Testimonies and "Anecdotal Stories"
The pain and suffering to which people have been subjected is absolutely horrifying. Please share any additional testimonies and "anecdotal stories" in the comment section.
FOR COMPLETE DETAILS: NotSafeAndNotEffective.com
Argentinian Lawyer Whistleblower: Clinical Trial Fraud Smoking Gun? (Largest Pfizer Vax Trial Site)
https://odysee.com/@TimTruth:b/argentina-lawyer-vax-trial-whistleblower:3
Many people suffered such serious damage from the “vaccines” that they had limbs amputated.
Guitarist, Jeff Diamond - VACCINE INJURED - Coma, 8 fingers amputated & MORE
https://www.bitchute.com/video/N8ToH9CNLwsv/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/MZvw0blOGj87/
The details of the experiences of many others are located here:
https://web.archive.org/web/20220314120205/https://thecovidworld.com/a-list-of-people-who-had-their-leg-amputated-after-receiving-covid-19-vaccine/
The website “TheCovidWorld.com” documented many horrifying experiences that people around the world suffered through after receiving COVID-19 “vaccines.”
TheCovidWorld.com is no longer available, but its important content was largely saved on web.archive.org
Please be patient, sometimes the archived pages take a while to load.
TheCOVIDWorld.com is no longer available, but many of their pages were archived and are still available via Archive.org’s “Wayback Machine”:
https://web.archive.org/web/20220327003830/https://thecovidworld.com/page/82/
Unfortunately, page 81 is missing on web.archive.org
https://web.archive.org/web/20220327003830/https://thecovidworld.com/page/80/
https://web.archive.org/web/20220327003830/https://thecovidworld.com/page/79/
Unfortunately, page 78 is missing on web.archive.org
https://web.archive.org/web/20220327003830/https://thecovidworld.com/page/77/
https://web.archive.org/web/20220327003830/https://thecovidworld.com/page/76/
https://web.archive.org/web/20220327003830/https://thecovidworld.com/page/75/
https://web.archive.org/web/20220327003830/https://thecovidworld.com/page/74/
https://web.archive.org/web/20220327003830/https://thecovidworld.com/page/73/
https://web.archive.org/web/20220327003830/https://thecovidworld.com/page/72/
https://web.archive.org/web/20220327003830/https://thecovidworld.com/page/71/
https://web.archive.org/web/20220327003830/https://thecovidworld.com/page/70/
https://web.archive.org/web/20220327003830/https://thecovidworld.com/page/69/
https://web.archive.org/web/20220327003830/https://thecovidworld.com/page/68/
https://web.archive.org/web/20220327003830/https://thecovidworld.com/page/67/
https://web.archive.org/web/20220327003830/https://thecovidworld.com/page/66/
https://web.archive.org/web/20220327003830/https://thecovidworld.com/page/65/
https://web.archive.org/web/20220327003830/https://thecovidworld.com/page/64/
https://web.archive.org/web/20220327003830/https://thecovidworld.com/page/63/
Unfortunately, page 62 is missing on web.archive.org
https://web.archive.org/web/20220327003830/https://thecovidworld.com/page/61/
https://web.archive.org/web/20220327003830/https://thecovidworld.com/page/60/
https://web.archive.org/web/20220327003830/https://thecovidworld.com/page/59/
https://web.archive.org/web/20220327003830/https://thecovidworld.com/page/58/
https://web.archive.org/web/20220327003830/https://thecovidworld.com/page/57/
https://web.archive.org/web/20220327003830/https://thecovidworld.com/page/56/
https://web.archive.org/web/20220327003830/https://thecovidworld.com/page/55/
https://web.archive.org/web/20220327003830/https://thecovidworld.com/page/54/
https://web.archive.org/web/20220327003830/https://thecovidworld.com/page/53/
https://web.archive.org/web/20220327003830/https://thecovidworld.com/page/52/
https://web.archive.org/web/20220327003830/https://thecovidworld.com/page/51/
https://web.archive.org/web/20220327003830/https://thecovidworld.com/page/50/
https://web.archive.org/web/20220327003830/https://thecovidworld.com/page/49/
https://web.archive.org/web/20220327003830/https://thecovidworld.com/page/48/
https://web.archive.org/web/20220327003830/https://thecovidworld.com/page/47/
