https://rumble.com/v7273h8-dr.-irene-mavrakakis-md-speaks-out-against-mrna.html

God created us to be free and gave us free will. Our constitution enshrines these inalienable God given rights. Jesus loves you and is the way, the light, and the truth. We the people need to remember who we are and find our way back to our common humanity. What unites us is far greater than what divides us. We must agree to disagree without hate. We all want the same things- food, water, shelter, love, community, and purpose. We need to pave the way for economic prosperity (it is always the economy) and provide a path for opportunity and purpose with more freedom. More freedom and less government is always the right answer.

Irene Mavrakakis, M.D. is a physician in private practice, Clinical Assistant Professor- Department of Surgery Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine, founder of Liberty Speaks Inc, host of the Liberty Speaks with Dr. Mav podcast, and member of the Republican Liberty caucus.

“’Emergencies’ have always been the pretext on which the safeguards of individual liberty have been eroded” -Friedrich August von Hayek

I encourage you to subscribe to Dr. Irene Mavrakakis’ Substack and support her work:

https://x.com/IreneMavrakakis

Liberty Speaks Podcast:

https://rumble.com/c/c-6838563

https://x.com/NationalSpeaks

https://soundcloud.com/libertyspeakspodcast

Dr. Mav has written or contributed to the following:

Mahaha Hhs Policy Proposals 114KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Ige Mediated Cytokine Storm In Vaccinated Populations Call For Further Investigation And Caution 50.4KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

https://jpands.org/vol30no2/mavrakakis.pdf

Covid 19 Injections Harms And Damages, A Non Exhaustive Conclusion 113KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

https://jpands.org/vol30no3/zywiec.pdf

Dr. Mav is the author of the medical freedom chapter entitled Medical Freedom, My Body My Choice in the book “A Gold New Deal”

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0CR8CM488

James Roguski

310-619-3055

