I am writing this letter in the hope that we, as a community of scientifically trained educators and healers dedicated to the work of expanding our knowledge and improving the quality of life for people everywhere, can create a space for open informed discussion about one or two issues that seem to be of pressing concern, but are very clearly not being given the attention or consideration they deserve.

Because we’ve really gotten ourselves into a bit of a mess with this whole mRNA and COVID-19 debacle, and I feel pretty confident in saying here that some of you, if not all of you, know about the scientific fraud and culture of silence that is happening.

Your probably as disturbed by it as I am.

Truth does not object to being challenged.

So my questions are these.

Firstly, why is it exactly that we still give any credence or credibility to anything coming out of the so called World Health Organisation?

To those of you working within that institution please answer me this.

Why are you still offering the blatantly inaccurate guidance that these mRNA experimental therapies are safe, when they are very clearly not safe. Effective, when they are very clearly not effective and recommend for use by front line health workers who have been repeatedly exposed to the sars cov2 virus and whose natural immunity would by now be all the protection they need?

Why are you still recommending these treatments for pregnant and breastfeeding women?

What data or evidence do you base this guidance on?

And to the rest of us who do actually follow science, who are not chasing funding grants or brass plaques on university walls, I ask this.

What are you doing about it?

Are you part of the solution? Or part of the problem?

Maybe you are looking for a way to switch from one to the other?

Why have we tolerated this?

It is surely known by all of you how t cell immune response mechanisms actually operate.

It seems obvious to me, having researched this subject for over 50000 hours, that the mechanism of action whereby the cells of the body are instructed to produce and present foreign proteins shall inevitably lead to an auto immune attack by the bodies “hidden assassin” cd8 killer t cells. This shall, if the protein presents there, result in cellular damage anywhere in the body.

This would have a wide range of harmful consequences which would present as damage to cells in organs, such as the heart and the brain, kidneys or spleen, as well as the probability of damage to the lining of the blood vessels which would lead to abnormal levels of clotting agents being released all over the body.

Given the facts of “unexplained” excess deaths happening all over the world these last two years. Given the seemingly inexplicable rise in myocarditis related deaths, brain seizures and massive unusual blood clotting occuring in otherwise healthy adults, (not to mention the sudden rise in aggressive cancers) it seems not unreasonable to me to state that there is a glaringly obvious correlation between the uptake of these treatments and the uptick in these sudden excess deaths; including a marked increase in the discovery post mortem of such blood clots and such cellular damage taking place.

Like many of us alive today I am deeply concerned and profoundly disturbed by what I am seeing. Not only by the above mentioned statistical facts, but also by the very obvious scientific fraud being perpetrated by private enterprises in a seemingly obsessive drive to introduce mRNA based treatments and therapies into the community at breakneck speed.

I am concerned and troubled because not only does this offend me on the level of humanitarian ethics, but also because I am a scientist. I believe in the importance of scientific integrity as I do the Intrinsic value to humanity of the scientific method for understanding our own nature and the nature of all that is manifest in the universe in which we find ourselves to be.

I am deeply concerned by the dangerous reality of unelected (and therefore illegitimate) authority and power being handed to the WHO when they have publicly displayed such disregard for factual real world data, thereby depriving people the world over from safe effective and affordable solutions that could have been implemented early in the COVID-19 drama saving millions of lives and costing society far less economic, and civil disturbance, and have imposed by decree upon our world three years of wrong decisions, bad advice and harmful guidance.

I am concerned and troubled by the fact that no space seems to exist where informed discussion on these matters can occur, or where any collective and organised strategy of response or strategy of harm reduction or effective dissemination of accurate and non-politicised information is extant.

Maybe I’m missing something, but with only a very small number of exceptions it seems to me as if the entire medical and scientific community has lost its ability to speak.

Are we all so unsure of ourselves that we dare not?

Have we no confidence in our own training, our own critical thinking, our own analysis?

Or have the consequences of speaking plain and obvious facts become too much to risk or live with?

What is we fear so much that it demands our silence more urgently than the unfolding horror of millions of sudden deaths and millions more lives forever blighted by chronic ill health or permanent disability demands our voice be heard?

What personal danger holds us back from taking a stand, when not to do so endangers the very lives and freedom’s of populations the world over?

I am troubled by the apparent reality that one of the most dangerous people I’m ever likely to meet or engage with in my life would be a doctor. More likely to kill me statistically speaking that a soldier, street mugger or a terrorist.

I am so troubled by all of these issues that I have to do something about it, and I write this open letter to you all not to condemn you, not to criticise or judge you in any way. But to ask for your help, now.

Before it’s too late forever.

Perhaps you have only just begun to question the dogma’s and directives of your employer’s and grant funders?

Perhaps it didn’t occur to you until now that these drug developers and their incentivised sales techniques were compromising your ethical integrity, corrupting the culture of your profession and causing harm. Yes often even causing death.

We have the opportunity to attone for any previous error of judgement.

But we have a small window of time in which to act.

No matter how we have got to this point and no matter how many of us are at fault on some level, either through active collaboration, negligent ignorance, or silent knowing, the need to act now is crucial for the future of our entire species.

Please do respond, in public ideally, or in private if you prefer. I am open to being challenged on the science. I would welcome public debate from any expert or professional in these matters.

We cannot leave it in the hands of the politically or financially motivated anymore.

They have failed us all quite spectacularly and would rather lead us into a nuclear holocaust than risk their lies and machinations being exposed to the public gaze.

We need honest men and women, who care and have courage, who want to save the soul of humanity from this monstrous abuse to come forward.

We can build the case together.

We can stop this from getting worse than it already is.

We can save lives, save our social democracies and save the respect and credibility of the discipline of the scientific method.

But no one of us can do it alone.

So I’m asking for your help.

Please!

Let’s do it together.

Will R. Thomson Bsc Msc

email me at forestfinder@gmail.com

