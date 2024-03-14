ExitTheWHO.org
This article is a RESOURCE CENTER to inform, connect and empower the many people around the world that are working to expose the truth about the World Health Organization.
This article is designed to:
Be a RESOURCE CENTER for people who oppose the negotiations regarding the “Pandemic Treaty” and the proposed amendments to the International Health Regulations that are currently being facilitated by the World Health Organization.
Provide up-to-date information.
Facilitate connections to other like-minded people, worldwide.
Provide many ways to take positive actions.
The 77th World Health Assembly is scheduled to be held from Monday, May 27 to Saturday, June 1, 2024.
WE HAVE TWO MONTHS TO FLATTEN THE WHO.
WATCH THIS VIDEO to learn about the proposed amendments to the International Health Regulations.
WATCH THIS VIDEO to learn about the proposed “Pandemic Treaty.
Please take the information that is available in this article and spread it far and wide across social media and amongst your family, friends and associates.
Scroll down this page and return often to use the many tools that are available here to help spread the word and take multiple actions.
Feel free to post suggestions and additional information in the comment section below regarding content that you think should be added to this resource center.
Thousands of people around the world are working to expose the truth about the World Health Organization.
Whether…
You have just now discovered this information and need to learn more, or…
You are already opposed to the WHO and just want to get better connected and learn how you can help, or…
You are an experienced activist that has already been organizing actions that are not listed below, and would like to have your work added to this Activist Tool Box, or…
You simply have questions that you would like to have answered…
Contact me (James Roguski) directly at 310-619-3055.
Watch the video below for an overview/tour of the information that is available in this article…
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9plaPggoCsM
The WHO does not care about your health. The WHO is acting like an organized crime syndicate that is seeking to dramatically expand the scope of its operations.
Please start by watching the video and reading the articles below…
https://rumble.com/v4iph2i-the-world-health-organization-who-responsible-for-crimes-against-humanity-a.html
ACTION #1:
GET PROPERLY INFORMED
THE MOST IMPORTANT THING THAT YOU CAN DO IS TAKE THE TIME TO PROPERLY INFORM YOURSELF AND ONLY SHARE ACCURATE AND UP-TO-DATE INFORMATION.
WATCH THIS VIDEO to learn how all of this started.
WATCH THIS VIDEO (starting at 5 minutes 30 seconds) for a complete overview of both the amendments and the proposed “Pandemic Treaty.”
CLICK HERE to access the hundreds. of articles that I have written about the WHO.
AMENDMENTS TO THE IHR
THE 2022 AMENDMENTS
READ THIS ARTICLE to learn about the amendments that were fraudulently “adopted” without a vote on May 28, 2022.
THE 2024 AMENDMENTS
On September 30, 2022, a total of 94 nations submitted 197 pages that included over 300 amendments to the International Health Regulations. They were kept secret until mid-December 2022.
On February 6, 2023, the International Health Regulations Review Committee released their report, which was critical of many of the amendments that had been proposed by the nations. The negotiations have been held SECRET since then.
Recently, the February 9, 2024 version of the secret “negotiating text” was leaked, so now we have a better idea of what is actually being considered.
The Working Group for amendments to the International Health Regulations (WGIHR) was legally obligated to provide a final “package of targeted amendments in alignment with Article 55 by January 27, 2024. They have FAILED to meet their deadline and they are openly conspiring to violate Article 55.
READ THIS ARTICLE to learn about how the WGIHR has already missed their January 27, 2024 deadline and should not be allowed to even consider any amendments in May 2024 in violation of Article 55 of the IHR.
PLEASE BE AWARE THAT MUCH OF WHAT HAS BEEN SAID IN THE PAST ABOUT THE PROPOSED AMENDMENTS IS NOW OUT-OF-DATE!!!!
Please watch the video below…
https://rumble.com/v4i968r-reject-the-amendments.html
WATCH THIS VIDEO to learn about the proposed amendments to the International Health Regulations.
DOWNLOAD AND READ THE DOCUMENT BELOW for a summary of the latest available version of proposed amendments.
The next scheduled negotiating meeting is April 22-26, 2024.
Interestingly, the “negotiating text” document that I obtained and reported on March 9, 2024 has been scrubbed off the website from where it was originally located. However, you can still CLICK HERE to download it from The Wayback Machine.
CLICK HERE to read the latest version of the amendments to the International Health Regulations.
THE OFFICIAL DOCUMENTS BELOW ARE VERY MUCH OUT OF DATE.
Many people have commented on the proposed amendments in the past. Please realize that most of the information on the internet is old and out-of-date.
