https://rumble.com/v72i7u0-the-center-for-disease-and-chaos-ignores-advisory-panels-recommendations.html

https://www.bitchute.com/video/4XlIwQHplKB3

BACKGROUND INFORMATION:

The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices’ (ACIP) last meeting was on September 19, 2025. Their next meeting will be Thursday and Friday, December 4-5, 2025. https://www.cdc.gov/acip/meetings/index.html

At their last meeting, the ACIP voted 11-1 to recommend that the CDC update their Vaccine Information Statement to reflect quite a number of changes.

THE CDC HAS ABSOLUTELY FAILED TO MAKE THE RECOMMENDED UPDATES.

I challenge the 12 members of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (they are listed at the bottom of this article) to speak up during the upcoming meeting to challenge the CDC on the CDC’s failure to follow the first recommendation made by the ACIP at their September 19, 2025 meeting.

OTHER THAN POLITICAL THEATER, WHAT THE HELL IS THE POINT OF HAVING AN ADVISORY COMMITTEE IF THEIR ADVICE IS COMPLETELY IGNORED??

Acting CDC Commissioner Jim O’Neill

To: Acting CDC Director Jim O’Neill,

This notice is given in the hope that you will take the appropriate actions as soon as possible in order to prevent further harm and death that may be caused by your failure to act.

Criminal negligence is the failure to exercise a reasonable standard of care, which results in harm or death, and is considered a serious deviation from how a reasonable person would act.

Key aspects of criminal negligence

Duty of care : The person had a duty to act with reasonable care.

Breach of duty : The person acted in a way that was a “gross deviation” from the standard of care or failed to act in a way a reasonable person would.

Awareness of risk : The individual should have been aware of the substantial and unjustifiable risk their actions created.

Causation: The breach of duty directly caused harm or death.

THE CDC MUST IMMEDIATELY STOP MISINFORMING THE PUBLIC IN REGARDS TO THE COVID-19 “VACCINES.”

YOU MUST UPDATE THE COVID-19 VACCINE INFORMATION STATEMENT TO REFLECT RECENT CHANGES MADE BY THE FDA AND RECOMMENDATIONS MADE BY THE ACIP ON SEPTEMBER 19, 2025.

YOUR FAILURE TO ACT ON THIS MATTER IS NOT ACCEPTABLE.

On October 6, 2025 you stated the following:

“Informed consent is back,” said Deputy Secretary O’Neill. “CDC’s 2022 blanket recommendation for perpetual COVID-19 boosters deterred health care providers from talking about the risks and benefits of vaccination for the individual patient or parent. That changes today. “I commend the doctors and public health experts of ACIP for educating Americans about important vaccine safety signals. I also thank President Trump for his leadership in making sure we protect children from unintended side effects during routine immunization.” https://www.cdc.gov/media/releases/2025/cdc-immunization-schedule-adopts-individual-based-decision.html

HOWEVER, you have FAILED to follow through on implementing the very first recommendation made by the ACIP.

PEOPLE CANNOT GIVE THEIR INFORMED CONSENT IF VITAL INFORMATION IS WITHHELD FROM THEM!

You need to take immediate action to ensure that the CDC stops providing inaccurate and misleading information to the American public by updating the CDC’s Vaccine Information Statement as recommended by the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) over 2 months ago (September 19, 2025).

https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/hcp/current-vis/downloads/covid-19.pdf

The ACIP recommended that the CDC edit the COVID-19 Vaccine Information Statement to provide a more honest explanation of the true risks and benefits of the COVID-19 “vaccines.” The ACIP provided the following text as a “suggestion” and encouraged the “trusted” CDC to make the appropriate changes.

Your ongoing nonfeasance in this matter is deeply disappointing and may be resulting in the additional deaths of people who are being misinformed by the CDC.

The CDC must stop spreading information.

I strongly encourage you to immediately implement the actions recommended by the ACIP on September 19, 2025.

Sincerely,

James Roguski

310-619-3055

https://jamesroguski.substack.com/p/notice-of-nonfeasance

Download the two PDFs below and “tweet” them to acting CDC Director Jim O’Neill.

Notice Of Nonfeasance 390KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Covid 19 Vaccine Information Statement 308KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

https://jamesroguski.substack.com/p/cdc-nonfeasance

As the pandemic showed us, mRNA vaccines don’t perform well against viruses that infect the upper respiratory tract. After reviewing the science and consulting top experts at NIH and FDA, HHS has determined that mRNA technology poses more risk than benefits for these respiratory viruses. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FMLhcACHF_g&t=37s

Dear RFK Jr.:

You know that the COVID-19 injections do NOT stop infection.

