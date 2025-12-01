CLICK HERE if you would like to help get Moderna’s products taken off the market.

Share

Leave a comment

Tens of thousands of serious adverse events, permanent disabilities and deaths associated with Moderna’s COVID-19 “vaccines” have been reported to VAERS:

Worldwide, far more deaths have been reported in men (6,679) when compared to women (4,312):

But far more adverse events overall have been reported in women (363,733) when compared to men (177,795)

Many thanks to Albert Benavides who maintains VAERSaware.com from which I generated the graphics above

Are you aware that in addition to “SPIKEVAX,” Moderna also has a second COVID-19 biological weapon that has been fully approved by the FDA?

Despite promises to the contrary, the FDA approved mNEXSPIKE without conducting a placebo controlled study!

Below are two video ads for mNEXSPIKE:

CLICK HERE if you would like to help get Moderna’s products taken off the market.

What does “NEX” mean in Latin?

In Latin, the word “NEX” doesn’t just mean “death.” It refers specifically to violent or unlawful death—murder, execution, or slaughter. Roman legal and military texts used it to describe judicial killings, combat fatalities, and state-ordered executions—as found in the writings of Cicero, Caesar, Virgil, and Suetonius. https://www.thefocalpoints.com/p/modernas-newly-approved-mrna-shot

CLICK HERE if you would like to help get Moderna’s products taken off the market.

mNEXSPIKE IS NOT LIKE PREVIOUS COVID-19 BIOWEAPONS

What kinds of problems could this major change cause?

Details from the package insert for mNEXSPIKE:

In the clinical trial for mNEXSPIKE (which seems to have lasted approximately 9 months)…

560 (29+382+149) of the 5679 (491+3,558+1,630) participants (9.9%) who were injected with mNEXSPIKE were nevertheless diagnosed with COVID-19 anyway.

Interestingly, participants over age 65 were statistically less likely to be diagnosed with COVID-19 then participants in the 18 to <65 age group (1.3 compared to 1.4). (page 23)

Analyses of postmarketing data from use of authorized or approved mRNA COVID-19 vaccines have demonstrated increased risks of myocarditis and pericarditis, with onset of symptoms typically in the first week following vaccination. The observed risk has been highest in males 12 years through 24 years of age. (page 3)

Information is not yet available about potential long-term sequelae of myocarditis or pericarditis following administration of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines. (page 4)

Immunocompromised persons, including individuals receiving immunosuppressive therapy, may have a diminished immune response to MNEXSPIKE. (page 4)

MNEXSPIKE may not protect all vaccine recipients. (page 4)

Because clinical trials are conducted under widely varying conditions, adverse reaction rates observed in the clinical trials of a vaccine cannot be directly compared with rates in the clinical trials of another vaccine and may not reflect the rates observed in practice. (page 5)

Serious adverse events were reported by 2.7% of participants (n=156) (N=5706 participants) who received MNEXSPIKE (page 13)

Postmarketing data with authorized or approved mRNA COVID-19 vaccines have demonstrated increased risks of myocarditis and pericarditis (page 16)

Available data on MNEXSPIKE administered to pregnant women are insufficient to inform vaccine-associated risks in pregnancy. (page 17)

It is not known whether MNEXSPIKE is excreted in human milk. (page 18)

Data are not available to assess the effects of MNEXSPIKE on the breastfed infant or on milk production/excretion. (page 18)

MNEXSPIKE has not been evaluated for the potential to cause carcinogenicity, genotoxicity, or impairment of male fertility in animals. (page 20)

Each 0.2 mL dose of MNEXSPIKE (2025-2026 Formula) contains 10 mcg nucleoside-modified messenger RNA (mRNA) encoding the N-terminal domain (NTD) and receptor-binding domain (RBD) of the Spike glycoprotein of the SARS-CoV-2 Omicron variant sublineage LP.8.1. (page 21) https://www.fda.gov/files/vaccines%2C%20blood%20%26%20biologics/published/Package-Insert-MNEXSPIKE.pdf

mNEXSPIKE is designed to protect you from the Omicron variant LP.8.1, which is NO LONGER IN CIRCULATION! (see the orange section in the chart below):

https://www.cdc.gov/covid/php/variants/variants-and-genomic-surveillance.html

CLICK HERE if you would like to help get Moderna’s products taken off the market.

After injecting their patients with mNEXSPIKE, doctors will be certain to click below to be compensated for their action:

https://products.modernatx.com/reimbursement

Image credit: TheFocalPoints.substack.com

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jbRGlEsbKQ4

NOW, WITH MORE ADVERSE EVENTS!

Moderna DID NOT compare their new mNEXSPIKE to a placebo.

They compared mNEXSPIKE to a “Comparator Vaccine,” which was actually their own Bivalent product!

Please note that Moderna’s new product (mNEXSPIKE) can now cause more adverse events than their old product!! Seriously. It causes more adverse events! WTF?

I don’t think that is what a “non-inferiority” study is supposed to be about.

Apparently, the previous versions of Moderna’s biological weapons were not harmful enough!

Most concerning is that the package insert for mNEXSPIKE reports a 2.7% serious adverse event rate. That means approximately 1 in every 37 people who receive the shot may suffer a life-threatening injury, hospitalization, or death. https://www.thefocalpoints.com/p/modernas-newly-approved-mrna-shot

WeCare@modernatx.com

866-MODERNA (866-663-3762) Monday - Friday 8am-8pm Eastern

INFO FOR VICTIMS: https://products.modernatx.com/us/mnexspike

“mNEXSPIKE is a vaccine to protect against COVID-19... Vaccination with mNEXSPIKE may not protect all people who receive the vaccine.” (page 1 in the document below)

What To Expect From Your Vaccine 116KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

INFO FOR PERPETRATORS: https://products.modernatx.com/us/mnexspikepro

MORE RESOURCES: https://products.modernatx.com/mnexspikepro/resources

CLICK HERE if you would like to help get Moderna’s products taken off the market.

James Roguski

310-619-3055

SIGN THE PETITION: REPEALThePREPAct.ORG

All support is deeply appreciated.

Share

Leave a comment