The Working Group for amendments to the International Health Regulations (WGIHR)
OFFICIAL WEBSITE: https://apps.who.int/gb/wgihr/index.html
Previous WGIHR Meetings and Documents
IHR Review Committee Final Report
THE “PANDEMIC TREATY”
Watch and listen to a reading of the slide presentation explaining the “Pandemic Treaty.”
https://rumble.com/v4j05h3-a-reading-of-the-who-pandemic-treaty.html
WATCH THIS VIDEO to learn about the proposed “Pandemic Treaty.
WATCH THIS VIDEO to learn more about the proposed Pandemic Treaty
READ THE OFFICIAL DOCUMENTS
The Intergovernmental Negotiating Body (INB - “Pandemic Treaty”)
OFFICIAL WEBSITE:
https://apps.who.int/gb/inb/pdf_files/inb9/A_inb9_3-en.pdf
Previous INB meetings and documents
ACTION #2:
IDENTIFY YOUR ALLIES
Reach out to everyone you know in order to make a PERSONAL list of the people who share your concern about these issues.
Send a text message to everyone on your phone contact list.
Send an email to everyone on your email contact list.
Send a direct message to all of your contacts on social media.
Share this website with them with them and determine whether or not they share your position. Ask everyone you know to share their opinion regarding the World Health Organization and the ongoing negotiations.
Don’t try to convince anyone, FOCUS ON IDENTIFYING YOUR ALLIES AND THEN WORK WITH THE WILLING.
Join any discussion/activist groups that have already been started in your nation.
Start your own discussion group and post a link in the comment section so I can add it to the list below.
Click on the Twitter/X hashtags below to learn more:
Please realize that the above hashtags are a great place to identify allies!!! Follow those who are posting information in opposition to the WHO negotiations and build relationships with people who are already aware of what is going on!
ACTION #3:
SPREAD THE WORD
Download the “take-one” poster and flyers below and distribute them digitally and physically.
Download the PDF, print out the “take-one” poster, cut a slit between each of the “take-one” pull tabs, and then post it wherever you possibly can.
In addition to the two “Top 10” flyers for the amendments and the “Pandemic Treaty” above, you can also distribute the three additional flyers below in both English and Spanish.
Click on each image below so that it will open in a new window and then save it to your computer, phone or tablet. Share them far and wide.
Download all five flyers in English and Spanish
ACTION #4:
MAKE YOUR OWN VIDEO
Record YOUR short video like the videos below and share YOUR video with everyone you possibly can.
Post the link to YOUR video in the comment section of this article so that everyone who visits this page will also be able to watch and share YOUR video.
Donald J. Trump
https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/posts/111251415154485700
Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wUlgcoMxNBY
Robert Fico (Prime Minister of Slovakia)
https://rumble.com/v3zcey8-slovakia-not-joining-who-pandemic-agreement.html
Mislav Kolakušić (MEP Croatia)
https://rumble.com/v4cnzz2-croatian-mep-mislav-kolakui-the-who-should-be-declared-a-terrorist-organiza.html
Francis Boyle
Never Forget
https://www.bitchute.com/video/aX04kBONbcbq/
James Roguski
https://www.bitchute.com/video/68noiys4ufyP/
Del Bigtree
https://www.bitchute.com/video/iW6h37wc55yz/
Shabnam Palesa Mohamed
https://rumble.com/v1j1k2d-exit-the-who-campaign.html
Nigel Farage
Citizen GO
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wyq_mxDdrWM
Dave Holmes
https://rumble.com/v4j770c-exit-the-who.html
Jiminirifni
https://www.bitchute.com/video/kyQa5QLLJqhi/
To see hundreds of videos that people have already recorded, visit ScrewtheWHO.com
ACTION #5:
SUPPORT THE WHO WITHDRAWAL ACT
Over 50 members of Congress have signed on as co-sponsors of the “WHO Withdrawal Act.”
VISIT THE FOLLOWING WEBSITE FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:
CLICK HERE to contact every member of the United States Senate.
CONTACT CONGRESS:
Click on all the links below to send pre-written emails to the United States Congress:
https://oneclickpolitics.global.ssl.fastly.net/messages/edit?promo_id=16808
https://whowatch.org/enforce-article-55-prevent-late-ihr-amendments
https://anh-usa.org/health-freedom-threatened-by-who-power-grab/
https://oneclickpolitics.global.ssl.fastly.net/messages/edit?promo_id=21340
https://oneclickpolitics.global.ssl.fastly.net/messages/edit?promo_id=21341
https://oneclickpolitics.global.ssl.fastly.net/messages/edit?promo_id=16788
https://oneclickpolitics.global.ssl.fastly.net/messages/edit?promo_id=21258
https://alignact.com/go/oppose-the-whos-digital-global-health-certificate
https://alignact.com/go/stop-the-secret-who-sellout-of-our-sovereignty
https://alignact.com/go/a-transformed-who-will-threaten-our-sovereignty-and-freedoms
https://anh-usa.org/health-freedom-threatened-by-who-power-grab/ (scroll down the page)
https://anh-usa.org/health-freedom-threatened-by-who-power-grab/ (scroll down the page)
https://jbs.org/alert/nullify-the-whos-pandemic-treaty-and-ihr-amendments/
Yes, you can return here every day and send each and every one of the above emails day after day!!
