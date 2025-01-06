FOR COMPLETE DETAILS: NotSafeAndNotEffective.com

Argentinian Lawyer Whistleblower: Clinical Trial Fraud Smoking Gun? (Largest Pfizer Vax Trial Site)

https://odysee.com/@TimTruth:b/argentina-lawyer-vax-trial-whistleblower:3

Many people suffered such serious damage from the “vaccines” that they had limbs amputated.

Guitarist, Jeff Diamond - VACCINE INJURED - Coma, 8 fingers amputated & MORE

https://www.bitchute.com/video/N8ToH9CNLwsv/

https://www.bitchute.com/video/MZvw0blOGj87/

The details of the experiences of many others are located here:

https://web.archive.org/web/20220314120205/https://thecovidworld.com/a-list-of-people-who-had-their-leg-amputated-after-receiving-covid-19-vaccine/

The website “ TheCovidWorld.com ” documented many horrifying experiences that people around the world suffered through after receiving COVID-19 “vaccines.”

TheCovidWorld.com is no longer available, but its important content was largely saved on web.archive.org

Please be patient, sometimes the archived pages take a while to load.

TheCOVIDWorld.com is no longer available, but many of their pages were archived and are still available via Archive.org’s “Wayback Machine”:

"Anecdotals" Movie (Covid Vaccine Damage)

https://rumble.com/v20t0m4-new-documentary-anecdotals-movie-covid-vaccine-damage.html

Jessica Sutta, Former Pussycat Dolls Member: ‘I Was Severely Injured’ by the Vaccine

https://rumble.com/v4hvmrk-jessica-sutta-former-pussycat-dolls-member-i-was-severely-injured-by-the-va.html

https://rumble.com/vpug73-compilation-of-athletes-reporters-and-patients-collapsing-passing-out-and-f.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp

What’s going on?

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLY250BzhB55LGZ5xJRQRvz6jbTu3N85to

https://www.RealNotRare.com (closed)

https://web.archive.org/web/20241207134847/https://www.RealNotRare.com/

https://web.archive.org/web/20240908062322/https://www.RealNotRare.com/realstories/categories/real-stories

https://web.archive.org/web/20240908072656/https://www.RealNotRare.com/realstories/categories/injured-young

https://web.archive.org/web/20240908060906/https://www.realnotrare.com/post/silence-music-video

https://www.canadiancovidcarealliance.org/all/canadians-injured-by-mrna-vaccines-speak-out-2/

https://web.archive.org/web/20220201224239/https://www.c19vaxreactions.com/real-video-stories.html

DAY 1 (1 of 3): https://rumble.com/v5v88d5-honored-and-remembered-a-50-hour-vigil-of-the-peoples-covid-study-day-1.html?e9s=src_v1_upp

DAY 1 (2 of 3): https://rumble.com/v5vd60k-honored-and-remembered-a-50-hour-vigil-of-the-peoples-covid-study-day-1-2of.html?e9s=src_v1_upp

DAY 1 (3 of 3): https://rumble.com/v5vh7vt-honored-and-remembered-a-50-hour-vigil-of-the-peoples-covid-study-day-1-3of.html?e9s=src_v1_upp

DAY 2 (1 of 3): https://rumble.com/v5vkw3t-honored-and-remembered-a-50-hour-vigil-of-the-peoples-covid-study-day-2-1of.html?e9s=src_v1_upp

DAY 2 (2 of 3): https://rumble.com/v5vr7jb-honored-and-remembered-a-50-hour-vigil-of-the-peoples-covid-study-day-2-2of.html?e9s=src_v1_upp

DAY 2: (3 of 3): https://rumble.com/v5vts3t-honored-and-remembered-a-50-hour-vigil-of-the-peoples-covid-study-day-2-3of.html?e9s=src_v1_upp

CONCLUSION: https://rumble.com/v5vx312-honored-and-remembered-a-50-hour-vigil-of-the-peoples-covid-study-conclusio.html?e9s=src_v1_upp

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MRYneQpio3Q

Famous influencers are dropping like flies: Why?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rwCG-3H4zEM