https://web.archive.org/web/20220327003830/https://thecovidworld.com/page/46/
https://web.archive.org/web/20220327003830/https://thecovidworld.com/page/45/
https://web.archive.org/web/20220327003830/https://thecovidworld.com/page/44/
https://web.archive.org/web/20220327003830/https://thecovidworld.com/page/43/
https://web.archive.org/web/20220327003830/https://thecovidworld.com/page/42/
https://web.archive.org/web/20220327003830/https://thecovidworld.com/page/41/
https://web.archive.org/web/20220327003830/https://thecovidworld.com/page/40/
https://web.archive.org/web/20220327003830/https://thecovidworld.com/page/39/
https://web.archive.org/web/20220327003830/https://thecovidworld.com/page/38/
https://web.archive.org/web/20220327003830/https://thecovidworld.com/page/37/
https://web.archive.org/web/20220327003830/https://thecovidworld.com/page/36/
https://web.archive.org/web/20220327003830/https://thecovidworld.com/page/35/
https://web.archive.org/web/20220327003830/https://thecovidworld.com/page/34/
https://web.archive.org/web/20220327003830/https://thecovidworld.com/page/33/
https://web.archive.org/web/20220327003830/https://thecovidworld.com/page/32/
https://web.archive.org/web/20220327003830/https://thecovidworld.com/page/31/
https://web.archive.org/web/20220327003830/https://thecovidworld.com/page/30/
https://web.archive.org/web/20220327003830/https://thecovidworld.com/page/29/
https://web.archive.org/web/20220327003830/https://thecovidworld.com/page/28/
https://web.archive.org/web/20220327003830/https://thecovidworld.com/page/27/
https://web.archive.org/web/20220327003830/https://thecovidworld.com/page/26/
https://web.archive.org/web/20220327003830/https://thecovidworld.com/page/25/
https://web.archive.org/web/20220327003830/https://thecovidworld.com/page/24/
https://web.archive.org/web/20220327003830/https://thecovidworld.com/page/23/
https://web.archive.org/web/20220327003830/https://thecovidworld.com/page/22/
https://web.archive.org/web/20220327003830/https://thecovidworld.com/page/21/
https://web.archive.org/web/20220327003830/https://thecovidworld.com/page/20/
https://web.archive.org/web/20220327003830/https://thecovidworld.com/page/19/
https://web.archive.org/web/20220327003830/https://thecovidworld.com/page/18/
https://web.archive.org/web/20220327003830/https://thecovidworld.com/page/17/
https://web.archive.org/web/20220327003830/https://thecovidworld.com/page/16/
https://web.archive.org/web/20220327003830/https://thecovidworld.com/page/15/
https://web.archive.org/web/20220327003830/https://thecovidworld.com/page/14/
https://web.archive.org/web/20220327003830/https://thecovidworld.com/page/13/
https://web.archive.org/web/20220327003830/https://thecovidworld.com/page/12/
https://web.archive.org/web/20220327003830/https://thecovidworld.com/page/11/
https://web.archive.org/web/20220327003830/https://thecovidworld.com/page/10/
https://web.archive.org/web/20220327003830/https://thecovidworld.com/page/9/
https://web.archive.org/web/20220327003830/https://thecovidworld.com/page/8/
https://web.archive.org/web/20220327003830/https://thecovidworld.com/page/7/
https://web.archive.org/web/20220327003830/https://thecovidworld.com/page/6/
https://web.archive.org/web/20220327003830/https://thecovidworld.com/page/5/
https://web.archive.org/web/20220327003830/https://thecovidworld.com/page/4/
https://web.archive.org/web/20220327003830/https://thecovidworld.com/page/3/
https://web.archive.org/web/20220327003830/https://thecovidworld.com/page/2/
https://web.archive.org/web/20220328091937/https://thecovidworld.com/
"Anecdotals" Movie (Covid Vaccine Damage)
https://rumble.com/v20t0m4-new-documentary-anecdotals-movie-covid-vaccine-damage.html
Jessica Sutta, Former Pussycat Dolls Member: ‘I Was Severely Injured’ by the Vaccine
https://rumble.com/v4hvmrk-jessica-sutta-former-pussycat-dolls-member-i-was-severely-injured-by-the-va.html
https://rumble.com/vpug73-compilation-of-athletes-reporters-and-patients-collapsing-passing-out-and-f.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp
What’s going on?