ACTION #6:
SUBMIT YOUR PUBLIC COMMENT
Regardless of wherever you may live in the world, YOU are invited to express your opinions to the Office of Global Affairs regarding the proposed amendments to the International Health Regulations and the “proposed negotiating text for the WHO Pandemic Agreement”.
You can sign up to speak directly to the Office of Global Affairs via Zoom or you can submit your written comment via email.
Please read the article below for details.
ACTION #7:
CONTACT YOUR STATE ASSEMBLY
If you live in any of the states listed below, please contact your state representatives and encourage them to support the following legislation:
Georgia (Senate Resolution 634)
https://www.legis.ga.gov/api/legislation/document/20232024/224472
Iowa (House File 507)
https://www.legis.iowa.gov/docs/publications/LGI/90/HF507.pdf
Michigan (House Bill 4859)
https://www.legislature.mi.gov/documents/2023-2024/billintroduced/House/pdf/2023-HIB-4859.pdf
New Jersey (Assembly Resolution 29)
https://pub.njleg.state.nj.us/Bills/2024/AR/29_I1.PDF
South Carolina (House Resolution 4979)
https://www.scstatehouse.gov/sess125_2023-2024/bills/4979.htm
Tennessee (House Joint Resolution 820)
https://legiscan.com/TN/text/HJR0820/id/2907683
Wyoming (House Bill 91)
https://wyoleg.gov/2024/Introduced/HB0091.pdf
If your state is not listed above - get working on it!!
ACTION #8:
GIVE TEDROS A PIECE OF YOUR MIND DIRECTLY AND IN PUBLIC
Ask Tedros Directly…
I strongly encourage YOU to take Tedros Ghebreyesus up on his offer and send your questions to the WHO. Don’t expect an answer!
WHO Headquarters
Avenue Appia 20
1211 Geneva, Switzerland
+41 22 791 21 11
HOWEVER, you can also record a video in which you address your question to Tedros directly and then spread YOUR video far and wide across the internet.
ACTION #9:
GET CONNECTED WORLDWIDE
Start a social networking group.
I encourage EVERYONE to start your own discussion group on the platform of your choice, such as Telegram, WhatsApp, Signal, Facebook, X/Twitter, MeWe, etc., even if there is already a group listed for your country.
No one is in charge of this movement. Take action. Start your own group. Become a leader and do whatever you can to invite, inform, organize and activate all of the people that you possibly can in whatever manner you feel is appropriate.
If you have already started a discussion group that is dedicated to opposing the World Health Organization and would like to have it added to the list above, please post it in the comment section below and/or contact James Roguski at 310-619-3055.
SPANISH WEBSITES:
https://www.StopOMS.com
If you live in any of the countries below, simply click on the appropriate link to get connected to more allies.
