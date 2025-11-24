Dr. Irene Mavrakakis, M.D. Speaks Out Against mRNA
Dr. Irene Mavrakakis, M.D. joins me for the TWELFTH interview in an ongoing series of interviews in which people from around the world express their views regarding the mRNA injections.
Please watch the video interview below:
https://rumble.com/v7273h8-dr.-irene-mavrakakis-md-speaks-out-against-mrna.html
God created us to be free and gave us free will. Our constitution enshrines these inalienable God given rights. Jesus loves you and is the way, the light, and the truth. We the people need to remember who we are and find our way back to our common humanity. What unites us is far greater than what divides us. We must agree to disagree without hate. We all want the same things- food, water, shelter, love, community, and purpose. We need to pave the way for economic prosperity (it is always the economy) and provide a path for opportunity and purpose with more freedom. More freedom and less government is always the right answer.
Irene Mavrakakis, M.D. is a physician in private practice, Clinical Assistant Professor- Department of Surgery Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine, founder of Liberty Speaks Inc, host of the Liberty Speaks with Dr. Mav podcast, and member of the Republican Liberty caucus.
“’Emergencies’ have always been the pretext on which the safeguards of individual liberty have been eroded” -Friedrich August von Hayek
Liberty Speaks Podcast:
https://rumble.com/c/c-6838563
https://soundcloud.com/libertyspeakspodcast
Dr. Mav has written or contributed to the following:
https://jpands.org/vol30no2/mavrakakis.pdf
https://jpands.org/vol30no3/zywiec.pdf
Dr. Mav is the author of the medical freedom chapter entitled Medical Freedom, My Body My Choice in the book “A Gold New Deal”
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0CR8CM488
James Roguski
310-619-3055
JamesRoguski.substack.com/archive
NotSafeAndNotEffective.com
DETAILS: REPEALThePREPAct.com
SIGN THE PETITION: REPEALThePREPAct.ORG
More and more drs will feel free to add their stories.
Blessings and appreciation from Sydney Australia.