Share

Leave a comment

https://rumble.com/v738tqo-julie-threet-speaks-out-against-mrna.html

https://x.com/julie4butte5

https://rumble.com/user/PrayingHawk144/videos

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/julie-threet-administering-covid-vaccines-fighting-for-vaccine-injured/

My mRNA story began working at the mass vaccination clinics in Chico, CA. I was a volunteer with Enloe Medical Center who partnered with Butte County Public Health to run the clinics. My role was “non-medical” nurse helper. I helped in the syringe draw room, with administration, and most often helping a group of nurses administer the vaccines. The mass vaccination clinics where I worked ran from January through June, 2021. I thought I was “Rosie the Riveter” so I took many photos of the experience. Not with the intent to use as evidence but to share with my future grandchildren as part of my “COVID time capsule”. In my estimation, I probably passed out 56,000 syringes full of Pfizer/Moderna poison during my time at the clinics. That does fuel my fight against Butte County as you can imagine.

What I witnessed at the clinics, a Chico State track athlete immediately falling with a seizure as the “poison” entered his body, right in front of me, is an image I will never forget. The menstrual disruptions I heard from the young Butte Community College nurses I worked with after their shots, prompted me to ask Dr Andy Miller our County Health Officer about them during a lunch break. “Is this vaccine a problem for young women?” I need to know, I have a young daughter administering vaccines as part of her job at Sutter Health in Alameda County!! The immediate reaction “NO” with an arrogance I didn’t expect, was again something I will write about in my book. I also worked at the Enloe Testing Pavilon where unvaccinated staff had to go before their shifts to prove they weren’t sick. That is a another eye opening experience - the amount of tests that went into the hazardous waste bin daily was staggering and I took a picture of that too.

Of course I would be injured by the two Moderna shots so now carry the “vax-injured” label. Microangiopathy (lesion on the brain) was my first clue. Chronic tinnitus and two detached retinas would NEVER have happened without two shots of Moderna mRNA. My Mom’s death from four shots of Moderna followed and is another chapter of my book. I have her vaccine card and demanded the Johnson County Coroner run an ultrasound to look for those fibrous clots (denied). I bombarded the Wyoming State Pathologist brought in to analyze her cause of death with information about the vaccine - his response: “Julie, I have no clue what you are talking about”. He did retain her tissues which I will send out for testing once we have a reliable test available in the United States.

My blood is currently being analyzed in Europe so hope to get those results in 4-6 weeks. My current fight is for blood safety after receiving 6 bags of blood in August to keep me from dying due to severe anemia from a GI bleed. My spike antibody levels were extremely high at the 30 day mark (16,664), increased to 18,339 at the 60 day mark, and then again to 20,334 at the 90 day mark. Will get retested next week and should be interesting after another getting another blood transfusion last week as the GI bleed was still active and my hemoglobin dropped back to 4.3. So another 4 bags of blood given. My health status is not good. But going to the hospital that poisoned me in the first place is torture.