August 2020

FOIA’d Contracts Show CDC Expected up to 1,000 VAERS Reports per Day for COVID Vaccines

In late August 2020, the CDC contracted with General Dynamics to handle VAERS reports for COVID-19 vaccines. The contract anticipated up to 1,000 reports per day, with up to 40% of them serious in nature. The value of the year-long contract was $9.45 million. This means that months before the EUA of any COVID vaccines, the CDC anticipated up to a 600% increase over the average annual number of VAERS reports in recent years with 8 times the rate of serious reports. https://researchrebel.substack.com/p/foiad-contracts-show-cdc-expected

October 22, 2020

The FDA was aware of quite a number of potential serious adverse events that could be caused by the COVID-19 “vaccines.”

The slide below was presented at the Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC) meeting on October 22, 2020.

https://www.fda.gov/media/143557/download (page 17)

December 8, 2020

The FDA was warned about the risk of adverse events BEFORE the Emergency Use Authorization was approved, and they simply ignored the warning.

On Dec. 8, 2020, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC) received a public submission from J. Patrick Whelan, M.D., Ph.D. In his public submission, Whelan sought to alert the FDA about the potential for vaccines designed to create immunity to the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein to instead cause injuries. Specifically, Whelan was concerned that the new mRNA vaccine technology utilized by Pfizer and Moderna has “the potential to cause microvascular injury (inflammation and small blood clots called microthrombi) to the brain, heart, liver and kidneys in ways that were not assessed in the safety trials.” While Whelan did not dispute the vaccines’ potential to quickly arrest the spread of the virus (assuming that the vaccines prove to actually prevent transmission — also not assessed in the clinical trials), he cautioned that “it would be vastly worse if hundreds of millions of people were to suffer long-lasting or even permanent damage to their brain or heart micro-vasculature as a result of failing to appreciate in the short-term an unintended effect of full-length spike protein-based vaccines on other organs.” Unfortunately, Whelan’s concerns were not acknowledged, and the agency instead relied on the limited clinical trial data. The VRBPAC endorsed the use of the Pfizer vaccine on Dec. 10. The following day, the FDA issued the first COVID-19 vaccine emergency use authorization allowing the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to be widely distributed in individuals 16 and older without calling for the additional studies that Whelan felt were critical to assure safety of the vaccine, especially in children. https://www.lifesitenews.com/opinion/could-spike-protein-in-moderna-pfizer-vaccines-cause-blood-clots-brain-inflammation-and-heart-attacks

Whelan Fda Letter Re Eau Pfizer 108KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/wp-content/uploads/Whelan-FDA-letter-re-EAU-Pfizer-.pdf

December 11, 2020

FDA Emergency Use Authorization

The oft-repeated claim that the “vaccines” were 95% efficacious was based on the relative risk ratio. However, for the participants in the placebo group, the risk of being diagnosed with COVID-19 was only 162/18325= 0.9%.

https://www.fda.gov/media/144416/download (page 23)

January 20, 2021

February 13, 2021

Lethal Injection 896KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

https://howbad.info/lethalinjection.pdf

April 30, 2021

Pfizer and the FDA knew 1,223 deaths were associated with the Pfizer “vaccine” as were hundreds of different diseases (“adverse events”).

They attempted to keep these facts hidden for 75 years.

https://howbad.info/time.html

Pfizer’s “Cumulative Analysis of Post-authorization Adverse Event Reports.”

SUMMARY AND CONCLUSION Review of the available data for this cumulative PM experience, confirms a favorable benefit: risk balance for BNT162b2. Pfizer will continue routine pharmacovigilance activities on behalf of BioNTech according to the Pharmacovigilance Agreement in place, in order to assure patient safety and will inform the Agency if an evaluation of the safety data yields significant new information for BNT162b2.

https://phmpt.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/reissue_5.3.6-postmarketing-experience.pdf (page 29)

Cumulative Analysis Of Post Authorization Adverse Event Reports 958KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

The graphs below were extracted from the Daily Clout report.

APPENDIX 1. LIST OF ADVERSE EVENTS OF SPECIAL INTEREST

The 9 pages below merely list the names of diseases or “adverse events” that were KNOWN to Pfizer by April 30, 2021. The 393-page document below provides the data associated with each of the many “adverse events.”

The 393-page document below details the extent of the suffering that Pfizer knew was caused by their “vaccine.”

The extent of the harm that Pfizer’s product has caused is astonishing.

