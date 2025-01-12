Evidence of Increased Morbidity and Mortality
A vast amount of data from around the world shows that the rates of disease and death have skyrocketed upward following the rollout of the mRNA injections in late 2020 and early 2021.
FOR COMPLETE DETAILS: NotSafeAndNotEffective.com
Denis Rancourt - There was NO Pandemic
https://rumble.com/v65p5vj-denis-rancourt-there-was-no-pandemic.html
Dr. McCullough Testifies the Truth About the Number of People Who Died from COVID Vaccines
https://rumble.com/v2son6i-dr.-mccullough-testifies-the-truth-about-the-number-of-people-who-died-from.html
Edward Dowd Presents Irrefutable Evidence Vaccine Mandates Killed & Disabled Countless Americans
https://vigilantfox.news/p/edward-dowd-presents-irrefutable#play
Morbidity typically refers to having a specific illness or health condition, while mortality refers to the number of deaths that a specific illness or health condition caused.
INCREASED MORBIDITY (DISEASE)
Please note:
The Pfizer data for deaths listed in the chart below were later found to be inaccurate. Pfizer hid a number of deaths that were revealed in the “Pfizer Papers.”
Results prove that none of the vaccines provide a health benefit and all pivotal trials show a statically significant increase in “all cause severe morbidity" in the vaccinated group compared to the placebo group.
https://www.semanticscholar.org/paper/US-COVID-19-Vaccines-Proven-to-Cause-More-Harm-than-Classen/141e12167e43917c679988bc91c91f7b8a6b9671
March 12, 2024
PFIZER NON-INTERVENTIONAL INTERIM STUDY REPORT 5
Pfizer’s Post-Authorization Safety Study (PASS) has shown that the participants who received the mRNA injection were more likely to suffer from the following ailments:
acute cardiovascular injury
arrhythmia
heart failure
coronary artery disease
secondary amenorrhoea
The figures below specify results collected through CPRD (Clinical Practice Research Datalink) Aurum (UK), the largest data set with over 13 million active individuals.
Figure 6. Cumulative incidence of acute cardiovascular injury among individuals who received at least one dose of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine and matched unvaccinated individuals by data source (risk window: 365 days after dose 1)
Figure 8. Cumulative incidence of arrhythmia among individuals who received at least one dose of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine and matched unvaccinated individuals by data source (risk window: 365 days after dose 1)
Figure 10. Cumulative incidence of heart failure among individuals who received at least one dose of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine and matched unvaccinated individuals by data source (risk window: 365 days after dose 1)
Figure 14. Cumulative incidence of coronary artery disease among individuals who received at least one dose of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine and matched unvaccinated individuals by data source (risk window: 365 days after dose 1)
Figure 24. Cumulative incidence of secondary amenorrhoea within 183 days after start of follow-up among individuals who received at least one dose of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine and matched unvaccinated individuals by data source
DOCUMENTS:
https://catalogues.ema.europa.eu/system/files/2024-06/C4591021%20Interim%205%20Study%20Report%20Abstract%20_0.pdf
https://dailysceptic.org/wp-content/uploads/2024/12/06-C4591021-interim5-report-body.pdf
SOURCE: https://dailysceptic.org/2024/12/11/revealed-the-full-hidden-pfizer-report-that-shows-heart-conditions-in-the-vaccinated-getting-worse-over-time/
INCREASED MORTALITY
McCullough & Rancourt Discuss All-Cause Mortality: COVID-19 Vaccines Have Killed 17 Million People!
https://rumble.com/v3xcawb-mccullough-and-rancourt-discuss-all-cause-mortality-covid-19-vaccine-has-ki.html
2023
COVID-19 vaccine-associated mortality in the Southern Hemisphere
We quantify the overall all-ages vDFR for the 17 countries to be (0.126 ± 0.004) %, which would imply 17.0 ± 0.5 million COVID-19 vaccine deaths worldwide, from 13.50 billion injections up to 2 September 2023.
