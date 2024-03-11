AltoALaOMS.com STOPOMS.com
Por favor, mira los videos a continuación...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMUWHTEPAGk
https://www.facebook.com/events/1631707030934001
https://odysee.com/@SilvanoBG:e/STOP-A-LA-OMS:6
https://www.StopOMS.com
https://www.RompeElSilencio.es/participa
DOCUMENTOS OFICIALES:
El siguiente sitio web presenta las enmiendas actualizadas.
http://RejectTheAmendments.com
Los documentos del WGIHR que figuran a continuación están desactualizados y ya no son válidos.
Grupo de Trabajo sobre las Enmiendas al Reglamento Sanitario Internacional (2005)
Recopilación artículo por artículo de las propuestas de enmiendas al Reglamento Sanitario Internacional (2005) presentadas con arreglo a la decisión WHA75(9) (2022)
https://apps.who.int/gb/wgihr/pdf_files/wgihr2/A_WGIHR2_7-sp.pdf
Propuestas de enmiendas al Reglamento Sanitario Internacional (2005) presentadas con arreglo a la decisión WHA75(9) (2022)
https://apps.who.int/gb/wgihr/pdf_files/wgihr2/A_WGIHR2_6-sp.pdf
Informe del Comité de Examen sobre las Enmiendas al Reglamento Sanitario Internacional (2005)
https://apps.who.int/gb/wgihr/pdf_files/wgihr2/A_WGIHR2_5-sp.pdf
El siguiente sitio web presenta la versión más reciente disponible del Convenio Marco para la Prevención, Preparación y Respuesta ante Pandemias
http://StopTheTreaty.org
Los documentos del Órgano Intergubernamental de Negociación que figuran a continuación están desactualizados y ya no son válidos.
Órgano de Negociación Intergubernamental
https://apps.who.int/gb/inb/s/index.html
Propuesta de texto de negociación del Acuerdo de la OMS sobre Pandemias (30 de octubre de 2023)
https://apps.who.int/gb/inb/pdf_files/inb7/A_INB7_3-sp.pdf
ARGENTINA
https://cienciaysaludnatural.com/los-peligros-del-tratado-de-preparacion-para-pandemias-de-la-oms-proximo/
BOLIVIA
CHILE
https://cienciaysaludnatural.com/firmar-peticion-rechazo-enmiendas-tratado-pandemias-oms/
COLOMBIA
COSTA RICA
https://movlibertadcr.com/inscripciones/
Contacto@MovLibertadCR.com
https://chat.whatsapp.com/LT8o9ukto8P4RVpevFQrm9
https://institutolibertad.org/blog/implicaciones-de-las-enmiendas-al-reglamento-sanitario-internacional-rsi-y-los-acuerdos-pandemicos-ca-propuestos-por-la-organizacion-mundial-de-la-salud/
https://institutolibertad.org/blog/la-organizacion-mundial-de-la-salud-amenaza-a-costa-rica-y-al-mundo/
CUBA
ECUADOR
https://nambija.com/helps/manifiesto.html
https://t.me/DERECHOSODHEECUADOR
https://PreventGenocide2030.org/ecuador
EL SALVADOR
ESPAÑA
https://www.RompeElSilencio.es breakalsilencio@proton.me
https://t.me/+mhEjoMM7B9o2NTM0
https://iustitiaeuropa.com/pt-pt/assinar-contra-who-oms/
ESTADOS UNIDOS
GUATEMALA
GUINEA ECUATORIAL
HONDURAS
MÉXICO
NICARAGUA
PANAMÁ
PARAGUAY
PERÚ
REPÚBLICA DOMINICANA
URUGUAY
VENEZUELA
LEARN MORE:
RejectTheAmendments.com
StopTheTreaty.org
StopTheAmendments.com
ExitTheWHO.org
ExitTheWHO.com
RejectDigitalEnslavement.com
StopTheGlobalAgenda.com
ThePeoplesDeclaration.com
Informed-Dissent.com
StopTheWHO.com
ScrewTheWHO.com
MaskCharade.com
PreventGenocide2030.org
Under Development…
DemandHealthFreedom.com
DemandHealthFreedom.org
HealthFreedomBillOfRights.com
James Roguski
The old system is crumbling, and we must build its replacement quickly.
If you are fed up with the government, hospital, medical, pharmaceutical, media, industrial complex and would like to help build a holistic alternative to the WHO, then feel free to contact me directly anytime.
JamesRoguski.substack.com/about
JamesRoguski.substack.com/archive
310-619-3055
All content is free to all readers.
All support is deeply appreciated.
James Roguski’s newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Alto a la OMS
Good idea Mr James Roguski. Will share with spanish speaking folks.
I have deleted the previous Post due to malware on the site.