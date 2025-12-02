Share

Contacts in Poland asked me to prepare a summary of the negotiations for the Pathogen Access and Benefit Sharing (PABS) system.

WHO NEGOTIATIONS:

Leaked confidential U.S. government documents clearly show that the United States State Department is “negotiating” with numerous countries (mostly in Africa) to obtain their signatures on a Memorandum of Understanding in which they will agree “to initiate sharing pathogen specimens and related data with the U.S. Government within five (5) days of receiving such a request."

Several African countries are desperate for funds after the United States abruptly terminated financial aid for their HIV treatment and care programmes. Zambia, Kenya, Uganda, Eswatini, Ghana, Zimbabwe, Lesotho, Malawi and Rwanda are among countries known to have begun negotiations with US government officials. These countries are unlikely to be able to push back against U.S. demands due to their reliance on ongoing financial aid from the United States.

Below is an excerpt from the most recently leaked confidential U.S. document:

Read the 3-page “Model Specimen Sharing Agreement” below:

Bilateral Memorandum of Understanding

MOU Template Companion Guide

Who is Brad Smith?

As a member of DOGE, Brad Smith helped slash health related financial aid for many African nations. Now he is leading the U.S. pathogen access negotiations with many of the same African countries demanding access to their pathogens in return for reinstating the aid that he earlier slashed.

During its earliest days, Smith was effectively running DOGE alongside Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy. Once DOGE was formalized, Smith moved to the Department of Health and Human Services and was responsible for heading up the DOGE team there. He is now Senior Advisor for Global Health Security and Diplomacy, Bureau of Global Health Security and Diplomacy and is in charge of pathogen access negotiations across Africa.

The process is being driven by Brad Smith, formerly one of the leaders of Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), who was responsible for implementing deep cuts to the US Health and Human Services (HHS) department. Smith is now a global health advisor in the US State Department, overseeing the reorganisation of the US President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) and health grants from the now defunct US Agency for International Development (USAID). He was part of the US delegation that met Kenyan health and finance officials last week to discuss its MOU. Some commentators have described the terms of the bilateral MOUs as “extractive” as they fail to offer African countries access to the health products that might be developed from the pathogen material that they share. https://healthpolicy-watch.news/us-steams-ahead-with-extractive-health-aid-agreements-with-african-countries/

MORE INFO ABOUT BRAD SMITH:

PLEASE NOTE: Microsoft’s vice chair and president is also named Brad Smith. He is NOT the Brad Smith mentioned above.

KENYA

The Government of Kenya is focused on building sustainable, predictable, and well-coordinated financing for its health priorities, including Universal Health Coverage. Even within limited fiscal space, we continue to prioritise prudent resource use, stronger coordination and increased domestic health financing. Together with my Cabinet Secretary Hon. John Mbadi, we joined Ministry of Health Cabinet Secretary led by Cabinet Secretary Hon. Aden Duale, PS Dr. Ouma Oluga (Medical Services) and PS Dr. Korir Singoei (Foreign Affairs) for a meeting with officials from the United States Government, including Susan Burns-Chargé d’Affaires and Acting Ambassador, Brad Smith-Senior Advisor, Department of State, Global Health Strategy and Mark Edington-Head Grant Management at Global Fund United States. Our discussions on the America First Global Health Strategy reaffirm our longstanding partnership in strengthening Kenya’s health sector.



We appreciate the United States Government for its continued support in combating HIV, TB and malaria, and in advancing health system strengthening across the country.



Both countries are finalising a bilateral agreement that aligns Kenya’s health priorities with the United States’ global health objectives, strengthening a partnership that saves lives and builds a more resilient health system for our nation. https://www.linkedin.com/posts/drchriskiptoo_the-government-of-kenya-is-focused-on-building-activity-7394653035156865026-c4Jt

ZAMBIA

Senior U.S. Delegation Charts New Course for U.S. Health Assistance in Zambia

The U.S. State Department’s Senior Health Advisor Brad Smith joined Zambia’s Minister of Health Dr. Elijah Muchima and Finance Minister Situmbeko Musokotwane and other senior officials to discuss parameters for a multi-year funding and performance agreement. Today’s meeting also included U.S. Ambassador Michael Gonzales and senior staff from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and U.S. State Department. https://zm.usembassy.gov/senior-u-s-delegation-charts-new-course-for-u-s-health-assistance-in-zambia/

Secretary Rubio’s Call with Zambian President Hichilema