This would correspond to a mass iatrogenic event that killed (0.213 ± 0.006) % of the world population (1 death per 470 living persons, in less than 3 years), and did not measurably prevent any deaths. (page 3)
https://correlation-canada.org/wp-content/uploads/2023/09/2023-09-17-Correlation-Covid-vaccine-mortality-Southern-Hemisphere-cor.pdf
2024
Spatiotemporal variation of excess all-cause mortality in the world
We also calculate the population-wide risk of death per injection (vDFR) by dose number (1st dose, 2nd dose, boosters) (actually, by time period), and by age (in a subset of European countries). Using the median value of all-ages vDFR for 2021-2022 for the 78 countries with sufficient data gives an estimated projected global all-ages excess mortality associated with the COVID-19 vaccine rollouts up to 30 December 2022: 16.9 million COVID-19-vaccine-associated deaths. (page 2)
https://correlation-canada.org/wp-content/uploads/2024/07/2024-07-19-Correlation-ACM-World-125-countries-Rancourt-Hickey-Linard.pdf
Denis Rancourt has published a number of reports on excess deaths.
All of Denis Rancourt’s COVID-19-related work can be found >HERE< and a number of his articles about excess mortality are listed below:
2024-12-07 ::: Did the C19 vaccine kill 17 million? Yes, but how? Not what you think!
2024-12-02 ::: Medical Hypothesis: Respiratory epidemics and pandemics without viral transmission
2024-07-19 ::: Spatiotemporal variation of excess all-cause mortality in the world (125 countries) during the Covid period 2020-2023 regarding socio economic factors and public-health and medical interventions
2023-10-08 ::: Quantitative evaluation of whether the Nobel-Prize-winning COVID-19 vaccine actually saved millions of lives
2023-09-17 ::: COVID-19 vaccine-associated mortality in the Southern Hemisphere
2023-07-01 ::: Does the analysis of Schmeling et al. suggest a batch-dependent safety signal for the BNT162b2 mRNA COVID-19 vaccine?
2023-04-25 ::: BOOK OF EXHIBITS of expert witness Denis Rancourt - National Citizens Inquiry
2023-02-09 ::: Age-stratified COVID-19 vaccine-dose fatality rate for Israel and Australia
2022-12-20 ::: Probable causal association between Australia’s new regime of high all-cause mortality and its COVID-19 vaccine rollout
2022-12-06 ::: Probable causal association between India’s extraordinary April-July 2021 excess-mortality event and the vaccine rollout
2022-08-02 ::: COVID-Period Mass Vaccination Campaign and Public Health Disaster in the USA
2022-02-09 ::: Nature of the toxicity of the COVID 19 vaccines in the USA
2022-01-12 ::: COVID19 is a War Measure for Population Control in Shadow of US-China Conflict (transcript, Geopolitics & Empire)
2021-10-25 ::: Nature of the COVID-era public health disaster in the USA, from all-cause mortality and socio-geo-economic and climatic data
2021-08-06 ::: Analysis of all-cause mortality by week in Canada 2010-2021, by province, age and sex: There was no COVID-19 pandemic, and there is strong evidence of response-caused deaths in the most elderly and in young males
2020-12-28 ::: Measures do not prevent deaths, transmission is not by contact, masks provide no benefit, vaccines are inherently dangerous: Review update of recent science relevant to COVID-19 policy
2020-06-02 ::: All-cause mortality during COVID-19 - No plague and a likely signature of mass homicide by government response
John Beaudoin has obtained death certificate data from Massachusetts and Minnesota. Please see CHAPTER 21 for complete details on his research.
Quite a number of causes of death actually went down in 2020 but have gone up since 2021.
John Beaudoin - The CDC Memorandum - ebook - print version
https://PhinanceTechnologies.com
Ed Dowd presents information regarding increased disability rates:
https://rumble.com/v303qju-ed-dowd-black-swan-event-they-cant-run-from-this-data-from-chd.tv.html
Click on any of the graphs below to expand the image.
