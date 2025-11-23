HELP
I have obtained access to dozens of "confidential" Moderna documents and I would greatly appreciate help from anyone and everyone who would be willing to help read, review and analyze these documents.
Please watch the video below:
https://rumble.com/v724392-nonfeasance-james-roguski-on-mind-matters-and-everything-else-with-dr.-jose.html
Please also listen to the audio below:
I have recently gained access to dozens of “confidential” Moderna documents which contain several thousand pages of critical data.
If you would like to collaborate and help out on this enormous project, please contact me (James Roguski) directly:
via phone or text message at 310-619-3055 or
via Signal, Telegram or WhatsApp,
or send an email to me at James.Roguski@gmail.com
If you want to do even more, especially if you have any special skills (writing, editing, graphics, audio, video, etc.) then there is certainly more that you can do to help in an even bigger way. Every little bit helps.
If you are a podcaster, if you have a newsletter on Substack or other platform, or if you are involved or connected to any media outlet, please contact me ASAP.
My request is very simple: Please help by reading, reviewing and analyzing at least one of the many available documents.
SEND ME A TEXT MESSAGE AND I WILL SEND YOU A DOCUMENT TO REVIEW.
The purpose of this article is to organize people around the world to examine this information and help expose these facts to the world.
I have provided a few samples below so that you can get an idea of the type of information that you will encounter in these documents.
Page 14:
Page 138:
This extensive data archive demands urgent and critical analysis.
Let’s all work together to analyze the documents that are currently available while demanding the release of the documents that are still being hidden from us.
I call on the scientific and medical research community, the public in general, and especially my supportive readers, to take immediate and massive action:
Contact me directly if you want to help.
Analyse the information in the documents for yourself.
Make your own assessment and arrive at your own conclusions.
Confront the regulatory assessment that Moderna’s SPIKEVAX was “safe and effective”
Help raise the world’s awareness of these documented horrors. Please share this article far and wide:
If you want to do even more, especially if you have any special skills (writing, editing, graphics, audio, video, etc.) then there is certainly more that you can do to help in an even bigger way. Every little bit helps.
If you are a podcaster, if you have a newsletter on Substack or other platform, or if you are involved or connected to any media outlet, please contact me ASAP.
All support is deeply appreciated.
If you would like to help, please send me a text message or call me at 310-619-3055
Karen Kingston is a Pfizer whistleblower and legal analyst. I would contact her if I were you. Also, Todd Callender is a lawyer that has filed suits and assisted in filing suits against government agencies and Pfizer regarding the COVID biological weapons/ gene editing experiments. Contact them through Substack or X.