You know that the COVID-19 injections do NOT stop transmission.

You know that the COVID-19 injections pose more risk than benefits.

You know that the COVID-19 injections have killed at least 10 innocent American children. CLICK HERE and read the document below:

Cber Email 63.9KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

BUT YET YOUR HHS AND THE CDC ARE ACTIVELY PROMOTING THE mRNA INJECTIONS TO AMERICANS WHILE CONTINUING TO PROVIDE THEM WITH MISINFORMATION.

EXPLAIN TO ME HOW THIS IS NOT INTENTIONAL DEMOCIDE!

Democide is the murder of any person or people by a government, either by direct action or by policy. The term, coined by R. J. Rummel, was created to include all forms of government killings, such as genocide, politicide, and mass murder, and is distinct from deaths caused by war or judicial executions for standard crimes.

Democide includes deaths caused by reckless disregard for human life. The act can be deliberate or due to a government’s “intentionally or knowingly reckless and depraved disregard for life”. According to Rummel, democide surpassed war as the leading cause of non-natural death in the 20th century.

https://www.cdc.gov/covid/hcp/clinical-care/underlying-conditions.html

Below is the CDC’s official Vaccine Information Statement:

The Trump Administration is responsible for these claims. The document is dated January 31, 2025.

Below are some excerpts from the most up to date Vaccine Information Statement published by the CDC.

https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/hcp/current-vis/downloads/covid-19.pdf

I am absolutely aware that this document, dated January 31, 2025, needs to be updated. THAT IS MY POINT.

This document is quite a stunning example of the propaganda that often occurs when regulatory agencies are captured and blatant and open collusion between the government and pharmaceutical companies takes control.

The information that the CDC is currently presenting to the public is criminally inaccurate.

Please note that the date of the document (January 31, 2025) indicates that it is NOT left over from the Biden Administration.

EXCERPTS FROM THE CDC’s VACCINE INFORMATION STATEMENT:

COVID-19 vaccine can prevent COVID-19 disease. [Note the use of the word “can” instead of the word “does”.]

Vaccination can help reduce the severity of COVID-19 disease if you get sick. [Note the use of the word “can” not “does”.]

People who are up to date with COVID-19 vaccination have a lower risk of severe illness, hospitalization, and death from COVID-19 than people who are not up to date.

COVID-19 vaccination is the best way to prevent Long COVID.

Getting a COVID-19 vaccine helps the body learn how to defend itself from the disease and reduces the risk for severe illness and complications.

COVID-19 vaccines can offer added protection to people who have already had COVID-19, including protection against being hospitalized if they become infected with COVID-19 again.

Updated 2024–2025 COVID-19 vaccine is recommended for everyone 6 months of age and older.

This includes women who are pregnant, breastfeeding, trying to get pregnant now, or who might become pregnant in the future.

2024–2025 COVID-19 vaccines for infants and children 6 months through 11 years of age are available under Emergency Use Authorization from the U. S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

For people 12 years of age and older, 2024–2025 COVID-19 vaccines, manufactured by ModernaTX, Inc. or Pfizer, Inc., are approved by FDA.

Everyone 6 months of age and older is recommended to receive an age-appropriate FDA-approved or authorized updated 2024–2025 COVID-19 vaccine.

Certain people, such as those who have medical conditions or are taking medications that affect the immune system, may need additional doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

People with minor illnesses, such as a cold, may be vaccinated.

COVID-19 vaccine may be given at the same time as other vaccines.

Myocarditis (inflammation of the heart muscle) and pericarditis (inflammation of the lining outside the heart) have been seen rarely after COVID-19 vaccination. These risks have been observed most frequently in adolescent and young adult males. The chance of this occurring is low.

[Note the lack of any references to supporting documents.]

Covid 19 Vaccine Information Statement 308KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/hcp/current-vis/downloads/covid-19.pdf

During the meeting of the Advisory Committee for Immunization Practices on September 19, 2025, Professor Retsef Levi presented some very important information and recommended that the CDC update their COVID-19 Vaccine Information Statement.

