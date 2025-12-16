Share

https://rumble.com/v732ht2-the-hhs-is-lying-to-pregnant-women.html

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY:

DESPITE THE CLEAR ACIP RECOMMENDATION AND ALL OF THE FACTS IN THIS ARTICLE, THE DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES IS STILL RECOMMENDING (AND PROVIDING MARKETING MATERIALS AND FUNDING TO ENCOURAGE) PREGNANT WOMEN TO GET “VACCINATED” FOR COVID-19 IN ORDER TO PROTECT THEIR UNBORN AND NEWBORN CHILDREN.

ACIP RECOMMENDATION

On September 19, 2025, the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) voted 11-1 in favor of the following recommendations:

The safety and efficacy of COVID-19 vaccination during pregnancy have never been tested in appropriately powered randomized clinical trials. In one randomized trial there was observed numerical imbalance of higher number of babies with congenital malformation among those born to vaccinated women. https://www.cdc.gov/acip/downloads/slides-2025-09-18-19/10-levi-COVID-508.pdf

VAERS REPORTS:

https://openvaers.com/covid-data/reproductive-health

Despite over one thousand VAERS reports of spontaneous abortions that occurred on the same day pregnant women received a COVID-19 injection and despite CLEARLY stating in the package inserts that…

Available data on [mRNA “vaccines”] administered to pregnant women are insufficient to inform vaccine-associated risks in pregnancy. It is not known whether [mRNA “vaccine”] is excreted in human milk. Data are not available to assess the effects of [mRNA “vaccine”] on the breastfed infant or on milk production/excretion.

The Department of Health and Human Services is actively LYING to the American public by encouraging and funding the promotion of false and misleading advertising that advocates the injection of pregnant women with the COVID-19 “vaccines” in order to protect their newborn infants during the first 6 months of life.

The RISK LESS, DO MORE marketing campaign from the Department of Health and Human Services specifically targets pregnant women with MISINFORMATION.

https://www.hhs.gov/risk-less-do-more/campaign-ads/pregnant-women/index.html

Watch the all of the videos below.

I encourage you to download and save the videos below - I expect them to disappear!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=11wweHsb1YE

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CKHs-m2YCxc

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yZauKKh9rwA

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m3_nZomSGig

The New York State Department of Health and the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene appear to be run by psychopaths.

New York State Recommendations for Pregnant PEOPLE

September 5, 2025

The New York State Department of Health and New York City Health Department are issuing COVID-19 immunization recommendations for pregnant and postpartum people for the 2025–2026 respiratory virus season. Vaccination against COVID-19 remains the most effective defense to prevent severe COVID19 disease outcomes, including in pregnant people.

We urge providers to discuss COVID-19 vaccination with people who are pregnant, postpartum, lactating, or planning pregnancy.

This guidance applies to all available COVID-19 vaccines (i.e. Pfizer, Moderna, and Novavax) COVID-19 RECOMMENDATIONS FOR PREGNANT PEOPLE All pregnant people should be vaccinated against COVID-19. Vaccination may occur in any trimester.

All individuals in the postpartum period should be vaccinated against COVID-19.

All lactating individuals should be vaccinated against COVID-19. There is no need to stop or delay breastfeeding.

All individuals contemplating pregnancy or actively trying to conceive should be vaccinated against COVID-19. There is no need to delay pregnancy following a COVID-19 vaccine. Our recommendations are based on the following evidence-based conclusions: Pregnancy is an independent risk factor for severe illness due to COVID-19. There is benefit to COVID-19 vaccination for all people who are pregnant during any trimester, 1 postpartum, 2 lactating, 3 or planning pregnancy.4

COVID-19 vaccination during any trimester protects both the pregnant person and their infant under 6 months of age from severe illness due to COVID-19.

These recommendations are aligned with the COVID-19 vaccination recommendations issued by the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists in August 2025, a nationally recognized authority on health care for adults, including pregnant people. Additional information, about the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists’ recommendations and relevant clinical considerations can be found here. https://www.acog.org/clinical/clinical-guidance/practice-advisory/articles/2020/12/covid-19-vaccination-considerations-for-obstetric-gynecologic-care VACCINE EFFECTIVENESS AND SAFETY Studies have demonstrated COVID-19 vaccine effectiveness in pregnancy 5 ,6 ,7 and there is robust literature demonstrating that vaccination helps prevent poor maternal and fetal outcomes such as severe COVID-19 illness, hospitalization, intensive care unit admission, perinatal disease, and death. 8,9,10,11,12,13 COVID-19 vaccination during pregnancy has been shown to reduce COVID-19-related emergency department and urgent care visits by 52%.14

