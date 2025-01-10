FOR COMPLETE DETAILS: NotSafeAndNotEffective.com

PLASMID-GATE

“If you’re injecting people with transmissible plasmids that have origins of replication, all right, YOU are the disease. You’re not saving a disease, you’re introducing one. You’re spreading transmissible elements that spread spike protein. YOU are the zoonotic risk that humanity faces, not the virus. It’s your oversight of what you’re allowing people to inject under mandates and liability waivers. This is completely grotesque, what’s going on, so you’ve got to snap out of it and listen, please. - Kevin McKernan

For nearly two years, researchers have reported the presence of DNA plasmids in the mRNA “vaccines.”

A plasmid is a small, circular piece of DNA that is different than the chromosomal DNA and replicates independently of it.

Most troubling is the presence of SV40 promoter sequences that were NOT properly identified prior to authorization.

This is a really big problem.

Even though this issue is complicated, it is actually easy to understand, and it is very important that you understand this issue!

It is absolutely UNACCEPTABLE that regulatory agencies around the world have refused to take the needed actions to IMMEDIATELY REMOVE THESE CONTAMINATED PRODUCTS FROM THE MARKET.

Please take the time to watch the videos and read the articles below in order to gain a clear understanding of this issue.

The key to understanding this issue is to first comprehend the fact that the Pfizer mRNA injectable products were manufactured using two separate processes.

Moderna used the plasmid-derived method (“Process 2”) from the start.

https://rumble.com/v3ti631-plasmid-dna-contamination-in-covid-vax-up-to-500-times-what-is-acceptable.html

Kevin McKernan: EMA Docs Reveal 1-815x DNA Contamination Variance in Vaccines

https://rumble.com/v64cjrs-kevin-mckernan-ema-docs-reveal-1-815x-dna-contamination-variance-in-vaccine.html

Process 1 and Process 2 - Differences overview

In the development of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, BNT162b2 (commercially known as Comirnaty), Pfizer/BioNTech used two distinct manufacturing methods, which they referred to as “Process 1” and “Process 2.” In Process 1, the DNA template for mRNA transcription was produced via PCR-amplification; Process 2 uses linearized plasmid DNA cultured in E. coli bacteria. Linearized Plasmid DNA involves the use of plasmid DNA, which is a small, circular, double-stranded DNA molecule typically found in bacteria. https://openvaet.substack.com/p/pfizerbiontech-c4591001-trial-audit?open=false#§process-and-process-differences-overview (sections 82-112)

CLARIFICATION: The plasmid needs to be circular in the bacterial cell so that it replicates but it is linearized after it is purified from the bacteria.

The article and video interview of Kevin McKernan by Rebel News reporter Tamara Ugolini that are immediately below, provide a very good summary of “Plasmid-Gate.”

December 9, 2024

Science confirms SV40 DNA in Pfizer’s COVID shot, validating concerns over unexplored genetic health risks

https://rumble.com/v5xp77n-science-confirms-sv40-dna-in-pfizers-covid-shot-validating-concerns-over-ge.html?start=115s

https://www.rebelnews.com/science_confirms_sv40_dna_in_pfizer_s_covid_shot_validating_concerns_over_unexplored_genetic_health_risks

DNA Contamination in mRNA Vaccines Exposes Shocking Regulatory Failures and Public Health Risks

https://rumble.com/v646ens-dna-contamination-in-mrna-vaccines-exposes-shocking-regulatory-failures-and.html

Is DNA Contamination of mRNA Injectables A Risk to Health?

https://rumble.com/v634js5-is-dna-contamination-of-mrna-injectables-a-risk-to-health-independent-genet.html

Dr. David Speicher

While the level of residual plasmid DNA in the vaccines can be debated two things are crystal clear The amount of total DNA in the vaccines is above the 10 ng/dose guideline All Pfizer vials contain an SV40 promoter-enhancer regulatory sequence. https://www.courageoustruth.davidspeicher.com/p/australian-covid-19-modrna-vaccines

For a very good introduction, please read Dr. Speicher’s article from September 18, 2024

December 3, 2024

Ulrike Kämmerer, Verena Schulz and Klaus Steger have written and published a very important research paper as well as a 3 page summary of their research that EVERYONE should understand:

Conclusion: Our results raise grave concerns regarding the safety of the BNT162b2 vaccine and call for an immediate halt of all RNA biologicals unless these concerns can be dispelled. https://publichealthpolicyjournal.com/biontech-rna-based-covid-19-injections-contain-large-amounts-of-residual-dna-including-an-sv40-promoter-enhancer-sequence/

Ulrike Kammerer Explains DNA Contamination of Pfizer “Vaccines”

https://rumble.com/v67ln04-ulrike-kammerer-explains-dna-contamination-of-pfizer-vaccines.html (recorded on January 9, 2025)

Ulrike Kammerer Presentation Slides 12.4MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Klaus Steger Discusses Residual DNA in mRNA "Vaccines"

https://rumble.com/v67mirg-klaus-steger-discusses-residual-dna-in-mrna-vaccines.html (recorded on January 9, 2025)

Executive Summary (3 pages + references)

https://www.mwgfd.org/2025/01/residual-dna-in-rna-based-genetic-vaccines-questions-answers/

Residual Dna In Rna Based Genetic Vaccines 204KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Kevin McKernan DNA Expert Findings Component in Covid Vaccine

https://rumble.com/v62ldgw-kevin-mckernan-dna-expert-findings-component-in-covid-vaccine-causing-cance.html

An unmitigated train wreck in the pharmaceutical space

https://rumble.com/v5w0nfz-pfizer-dna-detected-in-colon-cancer-biopsy-kevin-mckernan-presents-findings.html?start=66s

Dr. Robert Malone - Moderna patent admits DNA (contamination) in vaccines can cause cancer, birth defects

https://rumble.com/v3w675v-moderna-patent-admits-that-dna-contamination-in-vaccines-can-cause-cancer-b.html

Moderna Patent 2019 0240317A1

The direct injection of genetically engineered DNA (e.g., naked plasmid DNA) into a living host results in a small number of its cells directly producing an antigen, resulting in a protective immunological response. With this technique, however, comes potential problems, including the possibility of insertional mutagenesis, which could lead to the activation of oncogenes or the inhibition of tumor suppressor genes. https://patents.google.com/patent/US20190240317A1/en

SUMMARY OF THE EVIDENCE:

Kevin McKernan was the first to raise the alarm that DNA could be found in the Pfizer and Moderna mRNA “vaccines.” His initial findings in February 2023 have been confirmed by a number of researchers across the world.