ARGENTINA
https://cienciaysaludnatural.com/los-peligros-del-tratado-de-preparacion-para-pandemias-de-la-oms-proximo/
AUSTRALIA
http://AustraliaExitsTheWHO.com
https://AustraliaExitsTheWHO.com/jscot/#jscot-steps-email
https://AustraliaExitsTheWHO.com/aew-postcard-blitz
https://www.StandUpNowAustralia.com.au
https://jamesroguski.substack.com/p/absolutely-disgusting-down-under
https://libbyklein.substack.com/p/what-decision-making-role-will-the
TELL AUSTRALIAN DECISION MAKERS TO PROTECT YOUR RIGHTS AND FREEDOMS https://oneclickpolitics.global.ssl.fastly.net/messages/edit?promo_id=21286
https://PreventGenocide2030.org/australia
AUSTRIA
https://DoorToFreedom.org/austria/
BAHAMAS
https://www.optimistbahamas.org/publichealth
BELGIUM
https://DoorToFreedom.org/belgium-2/
BOLIVIA
BRAZIL
https://chat.whatsapp.com/JtarzQG9prD6QvorkJ0LEj
BULGARIA
https://DoorToFreedom.org/bulgaria/
CANADA
https://FreedomRising.info/canada-exits-the-who
STOP Secret Negotiations - Exit WHO https://oneclickpolitics.global.ssl.fastly.net/messages/edit?promo_id=21336
EXPRIMEZ-VOUS MAINTENANT! PRENEZ ACTION AUJOURD'HUI https://oneclickpolitics.global.ssl.fastly.net/messages/edit?promo_id=21395
Get Canada out of the United Nations https://oneclickpolitics.global.ssl.fastly.net/messages/edit?promo_id=21898
Canada Will NOT Comply https://oneclickpolitics.global.ssl.fastly.net/messages/edit?promo_id=21285
https://PreventGenocide2030.org/canada
https://TheCounterSignal.com/petitions/petition-protect-canada-from-tedros-the-tyrant/
https://doortofreedom.org/wp-content/uploads/2024/01/2023-12-19-Letter-from-Dr.-Lewis-to-Minister-of-Health-Re-IHR-adoption.pdf
https://DoorToFreedom.org/canada/
CHILE
https://cienciaysaludnatural.com/firmar-peticion-rechazo-enmiendas-tratado-pandemias-oms/
CHINA
COLOMBIA
COSTA RICA
https://chat.whatsapp.com/LT8o9ukto8P4RVpevFQrm9
https://institutolibertad.org/blog/implicaciones-de-las-enmiendas-al-reglamento-sanitario-internacional-rsi-y-los-acuerdos-pandemicos-ca-propuestos-por-la-organizacion-mundial-de-la-salud/
https://institutolibertad.org/blog/la-organizacion-mundial-de-la-salud-amenaza-a-costa-rica-y-al-mundo/
CROATIA
https://DoorToFreedom.org/croatia/
https://t.me/+cm04iJW6CXxiZTA8
CUBA
CZECH REPUBLIC
https://www.inovacerepubliky.cz/petice-who/
https://DoorToFreedom.org/czech-republic/
DENMARK
https://www.borgerforslag.dk/se-og-stoet-forslag/?Id=FT-14259
https://DoorToFreedom.org/denmark/
DOMINICAN REPUBLIC
ECUADOR
https://nambija.com/helps/manifiesto.html
https://t.me/DERECHOSODHEECUADOR
https://PreventGenocide2030.org/ecuador
EQUATORIAL GUINEA
EL SALVADOR
ESTONIA
https://DoorToFreedom.org/estonia/
EUROPEAN UNION
https://jamesroguski.substack.com/p/european-activists-needed
https://DoorToFreedom.org/2024/01/17/letter-to-president-of-the-european-commission-chairman-of-the-council-of-the-eu/
https://DoorToFreedom.org/2024/01/17/letter-to-meps-the-european-commission-the-european-council-and-the-who/
https://DoorToFreedom.org/european-union/
FINLAND
https://pelastetaansuomenlapset.fi/category/who/
https://DoorToFreedom.org/finland/
FRANCE
https://DoorToFreedom.org/france/
GERMANY
https://www.mehr-wissen.info/?L=EN
https://PreventGenocide2030.org/germany
https://DoorToFreedom.org/germany/
GREECE
https://DoorToFreedom.org/greece/
GUATEMALA
HUNGARY
https://orvosokatisztanlatasert.hu/ki-a-who-bol/
https://DoorToFreedom.org/hungary/
ICELAND
https://DoorToFreedom.org/iceland/
INDIA
https://AwakenIndiaMovement.com
https://DoorToFreedom.org/india/
INDONESIA
https://chat.whatsapp.com/DrfgEksDCzVAKXuyMzUiq7
https://chat.whatsapp.com/LssxUR0wm3aAn06xtUta2I
IRAN
https://jamesroguski.substack.com/p/iran-rejected-the-2022-amendments
IRELAND
Dr. Vincent Carroll was one of the first to sound the alarm all the way back on March 18, 2022: https://www.bitchute.com/video/5hTfoenvFQvJ/
https://www.sovereignpeople.ie/articles/who-treaty.html
https://www.oireachtas.ie/en/members/
https://www.change.org/p/act-now-to-protect-irish-sovereignty-the-who-pandemic-treaty-and-amendments-to-the-ihr
https://ichr.ie/a-review-of-the-proposed-pandemic-response-treaty-and-amendments-to-the-international-health-regulations/