I strongly encourage you to watch his 25 minute presentation:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_9ChY9SpPlY&t=16500s

The slides that Professor Levi used in his presentation are below:

https://www.cdc.gov/acip/downloads/slides-2025-09-18-19/10-levi-COVID-508.pdf

Retsef Levi Presentation 2.73MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

HOWEVER,

AS OF NOVEMBER 21, 2025, THE CDC HAS FAILED TO IMPLEMENT THE RECOMMENDATIONS MADE BY THE ADVISORY COMMITTEE. (see below)

AND I DOUBT THAT THEY EVER WILL

Timeline:

January 20, 2025

President Donald J. Trump was sworn in as the 47th President of the United States.

January 31, 2025

The CDC published the latest version of the COVID-19 Vaccine Information Statement.

February 13, 2025

Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. was sworn in as the 26th Secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services

June 9, 2025

Jim O’Neill was sworn in as Deputy Secretary of Health and Human Services

August 27, 2025

Susan Monarez was fired as the CDC Commissioner

August 28, 2025

Jim O’Neill was appointed acting CDC Commissioner.

September 19, 2025

The Advisory Committee for Immunization Practices (ACIP) voted 11-1 to recommend that the CDC incorporate new language into their COVID-19 Vaccine Information Statement.

December 1, 2025

Over 10 weeks later…

THE RECOMMENDED CHANGES HAVE STILL NOT BEEN MADE!

Eleven of the twelve members voted in favor of changing the language on the Vaccine Information Statement. (Martin Kulldorff voted no.)

I wonder how it makes them feel to be completely ignored by the Commissioner of the CDC?

Watch the vote:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_9ChY9SpPlY&t=21500s

ACIP MEMBERSHIP ROSTER:

Hillary Blackburn, PharmD, M.B.A.

Director of Medication Access and Affordability, AscensionRx, Term: 9/11/2025-6/30/2029

Hillary Blackburn, PharmD, M.B.A., leads initiatives to optimize medication access for underserved populations and improve affordability in value-based care. She previously served as Chief Pharmacy Officer at the Dispensary of Hope, overseeing formulary and research strategy. She is also a leader in professional pharmacy organizations, host of the Talk to Your Pharmacist podcast, and author of How Pharmacists Lead.

Evelyn Griffin, M.D.

Obstetrician and Gynecologist, Baton Rouge General Hospital, Term: 9/11/2025-6/30/2029

Evelyn Griffin, M.D., is board-certified in obstetrics and gynecology, lifestyle medicine, and functional medicine. With 15 years of clinical practice, she was among the first robotic-assisted gynecologic surgeons in the U.S. and has led efforts to reduce maternal morbidity and mortality.

Joseph R. Hibbeln, MD, ABNP, CAPT USPHS (Ret.)

Psychiatrist, Neuroscientist, Formerly Chief of Section on Nutritional Neurosciences, National Institutes of Health. Term: 6/13/2025 – 6/30/2029

Joseph R. Hibbeln, MD, is a psychiatrist and neuroscientist with experience in clinical research, public health policy, and federal service. As former Chief of the Section on Nutritional Neurosciences at the National Institutes of Health, he led research on immune regulation, neurodevelopment, and mental health. His work has informed U.S. public health guidelines, particularly in maternal and child health. Dr. Hibbeln has authored more than 250 peer-reviewed publications.

Martin Kulldorff, PhD (Voted NO)

Biostatistician, Epidemiologist, Formerly Harvard University Professor of Medicine. Term: 6/13/2025 – 6/30/2029

Martin Kulldorff, PhD, is a leading expert in vaccine safety and in the early detection and monitoring of infectious disease outbreaks. He is a biostatistician and epidemiologist and previously served as a professor of medicine at Harvard University, Dr. Kulldorff has authored more than 200 peer-reviewed publications. He helped build the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) vaccine safety surveillance systems by developing new statistical and epidemiological methods for the Vaccine Safety Datalink and Sentinel systems. Dr. Kulldorff has served on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration Drug Safety and Risk Management Advisory Committee and on CDC’s Covid-19 Vaccine Safety Technical Work Group of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices.

Retsef Levi, PhD

Professor of Operations Management, MIT Sloan School of Management, Leading expert in Healthcare Analytics. Term: 6/13/2025 – 6/30/2029

Retsef Levi, PhD, is Professor of Operations Management at the MIT Sloan School of Management and a leading expert in healthcare analytics, supply chain and manufacturing analytics, risk management, and biologics and vaccine safety. He served as Faculty Director of MIT Sloan’s Food Supply Chain Analytics and Sensing Initiative and former faculty co-director of the Leaders for Global Operations Program. Dr. Levi has collaborated with industry stakeholders and public health agencies to develop decision-support models to evaluate biologics and vaccine safety. He co-authored studies examining the association between mRNA COVID-19 vaccines and risks of cardiovascular disease, mortality, and adverse pregnancy outcomes.

