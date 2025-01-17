Share

Leave a comment

Malinformation is based on fact, but used out of context to mislead, harm, or manipulate. An example of malinformation is editing a video to remove important context to harm or mislead.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=34LGPIXvU5M

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eaF6ZD0TweA

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7Lr9Y5CW5DM

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tvFh84SGksQ

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bcSAQyzPcl0

Public health messaging by all HHS departments must abide by the product labeling guidelines and be barred from promoting messages that go beyond, or otherwise conflict with, the approved or authorized label for a vaccine, drug, or related product.

HHS and its agencies should be barred from promoting information regarding an FDA-regulated product that does not reflect the FDA-approved label.

https://www.bitchute.com/video/aX04kBONbcbq

https://rumble.com/v41ovur-must-watch-grabiens-covid-retrospective-series-volume-1-2-3-4-5.html

https://rumble.com/vrwm3t-authoritarian-misinformation-fake-experts-flip-flop-compilation-gates-fauci.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp

https://rumble.com/v24obco-covid-vaccine-madness-commercials-music-videos-press-conferences-news-repor.html

https://www.bitchute.com/video/YDpGDD3M8T3B

https://rumble.com/vpeqy0-the-covid-19-vaccine-booster-circus.html

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zvb9y9gLJ0U

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hSfeCqKty9o

https://rumble.com/v10kjh3-rfk-jr.-demonstrates-in-great-depth-why-the-covid-jab-is-the-most-deadly-va.html

https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/legaldocs/egvboakldpq/2024-06-15-pfizer-complaint-(002).pdf

https://x.com/toobaffled/status/1858430951015030953

The COVID-19 vaccines are the miracle that wasn’t. At the end of 2020, Defendant Pfizer, Inc. (Defendant or Pfizer) broadcast to the world that its COVID-19 vaccine was “95% effective.” Based on this and other statements made by Pfizer touting the efficacy of its new vaccine, Americans were given the impression that Pfizer’s vaccine would end the coronavirus pandemic and lift the omnipresent veil of fear and uncertainty from an anxious public. Placing their trust in Pfizer, hundreds of millions of Americans lined up to receive the vaccine. Contrary to Pfizer’s public statements, however, the pandemic did not end; it got worse. More Americans died in 2021, with Pfizer’s vaccine available, than in 2020, the first year of the pandemic. This, in spite of the fact that the vast majority of Americans received a COVID-19 vaccine, with most taking Pfizer’s. Indeed, by the end of 2021, official government reports showed that in at least some places a greater percentage of the vaccinated were dying from COVID-19 than the unvaccinated. Pfizer’s vaccine plainly was not “95% effective.” (page 1)

While Pfizer’s 95% figure made its vaccines seem highly effective, the truth was quite different. When it began making those claims, Pfizer possessed on average only two months of clinical trial data from which to compare vaccinated and unvaccinated persons. Of 17,000 placebo recipients, only 162 acquired COVID-19 during this two-month period. Based on those numbers, vaccination status had a negligible impact on whether a trial participant contracted COVID-19. The risk of acquiring COVID-19 was so small in the first instance during this short window that Pfizer’s vaccine only fractionally improved a person’s risk of infection. (page 2)

The State has reason to believe that Pfizer is engaging in or has engaged in the unlawful acts or practices set forth below. In addition, the State has reason to believe that Pfizer has caused injury, loss, and damage to it, as well has caused adverse effects to the lawful conduct of trade and commerce, thereby directly or indirectly affecting the people of this State. (page 6)

Pfizer designed the trial such that “defined COVID-19 cases” were counted starting only seven days after a participant received the second of two shots (at least 28 days after the first shot).

Put differently, COVID-19 cases that occurred before that point—that is, between shot one and seven days after shot two— were not considered when evaluating the efficacy of Pfizer’s vaccine.

That was a highly significant qualifier because 409 “[s]uspected” COVID-19 cases occurred after the participant received the first vaccine shot, but before seven days elapsed after taking the second shot. Id. at 41. By contrast, only 287 suspected COVID-19 cases occurred among placebo recipients in that same interval.

In other words, more people in the trial’s treatment group experienced COVID-19 than in the placebo group, even though the former had taken at least one ostensibly immunity enhancing dose. (pages 18-19)

https://www.texasattorneygeneral.gov/sites/default/files/images/press/Pfizer%20Vaccine%20Petition%20Filed.pdf