https://DoorToFreedom.org/ireland/
ISRAEL
Telegram Group: I Am Free From WHO
WhatsApp International Community
https://PreventGenocide2030.org/israel
https://DoorToFreedom.org/israel/
Does the World Health Organization support Gazan terrorism? | A series of social organizations demand that the government announce the termination of membership https://www.0404.co.il/?p=960157
ITALY
https://DoorToFreedom.org/italy/
JAPAN
Please watch the two videos below whether you live in Japan or not:
https://www.youtube.com/live/N3XnmzbasOw
https://www.youtube.com/live/R45Kf5FRHEU
CLICK HERE to order the book below:
LEBANON
https://chat.whatsapp.com/KphKjB8MCYnASx9j8EEKdH
MALTA
https://t.me/+k7mtii6ZBRNhMTM8
https://www.Facebook.com/groups/596990044993766/
https://chat.whatsapp.com/F89b95OYz3x0adbI3APuhs
MEXICO
NETHERLANDS
https://t.me/+Ay6qhZSEAutkMjE0
https://t.me/+lffsGP5XoNg2OTc8
https://DoorToFreedom.org/netherlands/
NEW ZEALAND
SIGN THE PETITION:
https://petitions.parliament.nz/02ce16e8-d058-44e0-36a5-08dc3e694fbb
https://www.voicesforfreedom.co.nz/the-whos-power-grab-in-the-name-of-health/
https://PreventGenocide2030.org/new-zealand
https://DoorToFreedom.org/new-zealand/
NICARAGUA
NORWAY
https://DoorToFreedom.org/norway/
PANAMA
PARAGUAY
PERU
PHILLIPINES
https://DoorToFreedom.org/philippines/
POLAND
VIDEO: https://www.sejm.gov.pl/sejm10.nsf/transmisja.xsp?documentId=798E7193C5FB27A9C1258AE5002B4C5A&symbol=TRANSMISJA_ARCH&info=T
https://nauczycieledlawolnosci.pl/2024/02/29/odpowiedz-mz-w-sprawie-miedzynarodowych-przepisow-zdrowotnych-2005-oraz-tzw-traktatu-pandemicznego/
PORTUGAL
This petition for a referendum aims to consult the opinion of the Portuguese population in the following 3 questions:
Should Portugal accept the Amendments to the International Health Regulations? (yes\no)
Should Portugal join the new Pandemic Treaty? (yes\no)
Should Portugal remain a member of the WHO as long as this United Nations Institution remains with the majority of its funding coming from Private Foundations/Institutions? (yes\no)
Sign the Petition: https://peticaopublica.com/?pi=PT116169
https://odysee.com/@MartaGB:2/video-oms-1:0
https://chat.whatsapp.com/DpgG1kpeooZ44txkqjnrTL
ROMANIA
https://DoorToFreedom.org/romania/
RUSSIA
https://DoorToFreedom.org/russia/
SCOTLAND
Contact: Theodore Holtom | Theodore.Holtom@btinternet.com
SINGAPORE
https://t.me/healingthedividechat
https://www.change.org/p/attention-singapore-government-do-not-give-away-our-sovereignty-to-the-who
SLOVAKIA
https://DoorToFreedom.org/slovakia/
SLOVENIA
https://DoorToFreedom.org/slovenia/
SOUTH AFRICA
https://www.freedomalliancesa.org/who-letters-to-the-president/
REJECTION OF THE PROPOSED AMENDMENTS https://www.freedomalliancesa.org/wp-content/uploads/2023/12/4_5782709465862116422.pdf
URGENT APPEAL TO REJECT THE WHO PANDEMIC AGREEMENT https://www.freedomalliancesa.org/wp-content/uploads/2023/12/4_5782709465862116426.pdf
https://www.freedomalliancesa.org/wp-content/uploads/2023/12/4_5785418641038119833.pdf
https://Referendums.co.za/@nowho?s=03
REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA WHO WITHDRAWAL BILL
https://shabnampalesamohamed.substack.com/p/south-africa-leads-the-way-in-africa
https://www.shabnampalesamohamed.com/_files/ugd/3c2789_e799aa04a8d142098a9e89904b15a2e4.pdf
https://twitter.com/SaiKate108/status/1763523254541848900
https://DoorToFreedom.org/africa/
SPAIN
https://www.RompeElSilencio.es breakalsilencio@proton.me
https://t.me/+mhEjoMM7B9o2NTM0
https://IustitiaEuropa.com/firma-contra-oms/
https://DoorToFreedom.org/spain/
SWEDEN
https://triglavmedia.si/novice/politika/816-namere-svetovne-zdravstvene-organizacije-in-mozne-posledice-nacrtovanih-sprememb
https://PreventGenocide2030.org/sweden
https://DoorToFreedom.org/sweden/
SWITZERLAND
https://www.TheGenevaProject.org
https://www.Mouvement-Federatif-Romand.ch/
https://DoorToFreedom.org/switzerland/
TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO
https://jamesroguski.substack.com/p/trinidad-and-tobago
UNITED KINGDOM
https://petition.parliament.uk/petitions/648609
https://www.UKCitizen.org/templates/
