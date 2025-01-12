FOR COMPLETE DETAILS: NotSafeAndNotEffective.com

Denis Rancourt - There was NO Pandemic

https://rumble.com/v65p5vj-denis-rancourt-there-was-no-pandemic.html

Dr. McCullough Testifies the Truth About the Number of People Who Died from COVID Vaccines

https://rumble.com/v2son6i-dr.-mccullough-testifies-the-truth-about-the-number-of-people-who-died-from.html

Edward Dowd Presents Irrefutable Evidence Vaccine Mandates Killed & Disabled Countless Americans

https://vigilantfox.news/p/edward-dowd-presents-irrefutable#play

Morbidity typically refers to having a specific illness or health condition, while mortality refers to the number of deaths that a specific illness or health condition caused.

INCREASED MORBIDITY (DISEASE)

Please note:

The Pfizer data for deaths listed in the chart below were later found to be inaccurate. Pfizer hid a number of deaths that were revealed in the “Pfizer Papers.”

Results prove that none of the vaccines provide a health benefit and all pivotal trials show a statically significant increase in “all cause severe morbidity" in the vaccinated group compared to the placebo group. https://www.semanticscholar.org/paper/US-COVID-19-Vaccines-Proven-to-Cause-More-Harm-than-Classen/141e12167e43917c679988bc91c91f7b8a6b9671

Us Covid 19 Vaccines Proven To Cause More Harm Than Good 337KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

March 12, 2024

PFIZER NON-INTERVENTIONAL INTERIM STUDY REPORT 5

Pfizer’s Post-Authorization Safety Study (PASS) has shown that the participants who received the mRNA injection were more likely to suffer from the following ailments:

acute cardiovascular injury

arrhythmia

heart failure

coronary artery disease

secondary amenorrhoea

The figures below specify results collected through CPRD (Clinical Practice Research Datalink) Aurum (UK), the largest data set with over 13 million active individuals.

Figure 6. Cumulative incidence of acute cardiovascular injury among individuals who received at least one dose of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine and matched unvaccinated individuals by data source (risk window: 365 days after dose 1)

Figure 8. Cumulative incidence of arrhythmia among individuals who received at least one dose of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine and matched unvaccinated individuals by data source (risk window: 365 days after dose 1)

Figure 10. Cumulative incidence of heart failure among individuals who received at least one dose of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine and matched unvaccinated individuals by data source (risk window: 365 days after dose 1)

Figure 14. Cumulative incidence of coronary artery disease among individuals who received at least one dose of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine and matched unvaccinated individuals by data source (risk window: 365 days after dose 1)

Figure 24. Cumulative incidence of secondary amenorrhoea within 183 days after start of follow-up among individuals who received at least one dose of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine and matched unvaccinated individuals by data source

DOCUMENTS:

https://catalogues.ema.europa.eu/system/files/2024-06/C4591021%20Interim%205%20Study%20Report%20Abstract%20_0.pdf

Pfizer Noninterventional Interim Study Report 5 Abstract 120KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Pfizer Noninterventional Interim Study Report 5 18.1MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

https://dailysceptic.org/wp-content/uploads/2024/12/06-C4591021-interim5-report-body.pdf

SOURCE: https://dailysceptic.org/2024/12/11/revealed-the-full-hidden-pfizer-report-that-shows-heart-conditions-in-the-vaccinated-getting-worse-over-time/

INCREASED MORTALITY

McCullough & Rancourt Discuss All-Cause Mortality: COVID-19 Vaccines Have Killed 17 Million People!

https://rumble.com/v3xcawb-mccullough-and-rancourt-discuss-all-cause-mortality-covid-19-vaccine-has-ki.html

2023

COVID-19 vaccine-associated mortality in the Southern Hemisphere

We quantify the overall all-ages vDFR for the 17 countries to be (0.126 ± 0.004) %, which would imply 17.0 ± 0.5 million COVID-19 vaccine deaths worldwide, from 13.50 billion injections up to 2 September 2023. This would correspond to a mass iatrogenic event that killed (0.213 ± 0.006) % of the world population (1 death per 470 living persons, in less than 3 years), and did not measurably prevent any deaths. (page 3) https://correlation-canada.org/wp-content/uploads/2023/09/2023-09-17-Correlation-Covid-vaccine-mortality-Southern-Hemisphere-cor.pdf

