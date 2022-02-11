About

I (James Roguski) have been calling out lies and propaganda for decades.

On February 11, 2022 the company that had hosted my websites for over a decade deleted my account and tens of thousands of hours of work. They gave no reason other than my content violated their “Terms of Service.”

They deleted many of my websites, but they ignited my passion to burn even brighter.

Here is some of my work:

I hope that you will join me in this effort by sharing any evidence that you may have to expose the lies, corruption and, simply stated, the evil actions of those who will be shown to have been on the wrong side of history.

Crimes Against Humanity have been committed and “We The People” must collect, organize and present the evidence proving what has been done, and what will continue to occur unless we stop these criminals.

The old system is crumbling, and I intend to help speed its demise, but we must build its replacement quickly.

If you are fed up with the government, hospital, medical, pharmaceutical, media, industrial complex and would like to help build a holistic alternative to the WHO, then feel free to contact me directly anytime.