PLUS:

The important articles below were not specifically referenced in the chart/list above:

Resources:

SOURCE:

Verifications Of Mrna Vaccine Dna Contamination In The World シート1 120KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

https://x.com/hudikaha/status/1876948441567297709

https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1gJj3GSrM-UJR9c6Lrcn1k8_buQkQznuUVSKuMR8_2lU/edit?gid=0#gid=0

A CRONOLOGY OF EVENTS:

IF you have only recently become aware of the DNA contamination issue in regards to the mRNA injections, please realize that this is NOT a new issue.

The information below is presented in chronological order.

For the latest information, scroll down to the bottom of this article.

November 2007

Guidance For Industry Considerations For Plasmid Dna Vaccines For Infectious Disease Indications 87.7KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

https://www.fda.gov/media/73667/download?url_trace_7f2r5y6=Press_Release_Template_fry_2023_alt.docx

February 15, 2023

In his article, McKernan reviews his work in genetic sequencing of the contents of vials of Pfizer and Moderna mRNA covid “vaccines” someone sent to him.

McKernan discovered a significant amount of a specific type of plasmid DNA in the Pfizer product. The amount found far exceeds safety specifications and meets the definition of “contamination,” now also known and popularized as “adulteration.”

Deep sequencing of the Moderna and Pfizer bivalent vaccines identifies contamination of expression vectors designed for plasmid amplification in bacteria

https://anandamide.substack.com/p/curious-kittens

February 16, 2023

March 8, 2024

March 9, 2023

March 12, 2023

March 29, 2023

April 10, 2023

The paper below details the study of two (2) vials of Moderna bivalent mRNA covid vaccines and two (2) vials of Pfizer bivalent mRNA covid vaccines. McKernan et al concluded that, “Multiple assays support DNA contamination that exceeds the European Medicines Agency (EMA) 330ng/mg requirement and the FDAs 10ng/dose requirements.

Sequencing Of Bivalent 9 25 23 7.08MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

https://osf.io/preprints/osf/b9t7m

April 15, 2023

May 13, 2023 (published July 12, 2023)

Effect of mRNA Vaccine Manufacturing Processes on Efficacy and Safety Still an Open Question

An October 2020 amendment to the protocol of the pivotal Pfizer/BioNTech BNT162b2 (Comirnaty) clinical trial (C4591001) indicates that nearly all vaccine doses used in the trial came from ‘clinical batches’ manufactured using what is referred to as ‘Process 1’.[3] However, in order to upscale production for large-scale distribution of ‘emergency supply’ after authorization, a new method was developed, ‘Process 2’. The differences include changes to the DNA template used to transcribe the RNA and the purification phase, as well as the manufacturing process of the lipid nanoparticles. Notably, ‘Process 2’ batches were shown to have substantially lower mRNA integrity.[4,5] https://www.bmj.com/content/378/bmj.o1731/rr-2

On May 13, 2023, Dr Joshua Guetzkow and Professor Retsef Levi sent a Rapid Response letter to the British Medical Journal (BMJ) entitled Effect of mRNA Vaccine Manufacturing Processes on Efficacy and Safety Still an Open Question.8 The letter was published publicly by the BMJ. In this letter, Guetzkow and Levi elucidate the issues with manufacturing and quality assurance testing of covid immunizations. From the letter, “Process 1” seems to have been used to manufacture the injectable product for the trials. Whereas “Process 2” was used to manufacture the injectable product for mass deployment, distribution and injection, on The People. The two (2) processes are very different by any engineering standards and cannot be called the same product. The safety of one does not imply, infer, or legitimate the safety of the other despite the manufacturer’s feeble attempt to do so. In light of the DNA contamination found by McKernan et al, it is now obvious that these products have been ‘bait and switched’ onto The People. No one could have given informed consent if they were misinformed that the product they received was the product that went through trials. Further, the regulators were, or should have been, aware of this ‘bait and switch.’ Thus, the named agents have a duty to immediately investigate this debacle and report findings directly to The People publicly and emphatically. In addition to the DNA contamination that might explain the rise in cancers of the blood, blood forming organs, and other cancers that are now called “turbo cancers,” (see EXHIBIT E) “Process 2” may also be responsible for the escape of a significant amount of vials containing endotoxins into the stream of commerce. These endotoxins may be causing any or all of the acute blood, circulatory, neurological, and other issues documented in the exhibits accompanying this memorandum and in the unnatural deaths in many enumerated paragraphs of this memorandum. Bacteria excrement does not make a good “vaccine.” Lipopolysaccharide endotoxin left over from “Process 2” covid “vaccine” production should be studied before another human is used as a lab rat. Id est, the named agents have a legal duty to immediately investigate what they should have investigated more than three (3) years ago, which is the safety and purity of “Process 2” used to manufacture injectable products that were shot into billions of people. Failure to immediately investigate is omission of conduct lawfully required of the named agents. Such an omission is criminally prosecutable. (pages 85-87) John Beaudoin - The CDC Memorandum (page 87) ebook - print version

June 23, 2023

In this article, Kevin McKernan reviews the work of Dr. Sin Hang Lee of Milford Molecular Dynamics. Dr. Lee confirmed the presence of the same plasmid DNA contamination in Pfizer mRNA covid vaccines.