Excess deaths in Australia, Austria and Bulgaria for 2021, 2022 and 2023:
Excess deaths in Denmark, Finland and France for 2021, 2022 and 2023:
Excess deaths in Hungary, Italy and Netherlands for 2021, 2022 and 2023:
Excess deaths in Norway, Poland and Portugal for 2021, 2022 and 2023:
Excess deaths in Spain, the United States and the United Kingdom for 2021, 2022 and 2023:
The source for the above charts is Ed Dowd’s website PhinanceTechnologies.com
Excess Mortality Project
https://phinancetechnologies.com/HumanityProjects/Projects%20-%20Excess%20Mortality.htm
Phinance Technology’s Humanity Projects
https://phinancetechnologies.com/HumanityProjects/Projects.htm
https://phinancetechnologies.com/HumanityProjects/Resources/Humanity%20Project%20Overview%20SUPPORT_082823.pdf
Yearly Excess Death Rate Analysis
https://phinancetechnologies.com/HumanityProjects/yearly%20Excess%20Death%20Rate%20Analysis%20-%20US.htm
United States: On measuring excess deaths - September 20, 2022
https://phinancetechnologies.com/HumanityProjects/Resources/Report%20on%20measuring%20death%20rates%20-%20V3%20-%20US.pdf
US Disabilities Project
https://phinancetechnologies.com/HumanityProjects/Projects%20-%20US%20Disabilities.htm
US Disability Data
https://phinancetechnologies.com/HumanityProjects/US%20Disabilities.htm
US BLS Absence rates Project
https://phinancetechnologies.com/HumanityProjects/Projects%20-%20US%20Absences.htm
US Cause of Death Project
https://phinancetechnologies.com/HumanityProjects/Projects%20-%20US%20Cause%20of%20Death.htm
Fertility Project (coming soon)
https://phinancetechnologies.com/HumanityProjects/Projects%20-%20Fertility.htm
VAERS Data Project (coming soon)
https://phinancetechnologies.com/HumanityProjects/Projects%20-%20VAERS.htm
VSAFE Data Project
https://phinancetechnologies.com/HumanityProjects/Projects%20-%20VSAFE.htm
UK - Yearly Excess Death Rate Analysis
https://phinancetechnologies.com/HumanityProjects/yearly%20Excess%20Death%20Rate%20Analysis%20-%20UK.htm
UK Cause of Death Project
https://phinancetechnologies.com/HumanityProjects/Projects%20-%20UK%20Cause%20of%20Death.htm
UK Disabilities (PIP) Project
The analysis of disabilities in the UK is based on investigation of the Personal Independence Pension (PIP) program by the Department of Work and Pensions (DWP) in the UK.
https://phinancetechnologies.com/HumanityProjects/Projects%20-%20UK%20Disabilities.htm
Analysis of UK New Claims for Personal Independence Pension (PIP) by Body System
https://phinancetechnologies.com/HumanityProjects/PIP%20Analysis-Systems.htm
UK Absence rates Project
https://phinancetechnologies.com/HumanityProjects/Projects%20-%20UK%20Absences.htm
Fertility Project (coming soon)
https://phinancetechnologies.com/HumanityProjects/Fertility%20Project%20-%20Draft.htm
UK - Death and Disability Trends for Malignant Neoplasms, Ages 15-44 Date: 10 October 2023
https://phinancetechnologies.com/HumanityProjects/UK%20Cause%20of%20Death/Report%20V-Damage%20Analysis%20-%20Malignant%20Cancers%2015-44%20-%20V2.pdf
United Kingdom: On measuring excess deaths - September 20, 2022
https://phinancetechnologies.com/HumanityProjects/Resources/Report%20on%20measuring%20death%20rates%20-%20V4%20-%20UK.pdf
Uk Excess Mortality Methodology Paper Preprint
https://www.researchgate.net/publication/378042651_On_measuring_excess_mortality
Severe Adverse Events in mRNA vaccine Clinical Trials
https://phinancetechnologies.com/HumanityProjects/Projects%20-%20SAEs.htm
Cardiovascular Signal in Pfizer/BioNTech mRNA vaccine Clinical Trial
https://phinancetechnologies.com/HumanityProjects/Projects%20-%20Cardiovascular.htm
https://phinancetechnologies.com/HumanityProjects/Cardiovascular%20Signal%20in%20Pfizer%20Clinical%20Trial.htm
References to academic literature related to Covid-19 vaccines
https://phinancetechnologies.com/HumanityProjects/References%20to%20academic%20work.htm
New Zealand
https://rumble.com/v3zv6ep-nz-government-doubles-down-on-vaccine-democide.html?e9s=src_v1_upp
https://odysee.com/@FreeNZ:d/6185458NZLoyal-No1-ICW-WinstonSmith-MOAR-MotherOfAllRevelations-InAMinute-720p:6
May, 2024
Excess Cardiopulmonary Arrest and Mortality after COVID-19 Vaccination in King County, Washington
https://rumble.com/v5pnjq2-study-of-2-million-covid-vaxxed-finds-1236-surge-in-cardiac-arrest-deaths.html
Approximately 98% of the King County population received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by 2023. Our analysis revealed a 25.7% increase in total cardiopulmonary arrests and a 25.4% increase in cardiopulmonary arrest mortality from 2020 to 2023 in King County, WA. Excess cardiopulmonary arrest deaths were estimated to have increased by 1,236% from 2020 to 2023, rising from 11 excess deaths (95% CI: -12, 34) in 2020 to 147 excess deaths (95% CI: 123, 170) in 2023. A quadratic increase in excess cardiopulmonary arrest mortality was observed with higher COVID-19 vaccination rates.