Vaccinating pregnant people confers antibodies to their infants; a population segment at increased risk for severe COVID-19 and for whom no COVID-19 vaccine is recommended until 6 months of age. 15, 16, 17

COVID-19 vaccination during pregnancy reduces the risk that an infant will develop symptomatic or severe illness leading to hospitalization within the first six months of life. Completion of a two-dose COVID-19 mRNA series during pregnancy was shown to be 61% effective at preventing hospitalization in infants under 6 months of age. 18

A 2023 meta-analysis incorporating 862,272 individuals found that infants whose mothers received an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine during pregnancy were 15% less likely to be born prematurely and 20% less likely to be admitted to a neonatal intensive care unit than infants of unvaccinated mothers . 19

Vaccination prior to becoming pregnant during family planning has been associated with reduced adverse birth outcomes and with no negative effects on fertility. 20, 21

Vaccination mitigates the risk of post-COVID-19 conditions, often termed Long COVID. 22,23 COVID-19 vaccination safety during pregnancy is well documented. The safety profiles of these vaccines have been evaluated in clinical trials and continue to be monitored through postmarketing surveillance systems. Side effects of COVID-19 vaccination in pregnant people are generally similar to those in non-pregnant people. The most common side effects reported after COVID-19 vaccination are mild and include soreness in the area where the vaccine was administered, fatigue, headache, muscle aches, arthralgias, fever, and nausea. 24, 25

Pregnant people do not experience higher rates of side effects. 26, 27

No association has been found between COVID-19 vaccination and pregnancy loss, whether through miscarriage or stillbirth. 28, 29, 30

Receipt of a messenger RNA COVID-19 vaccine during pregnancy was not linked to preterm birth, small-for-gestational-age infants, gestational diabetes, hypertension, preeclampsia, eclampsia, or HELLP syndrome (hemolysis, elevated liver function tests, and low platelet counts). 31, 32

The risk of birth defects is not elevated among pregnant people vaccinated with a messenger RNA COVID-19 vaccine.33, 34, 35

COVID‑19 vaccination had no measurable effect on fertility (fecundability remained similar among vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals).36

Providers are advised to check the FDA Package Insert for product specific contraindications. UNITED STATES COVID 19 DATA COVID-19 continues to cause significant morbidity and mortality in pregnant people, supporting vaccination of this population group. Pregnancy is a well-established factor for severe COVID-19 regardless of whether the pregnancy is considered high-risk or healthy.37,38,39,40

COVID-19 vaccination coverage among pregnant people is suboptimal; less than 28% of pregnant people received the COVID-19 vaccine during the 2022-2023 season according to Vaccine Safety Datalink data. 41, 42

Pregnant people are at increased risk of severe disease and adverse pregnancy outcomes from COVID-19 (e.g., intensive care unit admission, mechanical ventilation, death, preterm birth).43

Between April 2024 and March 2025, 28.5% of all women ages 15-49 years hospitalized with laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 in the U.S. were pregnant. 44

Half of the pregnant people admitted to the hospital with COVID-19 between April 2024 and March 2025 in the U.S. had no underlying conditions, and 92% had no record of COVID-19 vaccination since July 1, 2023, highlighting missed opportunities for prevention.45 No COVID-19 vaccines are currently approved for infants under 6 months of age, meaning any protection must come from maternal antibody transfer through vaccination during pregnancy, or from prior infection.46 Between April 2024 and March 2025, only 3.5% of hospitalized infants 0-6 months of age had any documentation of maternal COVID-19 vaccination during pregnancy.47

Between July 2024 and May 2025, infants under 6 months of age had the highest rate of COVID-19-associated hospitalization among all pediatric age groups at 268 per 100,000, surpassing even adults aged 65-74 years.48

Between April 2024 and March 2025, 71% of infants hospitalized for COVID-19 had no underlying medical conditions; 22% of those infants hospitalized required intensive care, demonstrating that even healthy infants can experience severe COVID-19 health impacts.49

Infants under 6 months of age had a hospitalization rate 1.4 times higher for COVID-19 compared to influenza. 50 https://coronavirus.health.ny.gov/system/files/documents/2025/09/doh-pregnancy-vaccine-recommendation-2025-26.pdf

Comment and criticism:

In the documents below, the “esteemed” American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) makes claims that are not permitted and far exceed the permissible language in the official package inserts that are available above in this article. The ACOP should be ashamed of themselves.

I guess $500,000 from the government does that to people.