Dr. Sin Hang Lee, MD, F.R.C.P.(C), FCAP of Milford Molecular Diagnostics, obtained the Ori Primers described in McKernan et al. He then amplified and Sanger sequenced the Ori amplicon amplified from a Pfizer mRNA vial (BNT162b2). The Ori Primers target the contaminating plasmid vector that should not be in the vaccine vials. https://anandamide.substack.com/p/independent-sanger-sequencing-verification

July 27, 2023

https://x.com/P_J_Buckhaults/status/1684569351998038017

August 21, 2023

On August 21, 2023, (October?) Professor Brigitte König wrote a short letter reporting on the analysis of vials of Comirnaty vaccines. Text from her letter translated from German to English states, “The analysis of several batches of vaccine Comirnaty for their DNA content as well as for the presence of specific plasmids yielded the following result.” Then her posted tables show four (4) batches and dates followed by numbers in the “DNA-Gehalt” column of 7.78 ng/µl, 3.38 ng/µl, 11.8 ng/µl, and 2.78 ng/µl, all well beyond safety specification. All four are listed as “Yes” for containing plasmids. (12) John Beaudoin - The CDC Memorandum (page 88) ebook - print version

September 6, 2023

https://rumble.com/v3f1evm-dr.-kevin-mckernan-covid-vaccines.html

BACKUP: https://rumble.com/v3f75co-whats-inside-the-covid-vaccines-that-are-causing-dna-contamination.html

September 13, 2023

Dr. Phillip Buckhaults testified before South Carolina state senators that he performed an analysis of Pfizer covid vaccines to determine if the plasmid DNA contamination was also in vials available to him. Buckhaults also confirmed the DNA contamination.

South Carolina Senate Hearing - Dr. Phillip Buckhaults Testifies About COVID Vaccine Problems

https://rumble.com/v4279tb-south-carolina-senate-hearing-dr.-phillip-buckhaults-testifies-about-covid-.html

https://rumble.com/v3iy0cs-sc-senate-hearing-dr.-janci-lindsay-sv-40-in-mrna-platform-sept-2023.html

Dr. Janci Lindsay

https://rumble.com/v2r7esa--dr.-janci-chunn-lindsay-explains-dna-contamination-in-pfizer-and-moderna-c.html

September 17, 2023

September 19, 2023

Tobias Ulbrich

NEW!!! - Topic today: "#Supergau and escalation - #DNA detected in #modRNA #vaccine #BNT162b2." NOW IT'S PROVEN - DNA IN BNT162b2! AND - BMG ignores it! Official misconduct doesn't get any crasser than this. Here clear indication of § 5 AMG - serious suspicion of a questionable drug black on white - and at the #BMG and #PEI all stick their HEADS in the sand. Are they all IRRE? That one examines nevertheless at least on the spot and until then no more batch goes out! For it the 14 days had with a high security risk time for the clarification! Exactly in the same time in which this happens makes the Minister @Karl_Lauterbach Vaccination advertising for BioNTech with his traffic light colleagues, like @janoschdahmen in the breakfast television of the ZDF. THANKS to Prof. Dr. König and Dr. Kirchner for the educational work, which was the task of the PEI, as so often. What do we have now: 1. risk of insertional mutagenesis (term for procedures in which mutations are generated by the random insertion of a DNA fragment within the genome. In many cases, this eliminates the function of the affected gene). 2. risk of long-lasting spike expression, as already evident in hundreds of clients. 3. risk of antibiotic resistance Dr. Jürgen O. Kirchner refers to readings of MMD to contained DNA superimposed below and has published widely on the subject. He calculated: "GH9715 - 9.45 ng/microl 284 times the limit value. FW1374 - 7.78 - 233 times the limit value 343961B - 3.38-101 times the limit value ACB5517 - 11.8-354 times the limit value FP1972 - 2.78- 83 times the limit value." They are sent to the Ministry of Health with the attached supporting documents and Dr. Ralf Halfmann states for the Minister on 12/09/2023: "The BMG has no information on possible DNA contamination of the COVID19 vaccine COMIRNATY (Fa.BioNTech/Pfizer)marketed in the EU or in Germany." The declaration was made despite submitted evidence by letter dated 29.08.2023. The supervisory authority for the PEI, the BMG states following the evidence that it does nothing after it is explained that the PEI has already failed in the test. The accusation PEI heard now already at. ignorance of LNP too small to cross the blood barriers of the brain and ovaries

ignorance of deaths and failure to follow up on cause of death when suspicion is reported,

ignorance of suspected health damage reporting.

Ignorance of all scientific papers in the literature.

Ignorance of the shoring up of the furin cleavage side.

Ignorance of the shoring of the neuropilin interface.

ignorance of the obstruction of N1-methylpseudouridine in the ribosomes of mitochondria with severe CFS damage

ignorance of the toxicity of the spike proteins

ignorance of the accused codon optimization

ignoring the blatantly high risk of protein misfolding. The PEI has never commented on any of the peer-reviewed topics. Don't they read anything? It could also be figuratively exaggerated that people could be slaughtered right next to PEI employees and the world would still be fine for PEI. They simply build a visual wall and explain that the slaughtered people could also have died of something else - it was only a suspicion of slaughter. If someone communicates nevertheless times the visible wall to take out and look one comes as answer that the expressed suspicion cannot be determined and already therefore the removal of the visible wall excludes. Now Prof. Dr. König and Dr. Kirchner symbolically throw the first pictures of the concrete weapon over the viewing wall and the BMG explains - they do not want to see them - the PEI already has them in the wastepaper basket. One could therefore think that the PEI is the executing body of the will of BioNTech but not a drug safety authority. Because everything that ever came in the way of warnings was ignored. The supervisory authority receives a letter that is to be interpreted as a complaint and brushes it off. Any functioning public prosecutor's office would have cleaned up the mess long ago. But we live in a country where even the most serious crimes can be ordered to be looked the other way. The public prosecutor's offices are part of the executive branch in Germany. https://x.com/AnwaltUlbrich/status/1704181944815157324