Robert W. Malone, MD

Vaccinologist, Scientist, Biochemist, Contributor to mRNA Vaccine Technology. Term: 6/13/2025 – 6/30/2029

Robert W. Malone, MD, is a vaccinologist, scientist, and biochemist known for his early contributions to mRNA vaccine technology. He conducted foundational research in the late 1980s on lipid-mediated mRNA delivery, which laid the groundwork for later developments in mRNA-based therapeutics. Dr. Malone’s expertise spans molecular biology, immunology, and vaccine development. He is the author of more than 100 peer-reviewed publications. Dr. Malone received his medical training at Northwestern University and Harvard University.

Cody Meissner, MD

Professor of Pediatrics, Dartmouth Geisel School of Medicine, Previously Chief of Division of Pediatric Infectious Disease, Tufts-New England Medical Center, Former CDC ACIP member, Former FDA’s Vaccine & Related Biological Products Advisory Committee. Term: 6/13/2025 – 6/30/2029

Cody Meissner, MD, is a Professor of Pediatrics at the Geisel School of Medicine at Dartmouth and a nationally recognized expert in pediatric infectious disease epidemiology, vaccine development, and immunization safety. He previously served as Chief of the Division of Pediatric Infectious Disease at Tufts-New England Medical Center and on the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices and the FDA’s Vaccine and Related Biologic Products Advisory Committee.

Kirk Milhoan, M.D., Ph.D.

Medical Director, For Hearts and Souls Free Medical Clinic, Term: 9/11/2025-6/30/2029

Kirk Milhoan, M.D., Ph.D., is a pediatric cardiologist and former U.S. Air Force flight surgeon, with two combat tours in Iraq. He co-founded For Hearts and Souls, an international mission organization for children with congenital heart disease, and has coordinated pediatric cardiac care in more than a dozen countries. He holds a Ph.D. in the mechanisms of myocardial inflammation.

James Pagano, MD, FACEP

Emergency Medicine Physician with More than 40 Years Clinical Experience. Term: 6/13/2025 – 6/30/2029

James Pagano, MD, is a board-certified emergency medicine physician with more than 40 years of clinical experience. He has worked in diverse emergency settings, from Level 1 trauma centers to small community hospitals, caring for patients across all age groups including infants, pregnant women, and the elderly. Dr. Pagano has served on multiple hospital committees, including utilization review, critical care, and medical executive boards.

Vicky Pebsworth, PhD, RN

Focus Bioethics and Vaccine Safety, Research Director National Vaccine Information Center, Former FDA Vaccines & Related, Biological Products Advisory Committee. Term: 6/13/2025 – 6/30/2029

Vicky Pebsworth, PhD, RN, has worked in the healthcare field for more than 45 years in the roles of critical care nursing, health administration, policy analysis, and public health research, with a focus on bioethics and vaccine safety. She has served on the FDA’s Vaccine and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee and currently serves as the Pacific Region Director for the National Association of Catholic Nurses and as Research Director for the National Vaccine Information Center. Dr. Pebsworth earned a doctorate in public health and nursing from the University of Michigan.

Raymond Pollak, M.D., F.A.C.S., F.R.C.S.

Surgeon, transplant immunobiologist, and transplant specialist, Term: 9/11/2025-6/30/2029

Raymond Pollak, M.D., F.A.C.S., F.R.C.S., is a surgeon, transplant immunobiologist, and transplant specialist who has published more than 120 peer-reviewed works and served as principal investigator on NIH transplant biology grants and numerous drug trials. He previously served as Chief of Liver Transplantation and Director of Multiorgan Transplant Programs at the University of Illinois and has held leadership roles with the United Network for Organ Sharing and the American Society of Transplant Surgeons.

Catherine M. Stein, Ph.D.

Professor, Department of Population and Quantitative Health, Case Western Reserve University, Term: 9/11/2025-6/30/2029

Catherine M. Stein, Ph.D., is an epidemiologist with more than two decades of research experience on tuberculosis and infectious diseases and 115 peer reviewed publications. She has collaborated extensively in genetics, biostatistics, and immunology, and has trained numerous doctoral students at Case Western Reserve.

James Roguski

310-619-3055