American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists

This resource was supported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) as a part of a financial assistance award totaling $500,000 with 100 percent funded by CDC/HHS. The contents are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily represent the official views or, nor an endorsement by CDC/HHS, or the U.S. Government. https://www.acog.org/womens-health/infographics/pregnant-top-3-reasons-why-you-need-a-covid-vaccine

https://www.acog.org/-/media/project/acog/acogorg/womens-health/files/infographics/why-should-i-get-the-covid-19-vaccine-while-im-pregnant.pdf

The American Academy of Pediatrics

The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends the COVID vaccine for all young children age 6 months through 23 months. Children younger than 2 years old are at highest risk for severe COVID-19 and hospitalization. Beyond that age, it recommends the vaccine for children and teens with risk factors for COVID. The vaccine also should be available for children ages 2-18 who do not fall into these risk groups, but whose parent wants them to have COVID vaccine protection. https://www.healthychildren.org/English/health-issues/conditions/COVID-19/Pages/default.aspx

STUDIES:

Are COVID-19 Vaccines in Pregnancy as Safe and Effective as the Medical Industrial Complex Claim? Part I

The CDC/FDA’s safety signals were breached for all 37 AEs following COVID-19 vaccination in pregnancy including miscarriage, chromosomal abnormalities, fetal malformations, cervical insufficiency, fetal arrhythmia, hemorrhage in pregnancy, premature labor/delivery, preeclampsia, preterm rupture of membranes, placental abnormalities, fetal growth restriction, stillbirth, newborn asphyxia and newborn death. We found unacceptably high breaches in safety signals for 37 AEs after COVID-19 vaccination in pregnant women. An immediate global moratorium on COVID-19 vaccination during pregnancy is warranted. The United States government, medical organizations, hospitals, and pharmaceutical companies have misled and/or deceived the public regarding the safety of COVID-19 vaccination in pregnancy. The promotion of the COVID-19 vaccines in pregnancy by The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG), The American Board of Obstetrics & Gynecology (ABOG), and The Society for Maternal Fetal Medicine (SMFM) must cease immediately. https://publichealthpolicyjournal.com/are-covid-19-vaccines-in-pregnancy-as-safe-and-effective-as-the-medical-industrial-complex-claim-part-i/

Overall Health Effects of mRNA COVID-19 Vaccines in Children and Adolescents A Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis

mRNA vaccines… were associated with an increased risk of severe adverse events in older children (In a combined analysis, the RR was 3.77 (1.56-9.13[0.4% vs 0.1% in vaccine vs placebo recipients]) in above 5 year-olds, In the younger children, mRNA vaccines were associated with higher risk of lower respiratory tract infection (LRTI) (RR=2.80 (1.32-5.94)[0.6% vs 0.3%]) including a higher risk of RSV infections (RR=2.78 (1.09-7.06)[0.4% vs 0.2%]). https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2023.12.07.23298573v3

The phase 2/3 clinical trial for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in children 6 months through 4 years of age included 4,526 participants. The study, which was a randomized, placebo-controlled trial, recruited children from various countries including the U.S., Finland, Poland, Spain, and Brazil. Participants were divided into two age-based groups for analysis: 6 to 23 months and 2 to 4 years.

https://investors.biontech.de/news-releases/news-release-details/pfizer-biontech-covid-19-vaccine-receives-fda-emergency-use

May 27, 2025

Dr. Clare Craig

https://www.bitchute.com/video/6aCHlFXMIDas

I strongly encourage you to watch Professor Retsef Levi’s 25 minute presentation.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_9ChY9SpPlY&t=16500s

Nearly a year ago I wrote the article below:

https://jamesroguski.substack.com/p/evidence-of-harm-to-unborn-and-nursing

Please take the time to read the above article.

The package inserts state that there is not enough information to determine safety or effectiveness in pregnant or breastfeeding women.

The information below is the most up-to-date information that is available:

COMIRNATY (Package Insert - August 2025)

COMIRNATY is approved for use in individuals who are: 65 years of age and older, or

5 years through 64 years of age with at least one underlying condition that puts them at high risk for severe outcomes from COVID-19. NOT APPROVED FOR CHILDREN YOUNGER THAN 5 YEARS OLD Available data on COMIRNATY administered to pregnant women are insufficient to inform vaccine-associated risks in pregnancy. (page 25) It is not known whether COMIRNATY is excreted in human milk. Data are not available to assess the effects of COMIRNATY on the breastfed infant or on milk production/excretion. (page 25) The safety and effectiveness of COMIRNATY in individuals younger than 5 years of age have not been established. Evidence from clinical studies in individuals 6 months through 4 years of age strongly suggests that a single dose of COMIRNATY would be ineffective in individuals younger than 6 months of age. (page 26) https://www.fda.gov/media/151707/download

