This article is designed to:

Be a RESOURCE CENTER for people who oppose the negotiations regarding the “Pandemic Treaty” and the proposed amendments to the International Health Regulations that are currently being facilitated by the World Health Organization.

Provide up-to-date information.

Facilitate connections to other like-minded people, worldwide.

Provide many ways to take positive actions.

The 77th World Health Assembly is scheduled to be held from Monday, May 27 to Saturday, June 1, 2024.

WE HAVE TWO MONTHS TO FLATTEN THE WHO.

WATCH THIS VIDEO to learn about the proposed amendments to the International Health Regulations.

WATCH THIS VIDEO to learn about the proposed “Pandemic Treaty.

Please take the information that is available in this article and spread it far and wide across social media and amongst your family, friends and associates.

Scroll down this page and return often to use the many tools that are available here to help spread the word and take multiple actions.

Feel free to post suggestions and additional information in the comment section below regarding content that you think should be added to this resource center.

Thousands of people around the world are working to expose the truth about the World Health Organization.

Whether…

You have just now discovered this information and need to learn more, or…

You are already opposed to the WHO and just want to get better connected and learn how you can help, or…

You are an experienced activist that has already been organizing actions that are not listed below, and would like to have your work added to this Activist Tool Box, or…

You simply have questions that you would like to have answered…

Contact me (James Roguski) directly at 310-619-3055.

Watch the video below for an overview/tour of the information that is available in this article…

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9plaPggoCsM

The WHO does not care about your health. The WHO is acting like an organized crime syndicate that is seeking to dramatically expand the scope of its operations.

Please start by watching the video and reading the articles below…

https://rumble.com/v4iph2i-the-world-health-organization-who-responsible-for-crimes-against-humanity-a.html

ACTION #1:

GET PROPERLY INFORMED

THE MOST IMPORTANT THING THAT YOU CAN DO IS TAKE THE TIME TO PROPERLY INFORM YOURSELF AND ONLY SHARE ACCURATE AND UP-TO-DATE INFORMATION.

WATCH THIS VIDEO to learn how all of this started.

WATCH THIS VIDEO (starting at 5 minutes 30 seconds) for a complete overview of both the amendments and the proposed “Pandemic Treaty.”

CLICK HERE to access the hundreds. of articles that I have written about the WHO.

AMENDMENTS TO THE IHR

THE 2022 AMENDMENTS

READ THIS ARTICLE to learn about the amendments that were fraudulently “adopted” without a vote on May 28, 2022.

THE 2024 AMENDMENTS

On September 30, 2022, a total of 94 nations submitted 197 pages that included over 300 amendments to the International Health Regulations. They were kept secret until mid-December 2022.

On February 6, 2023, the International Health Regulations Review Committee released their report, which was critical of many of the amendments that had been proposed by the nations. The negotiations have been held SECRET since then.

Recently, the February 9, 2024 version of the secret “negotiating text” was leaked, so now we have a better idea of what is actually being considered.

The Working Group for amendments to the International Health Regulations (WGIHR) was legally obligated to provide a final “package of targeted amendments in alignment with Article 55 by January 27, 2024. They have FAILED to meet their deadline and they are openly conspiring to violate Article 55.

READ THIS ARTICLE to learn about how the WGIHR has already missed their January 27, 2024 deadline and should not be allowed to even consider any amendments in May 2024 in violation of Article 55 of the IHR.

PLEASE BE AWARE THAT MUCH OF WHAT HAS BEEN SAID IN THE PAST ABOUT THE PROPOSED AMENDMENTS IS NOW OUT-OF-DATE!!!!

Please watch the video below…

https://rumble.com/v4i968r-reject-the-amendments.html

WATCH THIS VIDEO to learn about the proposed amendments to the International Health Regulations.

DOWNLOAD AND READ THE DOCUMENT BELOW for a summary of the latest available version of proposed amendments.

Updated Amendments To The International Health Regulations 4.34MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

The next scheduled negotiating meeting is April 22-26, 2024.

Interestingly, the “negotiating text” document that I obtained and reported on March 9, 2024 has been scrubbed off the website from where it was originally located. However, you can still CLICK HERE to download it from The Wayback Machine.

CLICK HERE to read the latest version of the amendments to the International Health Regulations.

Official Revised Draft Of The Negotiating Text Of The Who Pandemic Agreement 311KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

THE OFFICIAL DOCUMENTS BELOW ARE VERY MUCH OUT OF DATE.

Many people have commented on the proposed amendments in the past. Please realize that most of the information on the internet is old and out-of-date.

The Working Group for amendments to the International Health Regulations (WGIHR)

OFFICIAL WEBSITE: https://apps.who.int/gb/wgihr/index.html

Previous WGIHR Meetings and Documents

Amendments (by country)

Amendments (by Article)

IHR Review Committee Final Report

THE “PANDEMIC TREATY”

Watch and listen to a reading of the slide presentation explaining the “Pandemic Treaty.”

https://rumble.com/v4j05h3-a-reading-of-the-who-pandemic-treaty.html

The Truth About The Who Pandemic Treaty Slide Presentation 1.54MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

WATCH THIS VIDEO to learn about the proposed “Pandemic Treaty.