Pfizer Adverse Events Report 4.21MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

https://www.globalresearch.ca/wp-content/uploads/2023/05/pfizer-report.pdf

May 8, 2021

57 Top Scientists and Doctors Release Shocking Study on COVID Vaccines and Demand Immediate Stop to All Vaccinations

SARS-CoV-2 mass vaccination: Urgent questions on vaccine safety that demand answers from international health agencies, regulatory authorities, governments and vaccine developers.

Despite calls for caution, the risks of SARS-CoV-2 vaccination have been minimized or ignored by health organizations and government authorities. We propose halting mass-vaccination and opening an urgent pluralistic, critical, and scientifically-based dialogue on SARS-CoV-2 vaccination among scientists, medical doctors, international health agencies, regulatory authorities, governments, and vaccine developers. This is the only way to bridge the current gap between scientific evidence and public health policy regarding the SARS-CoV-2 vaccines. We are convinced that humanity deserves a deeper understanding of the risks than what is currently touted as the official position. https://www.globalresearch.ca/57-top-scientists-doctors-release-shocking-study-covid-vaccines-demand-immediate-stop-all-vaccinations/5746848

May 24, 2021

300 Pages of Emails Leave No Doubt: Fauci, NIH Knew Early On of Injuries, Deaths After COVID Shots

Reports of injuries and deaths following COVID-19 vaccines — including a child injured by the Pfizer vaccine during a clinical trial and a fatal vaccine-induced case of myocarditis — reached NIH researchers, Dr. Anthony Fauci and others in 2021 and 2022. https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/fauci-nih-knew-covid-vaccine-injuries-deaths-emails/ https://childrenshealthdefense.org/wp-content/uploads/NIH-FOIA-59265-04.21.2024-Production.pdf

May 27, 2021

https://web.archive.org/web/20210530014437/https://omny.fm/shows/on-point-with-alex-pierson/new-peer-reviewed-study-on-covid-19-vaccines-sugge

You may need to copy the link above and paste it into your browser in order to get it to work.

May 31, 2021

New research shows that the coronavirus spike protein from COVID-19 vaccination unexpectedly enters the bloodstream, which is a plausible explanation for thousands of reported side-effects from blood clots and heart disease to brain damage and reproductive issues, a Canadian cancer vaccine researcher said last week. “We made a big mistake. We didn’t realize it until now,” said Byram Bridle, a viral immunologist and associate professor at University of Guelph, Ontario, in an interview with Alex Pierson last Thursday, in which he warned listeners that his message was “scary.” “We thought the spike protein was a great target antigen, we never knew the spike protein itself was a toxin and was a pathogenic protein. So, by vaccinating people we are inadvertently inoculating them with a toxin,” Bridle said on the show, which is not easily found in a Google search but went viral on the internet this weekend. Bridle, a vaccine researcher who was awarded a $230,000 government grant last year for research on COVID vaccine development, said that he and a group of international scientists filed a request for information from the Japanese regulatory agency to get access to what’s called the “biodistribution study.” “It’s the first time ever scientists have been privy to seeing where these messenger RNA [mRNA] vaccines go after vaccination,” said Bridle. “Is it a safe assumption that it stays in the shoulder muscle? The short answer is: absolutely not. It’s very disconcerting.” https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/vaccine-researcher-admits-big-mistake-says-spike-protein-is-dangerous-toxin

Biodistribution study:

The lipid nanoparticles do NOT remain in the arm. They go throughout the body and concentrate in the Liver, Spleen, Adrenal Glands, Ovaries and Bone Marrow.

https://www.tga.gov.au/sites/default/files/foi-2389-06.pdf

Pfizer Report Japanese Government 634KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

https://www.docdroid.net/xq0Z8B0/pfizer-report-japanese-government-pdf#page=17

https://bailiwicknewsarchives.wordpress.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/2021-japan-study-translation-lnp-in-ovaries.pdf

Early Summer 2021

In early Summer 2021, four facts became more widely understood among the community of people trying to understand the biotechnology, risks and benefits of the products marketed as ‘Covid-19 vaccines.’ The inflammatory lipid nanoparticles and their payloads collect in the ovaries and other key organs, are not rapidly cleared from the human body and are toxic. Pfizer scientists knew this before seeking EUA approval from the FDA through the 11/20/2020 EUA application. FDA scientists led by Marion Gruber knew this when authorizing the product for emergency use on 12/11/2020. Pfizer, FDA and Gruber withheld this information from the public and knowingly lied each time they described the products as “safe and effective…” https://bailiwicknews.substack.com/p/on-the-significance-of-21-usc-360bbb