September 19, 2023

https://x.com/EpochTimesDE/status/1704186543810691393

September 23, 2023

German whistleblower finds DNA contamination up to 354 times recommended limit in BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine

Replicating the findings of American scientists Kevin McKernan and Phillip Buckhaults, the German biologist Jürgen O. Kirchner has also found massive levels of DNA contamination in vials of the BioNTech-Pfizer mRNA vaccine deployed in the home country of the vaccine, Germany. Although commonly referred to as the ‘Pfizer’ vaccine outside of Germany, the vaccine was in fact developed by the German company BioNTech and BioNTech is its legal manufacturer. Whereas Pfizer manufactures the mRNA for U.S. supply of the finished drug, BioNTech itself is responsible for manufacturing the mRNA for EU supply in partnership with European subcontractors. This does not appear to have made any difference for the issue of DNA contamination, however. Kirchner first warned about the problem of DNA contamination of the BioNTech vaccine already in 2022 in the book Die mRNA-Maschine – ‘The mRNA Machine’ – which he published under the pseudonym David O. Fischer. The book contains an entire chapter on ‘The DNA Contamination of BioNTech’s mRNA Vaccine and its Risks’ and cites European Medical Agency documents which acknowledge the problem without quantifying it. In the meanwhile, however, Kirchner himself procured five unopened vials of the BioNTech vaccine and submitted them for analysis to the Magdeburg-based lab of Professor Brigitte König of Leipzig University Hospital. The results of Prof.’s König’s analyses are summarised in the below table. Prof. König found massive DNA contamination, up to 354 times higher than the 10 nanogram per dose limit recommended by the WHO and applicable in the EU. Like Kevin McKernan, she also found full residual bacterial plasmids. The plasmids are used in the industrial production process of the mRNA (‘process 2’), which differs in this respect from the process which was used to produce vaccine batches for the clinical trials of the drug (‘process 1’). The table is adapted from Kirchner’s August 9th letter to the German regulator, the Paul Ehrlich Institute (PEI), calling for “the immediate withdrawal of BioNTech’s Comirnaty mRNA vaccine from the market” on account of the DNA contamination. (The letter is attached to Kirchner’s September 16th letter to German Minister of Health Karl Lauterbach, which is available here.) In the same August 9th letter, Kirchner also criticised the Paul Ehrlich Institute for failing to perform adequate quality control of the vaccine before approving batches for release. As noted in the letter, and also touched upon in my previous articles here, here and here, the PEI is responsible for batch release of the BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine not only for Germany but the entire EU. Citing one of the PEI’s own publications, Kirchner notes in particular that it does not test the purity of the vaccine solution: Instead, a “visual inspection” is conducted, whose usual standard, looking at the vaccine solution on a white and on a black background, only allows crude contaminants to be identified: like, for example, if a bug fell into the vaccine when the vial was being filled. DNA or protein contamination cannot be identified in this way. It appears that the required testing of the purity of the solution was systematically not done. In an interview with the German edition of the Epoch Times, Kirchner notes that whereas the PEI did not conduct advanced testing for contaminants of the BioNTech vaccine – even though the EMA had already identified the risk of DNA contamination in the industrial production process – it did require such testing for the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine, which is based on more traditional recombinant protein technology: A vaccine [Novavax] which can be very purely produced was tested for contamination and the mRNA vaccine, which cannot be purely produced at all for mass consumption, that one is not tested. So, one has to wonder: why is that? As I have written about before, there is a longstanding, collaborative relationship between the German regulator – the Paul Ehrlich Institute – and the firm BioNTech. Questions are now being asked about how collaborative it is. https://dailysceptic.org/2023/09/23/german-whistleblower-finds-dna-contamination-up-to-354-times-recommended-limit-in-biontech-pfizer-vaccine/

October 3, 2023

Process 1 versus process 2

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OBJ5ioMo7Ek

October 9, 2023

https://rumble.com/v3p3x7q-world-council-for-health-urgent-expert-hearing-on-dna-contamination-in-mrna.html

October 11, 2023

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/covid-vaccines-dna-contamination/

October 12, 2023

October 19, 2023

DNA fragments detected in monovalent and bivalent Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna modRNA COVID-19 vaccines from Ontario, Canada: Exploratory dose response relationship with serious adverse events.

These data demonstrate the presence of billions to hundreds of billions of DNA molecules per dose in these vaccines. Our findings extend existing concerns about vaccine safety and call into question the relevance of guidelines conceived before the introduction of efficient transfection using lipid nanoparticles (LNPs). https://osf.io/preprints/osf/mjc97

Evaluation Of The Dna Content In Mrna Vaccine Vials With Quantitative Pcr Final 2023 10 19 1.75MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

This is the largest study done globally. The preprint looked at 27 vials, which has been updated to 32 vials from Ontario, and looks at all the vaccine types of Pfizer and Moderna with both qPCR and fluorometry.

The key figure from the Speicher preprint is this image:

Our preprint has been submitted to MDPI vaccines, MDPI biomedicines, and MDPI IJMS and all 3 have had the editor reject the manuscript without sending it out for peer review. - Personal communication with David J. Speicher

October 20, 2023

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/canada-dna-contamination-pfizer-covid-vaccine/

October 24, 2023

https://rumble.com/v3rd919-intent-to-deceive-covid-shot-contamination-with-kevin-mckernan.html

October 25, 2023

Pfizer Deliberately Deceived Regulators About SV40 Contamination of COVID Shots, Scientist Says

Kevin McKernan, chief scientific officer and founder of Medicinal Genomics — who identified the presence of SV40 contaminants in the mRNA vaccines — explained during an episode of “Good Morning CHD” how the contaminant plasmids got into the vaccines, and how he thinks Pfizer hid the contamination from regulators. https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/kevin-mckernan-pfizer-sv40-contamination-covid-vaccines/