WATCH THIS VIDEO to learn more about the proposed Pandemic Treaty

#StopTheTreaty

READ THE OFFICIAL DOCUMENTS

The Intergovernmental Negotiating Body (INB - “Pandemic Treaty”)

OFFICIAL WEBSITE:

https://INB.who.int/

https://apps.who.int/gb/inb/pdf_files/inb9/A_inb9_3-en.pdf

Previous INB meetings and documents

ACTION #2:

IDENTIFY YOUR ALLIES

Reach out to everyone you know in order to make a PERSONAL list of the people who share your concern about these issues.

Send a text message to everyone on your phone contact list. Send an email to everyone on your email contact list. Send a direct message to all of your contacts on social media. Share this website with them with them and determine whether or not they share your position. Ask everyone you know to share their opinion regarding the World Health Organization and the ongoing negotiations. Don’t try to convince anyone, FOCUS ON IDENTIFYING YOUR ALLIES AND THEN WORK WITH THE WILLING. Join any discussion/activist groups that have already been started in your nation. Start your own discussion group and post a link in the comment section so I can add it to the list below.

Click on the Twitter/X hashtags below to learn more:

#ExitTheWHO

#StopTheTreaty

#StopTheAmendments

#EnforceArticle55

Please realize that the above hashtags are a great place to identify allies!!! Follow those who are posting information in opposition to the WHO negotiations and build relationships with people who are already aware of what is going on!

ACTION #3:

SPREAD THE WORD

Download the “take-one” poster and flyers below and distribute them digitally and physically.

Download the PDF, print out the “take-one” poster, cut a slit between each of the “take-one” pull tabs, and then post it wherever you possibly can.

Exit The Who Take One Poster 638KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

In addition to the two “Top 10” flyers for the amendments and the “Pandemic Treaty” above, you can also distribute the three additional flyers below in both English and Spanish .

Click on each image below so that it will open in a new window and then save it to your computer, phone or tablet. Share them far and wide.

Download all five flyers in English and Spanish

Five Flyers In English And Spanish 315KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

ACTION #4:

MAKE YOUR OWN VIDEO

Record YOUR short video like the videos below and share YOUR video with everyone you possibly can.

Post the link to YOUR video in the comment section of this article so that everyone who visits this page will also be able to watch and share YOUR video.

Donald J. Trump

https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/posts/111251415154485700

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wUlgcoMxNBY

Robert Fico (Prime Minister of Slovakia)

https://rumble.com/v3zcey8-slovakia-not-joining-who-pandemic-agreement.html

Mislav Kolakušić (MEP Croatia)

https://rumble.com/v4cnzz2-croatian-mep-mislav-kolakui-the-who-should-be-declared-a-terrorist-organiza.html

Francis Boyle

Never Forget

https://www.bitchute.com/video/aX04kBONbcbq/

James Roguski

https://www.bitchute.com/video/68noiys4ufyP/

Del Bigtree

https://www.bitchute.com/video/iW6h37wc55yz/

Shabnam Palesa Mohamed

https://rumble.com/v1j1k2d-exit-the-who-campaign.html

Nigel Farage

Citizen GO

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wyq_mxDdrWM

Dave Holmes

https://rumble.com/v4j770c-exit-the-who.html

Jiminirifni

https://www.bitchute.com/video/kyQa5QLLJqhi/

To see hundreds of videos that people have already recorded, visit ScrewtheWHO.com

ACTION #5:

SUPPORT THE WHO WITHDRAWAL ACT

Over 50 members of Congress have signed on as co-sponsors of the “WHO Withdrawal Act.”

VISIT THE FOLLOWING WEBSITE FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

CLICK HERE to contact every member of the United States Senate.

CONTACT CONGRESS:

Click on all the links below to send pre-written emails to the United States Congress:

Yes, you can return here every day and send each and every one of the above emails day after day!!

ACTION #6:

SUBMIT YOUR PUBLIC COMMENT

Regardless of wherever you may live in the world, YOU are invited to express your opinions to the Office of Global Affairs regarding the proposed amendments to the International Health Regulations and the “proposed negotiating text for the WHO Pandemic Agreement”.

You can sign up to speak directly to the Office of Global Affairs via Zoom or you can submit your written comment via email.

Please read the article below for details.

ACTION #7:

CONTACT YOUR STATE ASSEMBLY

If you live in any of the states listed below, please contact your state representatives and encourage them to support the following legislation:

Georgia (Senate Resolution 634)

https://www.legis.ga.gov/api/legislation/document/20232024/224472

Iowa (House File 507)

https://www.legis.iowa.gov/docs/publications/LGI/90/HF507.pdf

Michigan (House Bill 4859)

https://www.legislature.mi.gov/documents/2023-2024/billintroduced/House/pdf/2023-HIB-4859.pdf

New Jersey (Assembly Resolution 29)

https://pub.njleg.state.nj.us/Bills/2024/AR/29_I1.PDF

South Carolina (House Resolution 4979)

https://www.scstatehouse.gov/sess125_2023-2024/bills/4979.htm

Tennessee (House Joint Resolution 820)

https://legiscan.com/TN/text/HJR0820/id/2907683

Wyoming (House Bill 91)

https://wyoleg.gov/2024/Introduced/HB0091.pdf

If your state is not listed above - get working on it!!