SPIKEVAX (Package Insert August/2025)

SPIKEVAX is approved for use in individuals who are: 65 years of age and older, or

6 months through 64 years of age with at least one underlying condition that puts them at high risk for severe outcomes from COVID-19. Available data on SPIKEVAX administered to pregnant women are insufficient to inform vaccine-associated risks in pregnancy. (page 48) It is not known whether SPIKEVAX is excreted in human milk. Data are not available to assess the effects of SPIKEVAX on the breastfed infant or on milk production/excretion.(page 49) Safety and effectiveness of SPIKEVAX have not been established in individuals less than 6 months of age. (page 49) https://www.fda.gov/media/155675/download

ONLY MODERNA’S SPIKEVAX HAS BEEN FDA APPROVED FOR CHILDREN 6 MONTHS THROUGH 4 YEARS OF AGE.

Should Healthy Children Be Given Moderna’s Spikevax Covid 19 Injections? No

Download

Should Healthy Children Be Given Moderna’s Spikevax Covid 19 Injections? No 49.3KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Should healthy children (6 months through 11 years of age) be given Moderna’s SPIKEVAX COVID-19 Injections? Is there substantial certainty of a net clinical benefit (benefits outweigh harms) to vaccinating healthy children with this mRNA vaccine? The answer, at the present time, with best available information, is NO. COVID-19 severe disease, hospitalization and death is extremely low at pediatric ages, and has fallen, according to US CDC data from 2021-22 to the present. These rates are lower in healthy kids than kids with risk factors. Moderna has never shown a reduction in severe COVID-19, hospitalization, ICU stays or death in a randomized study in children. Moderna has not shown that COVID-19 vaccination reduces long covid or transmission in any setting at any age with high quality data. The potential upper bound absolute benefit to a kid who had and recovered from COVID is lower than one that has not been exposed to the virus. Kids have broadly returned to normal life, and many more will encounter COVID-19 as it circulates year-round, from the moment of their birth. Vaccinating these individuals (healthy kids with natural immunity) carries massive uncertainty as to whether benefits outweigh risks. Although COVID-19 vaccines have been given to billions of individuals and the harms have been studied in depth, no one knows if these products have harms that only materialize 10 or 20 years later, as such is a necessary limit of time. It is ignorant to claim that unknown longterm risks are not possible. Make no mistake—antibody titers are a surrogate endpoint. Antibodies are not gold standard science, and one cannot be certain of net clinical benefit merely because antibodies are increased. The human body does not actively manufacture all antibodies it is capable of producing at all times. Instead, it mobilizes antibody production from memory cells when appropriate. Vaccine doses can increase antibodies, but fail to further improve clinical outcomes. No European peer nation advises healthy children to undergo COVID-19 vaccination, and the US has been a global outlier with its push to vaccinate healthy children with a novel mRNA product. The estimated efficacy of the vaccine is based primarily on three clinical studies which are insufficient to characterize the current clinical benefit of the SPIKEVAX vaccine in the population of children without high-risk conditions. In addition to the limitations of the original pediatric clinical trials, the amount of protection conferred by an increase in neutralizing antibodies, used as surrogate endpoints in the second two studies, is unclear.2 Protection against future severe COVID-19 may predominantly come from other facets of the immune system, such as innate immunity or cell mediated immunity.3,4 Additionally, the risk of severe outcomes from COVID-19 has decreased dramatically over the last four years.5 Hospitalizations from COVID-19 have declined even in the age group 6 months to 23 months between 2021 and 2025.6 The infection fatality rate is estimated to have decreased approximately 10-fold with the emergence of the Omicron subvariants.5 Individuals who were previously at low risk of severe outcomes from COVID-19 now have even lower risks of death, hospitalization and severe disease due to COVID-19. The current infection fatality rate in non-high-risk children is challenging to calculate as death due to COVID-19 in this group is extremely rare.5,7 Due to this decrease in disease severity, any vaccination-related harms have a greater potential of outweighing potential benefits in low-risk populations. It is important to acknowledge circumstances in which the potential for benefit from vaccination among non-high-risk individuals is small and poorly defined. Although mRNA COVID-19 vaccines have been given to hundreds of millions, if not billions of individuals, the long-term safety profile of these products remains unknown. The decrease in the chance of developing severe COVID-19, means that the potential for absolute benefit from vaccination has simultaneously decreased. The absolute potential for benefit among non-high-risk children is, at best, marginal and because there is substantial uncertainty about vaccine efficacy against omicron variants coupled with higher rates of some adverse events among vaccine recipients1 and, although rare, the possibility of serious harms from mRNA vaccination in this age group8, including unknown long term risks, FDA has a regulatory duty to only grant marketing authorization in settings where we have substantial certainty the benefits outweigh the risks. For healthy children that standard is not met REFERENCES 1. Creech CB, Anderson E, et al; KidCOVE Study Group. Evaluation of mRNA-1273 Covid-19 Vaccine in Children 6 to 11 Years of Age. N Engl J Med. 2022 May 26;386(21):2011-2023. 2. Zhang, B., Fong, Y., Fintzi, J. et al. Omicron COVID-19 immune correlates analysis of a third dose of mRNA-1273 in the COVE trial. Nat Commun 15, 7954 (2024). Zhang, B., Fong, Y., Fintzi, J. et al. Omicron COVID-19 immune correlates analysis of a third dose of mRNA-1273 in the COVE trial. Nat Commun 15, 7954 (2024). 3. Zhang B, Fong Y, Coronavirus Variant Immunologic Landscape Trial (COVAIL) Study Team. Neutralizing antibody immune correlates in COVAIL trial recipients of an mRNA second COVID19 vaccine boost. Nat Commun. 2025 Jan 17;16(1):759. 4. Wang L, Nicols A, Turtle L, Richter A, Duncan CJ, Dunachie SJ, Klenerman P, Payne RP. Tcell immune memory after covid-19 and vaccination. BMJ Med. 2023 Nov 22;2(1):e000468. 5. Riedmann U, Chalupka A, Richter L, Sprenger M, Rauch W, Krause R, Willeit P, Schennach H, Benka B, Werber D, Høeg TB, Ioannidis JP, Pilz S. COVID-19 case fatality rate and infection fatality rate from 2020 to 2023: Nationwide analysis in Austria. J Infect Public Health. 2025 Apr;18(4):102698 6. Thornburg, N. 2024-2025 Update on Current Epidemiology of COVID-19 and SARS-CoV-2 Genomics. CDC May 2025 https://www.fda.gov/media/186593/download 7. Hani E, Bertran M, Powell A, Williams H, Birrell P, DeAngelis D, Ramsay ME, Oligbu G, Ladhani SN. Significantly lower infection fatality rates associated with SARS-CoV-2 Omicron (B.1.1.529) infection in children and young people: Active, prospective national surveillance, January-March 2022, England. J Infect. 2023 Apr;86(4):397-398. doi:10.1016/j.jinf.2023.01.032. 8. Su, John R. Adverse events among children ages 5–11 years after COVID-19 vaccination: updates from v-safe and the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS).December 2021. https://stacks.cdc.gov/view/cdc/112668 The above is a collection of excerpts adapted from CENTER DIRECTOR DECISIONAL MEMO - 7/9/2025 by Vinayak Prasad, M.D., MPH., Director, Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER), FDA https://www.fda.gov/media/187542/download