October 25, 2023

PlasmidGate

https://anandamide.substack.com/p/plasmidgate

October 29, 2023

On October 29, 2023, Beaudoin received statements from a genomics expert. The statements infer that Pfizer agents must have intended to deceive regulators regarding manufacturing quality assurance. The statements that Beaudoin received follow: The course of this work revealed two instances of the manufacturers intent to deceive regulators: 1. Plasmid annotation software by default annotates entire plasmids including the SV40 regions.” “Pfizer/BNT had to willfully delete this sequence annotation from their disclosure to regulators. https://anandamide.substack.com/p/intent-to-deceive 2. Pfizer/BNT designed a qPCR assay to measure the DNA contamination in their vaccines. This same assay is capable of measuring the RNA quantity in their vaccines, yet Pfizer employs a different assay known to inflate the RNA values. The EMA regulations are anchored in a RNA:DNA ratio. The RNA and DNA in such a ratio should be measured with the same tool. There is an intentional change in tools to measure the RNA so as to cheat the regulations. John Beaudoin - The CDC Memorandum (page 88-89) ebook - print version

December 6, 2023

Excerpt from a letter from the Surgeon General of Florida Joseph Ladapo to the FDA and the CDC:

In addition to my previous letter, I am writing to you to address the recent discovery of host cell DNA fragments within the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 mRNA vaccines. This raises concerns regarding the presence of nucleic acid contaminants in the approved Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 mRNA vaccines, particularly in the presence of lipid nanoparticle complexes, and Simian Virus 40 (SV40) promoter/enhancer DNA. Lipid nanoparticles are an efficient vehicle for delivery of the mRNA in the COVID-19 vaccines into human cells, and may therefore be an equally efficient vehicle for delivering contaminant DNA into human cells. The presence of SV40 promoter/enhancer DNA may also pose a unique and heightened risk of DNA integration into host cells. In 2007, the FDA published guidance on regulatory limits for DNA vaccines in the Guidance for Industry: Considerations for Plasmid DNA Vaccines for Infectious Disease Indications (Guidance for Industry). This Guidance for Industry highlights important considerations for vaccines that use novel methods of delivery regarding DNA integration: DNA integration could theoretically impact a human’s oncogenes – the genes which can transform a healthy cell into a cancerous cell.

DNA integration may result in chromosomal instability.

The Guidance for Industry discusses biodistribution of DNA vaccines and how such integration could affect unintended parts of the body including blood, heart, brain, liver, kidney, bone marrow, ovaries/testes, lung, draining lymph nodes, spleen, the site of administration and subcutis at injection site. Based on this Guidance for Industry, the efficacy of the COVID-19 mRNA vaccine’s lipid nanoparticle delivery system, and the presence of DNA fragments in these vaccines, it is essential to human health to assess the risks of contaminant DNA integration into human DNA. With this in mind, I have the following questions for which the public deserves answers: 1. Have drug manufacturers evaluated the risk of human genome integration or mutagenesis of residual DNA contaminants from the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines alongside the additional risk of DNA integration from the lipid nanoparticle delivery system and SV40 promoter/enhancer? Has FDA inquired any information from the drug manufacturers to investigate such risk? 2. Do current FDA standards for acceptable and safe quantity of residual DNA (present as known contaminants in biological therapies) consider the lipid nanoparticle delivery system for the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines? 3. Considering the potentially wide biodistribution of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines and DNA contaminants beyond the local injection site, have you evaluated the risk of DNA integration in reproductive cells with respect to the lipid nanoparticle delivery system? Considering the urgency of these questions due to the mass administration of these vaccines and currently unavailable data surrounding possible genomic effects, I request that you provide a written response by December 13, 2023, to both my previous letter and the concerns I have outlined above. The American people and the scientific community have a right to have all relevant information pertaining to the COVID-19 vaccines to properly inform individual decision making. I look forward to promptly hearing from you. https://www.floridahealth.gov/about/_documents/12-06-2023-DOH-Letter-to-FDA-RFI-on-COVID-19-Vaccines.pdf

12 06 2023 Doh Letter To Fda Rfi On Covid 19 Vaccines 239KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

December 11, 2023

“The vials that were, in fact, approved were not the vials that were given to the public.”

Kevin McKernan - Plasmid Derived dsDNA Contamination in mRNA “Vaccines”

https://www.bitchute.com/video/06e2j0VwffU0/

December 14, 2023

The FDA’s Peter Marks’ response letter to Florida Surgeon General, Joseph Ladapo:

https://www.fda.gov/media/174875/download

December 14, 2023

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vFWWuB7qi74

December 17, 2023

January 3, 2024

Joseph Ladapo, the Surgeon General of Florida called for a halt to the administration of mRNA injections and wrote the following letter to the FDA/CDC:

Florida State Surgeon General Calls for Halt in the Use of COVID-19 mRNA Vaccines

On December 14, 2023, the FDA provided a written response providing no evidence that DNA integration assessments have been conducted to address risks outlined by the FDA themselves in 2007. Based on the FDA’s recognition of unique risks posed by DNA integration, the efficacy of the COVID-19 mRNA vaccine’s lipid nanoparticle delivery system, and the presence of DNA fragments in these vaccines, it is essential to human health to assess the risks of contaminant DNA integration into human DNA. The FDA has provided no evidence that these risks have been assessed to ensure safety. As such, Florida State Surgeon General Dr. Joseph A. Ladapo has released the following statement: DNA integration poses a unique and elevated risk to human health and to the integrity of the human genome, including the risk that DNA integrated into sperm or egg gametes could be passed onto offspring of mRNA COVID-19 vaccine recipients. If the risks of DNA integration have not been assessed for mRNA COVID-19 vaccines, these vaccines are not appropriate for use in human beings. It is my hope that, in regard to COVID-19, the FDA will one day seriously consider its regulatory responsibility to protect human health, including the integrity of the human genome. https://content.govdelivery.com/accounts/FLDOH/bulletins/3816863

https://www.floridahealth.gov/newsroom/2024/01/20240103-halt-use-covid19-mrna-vaccines.pr.html

https://www.floridahealth.gov/about/_documents/12-06-2023-DOH-Letter-to-FDA-RFI-on-COVID-19-Vaccines.pdf

