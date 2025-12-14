Maria Zeee Speaks Out Against mRNA
Maria Zeee joins me for the FOURTEENTH interview in an ongoing series of interviews in which people from around the world express their views regarding the mRNA injections.
Please watch the video below:
https://rumble.com/v730ixi-maria-zeee-speaks-out-against-mrna.html
https://ZeeeMedia.com
https://x.com/ZeeeMedia
https://rumble.com/user/ZeeeMedia
James Roguski
310-619-3055
JamesRoguski.substack.com/archive
DETAILS: REPEALThePREPAct.com
SIGN THE PETITION: REPEALThePREPAct.ORG
All support is deeply appreciated.
CLICK HERE TO DONATE
James Roguski’s newsletter is reader-supported. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Children’s Health Defense (CHD) is asking the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to revoke the licenses for all Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines.
On Monday, CHD filed a Citizen Petition with the FDA and is urging the public, including healthcare workers, parents and military members, to submit comments on the petition."
Link for submitting comments. Sample comments provided. You may submit up to 5000 words and attachments. Tell your story. And maybe send a copy to your state and federal legislators and to Trump.
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/communitbyy/tell-the-fda-to-revoke-licenses-on-covid-vaccines/
She is bold, brave, truth-telling angel — we are still traumatized by poisonous mandates and fear this runaway freight train of mRNA-loving scientism led by old naive senile politicians and younger Silicon Valley technocrats who love all 81 injections before age 18 — in fact, they want to live forever with even more injections. They also want to track our every move / dollar spent and have total control. They want less of us. Say no to injections, CBDCs and all transhumanism.