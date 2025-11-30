Share

The fourth round of negotiations for the WHO’s Pathogen Access and Benefit Sharing (PABS) System Annex to the Pandemic Agreement will be held December 1-5, 2025.

https://apps.who.int/gb/IGWG/e/e_igwg4.html

Please realize that they are negotiating to set up a worldwide network so share genetic information from “pathogens with pandemic potential.”

They do NOT need actual pathogens.

All they need is a genetic sequence in a computer.

Duke University Darpa Pandemic Prevention Platform" 9.85MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

“Because we recognize the potential that during a pandemic outbreak only electronic viral sequence information may be available, we will work with Synthetic Genomics Vaccine, Inc. to optimize their protocols for the synthesis of error-free viral infectious clone genome for direct transfection.” https://usrtk.org/wp-content/uploads/2025/10/21-F-0004-09.2025-Doc-REDACTED.pdf (page 4)

“The program is open about building a platform that works even when no physical virus exists , only a computer file.” Jon Fleetwood

In plain terms, DARPA expected outbreaks where governments supply genome files instead of biological agents, requiring U.S. laboratories to fabricate the infectious agent themselves. The evidence suggests the world may not have experienced a natural viral pandemic, but a global biological rollout built around a DIGITALLY ASSEMBLED spike protein that became the foundation for diagnostics, modeling, and the mass vaccination campaign itself. DARPA’s insistence that full pandemic response must function when “only electronic viral sequence information” exists directly affirms the core premise of Fleetwood’s findings: modern biodefense systems treat digital code as a virus, converting computational constructs into physical biological entities. The FOIA document reveals that DARPA was funding workflows where a virus is born as data, and only afterward turned into an infectious clone—the same conceptual pathway through which the 32% human-derived mosaic spike emerged. The Wuhan-Hu-1 spike (COVID-19 spike protein), assembled entirely in silico and containing a non-coronavirus-derived mosaic, fits precisely within the digital-first, synthetic-construction pandemic pipeline DARPA had already built before COVID-19 emerged. The DARPA document suggests the disturbing possibility that the COVID-19 “pandemic” may have originated not from a naturally circulating virus, but from a computationally generated sequence that was subsequently treated as a real pathogen and mass-manufactured into international medical countermeasures (“vaccines”). And because this digitally assembled spike became the sole antigen used by Pfizer and Moderna, the world’s first mass-distributed mRNA vaccines could have effectively programmed billions of human bodies to manufacture the same engineered, domain-modular construct… In other words, billions of people may have been injected with instructions to manufacture a synthetic, digitally designed spike protein born not from nature, but from a Pentagon–NIH engineering pipeline. https://jonfleetwood.substack.com/p/darpas-secret-60-day-pandemic-pipeline

The SARS-CoV-2 genome was first reported as a COMPUTATIONALLY ASSEMBLED consensus sequence derived from fragmented RNA extracted from broncho-alveolar lavage fluid (BALF) of a single patient with pneumonia of unknown etiology in Wuhan, China, in December 2019 (Wu et al., 2020). No purified viral particles were isolated, and fulfillment of Koch’s postulates was not attempted. The resulting 29,903-nucleotide sequence (Wuhan-Hu-1, NC_045512.2) was rapidly adopted as the reference for diagnostic assays, phylogenetic studies, and vaccine development. Notably, the spike glycoprotein encoded by this sequence (YP_009724390.1) was incorporated—after minor stabilization mutations (K986P/V987P)—into the mRNA-1273 (Moderna) and BNT162b2 (Pfizer/BioNTech) vaccines, which were designed, manufactured, and distributed within one year of sequence publication. This IN SILICO-DERIVED sequence serves as the antigen in mRNA vaccines administered to over five billion individuals. Here, we report that 32% (416 amino acids) of this spike exhibits significant local similarity to Human Endogenous RetroViral (HERV) elements and cellular proteins across six functional domains: membrane fusion receptor binding immune modulation intracellular trafficking structural rigidity, and metabolic interference. These alignments… are absent in bat or pangolin coronaviruses. https://zenodo.org/records/17584539 (136 pages)

A 32% Human Derived Mosaic In The In Silico Assembled Sars Cov 2 Spike Protein Accidental Contaminant Misincorporation Or Intentional Functional Chimeric Design 762KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

The SARS-CoV-2 reference spike glycoprotein (Wuhan-Hu-1, YP_009724390.1)—the sole antigen in mRNA vaccines administered to billions of individuals—was not derived from a purified virion but was ASSEMBLED IN SILICO by Wu et al. (2020) from fragmented RNA in bronchoalveolar lavage fluid using Trinity and MEGAHIT without exclusion of human references or plaque purification. This study demonstrates that 32% (416 of 1273 amino acids) of this computationally generated spike consists of extended, functionally conserved segments of human proteins…—precisely distributed across all six canonical domains previously rendered modular and swappable in a 15-year NIH/NIAID-funded chimeric coronavirus program led by Ralph Baric (16 pre-2020 publications) and explicitly claimed in US patent 9,884,895 B2 (2018) for substitution “from any source.” Independent protein BLAST searches against the human proteome (Fleetwood, 2025; six independent runs, RIDs H2C3P344014–H498WK63016) reveal that every one of these six pre-engineered domains now contains extended, statistically significant segments of human origin totaling 416 amino acids—32% of the mature 1273-residue spike. These human-derived sequences are absent in the closest purported natural relatives (RaTG13, BANAL-52, Gd/2017, RpYN06) and in all other publicly available sarbecoviruses, rendering convergent natural evolution biologically implausible. The evidence presented raises four unresolved scientific and ethical questions that warrant immediate independent investigation: Is the reference spike most parsimoniously explained as a modular human–coronavirus chimera produced by application of pre-existing, patented technology? Did the documented un-blinded assembly methodology necessarily maximize incorporation of functional human protein segments into each pre-engineered domain? Is the 32% human-mosaic spike biologically distinguishable from the chimeras generated by the Baric and Bieniasz laboratories over the preceding two decades? Why was an in silico antigen—never isolated from a physical virion and built on a platform explicitly designed for domain substitution from any source—selected as the template for global diagnostics and mRNA vaccination? https://zenodo.org/records/17634331 (27 pages)

The Sars Cov 2 Reference Spike (wuhan Hu 1) A 32% Human Derived Mosaic Built On A 15 Year Nih Funded Chimeric Coronavirus Platform And Patented Modular Design (us9884895b2) 343KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