2024

Spatiotemporal variation of excess all-cause mortality in the world

We also calculate the population-wide risk of death per injection (vDFR) by dose number (1st dose, 2nd dose, boosters) (actually, by time period), and by age (in a subset of European countries). Using the median value of all-ages vDFR for 2021-2022 for the 78 countries with sufficient data gives an estimated projected global all-ages excess mortality associated with the COVID-19 vaccine rollouts up to 30 December 2022: 16.9 million COVID-19-vaccine-associated deaths. (page 2) https://correlation-canada.org/wp-content/uploads/2024/07/2024-07-19-Correlation-ACM-World-125-countries-Rancourt-Hickey-Linard.pdf

Denis Rancourt has published a number of reports on excess deaths.

All of Denis Rancourt’s COVID-19-related work can be found > HERE < and a number of his articles about excess mortality are listed below:

John Beaudoin has obtained death certificate data from Massachusetts and Minnesota. Please see CHAPTER 21 for complete details on his research.

Quite a number of causes of death actually went down in 2020 but have gone up since 2021.

John Beaudoin - The CDC Memorandum - ebook - print version

https://PhinanceTechnologies.com

Ed Dowd presents information regarding increased disability rates:

https://rumble.com/v303qju-ed-dowd-black-swan-event-they-cant-run-from-this-data-from-chd.tv.html

Click on any of the graphs below to expand the image.

Excess deaths in Australia, Austria and Bulgaria for 2021, 2022 and 2023:

Excess deaths in Denmark, Finland and France for 2021, 2022 and 2023:

Excess deaths in Hungary, Italy and Netherlands for 2021, 2022 and 2023:

Excess deaths in Norway, Poland and Portugal for 2021, 2022 and 2023:

Excess deaths in Spain, the United States and the United Kingdom for 2021, 2022 and 2023:

The source for the above charts is Ed Dowd’s website PhinanceTechnologies.com

Excess Mortality Project

https://phinancetechnologies.com/HumanityProjects/Projects%20-%20Excess%20Mortality.htm

Phinance Technology’s Humanity Projects

https://phinancetechnologies.com/HumanityProjects/Projects.htm

https://phinancetechnologies.com/HumanityProjects/Resources/Humanity%20Project%20Overview%20SUPPORT_082823.pdf

Yearly Excess Death Rate Analysis

https://phinancetechnologies.com/HumanityProjects/yearly%20Excess%20Death%20Rate%20Analysis%20-%20US.htm

United States: On measuring excess deaths - September 20, 2022

https://phinancetechnologies.com/HumanityProjects/Resources/Report%20on%20measuring%20death%20rates%20-%20V3%20-%20US.pdf

US Disabilities Project

https://phinancetechnologies.com/HumanityProjects/Projects%20-%20US%20Disabilities.htm

US Disability Data

https://phinancetechnologies.com/HumanityProjects/US%20Disabilities.htm

US BLS Absence rates Project

https://phinancetechnologies.com/HumanityProjects/Projects%20-%20US%20Absences.htm

US Cause of Death Project

https://phinancetechnologies.com/HumanityProjects/Projects%20-%20US%20Cause%20of%20Death.htm

Fertility Project (coming soon)

https://phinancetechnologies.com/HumanityProjects/Projects%20-%20Fertility.htm

VAERS Data Project (coming soon)

https://phinancetechnologies.com/HumanityProjects/Projects%20-%20VAERS.htm

VSAFE Data Project

https://phinancetechnologies.com/HumanityProjects/Projects%20-%20VSAFE.htm

UK - Yearly Excess Death Rate Analysis

https://phinancetechnologies.com/HumanityProjects/yearly%20Excess%20Death%20Rate%20Analysis%20-%20UK.htm

UK Cause of Death Project

https://phinancetechnologies.com/HumanityProjects/Projects%20-%20UK%20Cause%20of%20Death.htm

UK Disabilities (PIP) Project

The analysis of disabilities in the UK is based on investigation of the Personal Independence Pension (PIP) program by the Department of Work and Pensions (DWP) in the UK.

https://phinancetechnologies.com/HumanityProjects/Projects%20-%20UK%20Disabilities.htm