ACTION #8:

GIVE TEDROS A PIECE OF YOUR MIND DIRECTLY AND IN PUBLIC

Ask Tedros Directly…

I strongly encourage YOU to take Tedros Ghebreyesus up on his offer and send your questions to the WHO. Don’t expect an answer!

WHO.int/about/contact-us

WHO Headquarters

Avenue Appia 20

1211 Geneva, Switzerland

+41 22 791 21 11

HOWEVER, you can also record a video in which you address your question to Tedros directly and then spread YOUR video far and wide across the internet.

ACTION #9:

GET CONNECTED WORLDWIDE

Start a social networking group.

I encourage EVERYONE to start your own discussion group on the platform of your choice, such as Telegram, WhatsApp, Signal, Facebook, X/Twitter, MeWe, etc., even if there is already a group listed for your country.

No one is in charge of this movement. Take action. Start your own group. Become a leader and do whatever you can to invite, inform, organize and activate all of the people that you possibly can in whatever manner you feel is appropriate.

If you have already started a discussion group that is dedicated to opposing the World Health Organization and would like to have it added to the list above, please post it in the comment section below and/or contact James Roguski at 310-619-3055.

SPANISH WEBSITES:

If you live in any of the countries below, simply click on the appropriate link to get connected to more allies.

ARGENTINA

http://AltoALaOMS.com

https://cienciaysaludnatural.com/los-peligros-del-tratado-de-preparacion-para-pandemias-de-la-oms-proximo/

AUSTRALIA

http://AustraliaExitsTheWHO.com

https://AustraliaExitsTheWHO.com/jscot/#jscot-steps-email

https://AustraliaExitsTheWHO.com/aew-postcard-blitz

https://MySayMatters.com.au

https://www.StandUpNowAustralia.com.au

https://jamesroguski.substack.com/p/absolutely-disgusting-down-under

https://libbyklein.substack.com/p/what-decision-making-role-will-the

TELL AUSTRALIAN DECISION MAKERS TO PROTECT YOUR RIGHTS AND FREEDOMS https://oneclickpolitics.global.ssl.fastly.net/messages/edit?promo_id=21286

https://PreventGenocide2030.org/australia

https://t.me/ExitWHOchat

AUSTRIA

https://DoorToFreedom.org/austria/

BAHAMAS

https://www.optimistbahamas.org/publichealth

BELGIUM

https://DoorToFreedom.org/belgium-2/

BOLIVIA

http://AltoALaOMS.com

https://www.StopOMS.com

https://t.me/StopOMS_WHO

BRAZIL

https://chat.whatsapp.com/JtarzQG9prD6QvorkJ0LEj

BULGARIA

https://DoorToFreedom.org/bulgaria/

CANADA

https://FreedomRising.info/canada-exits-the-who

STOP Secret Negotiations - Exit WHO https://oneclickpolitics.global.ssl.fastly.net/messages/edit?promo_id=21336

EXPRIMEZ-VOUS MAINTENANT! PRENEZ ACTION AUJOURD'HUI https://oneclickpolitics.global.ssl.fastly.net/messages/edit?promo_id=21395

Get Canada out of the United Nations https://oneclickpolitics.global.ssl.fastly.net/messages/edit?promo_id=21898

Canada Will NOT Comply https://oneclickpolitics.global.ssl.fastly.net/messages/edit?promo_id=21285

https://PreventGenocide2030.org/canada

https://TheCounterSignal.com/petitions/petition-protect-canada-from-tedros-the-tyrant/

https://doortofreedom.org/wp-content/uploads/2024/01/2023-12-19-Letter-from-Dr.-Lewis-to-Minister-of-Health-Re-IHR-adoption.pdf

https://DoorToFreedom.org/canada/

CHILE

http://AltoALaOMS.com

https://cienciaysaludnatural.com/firmar-peticion-rechazo-enmiendas-tratado-pandemias-oms/

https://www.StopOMS.com

https://t.me/StopOMS_WHO

CHINA

COLOMBIA

http://AltoALaOMS.com

https://www.StopOMS.com

https://t.me/StopOMS_WHO

COSTA RICA

http://AltoALaOMS.com

https://chat.whatsapp.com/LT8o9ukto8P4RVpevFQrm9

https://institutolibertad.org/blog/implicaciones-de-las-enmiendas-al-reglamento-sanitario-internacional-rsi-y-los-acuerdos-pandemicos-ca-propuestos-por-la-organizacion-mundial-de-la-salud/

https://institutolibertad.org/blog/la-organizacion-mundial-de-la-salud-amenaza-a-costa-rica-y-al-mundo/