https://petermcculloughmd.substack.com/p/peer-reviewed-study-reveals-1236
https://www.opastpublishers.com/open-access-articles/excess-cardiopulmonary-arrest-and-mortality-after-covid19-vaccination-in-king-county-washington.pdfn
https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/10.1177/09246479241292008
https://petermcculloughmd.substack.com/p/study-reveals-covid-19-vaccines-have
Global Excess Mortality during COVID-19 Pandemic: A Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis
Conclusions
In this meta-analysis, the pooled global excess mortality was 104.84 deaths per 100,000, and the number of all-cause reported deaths was higher than expected deaths during the COVID-19 pandemic worldwide. Excess mortality was higher in South America, North America, Europe, developing countries, middle-income countries, the male population, and individuals aged ≥ 60 years.
https://jamesroguski.substack.com/p/excess-deaths
https://jamesroguski.substack.com/p/excess-deaths-england
There are many more studies to choose from:
Rancourt et al: estimated 17 million COVID-19 vaccine deaths worldwide by September 2023.
Mostert et al: estimated 3.1 million excess deaths likely attributed to COVID-19 vaccination/lockdowns among 47 countries of the Western World from 2020 to 2022.
Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS): 38,190 reported COVID-19 vaccine deaths - under-reporting factor of 31 yields 1,183,890 COVID-19 vaccine deaths among countries that use VAERS.
Skidmore: estimated 278,000 Americans may have died from the COVID-19 vaccine by December 2021.
Pantazatos and Seligmann: estimated 146,000 to 187,000 possible vaccine-associated deaths in the United States by August 2021.
Hulscher et al (I): estimated 49,240 excess cardiac arrest deaths possibly due to COVID-19 vaccination in the U.S. from 2021-2023.
Aarstad and Kvitastein: found a higher COVID-19 vaccine uptake was associated with increased all-cause mortality.
Alessandria et al: found all-cause death risks to be higher for those vaccinated with one and two COVID-19 vaccine doses compared to unvaccinated individuals. The subjects vaccinated with 2 doses lost 37% of life expectancy compared to the unvaccinated population during follow-up.
Lataster: found a positive correlation between COVID-19 vaccination rates and excess mortality for every month examined.
Aarstad and Kvitastein: Is There a Link between the 2021 COVID-19 Vaccination Uptake in Europe and 2022 Excess All-Cause Mortality?
Articles by Children’s Health Defense
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/pierre-kory-mary-beth-pfeiffer-usa-today-excess-deaths/
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/confidential-eu-documents-deaths-pfizer-biontech-shots/
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/united-kingdom-data-sharp-increase-excess-deaths/
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/covid-vaccine-injury-deaths-economic-damage/
James Roguski
310-619-3055
JamesRoguski.substack.com/archive
ControlBloodSugarNaturally.com
I claim no copyright of any kind whatsoever, over any of my work, ever. Everyone is encouraged to copy any and all of it, in part, or in full, and use it for whatever purposes they wish. In fact, I would be delighted if someone were to copy this entire body of work. I encourage everyone to duplicate and mirror it in its entirety. I also encourage everyone to adapt and utilize the information in whatever manner they deem appropriate. No citation or other reference is requested or required. It would actually bring me great joy to see this information multiply exponentially and "go viral".
All content is free to all readers.
All support is deeply appreciated.
CLICK HERE TO DONATE
James Roguski’s newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
When will these bio weapons be pulled from the Countries around the World and the Evil Beings WHO ARE RESPONSIBLE held ACCOUNTABLE!