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLY250BzhB55LGZ5xJRQRvz6jbTu3N85to
REACT19.org
https://www.RealNotRare.com (closed)
https://web.archive.org/web/20241207134847/https://www.RealNotRare.com/
https://web.archive.org/web/20240908062322/https://www.RealNotRare.com/realstories/categories/real-stories
https://web.archive.org/web/20240908072656/https://www.RealNotRare.com/realstories/categories/injured-young
https://web.archive.org/web/20240908060906/https://www.realnotrare.com/post/silence-music-video
https://www.canadiancovidcarealliance.org/all/canadians-injured-by-mrna-vaccines-speak-out-2/
https://web.archive.org/web/20220201224239/https://www.c19vaxreactions.com/real-video-stories.html
DAY 1 (1 of 3): https://rumble.com/v5v88d5-honored-and-remembered-a-50-hour-vigil-of-the-peoples-covid-study-day-1.html?e9s=src_v1_upp
DAY 1 (2 of 3): https://rumble.com/v5vd60k-honored-and-remembered-a-50-hour-vigil-of-the-peoples-covid-study-day-1-2of.html?e9s=src_v1_upp
DAY 1 (3 of 3): https://rumble.com/v5vh7vt-honored-and-remembered-a-50-hour-vigil-of-the-peoples-covid-study-day-1-3of.html?e9s=src_v1_upp
DAY 2 (1 of 3): https://rumble.com/v5vkw3t-honored-and-remembered-a-50-hour-vigil-of-the-peoples-covid-study-day-2-1of.html?e9s=src_v1_upp
DAY 2 (2 of 3): https://rumble.com/v5vr7jb-honored-and-remembered-a-50-hour-vigil-of-the-peoples-covid-study-day-2-2of.html?e9s=src_v1_upp
DAY 2: (3 of 3): https://rumble.com/v5vts3t-honored-and-remembered-a-50-hour-vigil-of-the-peoples-covid-study-day-2-3of.html?e9s=src_v1_upp
CONCLUSION: https://rumble.com/v5vx312-honored-and-remembered-a-50-hour-vigil-of-the-peoples-covid-study-conclusio.html?e9s=src_v1_upp
https://www.UKCVFamily.org/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MRYneQpio3Q
Famous influencers are dropping like flies: Why?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rwCG-3H4zEM
Ellie was the 'happiest she'd ever been' until she lined up for her Covid vaccines. Now she's living a nightmare - and doctors agree the jabs are to blame
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-13969163/Ellie-sutton-covid-vaccine-injury.html
I was a nurse who thought my anti-vax relatives were crazy when they told me not to get the Covid jab. I quickly regretted my decision after I ended up in hospital
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-13892479/nurse-perth-covid-vaccine-jab.html
Articles by Children’s Health Defense
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/heiko-sepp-triathlete-covid-vaccine-injuries/
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/bill-gates-covid-vaccine-lawsuit-netherlands/
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/george-watts-jr-covid-vaccine-death-lawsuit-dod-dismissed/
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/zowe-smith-medical-coder-defender-podcast/
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/human-error-tragic-unfortunate-timing-death-27-year-old-astrazeneca-covid-vaccine/
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/fda-covid-vaccine-injury-emails-chd-foia/
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/john-klar-vermont-supreme-court-ruling-defender-podcast/
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/astrazeneca-dismiss-covid-vaccine-trial-injury-lawsuit/
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/jeffrey-smith-covid-hospital-protocol-death/
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/lawsuit-covid-hospitals-protocol-death-grace-schara-gag-order/
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/trent-lieffring-student-died-after-pfizer-covid-19-shot/
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/jack-hurn-death-astrazeneca-covid-vaccine-not-informed-risk/
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/brianne-dressen-injured-astrazeneca-covid-vaccine-clinical-trial-sues-breach-of-contract/
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/william-donald-judah-hospital-protocol-death-covid/
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/defender-in-depth-john-stockton-rick-jaffe-free-speech/
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/brianne-dressen-covid-vaccine-injured/
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/widow-briana-ross-covid-hospital-protocols-killed-husband/
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/john-springer-covid-remdesivir-ventilator-death/
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/hospital-covid-protocol-death-robert-michanowicz-remdesivir/
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/lawsuits-uk-astrazeneca-covid-vaccine-deaths-injuries/
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/formerfedsgroup-covid-vaccine-remdesivir-deaths-injuries-pfizer/