https://www.UKMedFreedom.org/campaigns-2/stop-the-who
https://FreedomFront.co.uk/w-h-o-campaign/
https://www.PetitionTheKing.org/
https://www.Act4YourFreedom.net/take-action
https://TogetherDeclaration.org/who-letters/
https://static.crowdjustice.com/crowdjustice_document/UK_Unlawfully_in_the_WHO.pdf
Tell United Kingdom decision makers to protect your rights and freedoms https://oneclickpolitics.global.ssl.fastly.net/messages/edit?promo_id=21284
https://worldcouncilforhealth.org/campaigns/stop-the-who/stopthewho-oppose-international-health-regulation-amendments/
https://drtesslawrie.substack.com/p/the-peoples-lawyers-claim-that-the
https://jamesroguski.substack.com/p/unravelling-the-knots-in-your-mind
UNITED STATES OF AMERICA
VENEZUELA
WORLDWIDE
https://t.me/+mhEjoMM7B9o2NTM0
ACTION #10
SHARE THESE WEBSITES:
ACTION #11:
SHARE THESE GRAPHICS
The two articles below have a large number of anti-WHO graphics that you may download and share across social media. Additional graphics are below. Please feel free to design your own graphic/meme and send it to me at James.Roguski@gmail.com
https://jamesroguski.substack.com/p/anti-who-graphics-to-share
https://jamesroguski.substack.com/p/more-anti-who-graphics
ACTION #12
READ AND THEN SHARE THESE ARTICLES
Activist Post
https://www.activistpost.com/2023/11/why-is-everyone-concerned-about-the-who.html
https://www.activistpost.com/2023/02/the-draft-of-the-who-pandemic-treaty-promises-to-equally-destroy-your-rights.html
Alex Newman
https://www.theepochtimes.com/us/despite-setback-un-push-for-more-power-marches-on-4513249
https://thenewamerican.com/video/new-un-pandemic-declaration-part-of-war-on-humanity/
https://thenewamerican.com/video/un-who-coming-in-for-the-kill-with-health-schemes/
Alliance For Natural Health
https://anh-usa.org/americans-must-stop-who-pandemic-power-grab/
https://anh-usa.org/health-freedom-threatened-by-who-power-grab/
Brownstone Institute
https://brownstone.org/articles/amendments-who-ihr-annotated-guide/
https://brownstone.org/articles/the-who-our-new-overlords/
Bruce Pardy
https://brownstone.org/articles/the-who-and-phony-international-law/
https://brownstone.org/articles/the-whos-managerial-gambit/
https://nationalpost.com/opinion/bruce-pardy-who-health-treaty-a-convenient-cover-for-more-government-overreach
https://dailytelegraph.co.nz/opinion/the-who-and-phony-international-law/
Children’s Health Defense
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/who-ihr-pandemic-treaty-medical-ethics-conspiracy-theorist/
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/community-forum/health-freedom-bill-of-rights/
Citizen GO
https://citizengo.org/en-us/ot/212934-who-will-decide-you-if-we-dont-act-now-pandemic-treaty-drawing-near
Daily Sceptic
https://dailysceptic.org/2024/02/20/if-you-think-parliament-will-get-any-opportunity-to-scrutinise-the-who-pandemic-treaty-think-again/
https://dailysceptic.org/2024/02/09/the-who-overplays-its-hand-and-watches-support-drain-away/
https://dailysceptic.org/2023/12/05/momentum-builds-against-whos-pandemic-treaty-power-grab/?highlight=pandemic%20treaty
Daily Signal
https://www.dailysignal.com/2024/02/20/the-pandemic-treaty-that-wont-prevent-a-pandemic/
David Bell
https://brownstone.org/articles/what-the-who-is-actually-proposing/
https://brownstone.org/articles/unofficial-qa-international-health-regulations/
https://brownstone.org/articles/why-does-the-who-make-false-claims-regarding-proposals-to-seize-states-sovereignty/
https://brownstone.org/articles/the-uns-new-political-declaration-on-pandemics/
https://brownstone.org/articles/the-who-the-un-and-the-reality-of-human-greed/
https://brownstone.org/articles/the-who-is-a-real-and-present-danger/
David Thunder
https://brownstone.org/articles/governments-must-reject-new-amendments-to-international-health-regulations/
https://brownstone.org/articles/these-amendments-would-open-the-door-to-a-dangerous-global-health-bureaucracy/
Druthers
Exposé News
https://expose-news.com/2024/02/11/whos-pandemic-treaty-negotiations-are-failing/
https://expose-news.com/2024/01/29/legal-action-for-the-uk-to-defund-and-exit-the-who/