Ellie was the 'happiest she'd ever been' until she lined up for her Covid vaccines. Now she's living a nightmare - and doctors agree the jabs are to blame

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-13969163/Ellie-sutton-covid-vaccine-injury.html

I was a nurse who thought my anti-vax relatives were crazy when they told me not to get the Covid jab. I quickly regretted my decision after I ended up in hospital

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-13892479/nurse-perth-covid-vaccine-jab.html

Articles by Children’s Health Defense

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/heiko-sepp-triathlete-covid-vaccine-injuries/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/bill-gates-covid-vaccine-lawsuit-netherlands/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/george-watts-jr-covid-vaccine-death-lawsuit-dod-dismissed/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/zowe-smith-medical-coder-defender-podcast/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/human-error-tragic-unfortunate-timing-death-27-year-old-astrazeneca-covid-vaccine/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/fda-covid-vaccine-injury-emails-chd-foia/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/john-klar-vermont-supreme-court-ruling-defender-podcast/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/astrazeneca-dismiss-covid-vaccine-trial-injury-lawsuit/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/jeffrey-smith-covid-hospital-protocol-death/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/lawsuit-covid-hospitals-protocol-death-grace-schara-gag-order/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/trent-lieffring-student-died-after-pfizer-covid-19-shot/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/jack-hurn-death-astrazeneca-covid-vaccine-not-informed-risk/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/brianne-dressen-injured-astrazeneca-covid-vaccine-clinical-trial-sues-breach-of-contract/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/william-donald-judah-hospital-protocol-death-covid/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/defender-in-depth-john-stockton-rick-jaffe-free-speech/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/brianne-dressen-covid-vaccine-injured/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/widow-briana-ross-covid-hospital-protocols-killed-husband/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/john-springer-covid-remdesivir-ventilator-death/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/hospital-covid-protocol-death-robert-michanowicz-remdesivir/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/lawsuits-uk-astrazeneca-covid-vaccine-deaths-injuries/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/formerfedsgroup-covid-vaccine-remdesivir-deaths-injuries-pfizer/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/clover-carroll-do-no-harm-covid-protocol-victims/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/nicole-charlotte-hardison-baby-remdesivir-covid/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/charlene-delfico-covid-protocol-death-otto-moring/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/covid-protocol-victims-remdesivir/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/constantine-gus-kotsanis-texas-covid-unvaccinated-died/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/grace-schara-covid-protocol-death/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/danielle-baker-pfizer-covid-vaccine-lawsuit/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/gail-seiler-cdc-covid-protocol/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/jamie-kay-wylie-covid-protocol-death/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/steve-wenger-janssen-covid-vaccine-injury/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/ralph-marxen-jr-covid-hospital-death/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/josephine-fillier-pfizer-covid-vaccine-injury/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/terry-donohue-jenkins-pfizer-covid-vaccine-injury/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/bbc-astrazeneca-vaccine-injuries-lawsuit/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/andre-cherry-moderna-vaccine-injury/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/iris-bryson-pfizer-covid-vaccine-injury/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/dedra-long-pfizer-covid-vaccine-injury/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/adam-rowland-astrazeneca-covid-vaccine-injury/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/danielle-baker-pfizer-shots-transverse-myelitis/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/julie-gamble-covid-vaccine-injury/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/robyn-forbes-pfizer-covid-vaccine-injury/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/jake-holliday-pfizer-covid-vaccine-injury/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/sandra-ortiz-pfizer-covid-vaccine-injury/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/family-vaccine-injuries-gardasil-covid/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/steven-ordonia-pfizer-covid-booster-vaccine-injuries/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/bill-gates-indian-government-lawsuit-snehal-lunawat-death-astrazeneca-vaccine/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/people-injured-covid-vaccines-stories/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/catherine-parker-covid-vaccine-injuries/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/covid-vaccine-injuries-global-campaign-canwetalkaboutit/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/pilots-injured-covid-vaccines-airlines-mandates/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/hayley-lopez-pfizer-covid-vaccine-injury-air-traffic-controller/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/pilots-injured-covid-vaccines-speak/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/bill-gates-indian-government-lawsuit-astrazeneca-vaccine-killed-shri-hitesh-kadve/