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/clover-carroll-do-no-harm-covid-protocol-victims/
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/nicole-charlotte-hardison-baby-remdesivir-covid/
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/charlene-delfico-covid-protocol-death-otto-moring/
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/covid-protocol-victims-remdesivir/
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/constantine-gus-kotsanis-texas-covid-unvaccinated-died/
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/grace-schara-covid-protocol-death/
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/danielle-baker-pfizer-covid-vaccine-lawsuit/
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/gail-seiler-cdc-covid-protocol/
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/jamie-kay-wylie-covid-protocol-death/
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/steve-wenger-janssen-covid-vaccine-injury/
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/ralph-marxen-jr-covid-hospital-death/
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/josephine-fillier-pfizer-covid-vaccine-injury/
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/terry-donohue-jenkins-pfizer-covid-vaccine-injury/
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/bbc-astrazeneca-vaccine-injuries-lawsuit/
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/andre-cherry-moderna-vaccine-injury/
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/iris-bryson-pfizer-covid-vaccine-injury/
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/dedra-long-pfizer-covid-vaccine-injury/
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/adam-rowland-astrazeneca-covid-vaccine-injury/
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/danielle-baker-pfizer-shots-transverse-myelitis/
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/julie-gamble-covid-vaccine-injury/
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/robyn-forbes-pfizer-covid-vaccine-injury/
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/jake-holliday-pfizer-covid-vaccine-injury/
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/sandra-ortiz-pfizer-covid-vaccine-injury/
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/family-vaccine-injuries-gardasil-covid/
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/steven-ordonia-pfizer-covid-booster-vaccine-injuries/
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/bill-gates-indian-government-lawsuit-snehal-lunawat-death-astrazeneca-vaccine/
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/people-injured-covid-vaccines-stories/
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/catherine-parker-covid-vaccine-injuries/
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/covid-vaccine-injuries-global-campaign-canwetalkaboutit/
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/pilots-injured-covid-vaccines-airlines-mandates/
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/hayley-lopez-pfizer-covid-vaccine-injury-air-traffic-controller/
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/pilots-injured-covid-vaccines-speak/
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/bill-gates-indian-government-lawsuit-astrazeneca-vaccine-killed-shri-hitesh-kadve/
James Roguski
310-619-3055
JamesRoguski.substack.com/archive
ControlBloodSugarNaturally.com
I claim no copyright of any kind whatsoever, over any of my work, ever. Everyone is encouraged to copy any and all of it, in part, or in full, and use it for whatever purposes they wish. In fact, I would be delighted if someone were to copy this entire body of work. I encourage everyone to duplicate and mirror it in its entirety. I also encourage everyone to adapt and utilize the information in whatever manner they deem appropriate. No citation or other reference is requested or required. It would actually bring me great joy to see this information multiply exponentially and "go viral".
All content is free to all readers.
All support is deeply appreciated.
CLICK HERE TO DONATE
James Roguski’s newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
I humbly say "Thank you James."
Mum died last Christmas of renal failure, very rare the Renal specialist said. My questioning made the Specialist very uncomfortable.
Mum went into hospital after a fall and a suspected broken rib. Jabbed twice.
Mum coughed a few times in hospital so they declared she had Convid to wit, I protested loudly. My family and POA tried to get me kicked out of the hospital and to ban me from entering again. That failed and I doubled my visits observing their inappropriate medical protocols and the family’s bad behaviour. Mum died peacefully, with a body full of drugs.
Such a sad time for me as the black sheep of the family.