https://expose-news.com/2023/11/30/2022-ihr-amendments-are-null-and-void/
https://expose-news.com/2023/10/04/the-who-power-grab-must-be-stopped-our-silence-is-our-consent/
The Freedom Articles
https://thefreedomarticles.com/cunning-basis-of-the-who-pandemic-treaty-part-2/
Geneva Health Files
https://genevahealthfiles.substack.com/archive. Geneva Health Files has published dozens of articles on the WHO negotiations
German Media
Heritage Foundation
https://www.heritage.org/public-health/commentary/the-pandemic-treaty-wont-prevent-pandemic
Interest of Justice
https://interestofjustice.substack.com/p/press-conference-on-the-growing-concerns
https://interestofjustice.substack.com/p/whos-wgihr-is-meeting-this-week-to
James Corbett
https://rumble.com/v4g01xo-how-to-stop-the-who-solutionswatch.html
https://corbettreport.com/solutionswatch-stopthewho/
https://corbettreport.com/interview-1856-the-global-who-uprising-has-begun-on-chd-tv/
https://corbettreport.com/interview-1839-a-million-people-need-to-share-this-video-on-chd-tv/
https://corbettreport.com/interview-1818-wealth-transfer-and-population-control-on-chd-tv/
James Roguski
https://jamesroguski.substack.com/archive (I have published hundreds of articles about the World Health Organization)
The Pharmaceutical Hospital Emergency Industrial Complex
https://jamesroguski.substack.com/p/follow-the-damn-money
https://jamesroguski.substack.com/p/who-funds-the-who-where-does-the
https://jamesroguski.substack.com/p/how-much-is-this-going-to-cost-us
Karen Kingston
https://karenkingston.substack.com/p/african-nations-want-in-on-pandemic
Kat Lindley
KEI Online
https://www.keionline.org/38904
Libby Klein
https://libbyklein.substack.com/p/what-decision-making-role-will-the
Life Site News
https://libbyklein.substack.com/p/australian-health-ministers-all-power
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/doctor-who-pandemic-treaty-gain-of-function/
Maria Zeee
https://www.bitchute.com/video/HEcwqQCrUGxJ/
https://rumble.com/v2aqgda-the-world-health-organization-is-attempting-a-global-power-grab.html
https://themelkshow.com/mel-k-maria-zeee-the-weaponization-of-the-who-3-9-23/
Meryl Nass
https://brownstone.org/articles/why-is-everyone-concerned-about-the-who/
https://brownstone.org/articles/who-amendments-increase-man-made-pandemics/
https://merylnass.substack.com/archive (Meryl has published hundreds of articles about the World Health Organization)
https://merylnass.substack.com/p/the-myth-of-pandemic-preparedness-8e1
Michael Nevradakis
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/who-amendments-ihr-regulations-rejected/
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/december-deadline-who-pandemic-treaty-ihr-amendments/
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/who-global-digital-health-certificate/
Midwestern Doctor
https://www.midwesterndoctor.com/p/why-the-bioweapons-research-industry
https://www.midwesterndoctor.com/p/how-we-can-stop-the-whos-horrific
Peter Sweden
https://petersweden.substack.com/p/huge-who-pandemic-treaty-could-fail
Pandata
https://pandata.org/the-who-sovereignty-and-reality/
https://pandata.org/raise-objection-to-proposed-pandemic-treaty-of-the-who/
https://pandata.org/tactics-for-shutting-down-debate/
https://rumble.com/v38421e-uk-parliamentary-hearing-who-pandemic-treaty.html
Philipp Kruse
https://triglavmedia.si/novice/politika/816-namere-svetovne-zdravstvene-organizacije-in-mozne-posledice-nacrtovanih-sprememb
Politico
https://www.politico.eu/article/pandemic-treaty-negotiations-countries-risking-failure-covid-who-sharing-mechanism/
Qvive
https://qvive.in/newsletter/concerned-citizens-and-experts-have-sent-an-urgent-appeal-to-shri-mansukh-mandaviya-mohfw-and-mr-tedros-ghebreyesus-dg-who/
Real Clear World
https://www.realclearworld.com/articles/2024/02/17/the_pandemic_treaty_that_wont_prevent_a_pandemic_1012495.html
Rebel News
https://www.rebelnews.com/world_health_organization_rewriting_international_health_laws_without_a_vote
https://www.rebelnews.com/world_health_organization_s_global_health_agenda_faces_backlash_from_concerned_citizens
Rima Laibow, M.D.