Analysis of UK New Claims for Personal Independence Pension (PIP) by Body System

https://phinancetechnologies.com/HumanityProjects/PIP%20Analysis-Systems.htm

UK Absence rates Project

https://phinancetechnologies.com/HumanityProjects/Projects%20-%20UK%20Absences.htm

Fertility Project (coming soon)

https://phinancetechnologies.com/HumanityProjects/Fertility%20Project%20-%20Draft.htm

UK - Death and Disability Trends for Malignant Neoplasms, Ages 15-44 Date: 10 October 2023

https://phinancetechnologies.com/HumanityProjects/UK%20Cause%20of%20Death/Report%20V-Damage%20Analysis%20-%20Malignant%20Cancers%2015-44%20-%20V2.pdf

United Kingdom: On measuring excess deaths - September 20, 2022

https://phinancetechnologies.com/HumanityProjects/Resources/Report%20on%20measuring%20death%20rates%20-%20V4%20-%20UK.pdf

Uk Excess Mortality Methodology Paper Preprint

https://www.researchgate.net/publication/378042651_On_measuring_excess_mortality

Uk Excess Mortality Methodology Paper Preprint 1.16MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Severe Adverse Events in mRNA vaccine Clinical Trials

https://phinancetechnologies.com/HumanityProjects/Projects%20-%20SAEs.htm

Cardiovascular Signal in Pfizer/BioNTech mRNA vaccine Clinical Trial

https://phinancetechnologies.com/HumanityProjects/Projects%20-%20Cardiovascular.htm

https://phinancetechnologies.com/HumanityProjects/Cardiovascular%20Signal%20in%20Pfizer%20Clinical%20Trial.htm

References to academic literature related to Covid-19 vaccines

https://phinancetechnologies.com/HumanityProjects/References%20to%20academic%20work.htm

New Zealand

https://rumble.com/v3zv6ep-nz-government-doubles-down-on-vaccine-democide.html?e9s=src_v1_upp

https://odysee.com/@FreeNZ:d/6185458NZLoyal-No1-ICW-WinstonSmith-MOAR-MotherOfAllRevelations-InAMinute-720p:6

May, 2024

Excess Cardiopulmonary Arrest and Mortality after COVID-19 Vaccination in King County, Washington

https://rumble.com/v5pnjq2-study-of-2-million-covid-vaxxed-finds-1236-surge-in-cardiac-arrest-deaths.html

Approximately 98% of the King County population received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by 2023. Our analysis revealed a 25.7% increase in total cardiopulmonary arrests and a 25.4% increase in cardiopulmonary arrest mortality from 2020 to 2023 in King County, WA. Excess cardiopulmonary arrest deaths were estimated to have increased by 1,236% from 2020 to 2023, rising from 11 excess deaths (95% CI: -12, 34) in 2020 to 147 excess deaths (95% CI: 123, 170) in 2023. A quadratic increase in excess cardiopulmonary arrest mortality was observed with higher COVID-19 vaccination rates. https://petermcculloughmd.substack.com/p/peer-reviewed-study-reveals-1236 https://www.opastpublishers.com/open-access-articles/excess-cardiopulmonary-arrest-and-mortality-after-covid19-vaccination-in-king-county-washington.pdfn

https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/10.1177/09246479241292008

https://petermcculloughmd.substack.com/p/study-reveals-covid-19-vaccines-have

Global Excess Mortality during COVID-19 Pandemic: A Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis

Conclusions In this meta-analysis, the pooled global excess mortality was 104.84 deaths per 100,000, and the number of all-cause reported deaths was higher than expected deaths during the COVID-19 pandemic worldwide. Excess mortality was higher in South America, North America, Europe, developing countries, middle-income countries, the male population, and individuals aged ≥ 60 years. https://www.mdpi.com/2076-393X/10/10/1702

https://jamesroguski.substack.com/p/excess-deaths

https://jamesroguski.substack.com/p/excess-deaths-england

There are many more studies to choose from:

Articles by Children’s Health Defense

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/pierre-kory-mary-beth-pfeiffer-usa-today-excess-deaths/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/confidential-eu-documents-deaths-pfizer-biontech-shots/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/united-kingdom-data-sharp-increase-excess-deaths/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/covid-vaccine-injury-deaths-economic-damage/