January 8, 2024

Vaccine DNA Damage “FDA Lied to FL Surgeon General. CDC FOIA Shows They Knew.” Dr. David Weisman

https://rumble.com/v45u3d9-vaccine-dna-damage-fda-lied-to-fl-surgeon-general.-cdc-foia-shows-they-knew.html

February 17, 2024

March 5, 2024

March 26, 2024

Dr. David Speicher testified about the DNA contamination at the Oklahoma State Legislature

https://rumble.com/v4u215k-dr-david-speicher-testifies-on-dna-contamination-in-the-mrna-vaccines.html

March 27, 2024

March 28, 2024

United Kingdom government response

We are not aware of DNA contamination in the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines, contamination as a term tends to relate to external material. Residual DNA which is considered as a processrelated impurity is tightly controlled in all authorised Pfizer vaccines (Comirnaty). The purification and quality control process ensures that leftover DNA is within acceptable regulatory limits. No safety concerns related to residual DNA in the vaccine have been identified for any of the authorised vaccines The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine does not contain simian virus 40 (SV40). The presence of the SV40 promoter enhancer sequence is not the same as the presence of the whole virus itself. The SV40 promoter enhancer sequence was found to be a residual DNA fragment in Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. The fragment is inactive, has no functional role, and was measured to be consistently below the limit required by regulators. We are aware that the residual DNA is could potentially be encapsulated within the LNPs, however, we do not agree that residual DNA in the LNPs will transfect human cells. We are also not aware of any scientific evidence showing that the small amounts of residual DNA that may be present in the vaccine, could transfect into cells and integrate into the DNA of a vaccinated person. We are not aware of any scientific evidence showing that the small amounts of residual DNA that may be present in the vaccine could be a potential factor for cancer promotion. https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/media/669e40cdce1fd0da7b592a11/FW__FOI_24_212_final_redaction.pdf

April 19, 2024

Dna Expression Vector Contamination, Including Sv40 And Kanamycin Resistant Gene Sequences 976KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

https://osf.io/preprints/osf/hzyn3

April 22, 2024

https://x.com/P_J_Buckhaults/status/1782551861083685223

May 8, 2024

Methodological Considerations Regarding the Quantification of DNA Impurities in the COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine Comirnaty ®

DNA impurities can impact the safety of genetically engineered pharmaceuticals; thus, a specific limit value must be set for them during marketing authorisation. This particularly applies to mRNA vaccines, as large quantities of DNA templates are used for their production. Furthermore, when quantifying the total DNA content in the final product, we must observe that, in addition to the mRNA active ingredient, DNA impurities are also encased in lipid nanoparticles and are therefore difficult to quantify. https://www.mdpi.com/2409-9279/7/3/41

June 5, 2024

June 17, 2024

https://rumble.com/v52y25l-dr.-david-speicher-an-injection-of-truth.html

July 18, 2024

Breaking Down mRNA: Understanding DNA Contamination and VAERS Data 18/07/2024

https://rumble.com/v57j5oq-breaking-down-mrna-understanding-dna-contamination-and-vaers-data-18072024.html?start=918s

July 19, 2024

July 24, 2024

August 16, 2024

COVID-19 Modified mRNA “Vaccines”: Lessons Learned from Clinical Trials, Mass Vaccination, and the Bio- Pharmaceutical Complex, Part 2

The issue of batch variability is further complicated by recent findings of DNA contamination based on multiple sequencing assays of both the Moderna and Pfizer modmRNA “booster” products (Speicher et al., 2023). In an analysis of multiple vials of the bivalent Pfizer and Moderna mRNA products, (McKernan et al. 2023) found “high levels of DNA contamination in both the monovalent and bivalent vaccines” that were “orders of magnitude higher than the EMA’s limit” of 330 nanograms of DNA per milligram of RNA. The DNA process-related impurities also exceeded the safety limits of the FDA (10ng/dose). Ideally, the plasmid and other components are eliminated during the mRNA purification step. In a follow-up attempt to disprove this claim, Buckhaults and his genomics research team examined two batches of Pfizer mRNA vials and confirmed contamination with the plasmid DNA vector that had been used as the template for modmRNA vaccine production (McCullough, 2023; Zylo, 2023). At a South Carolina Senate hearing, Buckhaults reported having consistently sequenced substantial quantities of plasmid DNA, 200 billion DNA fragments per vial (Zylo, 2023). Subsequently, (König and Kirchner 2024) used a bleaching method to dissolve the lipid nanoparticles of the Pfizer modmRNA product, Comirnaty. Fluorescence spectroscopy revealed DNA impurity levels ranging from 360 to 534 times higher than the 10 nanogram per dose limit now used by regulators worldwide. The authors noted that the qPCR test employed by Pfizer to detect DNA impurities is able to find only a tiny 69-base-pair segment of the original 7,824-base-pair DNA template used to synthesize the modmRNA product. Therefore, at least 99% of the original template goes unanalyzed, resulting in gross under-detection of DNA impurities. Moreover, the 69-base-pair segment may get destroyed at different rates than the rest of the DNA template fragments during enzymatic degradation, further diminishing the measurement’s accuracy. The approach used by König and Kirchner, however, remains to be validated, as the use of fluorometric dyes could lead to distorted measurements of the impurities. https://www.ijvtpr.com/index.php/IJVTPR/article/view/104/359 (page 10)

September 9, 2024

This was work that Dr. Speicher performed was commissioned by the case of Dr. Julian Fridge vs Australian Pfizer and Moderna.