July 10, 2021

Karen Kingston

Very early on, Karen Kingston reported clearly and eloquently on the blatant fraud that was being perpetrated.

https://rumble.com/v1pw1l5-cv19-ai-bioweapon-from-infection-to-injection-karen-kingston.html

Clinical Protocols:

https://web.archive.org/web/20210308053257/https://cdn.pfizer.com/pfizercom/2020-11/C4591001_Clinical_Protocol_Nov2020.pdf

33301246 Safety and Efficacy of the BNT162b2 mRNA Covid-19 Vaccine

Articles by Children’s Health Defense:

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/fauci-nih-knew-covid-vaccine-injuries-deaths-emails/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/pfizer-failed-disclose-two-deaths-covid-vaccine-clinical-trials/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/court-orders-fda-release-million-more-pages-covid-vaccine-documents/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/new-zealand-royal-commission-covid-vaccine-injuries/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/fda-covid-vaccine-injury-emails-chd-foia/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/astrazeneca-dismiss-covid-vaccine-trial-injury-lawsuit/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/brook-jackson-pfizer-covid-vaccine-fraud-lawsuit-dismiss/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/joseph-hickey-study-125-countries-no-benefit-covid-vaccines/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/rki-files-german-government-scientists-covid-vaccine-mask-mandates/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/nih-covid-vaccine-injury-chd-foia-pharma-liability/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/fda-must-respond-chd-requests-covid-vaccine-injury-reports-federal-judge/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/vaers-undercounting-deaths-after-covid-shots/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/pentagon-anti-vax-campaign-philippines-censoring-americans-covid-shots/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/children-died-covid-shots-much-higher-vaers-reports-indicate/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/scottish-paramedics-minimize-resuscitation-elderly-patients-covid-pandemic/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/rand-paul-fauci-testimony-nih-secretive-cia-pandemic-response/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/fauci-defends-covid-policies-lawmakers-house-select-subcommittee-hearing/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/fauci-nih-knew-covid-vaccine-injuries-deaths-emails/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/brianne-dressen-injured-astrazeneca-covid-vaccine-clinical-trial-sues-breach-of-contract/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/chd-foia-fda-officials-covid-vaccine-injuries-early-2021/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/fauci-ignored-covid-vaccine-injuries-emails-chd/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/scientific-journal-editors-decline-testify-congress-censorship/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/fda-house-committee-oversight-covid-shots-bird-flu-pandemic-treaty/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/top-science-journal-editors-testify-house-pandemic-committee-covid/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/defender-in-depth-dr-paul-marik-fda-ivermectin-settlement-covid/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/vaccine-injury-systems-jeopardized-safety-health-americans-congress/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/cdc-redact-myocarditis-information-foia-covid-shots/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/doj-motion-to-dismiss-pfizer-fraud-whistleblower-lawsuit/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/government-forced-covid-vaccines-protect-bioweapons-industry/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/ron-johnson-roundtable-government-pharma-cover-up-vaccine-risks/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/white-house-compensation-covid-vaccine-injuries-fda-approval/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/nih-communication-covid-vaccine-injured-people/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/cdc-scientists-masks-ineffective-covid-agency-recommended/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/hhs-compliance-house-coronavirus-pandemic-investigation/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/defender-in-depth-taxpayers-wuhan-lab-fauci-adam-andrzejewski/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/sars-cov-2-never-existed-natural-world-fbi-lab-leak/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/defender-in-depth-podcast-paul-thacker-anthony-fauci-covid-origins/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/fda-off-label-covid-shots-long-covid/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/anthony-fauci-pandemic-house-interview/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/pfizer-covid-vaccines-texas-lawsuit-dismissal-deceptive-marketing/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/bioweapons-official-fauci-denial-deception-covid-origins/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/defender-in-depth-podcast-albert-benavides/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/mathew-crawford-excess-deaths-defender-in-depth/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/paul-thacker-covid-lab-leak-defender-in-depth/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/wuhan-conspiring-discredit-covid-leak-lab/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/the-defender-in-depth-podcast-kim-witczak-fda/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/gerald-parker-gain-of-function-research-biosafety-house-hearing/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/lawsuit-covid-vaccine-injury-liability-manufacturers/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/gilead-falsely-advertised-remdesivir-lawsuit/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/fda-approves-new-covid-vaccines-infants-minimal-data-testing/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/pierre-kory-nyt-guide-fall-vaccine-shots-covid-disinformation/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/appeals-court-fda-ivermectin-covid/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/royal-society-report-pandemic-mandates-lockdown/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/politics-mask-mandates-return/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/fauci-clone-new-niaid-director-jeanne-marrazzo-remdesivir/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/moderna-clinical-trial-documents-