancing dose. (pages 18-19)
Covid jabs: new legal grounds for prosecution uncovered
Anyone who claimed the COVID jabs stopped infection or transmission, was making an off-label claim and should be made liable.
The vaccine manufacturers never said it would stop transmission
Manufacturers like Pfizer always stressed that their clinical trial was designed to evaluate only the efficacy of their COVID-19 vaccine in preventing diseases caused by the COVID-19 virus, which did not even include severe illness or death. Stopping transmission was not even an endpoint of the approvals studies. The product information of the manufacturers clearly does not mention any prevention of transmission.
That’s not all. Since these injections aim to produce antibodies when arriving in the bloodstream, vaccines against respiratory viruses will never prevent infection or spread as this happens via the nasal mucosa.
Even the FDA stated in a Dec. 11, 2020, press release announcing the authorization of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine that "at this time, data are not available to decide about how long the vaccine will provide protection, nor is there evidence that the vaccine prevents transmission of SARS-CoV-2 from person to person."
https://worldcouncilforhealth.substack.com/p/covid-jabs-new-legal-grounds-for
If anyone ever stated that the mRNA jab stays in the arm, they were incorrect. No person calling themselves a medical professional can claim ignorance 4+ years AFTER the bio-distribution data was made public.
https://i.postimg.cc/9FG259tR/Pfizer-bio-distribution-Australia.png
The colorized chart above utilizes the data from page 45 in the PDF below:
https://www.tga.gov.au/sites/default/files/foi-2389-06.pdf
As of January 16, 2025, despite evidence to the contrary, the following FALSE claims are still being made by the CDC:
Studies including hundreds of thousands of people around the world show that COVID-19 vaccination before and during pregnancy is safe, effective, and beneficial to both the pregnant person and the baby. The benefits of receiving a COVID-19 vaccine outweigh any potential risks of vaccination during pregnancy. Data show:
It is safe to receive an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine (Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech), before and during pregnancy. Both vaccines show no increased risk for complications like miscarriage, preterm delivery, stillbirth, or birth defects.
mRNA COVID-19 vaccines during pregnancy are effective. They reduce the risk of severe illness and other health effects from COVID-19 for people who are pregnant. COVID-19 vaccination might help prevent stillbirths and preterm delivery.
Receiving mRNA COVID-19 vaccines during pregnancy can help protect babies younger than age 6 months from hospitalization due to COVID-19.
CDC recommends that people who are breastfeeding a baby, and infants 6 months of age and older, get vaccinated and stay up to date with their COVID-19 vaccines.
Vaccines are safe and effective at preventing COVID-19 in people who are breastfeeding a baby. Available data on the safety of COVID-19 vaccination while breastfeeding indicate no severe reactions after vaccination in the breastfeeding person or the breastfed child.
There has been no evidence to suggest that COVID-19 vaccines are harmful to either people who have received a vaccine and are breastfeeding or to their babies.
https://www.cdc.gov/covid/vaccines/pregnant-or-breastfeeding.html
The propaganda continues:
https://x.com/CDCgov/status/1623746953405235201
https://www.chicago.gov/content/dam/city/sites/covid-19-vaccine/vaccine-basics/CDPH_NewVaxGraphic_web_5-9-23-v4.png