The video below summarizes the case and the importance of this work:

Conclusions: Both Pfizer vials had spike DNA loads above the TGA 10ng DNA/dose guidance when tested by qPCR. The spike, ori and SV40 promoter-enhancer-ori DNA sequences in PfizerFN0565 were all above the TGA limits with the spike DNA being the highest concentration levels seen in vials independently tested globally to date. Despite the extremely high DNA loads the results were repeatable suggesting the result is true and valid. The DNA concentration varied greatly depending on the target highlighting the need forPCR assays assessing the residual plasmid DNA load in the COVID-19 vaccines to target multiple regions when determining DNA loads, and then extrapolating the total DNA for the whole plasmid and not individual regions. The Moderna vial had DNA loads, determined by qPCR, that were below the TGA 10ng DNA/dose guidance. The total DNA concentration in all Australian vials when tested by Qubit®fluorometry far exceeded the TGA 10ng DNA/dose guidance with Moderna having the highest total DNA levels. https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/sb20elb520v6a1saxg9lj/240909-D-Speicher-Report.pdf?rlkey=dutcvd85gh80ebfs2ucdmorba&e=5&st=0jpsw84f&dl=0

David Speicher Report September 9, 2024 724KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

September 17, 2024

September 18, 2024

September 20, 2024

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aP130lR4lTc

https://russellbroadbent.com.au/australians-deserve-answers/

September 25, 2024

https://russellbroadbent.com.au/wp-content/uploads/Australians-Demand-Answers-25.09.2024.pdf

Australians Demand Answers 25 636KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

September 26, 2024

September 26, 2024

October 11, 2024

Motion to Suspend Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines: DNA contamination

This website hosts all information and resources on the Town of Port Hedland's Council Motion to suspend Pfizer and Moderna's COVID-19 vaccines due to DNA contamination. It was created to assist and support other councils and everyday Australians to support their council to take similar affirmative action.

https://PortHedlandMotion.info

I have been unable to determine the exact date of the video below

Graham and John Host a panel discussion of the Port Hedland Council motion...

https://rumble.com/v5kejmx-graham-and-john-host-a-panel-discussion-of-the-port-hedland-council-motion..html

October 11, 2024

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ICNdzPC2ExY

October 14, 2024

October 14, 2024

October 18, 2024

Australian Government Department of Health and Aged Care

Addressing misinformation about excessive DNA in the mRNA vaccines

The Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) is aware of misinformation in recent media and online reports that claim the COVID-19 mRNA vaccines are contaminated with excessive levels of DNA. This is not the case. https://www.tga.gov.au/news/media-releases/addressing-misinformation-about-excessive-dna-mrna-vaccines

October 18, 2024

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p-qU6jq8wv8

October 19, 2024

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FuIUDh-DtQ4

October 23, 2024

The DNA contamination was reported by Dr David Speicher of Canada. Dr Speicher's findings mirror what has been reported by researchers in Germany, Canada, the USA and just recently France. Excessive DNA contamination has been discovered in Australian Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine vials (including a Pfizer kids’ dose). The levels of DNA contamination discovered in the Australian vials tested exceed the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) regulated amounts by between 7 and 145 times the legal level. Synthetic DNA contamination at these levels should not be in vaccines. Nor should the SV40 enhancer that is also in the Pfizer vials. When MP Russell Broadbent learned of Dr Speicher’s Australian test results he immediately wrote to the Prime Minister Albanese to inform him of the concerning discovery. Mr Broadbent called on the Prime Minister of Australia to immediately suspend use of these mRNA injections and called for answers. Mr Broadbent has now sent three letters to the Prime Minister and not received a reply from him, although he has now received a reply from the Department of Health dismissing the DNA contamination. Similarly, at a local government level, when several concerned Town of Port Hedland Councillors learned of Dr Speicher’s Australian test results, they organised a Special Council Meeting held 11 October 2024. Passing with a 5 / 2 majority, the Town of Port Hedland Council agreed to send letters about the DNA contamination in Australian COVID-19 vaccines to: The Prime Minister to immediately suspend the use of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines (like the letters sent by Mr. Broadbent). Every registered health practitioner and medical clinic operating within the Port Hedland Local Government Area. All other Australian Local Government Councils. The council agreed to a number of further actions. The Town of Port Hedland Council has taken this affirmative action as local government is just as responsible for the health of the Australian people as federal government and given the severity of the possible issues, the councillors are duty bound to take steps to deal with the contamination problems. All Councils notified On 23 October 2024, Town of Port Hedland Councillor Camilo Blanco (in his personal capacity) sent all Councils in Australia the Letter outlined in the Motion that informed them of the DNA contamination in Australian vials and Mr. Broadbent letters to the Prime Minister. Cr Blanco has sent a further follow up Letter on 14 November 2024, again to all 537 Councils and their Councillors throughout Australia. See the Activate Your Council page for how you can encourage and support Your Council to take a similar stand. https://porthedlandmotion.info/

October 23, 2024

October 24, 2024

October 26, 2024

November 15, 2024

November 15, 2024

BREAKING: 2nd Aussie Council Launches DNA Contamination Hearing! - Dr. Julie Sladden

https://rumble.com/v5pqxqk-breaking-2nd-aussie-council-launches-dna-contamination-hearing-dr.-julie-sl.html

November 17, 2024

DNA Contamination

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ufu74W--cXs

November 20, 2024

November 20, 2024

Questions Remain After Australia Releases Data on COVID Vaccine DNA Contamination

After independent testing found excessive levels of residual DNA in vaccine batches from the U.S., Canada, Australia and Germany, experts have been concerned the products could increase the risk of cancer. The latest report from Australia’s Therapeutic Goods Administration did little to quell those concerns. https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/questions-remain-australia-releases-data-covid-vaccine-dna-contamination/