https://www.StopOMS.com

https://t.me/StopOMS_WHO

CROATIA

https://DoorToFreedom.org/croatia/

https://t.me/+cm04iJW6CXxiZTA8

CUBA

http://AltoALaOMS.com

https://www.StopOMS.com

https://t.me/StopOMS_WHO

CZECH REPUBLIC

https://www.inovacerepubliky.cz/petice-who/

https://DoorToFreedom.org/czech-republic/

DENMARK

https://fbf.one/stop-who/#

https://www.borgerforslag.dk/se-og-stoet-forslag/?Id=FT-14259

https://DoorToFreedom.org/denmark/

DOMINICAN REPUBLIC

http://AltoALaOMS.com

https://www.StopOMS.com

https://t.me/StopOMS_WHO

ECUADOR

https://nambija.com/helps/manifiesto.html

https://t.me/ECuaDOresiste

https://t.me/DERECHOSODHEECUADOR

https://t.me/vidasoberanaEC

https://www.StopOMS.com

https://t.me/StopOMS_WHO

https://PreventGenocide2030.org/ecuador

EQUATORIAL GUINEA

http://AltoALaOMS.com

https://www.StopOMS.com

https://t.me/StopOMS_WHO

EL SALVADOR

http://AltoALaOMS.com

https://www.StopOMS.com

https://t.me/StopOMS_WHO

ESTONIA

https://DoorToFreedom.org/estonia/

EUROPEAN UNION

https://jamesroguski.substack.com/p/european-activists-needed

https://DoorToFreedom.org/2024/01/17/letter-to-president-of-the-european-commission-chairman-of-the-council-of-the-eu/

https://DoorToFreedom.org/2024/01/17/letter-to-meps-the-european-commission-the-european-council-and-the-who/

https://DoorToFreedom.org/european-union/

FINLAND

https://pelastetaansuomenlapset.fi/category/who/

https://DoorToFreedom.org/finland/

FRANCE

https://DoorToFreedom.org/france/

GERMANY

www.mehr-wissen.info

https://www.mehr-wissen.info/?L=EN

https://PreventGenocide2030.org/germany

https://DoorToFreedom.org/germany/

GREECE

https://DoorToFreedom.org/greece/

GUATEMALA

http://AltoALaOMS.com

https://www.StopOMS.com

https://t.me/StopOMS_WHO

HUNGARY

https://orvosokatisztanlatasert.hu/ki-a-who-bol/

https://DoorToFreedom.org/hungary/

ICELAND

https://DoorToFreedom.org/iceland/

INDIA

https://AwakenIndiaMovement.com

https://t.me/IndiaExitTheWHO

https://DoorToFreedom.org/india/

INDONESIA

https://chat.whatsapp.com/DrfgEksDCzVAKXuyMzUiq7

https://chat.whatsapp.com/LssxUR0wm3aAn06xtUta2I

IRAN

https://jamesroguski.substack.com/p/iran-rejected-the-2022-amendments

IRELAND

Dr. Vincent Carroll was one of the first to sound the alarm all the way back on March 18, 2022: https://www.bitchute.com/video/5hTfoenvFQvJ/

https://www.sovereignpeople.ie/articles/who-treaty.html

https://www.oireachtas.ie/en/members/

https://www.change.org/p/act-now-to-protect-irish-sovereignty-the-who-pandemic-treaty-and-amendments-to-the-ihr

https://ichr.ie/a-review-of-the-proposed-pandemic-response-treaty-and-amendments-to-the-international-health-regulations/

https://DoorToFreedom.org/ireland/

ISRAEL

https://IsraelExitWHO.info

Telegram Group: I Am Free From WHO

Facebook Group

WhatsApp International Community

WhatsApp Group

Videos

https://PreventGenocide2030.org/israel

https://DoorToFreedom.org/israel/

Does the World Health Organization support Gazan terrorism? | A series of social organizations demand that the government announce the termination of membership https://www.0404.co.il/?p=960157

ITALY

https://DoorToFreedom.org/italy/

JAPAN

Please watch the two videos below whether you live in Japan or not:

https://www.youtube.com/live/N3XnmzbasOw

https://www.youtube.com/live/R45Kf5FRHEU

CLICK HERE to order the book below:

https://WCH-Japan.org/

LEBANON

https://chat.whatsapp.com/KphKjB8MCYnASx9j8EEKdH

MALTA

https://t.me/+k7mtii6ZBRNhMTM8

https://www.Facebook.com/groups/596990044993766/

https://chat.whatsapp.com/F89b95OYz3x0adbI3APuhs

MEXICO

http://AltoALaOMS.com

https://www.StopOMS.com

https://t.me/StopOMS_WHO

Derecho De Peticion Constitucional Rechazo A Enmiendas De Akasha 1.08MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