http://PreventGenocide2030.org
https://drrimatruthreports.substack.com/p/top-reasons-to-leave-unwhoetc-now
https://rumble.com/v4g5q4i-dr-rima-to-unwho-get-lost.html
https://banned.video/watch?id=64b07ce25ae8a526bc5332e8
Shabnam Palesa Mohamed
Shabnam Palesa Mohamed was one of the very first people to raise the alarm all the way back on March 17, 2022:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FQvAnmk5b04
https://shabnampalesamohamed.substack.com/p/south-africa-leads-the-way-in-africa
https://shabnampalesamohamed.substack.com/p/massive-shift-in-rejecting-whos-power
https://shabnampalesamohamed.substack.com/p/exit-the-who-netherlands-minister
Silvia Behrendt
https://jamesroguski.substack.com/p/an-open-letter-to-tedros
https://opiniojuris.org/2023/02/27/the-proposed-amendments-to-the-international-health-regulations-an-analysis/
https://opiniojuris.org/2024/02/06/the-negotiating-text-of-the-new-who-treaty-on-pandemic-preparedness-and-response-an-initial-analysis-and-underexamined-points-of-concern/
Solari Report
https://home.solari.com/special-report-the-great-steal-is-who-fronting-for-mr-globals-land-rush-with-sasha-latypova/
Stand For Health Freedom
https://standforhealthfreedom.com/actions/the-who-cant-tell-the-states-what-to-do/
https://standforhealthfreedom.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/02/WHO_states_handout-3.pdf
Tess Lawrie
https://drtesslawrie.substack.com/p/all-eyes-on-ireland-and-the-crotty
https://drtesslawrie.substack.com/p/the-peoples-lawyers-claim-that-the
https://drtesslawrie.substack.com/p/do-you-want-the-who-to-be-given-legally
Third World Network
https://twn.my/title2/health.info/health.new.htm
https://twn.my/title2/health.info/hi2023.htm
https://twn.my/title2/health.info/hi2022.htm
Unity News Network
https://unitynewsnetwork.co.uk/petition-for-uk-to-leave-world-health-organisation-reaches-100000-signatures-and-they-refuse-debate/
https://unitynewsnetwork.co.uk/covid-the-who-and-fascism/
World Council For Health
https://worldcouncilforhealth.org/news/statements/reject-the-who/
https://worldcouncilforhealth.org/multimedia/unprecedented-harms-canada/
https://worldcouncilforhealth.org/multimedia/james-roguski-who-breaking-rules/
https://worldcouncilforhealth.org/campaigns/stop-the-who/stopthewho-oppose-international-health-regulation-amendments/
ACTION #13:
ATTEND AN EVENT
If you know of an event that should be listed below, please send your event information to James.Roguski@gmail.com or call me directly at 310-619-3055 (phone, text, Signal, Telegram or WhatsApp)
Saturday, March 16, 2024
Protest in Madrid
https://www.RompeElSilencio.es | breakalsilencio@proton.me
Saturday, April 13, 2024
Contact: Theodore Holtom | Theodore.Holtom@btinternet.com
April 25-27, 2024
http://movlibertadcr.com/inscripciones
Friday, May 24, 2024
Press Conference in Bern on the WHO Pandemic Treaty
https://www.TheGenevaProject.org
Saturday, June 1, 2024
Reservation of Place des Nations
14:00 First speaker
16:00 Start of our march
Route:
Place des Nations; Place Wilson (Human Rights Building; Lake of Geneva; with possibility of a halt and further speeches); continuation of march towards 1st bridge, turn up and walk back to Place des Nations at about 18:30-19:00
https://www.TheGenevaProject.org
ACTION #14:
CLICK HERE TO LEARN HOW TO ATTEND DAILY ZOOM MEETING
ADDITIONAL ACTIONS:
Download Stand For Health Freedom’s ADVOCACY TIPS
Contact every media outlet on the planet and DEMAND that they report on the WHO negotiations. Contact members of the alternative media
Send emails to members of Congress and Parliament
Sign an OFFICIAL petition (if applicable in your country)
Start an official petition
Create graphics, memes, artwork
ORGANIZE a local meeting, event or protest
Organize an event
Organize a protest
Create a website
Translate any of these materials into other languages
Write legislation to ExitTheWHO
Initiate legal action
Share all of the information above far and wide
CONTACT ME DIRECTLY
James Roguski
The old system is crumbling, and we must build its replacement quickly.
If you are fed up with the government, hospital, medical, pharmaceutical, media, industrial complex and would like to help build a holistic alternative to the WHO, then feel free to contact me directly anytime.
JamesRoguski.substack.com/about
JamesRoguski.substack.com/archive
310-619-3055
All content is free to all readers.
All support is deeply appreciated.
James Roguski’s newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Please feel free to make suggestions and recommend additional resources to add to the ACTIVIST TOOL BOX.