November 21, 2024

November 22, 2024

This Grand Jury heard testimony from multiple witnesses concerning DNA contamination, including testimony that excess template DNA could become incorporated into the genome of the recipient, causing any number of problems. We must separate what we know to be fact from what we can merely speculate. There is excess template DNA in Pfizer's and Moderna's vaccines. That is a fact. The residual or excess DNA does not serve a therapeutic purpose. We also know that vaccine lots vary in the levels of excess DNA. Just like a carrot that has been grown in the dirt, the rnRNA inside these vaccines is (metaphorically) "grown" in DNA. Just like a carrot will always have some dirt on it, no matter how hard they are scrubbed, the rnRNA vaccines will always have some leftover template DNA in them. The more important question, however, is whether this should be cause for concern. Eating a little dirt from time to time is generally not harmful, but nibbling on the occasional piece of lead could have significant long-term health consequences. Is the residual DNA more like dirt or is it more like lead? The simple answer is that it looks like residual DNA contamination does not appear to be causing any direct or obvious harms, but nobody knows for sure. Multiple witnesses we heard from expressed concerns about this phenomenon, but we found no studies demonstrating clinical outcomes that could be reliably attributed to DNA contamination. On the other hand, there is a lot about this technology that we don't know, and none of the witnesses who we spoke to were able to definitively dispel our concerns. After all, there have been therapeutics that were associated with detrimental outcomes years, sometimes even decades, after they were approved for marketing. Without direct evidence, however, this Grand Jury cannot draw any conclusions, but we do believe further research in this area-especially research that is able to causally associate DNA contamination in mRNA vaccines with specific clinical outcomes-would be valuable for public health. https://acis-api.flcourts.gov/courts/68f021c4-6a44-4735-9a76-5360b2e8af13/cms/case/172e2f34-0a47-41fa-a92f-6fc5ad21b4c9/docketentrydocuments/014d2065-ab2b-40b7-b42e-534adf57e553 (page 106)

Thanks to Geoff Pain for pointing this section of the Grand Jury report.

https://geoffpain.substack.com/p/florida-grand-jury-final-report-makes

November 23, 2024

November 24, 2024

The David Declaration was formulated by Prof Robyn Cosford and was initially signed by over 100 Australian and international medical doctors, scientists and academics.

It is a live document, with the aim of garnering both wider international support and local public awareness. An election in Australia is looming before end May, it is planned to have this as an election policy, and for the wider public to use it to approach candidates for their response.

The website for this is still under construction.

The David Declaration was published by MP Russell Broadbent on December 2, 2024.

https://russellbroadbent.com.au/the-david-declaration/

November 25, 2024

November 25, 2024

In tandem with the David Declaration, A Prof Jonathon Gilthorpe launched the North Initiative, which has seen to date a letter presented to the parliaments of the European countries including the UK, cosigned by over 700 medical and scientific professionals and academics, and 16 elected parliamentarians.

North Group Letter 2024 11 25 Uk 452KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

https://northgroup.info/

November 29, 2024

https://rumble.com/v5u7pmq--the-great-debate-port-headland-vs-the-premier-perth-wa.html

December 1, 2024

December 3, 2024

https://publichealthpolicyjournal.com/biontech-rna-based-covid-19-injections-contain-large-amounts-of-residual-dna-including-an-sv40-promoter-enhancer-sequence/

December 3, 2024

The most comprehensive study on Vax DNA sails through peer review.

There are several aspects of this paper that are worth reviewing in detail. The paper not only settles some of the methods debate ongoing in the field regarding how to best quantitate the DNA in these vaccines, but it also transfects HEK cells with the vaccines and demonstrates the spike expresses for longer than 7 days and it doesn’t stay parked on the cell membrane. It get packaged and into exosomes and presumably exported all over the body. This is an important finding as exosomes are exhaled and exported to the surface of the skin. This has major implications for the shedding story. If these exosomes contain plasmids, then the gig is up. That implies transmissible and potentially replication competent DNA that encodes spike protein and SV40 components. Its not clear if these plasmids will express spike protein in mammalian cells as the T7 promoter should only be active in bacterial cells but your body is loaded with bacteria and bactofection is a thing. https://anandamide.substack.com/p/the-most-comprehesive-study-on-vax

December 4, 2024

Just In: Peer-Reviewed German Study Reveals mRNA Vaccine DNA Contamination Exceeds Safety Limits; German Scientists Urge IMMEDIATE HALT!

A bombshell study from Germany has just emerged today, revealing the presence of excessive residual DNA in vaccine vials. We're not talking about trace amounts—this is DNA present at shocking levels far exceeding safety thresholds. What's more, current regulatory limits are based on outdated regulations concerning naked DNA, not accounting for DNA encapsulated in lipid nanoparticles. Adding to the concern, this DNA includes the bonus SV40 enhancer/promoter, a component that is infamous for its capability to propel foreign DNA into the nucleus of our cells, potentially leading to genetic integration. https://www.aussie17.com/p/just-in-peer-reviewed-german-study

December 4, 2024

A new paper confirms presence of DNA in COVID-19 shot vials, settles issues pertaining to DNA quantification methods, shows spike persistence and exosomal shuttling (shedding)

https://jessicar.substack.com/p/a-new-paper-confirms-presence-of

https://childrenshealthdefense.ca/news/a-new-paper-confirms-presence-of-dna-in-covid-19-shot-vials-settles-issues-pertaining-to-dna-quantification-methods-shows-spike-persistence-and-exosomal-shuttling/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/dna-contamination-pfizer-covid-vaccines-four-times-legal-limit/

December 4-5, 2024

Pfizer DNA Detected in Colon Cancer Biopsy

An unmitigated train wreck in the pharmaceutical space

https://rumble.com/v5w0nfz-pfizer-dna-detected-in-colon-cancer-biopsy-kevin-mckernan-presents-findings.html?start=66s

December 6, 2024

December 11, 2024

https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/shows/good-morning-chd/moratorium-now-stop-the-covid-shots/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/kevin-mckernan-covid-vaccine-dna-contamination-defender-podcast/

December 15, 2024

German 'study of the century' reveals dangers of mRNA vaccines

Concerns with spike proteins and contaminated DNA are prompting calls to stop the shots https://www.westernstandard.news/news/german-study-of-the-century-reveals-dangers-of-mrna-vaccines/60242

December 17, 2024

December 18, 2024

December 22, 2024