NETHERLANDS

https://StopWHO.nl/

https://t.me/+Ay6qhZSEAutkMjE0

https://t.me/+lffsGP5XoNg2OTc8

https://DoorToFreedom.org/netherlands/

NEW ZEALAND

SIGN THE PETITION:

https://petitions.parliament.nz/02ce16e8-d058-44e0-36a5-08dc3e694fbb

https://www.voicesforfreedom.co.nz/the-whos-power-grab-in-the-name-of-health/

https://PreventGenocide2030.org/new-zealand

https://DoorToFreedom.org/new-zealand/

NICARAGUA

http://AltoALaOMS.com

https://www.StopOMS.com

https://t.me/StopOMS_WHO

NORWAY

https://www.ExitWHO.net

https://DoorToFreedom.org/norway/

PANAMA

http://AltoALaOMS.com

https://www.StopOMS.com

https://t.me/StopOMS_WHO

PARAGUAY

http://AltoALaOMS.com

https://www.StopOMS.com

https://t.me/StopOMS_WHO

PERU

https://t.me/EnCristoPeru

https://www.StopOMS.com

https://t.me/StopOMS_WHO

PHILLIPINES

https://DoorToFreedom.org/philippines/

POLAND

https://StopWHO.pl/

VIDEO: https://www.sejm.gov.pl/sejm10.nsf/transmisja.xsp?documentId=798E7193C5FB27A9C1258AE5002B4C5A&symbol=TRANSMISJA_ARCH&info=T

https://nauczycieledlawolnosci.pl/2024/02/29/odpowiedz-mz-w-sprawie-miedzynarodowych-przepisow-zdrowotnych-2005-oraz-tzw-traktatu-pandemicznego/

PORTUGAL

This petition for a referendum aims to consult the opinion of the Portuguese population in the following 3 questions:

Should Portugal accept the Amendments to the International Health Regulations? (yes

o) Should Portugal join the new Pandemic Treaty? (yes

o) Should Portugal remain a member of the WHO as long as this United Nations Institution remains with the majority of its funding coming from Private Foundations/Institutions? (yes

o)

Sign the Petition: https://peticaopublica.com/?pi=PT116169

https://odysee.com/@MartaGB:2/video-oms-1:0

https://chat.whatsapp.com/DpgG1kpeooZ44txkqjnrTL

ROMANIA

https://DoorToFreedom.org/romania/

RUSSIA

https://DoorToFreedom.org/russia/

SCOTLAND

Contact: Theodore Holtom | Theodore.Holtom@btinternet.com

SINGAPORE

https://t.me/healingthedividechat

https://t.me/healingthedivide

https://www.change.org/p/attention-singapore-government-do-not-give-away-our-sovereignty-to-the-who

SLOVAKIA

https://DoorToFreedom.org/slovakia/

SLOVENIA

https://DoorToFreedom.org/slovenia/

SOUTH AFRICA

https://www.freedomalliancesa.org/who-letters-to-the-president/

REJECTION OF THE PROPOSED AMENDMENTS https://www.freedomalliancesa.org/wp-content/uploads/2023/12/4_5782709465862116422.pdf

URGENT APPEAL TO REJECT THE WHO PANDEMIC AGREEMENT https://www.freedomalliancesa.org/wp-content/uploads/2023/12/4_5782709465862116426.pdf

https://www.freedomalliancesa.org/wp-content/uploads/2023/12/4_5785418641038119833.pdf

https://Referendums.co.za/@nowho?s=03

REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA WHO WITHDRAWAL BILL

https://shabnampalesamohamed.substack.com/p/south-africa-leads-the-way-in-africa

https://www.shabnampalesamohamed.com/_files/ugd/3c2789_e799aa04a8d142098a9e89904b15a2e4.pdf

https://twitter.com/SaiKate108/status/1763523254541848900

https://DoorToFreedom.org/africa/

SPAIN

https://www.RompeElSilencio.es breakalsilencio@proton.me

https://t.me/+mhEjoMM7B9o2NTM0

https://www.StopOMS.com

https://t.me/StopOMS_WHO

https://IustitiaEuropa.com/firma-contra-oms/

https://DoorToFreedom.org/spain/

SWEDEN

https://ExitWHO.se/

https://triglavmedia.si/novice/politika/816-namere-svetovne-zdravstvene-organizacije-in-mozne-posledice-nacrtovanih-sprememb

https://PreventGenocide2030.org/sweden

https://DoorToFreedom.org/sweden/

SWITZERLAND

https://www.TheGenevaProject.org

https://www.ReinfoSante.ch/

https://www.Mouvement-Federatif-Romand.ch/

https://VorsParlament.ch/

https://DoorToFreedom.org/switzerland/

TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO

https://jamesroguski.substack.com/p/trinidad-and-tobago

UNITED KINGDOM

https://petition.parliament.uk/petitions/648609

https://www.UKCitizen.org/templates/

https://www.UKMedFreedom.org/campaigns-2/stop-the-who

https://FreedomFront.co.uk/w-h-o-campaign/

https://www.PetitionTheKing.org/

https://www.Act4YourFreedom.net/take-action

https://TogetherDeclaration.org/who-letters/

https://static.crowdjustice.com/crowdjustice_document/UK_Unlawfully_in_the_WHO.pdf

