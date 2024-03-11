Share

Cinco Volantes En Ingles Y Espanol 315KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Por favor, mira los videos a continuación...

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMUWHTEPAGk

https://www.facebook.com/events/1631707030934001

https://odysee.com/@SilvanoBG:e/STOP-A-LA-OMS:6

DOCUMENTOS OFICIALES:

El siguiente sitio web presenta las enmiendas actualizadas.

Los documentos del WGIHR que figuran a continuación están desactualizados y ya no son válidos.

Grupo de Trabajo sobre las Enmiendas al Reglamento Sanitario Internacional (2005)

Recopilación artículo por artículo de las propuestas de enmiendas al Reglamento Sanitario Internacional (2005) presentadas con arreglo a la decisión WHA75(9) (2022)

https://apps.who.int/gb/wgihr/pdf_files/wgihr2/A_WGIHR2_7-sp.pdf

Propuestas de enmiendas al Reglamento Sanitario Internacional (2005) presentadas con arreglo a la decisión WHA75(9) (2022)

https://apps.who.int/gb/wgihr/pdf_files/wgihr2/A_WGIHR2_6-sp.pdf

Informe del Comité de Examen sobre las Enmiendas al Reglamento Sanitario Internacional (2005)

https://apps.who.int/gb/wgihr/pdf_files/wgihr2/A_WGIHR2_5-sp.pdf

El siguiente sitio web presenta la versión más reciente disponible del Convenio Marco para la Prevención, Preparación y Respuesta ante Pandemias

Los documentos del Órgano Intergubernamental de Negociación que figuran a continuación están desactualizados y ya no son válidos.

Órgano de Negociación Intergubernamental

https://apps.who.int/gb/inb/s/index.html

Propuesta de texto de negociación del Acuerdo de la OMS sobre Pandemias (30 de octubre de 2023)

https://apps.who.int/gb/inb/pdf_files/inb7/A_INB7_3-sp.pdf

ARGENTINA

https://cienciaysaludnatural.com/los-peligros-del-tratado-de-preparacion-para-pandemias-de-la-oms-proximo/

BOLIVIA

CHILE

https://cienciaysaludnatural.com/firmar-peticion-rechazo-enmiendas-tratado-pandemias-oms/

COLOMBIA

COSTA RICA

Contacto@MovLibertadCR.com

https://chat.whatsapp.com/LT8o9ukto8P4RVpevFQrm9

https://institutolibertad.org/blog/implicaciones-de-las-enmiendas-al-reglamento-sanitario-internacional-rsi-y-los-acuerdos-pandemicos-ca-propuestos-por-la-organizacion-mundial-de-la-salud/

https://institutolibertad.org/blog/la-organizacion-mundial-de-la-salud-amenaza-a-costa-rica-y-al-mundo/

CUBA

ECUADOR

https://nambija.com/helps/manifiesto.html

https://t.me/ECuaDOresiste

https://t.me/DERECHOSODHEECUADOR

https://t.me/vidasoberanaEC

https://PreventGenocide2030.org/ecuador

EL SALVADOR

ESPAÑA

https://www.RompeElSilencio.es breakalsilencio@proton.me

https://t.me/+mhEjoMM7B9o2NTM0

https://iustitiaeuropa.com/pt-pt/assinar-contra-who-oms/

ESTADOS UNIDOS

GUATEMALA

GUINEA ECUATORIAL

HONDURAS

MÉXICO

Derecho De Peticion Constitucional Rechazo A Enmiendas De Akasha 1.08MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

NICARAGUA

PANAMÁ

PARAGUAY

PERÚ

https://t.me/EnCristoPeru

REPÚBLICA DOMINICANA

URUGUAY

VENEZUELA

LEARN MORE:

Under Development…