mNEXSPIKE (Package Insert - August 2025)

MNEXSPIKE is approved for use in individuals who are: 65 years of age and older, or

12 years through 64 years of age with at least one underlying condition that puts them at high risk for severe outcomes from COVID-19. NOT APPROVED FOR CHILDREN YOUNGER THAN 12 YEARS OLD Available data on MNEXSPIKE administered to pregnant women are insufficient to inform vaccine-associated risks in pregnancy. (page 18) It is not known whether MNEXSPIKE is excreted in human milk. Data are not available to assess the effects of MNEXSPIKE on the breastfed infant or on milk production/excretion.(page 19) The safety and effectiveness of MNEXSPIKE have not been established in individuals younger than 12 years of age. (page 19) https://www.fda.gov/files/vaccines%2C%20blood%20%26%20biologics/published/Package-Insert-MNEXSPIKE.pdf

NUVAXOVID (Package Insert - X 2025)

NUVAXOVID is approved for use in individuals who are: 65 years of age and older, or

12 years through 64 years of age with at least one underlying condition that puts them at high risk for severe outcomes from COVID-19. NOT APPROVED FOR CHILDREN YOUNGER THAN 12 YEARS OLD Available data on NUVAXOVID administered to pregnant women are insufficient to inform vaccine-associated risks in pregnancy (page 30) It is not known whether NUVAXOVID is excreted in human milk. Data are not available to assess the effects of NUVAXOVID on the breastfed infant or on milk production/excretion. (page 30) The safety and effectiveness of NUVAXOVID in individuals younger than 12 years of age have not been established. (page 31) https://www.fda.gov/media/186544/download