Tell United Kingdom decision makers to protect your rights and freedoms https://oneclickpolitics.global.ssl.fastly.net/messages/edit?promo_id=21284

https://worldcouncilforhealth.org/campaigns/stop-the-who/stopthewho-oppose-international-health-regulation-amendments/

https://drtesslawrie.substack.com/p/the-peoples-lawyers-claim-that-the

https://jamesroguski.substack.com/p/unravelling-the-knots-in-your-mind

https://DoorToFreedom.org/uk/

UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

ExitTheWHO.org

RejectTheAmendments.com

StopTheTreaty.org

ExitTheWHO.com

StopTheGlobalAgenda.com

PreventGenocide2030.org

SovereigntyCoalition.org

StandForHealthFreedom.com

VENEZUELA

http://AltoALaOMS.com

https://www.StopOMS.com

https://t.me/StopOMS_WHO

WORLDWIDE

https://t.me/+mhEjoMM7B9o2NTM0

ACTION #10

SHARE THESE WEBSITES:

Act4YourFreedom.net

AustraliaExitsTheWHO.com

AwakenIndiaMovement.com

DoorToFreedom.org

ExitTheWHO.com

ExitTheWHO.org

ExitWHO.se

FreedomFront.co.uk

FreedomRising.info

InterestOfJustice.org

IsraelExitWHO.info

JBS.org

MySayMatters.com.au

NoticeAndDemand.org

PetitionTheKing.org

PreventGenocide2030.org

ReinfoSante.ch

RejectTheAmendments.com

RejectDigitalEnslavement.com

ScrewTheWHO.com

SovereignPeople.ie

SovereigntyCoalition.org

StandForHealthFreedom.org

StandUpNowAustralia.com.au

StopOMS.com

StopTheTreaty.org

StopTheAmendments.com

StopTheWHO.com

StopTheWHO.org

StopWHO.nl

TheGenevaProject.org

ThePeoplesDeclaration.com

TogetherDeclaration.org

UKCitizen.org

UKMedFreedom.org

VoicesForFreedom.co.nz

WeHurtOthers.com

WhoIsWHO.fail

WHOWatch.org

ACTION #11:

SHARE THESE GRAPHICS

The two articles below have a large number of anti-WHO graphics that you may download and share across social media. Additional graphics are below. Please feel free to design your own graphic/meme and send it to me at James.Roguski@gmail.com

https://jamesroguski.substack.com/p/anti-who-graphics-to-share

https://jamesroguski.substack.com/p/more-anti-who-graphics

ACTION #12

READ AND THEN SHARE THESE ARTICLES

Activist Post

https://www.activistpost.com/2023/11/why-is-everyone-concerned-about-the-who.html

https://www.activistpost.com/2023/02/the-draft-of-the-who-pandemic-treaty-promises-to-equally-destroy-your-rights.html

Alex Newman

https://www.theepochtimes.com/us/despite-setback-un-push-for-more-power-marches-on-4513249

https://thenewamerican.com/video/new-un-pandemic-declaration-part-of-war-on-humanity/

https://thenewamerican.com/video/un-who-coming-in-for-the-kill-with-health-schemes/

Alliance For Natural Health

https://anh-usa.org/americans-must-stop-who-pandemic-power-grab/

https://anh-usa.org/health-freedom-threatened-by-who-power-grab/

Brownstone Institute

https://brownstone.org/articles/amendments-who-ihr-annotated-guide/

https://brownstone.org/articles/the-who-our-new-overlords/

Bruce Pardy

https://brownstone.org/articles/the-who-and-phony-international-law/

https://brownstone.org/articles/the-whos-managerial-gambit/

https://nationalpost.com/opinion/bruce-pardy-who-health-treaty-a-convenient-cover-for-more-government-overreach

https://dailytelegraph.co.nz/opinion/the-who-and-phony-international-law/

Children’s Health Defense

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/who-ihr-pandemic-treaty-medical-ethics-conspiracy-theorist/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/community-forum/health-freedom-bill-of-rights/

Citizen GO

https://citizengo.org/en-us/ot/212934-who-will-decide-you-if-we-dont-act-now-pandemic-treaty-drawing-near

Daily Sceptic

https://dailysceptic.org/2024/02/20/if-you-think-parliament-will-get-any-opportunity-to-scrutinise-the-who-pandemic-treaty-think-again/

https://dailysceptic.org/2024/02/09/the-who-overplays-its-hand-and-watches-support-drain-away/

https://dailysceptic.org/2023/12/05/momentum-builds-against-whos-pandemic-treaty-power-grab/?highlight=pandemic%20treaty

Daily Signal

https://www.dailysignal.com/2024/02/20/the-pandemic-treaty-that-wont-prevent-a-pandemic/

David Bell

https://brownstone.org/articles/what-the-who-is-actually-proposing/

https://brownstone.org/articles/unofficial-qa-international-health-regulations/

https://brownstone.org/articles/why-does-the-who-make-false-claims-regarding-proposals-to-seize-states-sovereignty/

https://brownstone.org/articles/the-uns-new-political-declaration-on-pandemics/

https://brownstone.org/articles/the-who-the-un-and-the-reality-of-human-greed/

https://brownstone.org/articles/the-who-is-a-real-and-present-danger/

David Thunder

https://brownstone.org/articles/governments-must-reject-new-amendments-to-international-health-regulations/

https://brownstone.org/articles/these-amendments-would-open-the-door-to-a-dangerous-global-health-bureaucracy/