injuries/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/fauci-nih-covid-origins-leaked-messages/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/fauci-suppress-covid-lab-leak-theory-house-committee-report/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/david-morens-niaid-emails-foia-covid-origins/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/white-house-social-media-censorship-appeal/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/orwellian-tactics-social-media-censorship-white-house/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/house-defund-who-wef-misinformation-gain-of-function-research/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/pfizer-biontech-covid-vaccine-placebo/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/randi-weingarten-rochelle-walensky-school-covid/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/confidential-eu-documents-deaths-pfizer-biontech-shots/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/mandy-cohen-new-cdc-director-covid-restrictions/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/cdc-rochelle-walensky-censorship-covid-pandemic-hearing/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/fda-covid-vaccine-labels-health-risks/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/fda-cdc-covid-vaccine-myocarditis-safety-signal/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/monica-bertagnolli-director-nih-pharma/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/united-kingdom-data-sharp-increase-excess-deaths/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/test-asymptomatic-covid-positive-person-infectious-cdc-fauci/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/united-states-covid-eua/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/anthony-fauci-twitter-files-pharma-covid/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/chd-nih-lawsuit-foia-covid-vaccine-injury/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/pfizer-whistleblower-brook-jackson-lawsuit-dismissal-fraud/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/faa-guideline-updates-pilots-guillain-barre-syndrome/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/faa-pilot-medical-clearance-myocarditis/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/myocarditis-pfizer-covid-vaccine/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/karl-lauterbach-germany-covid-vaccine-injuries/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/uk-lockdown-files-covid-vaccine/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/cdc-robert-redfield-covid-origins/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/house-oversight-select-subcommittee-coronavirus-pandemic/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/moderna-covid-vaccine-patent-infringement/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/new-york-city-unvaccinated-teachers-lawsuit/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/fingerprints-unvaccinated-nyc-teachers-fbi/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/faa-pilots-ekg-test-limit-covid-vaccine-injuries/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/kathryn-edwards-pfizer-covid-vaccine-conflict/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/pfizer-bivalent-covid-vaccine-booster-babies-kids/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/anthony-fauci-under-oath-social-media-censorship/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/cdc-data-covid-vaccine-injuries-vsafe-app/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/rockefeller-foundation-nonprofits-behavioral-psychology-covid-vaccines/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/whistleblowers-coast-guard-military-pfizer-comirnaty-vaccine-fda/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/lawsuit-documents-anthony-fauci-wife-nih/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/fda-pfizer-document-dump-minor-adverse-events-withdraw-trial/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/deaths-injuries-pfizer-vaccine-trial-document-dump/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/european-medicines-agency-eu-pfizer-vaccine/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/pfizer-whistleblower-lawsuit-fraud/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/big-pharma-drug-regulators/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/rockefeller-foundation-reset-the-table-covid-food-shortage-crisis/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/united-states-navy-military-covid-vaccine-mandate-reports/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/fda-moderna-spikevax-covid-vaccine-lawsuit/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/whistleblower-military-covid-19-vaccine-mandate/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/pfizer-covid-vaccine-trials-adverse-events-shots-fda-eua-documents/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/fda-novavax-covid-vaccine-heart-inflammation/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/pfizer-document-doctor-gates-foundation-deleted-trial-vaccine-injury/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/fda-pfizer-documents-vaccine-adverse-events/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/pfizer-hired-600-people-vaccine-injury-reports/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/thailand-paid-45-million-covid-vaccine-injury-claims-us-zero/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/internal-memo-biden-cdc-following-poll-numbers-not-science/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/judge-evidence-pfizer-whistleblower-lawsuit/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/pfizer-fda-lose-bid-delay-release-covid-vaccine-safety-data/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/pfizer-fda-delay-release-covid-vaccine-safety-data/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/dod-evidence-military-vaccine-mandate-trial/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/fda-eight-months-produce-pfizer-safety-data/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/greece-covid-vaccine-mandate-senior-citizens/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/pfizer-big-pharma-lobbying-law-protecting-whistleblowers/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/fda-75-years-release-pfizer-vaccine-documents/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/judge-allen-winsor-pfizer-eua-comirnaty-vaccines-interchangeable/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/fda-licensing-pfizer-comirnaty-covid-vaccine/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/cdc-data-natural-immunity-covid/

