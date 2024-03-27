James Roguski

What a Fustercluck!
Tomorrow is the last day of the scheduled negotiations for the proposed "Pandemic Treaty." What do you think the odds are that they are going to need…
  
James Roguski
80
Developing Nations Need Our Help
The March 13, 2024 version of the "Pandemic Treaty" seeks to help the developing nations in the "Global South" harm their own people with equitable…
  
James Roguski
61
Opinions From "Relevant Stakeholders"
James Love (from Knowledge Ecology International) interviewed other "relevant stakeholders" and others who attended INB9 for the negotiations regarding…
  
James Roguski
54
I Hold These Truths To Be Self-Evident
Our problems are many, and they are not going to magically go away. I encourage everyone to shine a bright light upon the truth. Together, we will get…
224
Can you smell the desperation?
The negotiations regarding so-called "Pandemic Treaty" are currently being held in Geneva. The prominent people listed below support the signing of the…
  
James Roguski
106
Saying the Quiet Part Out Loud
During the opening session of the ninth meeting of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Body on March 18, 2024, the representative from Chad said something…
  
James Roguski
48
TWO MONTHS TO FLATTEN THE WHO
If you are willing to join in this battle to expose the truth about the World Health Organization, NOW IS THE TIME TO TAKE MASSIVE ACTION.
  
James Roguski
60
ExitTheWHO.org
This article is a RESOURCE CENTER to inform, connect and empower the many people around the world that are working to expose the truth about the World…
  
James Roguski
40
Fascism, with a 21st Century Upgrade
The World Health Organization negotiations are NOT focused on improving your health. They are focused on combining government and corporate power in…
  
James Roguski
45
Alto a la OMS
No al Tratado Internacional de pandemias de la OMS.
  
James Roguski
8
READ THE TREATY
PLEASE... Take the time to properly inform yourself and actually read this corrupt document. See for yourself how the WHO plans to "prevent," "prepare…
  
James Roguski
58
THESE AMENDMENTS ARE UNACCEPTABLE
I have FINALLY obtained an unofficial document that appears to be an updated version of the proposed amendments to the International Health Regulations…
  
James Roguski
124