Druthers

https://druthers.ca/

Exposé News

https://expose-news.com/2024/02/11/whos-pandemic-treaty-negotiations-are-failing/

https://expose-news.com/2024/01/29/legal-action-for-the-uk-to-defund-and-exit-the-who/

https://expose-news.com/2023/11/30/2022-ihr-amendments-are-null-and-void/

https://expose-news.com/2023/10/04/the-who-power-grab-must-be-stopped-our-silence-is-our-consent/

The Freedom Articles

https://thefreedomarticles.com/cunning-basis-of-the-who-pandemic-treaty-part-2/

Geneva Health Files

https://genevahealthfiles.substack.com/archive. Geneva Health Files has published dozens of articles on the WHO negotiations

German Media

https://uncutnews.ch/

https://transition-news.org/

https://tkp.at/

Heritage Foundation

https://www.heritage.org/public-health/commentary/the-pandemic-treaty-wont-prevent-pandemic

Interest of Justice

https://interestofjustice.substack.com/p/press-conference-on-the-growing-concerns

https://interestofjustice.substack.com/p/whos-wgihr-is-meeting-this-week-to

James Corbett

https://rumble.com/v4g01xo-how-to-stop-the-who-solutionswatch.html

https://corbettreport.com/solutionswatch-stopthewho/

https://corbettreport.com/interview-1856-the-global-who-uprising-has-begun-on-chd-tv/

https://corbettreport.com/interview-1839-a-million-people-need-to-share-this-video-on-chd-tv/

https://corbettreport.com/interview-1818-wealth-transfer-and-population-control-on-chd-tv/

James Roguski

https://jamesroguski.substack.com/archive (I have published hundreds of articles about the World Health Organization)

Stop The Negotiations

10 Reasons to Exit the WHO

The Pharmaceutical Hospital Emergency Industrial Complex

PHEIC-2

https://jamesroguski.substack.com/p/follow-the-damn-money

https://jamesroguski.substack.com/p/who-funds-the-who-where-does-the

https://jamesroguski.substack.com/p/how-much-is-this-going-to-cost-us

Karen Kingston

https://karenkingston.substack.com/p/african-nations-want-in-on-pandemic

Kat Lindley

https://twitter.com/KLVeritas

KEI Online

https://www.keionline.org/38904

Libby Klein

https://libbyklein.substack.com/p/what-decision-making-role-will-the

Life Site News

https://libbyklein.substack.com/p/australian-health-ministers-all-power

https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/doctor-who-pandemic-treaty-gain-of-function/

Maria Zeee

https://www.bitchute.com/video/HEcwqQCrUGxJ/

https://rumble.com/v2aqgda-the-world-health-organization-is-attempting-a-global-power-grab.html

https://themelkshow.com/mel-k-maria-zeee-the-weaponization-of-the-who-3-9-23/

Meryl Nass

https://brownstone.org/articles/why-is-everyone-concerned-about-the-who/

https://brownstone.org/articles/who-amendments-increase-man-made-pandemics/

https://merylnass.substack.com/archive (Meryl has published hundreds of articles about the World Health Organization)

Taking A Good Look At Pandemic Preparedness 902KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

https://merylnass.substack.com/p/the-myth-of-pandemic-preparedness-8e1

The Who Proposed Treaty Will Increase Man Made Pandemics 1.19MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Michael Nevradakis

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/who-amendments-ihr-regulations-rejected/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/december-deadline-who-pandemic-treaty-ihr-amendments/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/who-global-digital-health-certificate/

Midwestern Doctor

https://www.midwesterndoctor.com/p/why-the-bioweapons-research-industry

https://www.midwesterndoctor.com/p/how-we-can-stop-the-whos-horrific

Peter Sweden

https://petersweden.substack.com/p/huge-who-pandemic-treaty-could-fail

Pandata

https://pandata.org/the-who-sovereignty-and-reality/

https://pandata.org/raise-objection-to-proposed-pandemic-treaty-of-the-who/

https://pandata.org/tactics-for-shutting-down-debate/

https://rumble.com/v38421e-uk-parliamentary-hearing-who-pandemic-treaty.html

Philipp Kruse

https://triglavmedia.si/novice/politika/816-namere-svetovne-zdravstvene-organizacije-in-mozne-posledice-nacrtovanih-sprememb

Politico

https://www.politico.eu/article/pandemic-treaty-negotiations-countries-risking-failure-covid-who-sharing-mechanism/

Qvive

https://qvive.in/newsletter/concerned-citizens-and-experts-have-sent-an-urgent-appeal-to-shri-mansukh-mandaviya-mohfw-and-mr-tedros-ghebreyesus-dg-who/

Real Clear World

https://www.realclearworld.com/articles/2024/02/17/the_pandemic_treaty_that_wont_prevent_a_pandemic_1012495.html

Rebel News

https://www.rebelnews.com/world_health_organization_rewriting_international_health_laws_without_a_vote

https://www.rebelnews.com/world_health_organization_s_global_health_agenda_faces_backlash_from_concerned_citizens

Rima Laibow, M.D.

http://PreventGenocide2030.org

The Who Is The Singing Pig 1.61MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

https://drrimatruthreports.substack.com/p/top-reasons-to-leave-unwhoetc-now

https://rumble.com/v4g5q4i-dr-rima-to-unwho-get-lost.html

https://banned.video/watch?id=64b07ce25ae8a526bc5332e8

Shabnam Palesa Mohamed

Shabnam Palesa Mohamed was one of the very first people to raise the alarm all the way back on March 17, 2022:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FQvAnmk5b04

https://shabnampalesamohamed.substack.com/p/south-africa-leads-the-way-in-africa

https://shabnampalesamohamed.substack.com/p/massive-shift-in-rejecting-whos-power

https://shabnampalesamohamed.substack.com/p/exit-the-who-netherlands-minister

Silvia Behrendt

https://jamesroguski.substack.com/p/an-open-letter-to-tedros

https://opiniojuris.org/2023/02/27/the-proposed-amendments-to-the-international-health-regulations-an-analysis/

https://opiniojuris.org/2024/02/06/the-negotiating-text-of-the-new-who-treaty-on-pandemic-preparedness-and-response-an-initial-analysis-and-underexamined-points-of-concern/

Solari Report

https://home.solari.com/special-report-the-great-steal-is-who-fronting-for-mr-globals-land-rush-with-sasha-latypova/

Stand For Health Freedom

https://standforhealthfreedom.com/actions/the-who-cant-tell-the-states-what-to-do/

https://standforhealthfreedom.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/02/WHO_states_handout-3.pdf

Tess Lawrie

https://drtesslawrie.substack.com/p/all-eyes-on-ireland-and-the-crotty

https://drtesslawrie.substack.com/p/the-peoples-lawyers-claim-that-the

https://drtesslawrie.substack.com/p/do-you-want-the-who-to-be-given-legally

Third World Network

https://twn.my/title2/health.info/health.new.htm

https://twn.my/title2/health.info/hi2023.htm

https://twn.my/title2/health.info/hi2022.htm

Unity News Network

https://unitynewsnetwork.co.uk/petition-for-uk-to-leave-world-health-organisation-reaches-100000-signatures-and-they-refuse-debate/

https://unitynewsnetwork.co.uk/covid-the-who-and-fascism/

World Council For Health

https://worldcouncilforhealth.org/news/statements/reject-the-who/

https://worldcouncilforhealth.org/multimedia/unprecedented-harms-canada/

https://worldcouncilforhealth.org/multimedia/james-roguski-who-breaking-rules/

https://worldcouncilforhealth.org/campaigns/stop-the-who/stopthewho-oppose-international-health-regulation-amendments/

ACTION #13:

ATTEND AN EVENT

If you know of an event that should be listed below, please send your event information to James.Roguski@gmail.com or call me directly at 310-619-3055 (phone, text, Signal, Telegram or WhatsApp)

Saturday, March 16, 2024

Protest in Madrid

https://www.RompeElSilencio.es | breakalsilencio@proton.me

Saturday, April 13, 2024

Contact: Theodore Holtom | Theodore.Holtom@btinternet.com

April 25-27, 2024

http://movlibertadcr.com/inscripciones

Friday, May 24, 2024

Press Conference in Bern on the WHO Pandemic Treaty

https://www.TheGenevaProject.org

Saturday, June 1, 2024

Reservation of Place des Nations

14:00 First speaker

16:00 Start of our march

Route:

Place des Nations; Place Wilson (Human Rights Building; Lake of Geneva; with possibility of a halt and further speeches); continuation of march towards 1st bridge, turn up and walk back to Place des Nations at about 18:30-19:00

https://www.TheGenevaProject.org

ACTION #14:

CLICK HERE TO LEARN HOW TO ATTEND DAILY ZOOM MEETING

ADDITIONAL ACTIONS:

Download Stand For Health Freedom’s ADVOCACY TIPS Contact every media outlet on the planet and DEMAND that they report on the WHO negotiations. Contact members of the alternative media Send letters and make phone calls to members of the Senate Send emails to members of Congress and Parliament Contact your WHO delegates Sign an OFFICIAL petition (if applicable in your country) Start an official petition Create graphics, memes, artwork ORGANIZE a local meeting, event or protest Organize an event Organize a protest Create a website Translate any of these materials into other languages Submit a Freedom of Information Request Write legislation to ExitTheWHO Initiate legal action Share all of the information above far and wide

CONTACT ME DIRECTLY

James Roguski

The old system is crumbling, and we must build its replacement quickly.

If you are fed up with the government, hospital, medical, pharmaceutical, media, industrial complex and would like to help build a holistic alternative to the WHO, then feel free to contact me directly anytime.

JamesRoguski.com

JamesRoguski.substack.com/about

JamesRoguski.substack.com/archive

310-619-3055

All content is free to all readers.

All support is deeply appreciated.

CLICK HERE TO DONATE

