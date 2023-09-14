Share

Leave a comment

502 Hart Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510

https://www.britt.senate.gov/contact/

https://twitter.com/SenKatieBritt

@SenKatieBritt

455 Russell Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510

https://www.tuberville.senate.gov/contact/

https://twitter.com/SenTuberville

@SenTuberville

522 Hart Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510

https://www.murkowski.senate.gov/public/index.cfm/contact

https://twitter.com/LisaMurkowski

@LisaMurkowski

302 Hart Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510

https://www.sullivan.senate.gov/contact/email

https://twitter.com/SenDanSullivan

@SenDanSullivan

516 Hart Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510

https://www.kelly.senate.gov/contact/

https://twitter.com/SenMarkKelly

@SenMarkKelly

317 Hart Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510

https://www.sinema.senate.gov/contact-kyrsten/

https://twitter.com/SenatorSinema

@SenatorSinema

555 Dirksen Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510

https://www.boozman.senate.gov/public/index.cfm/contact

https://twitter.com/JohnBoozman

@JohnBoozman

326 Russell Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510

https://www.cotton.senate.gov/contact/contact-tom

https://twitter.com/SenTomCotton

@SenTomCotton

112 Hart Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510

https://www.padilla.senate.gov/contact/

https://twitter.com/SenAlexPadilla

@SenAlexPadilla

Dirksen Senate Office Building, Room G-12, Washington, DC 20510

https://www.butler.senate.gov/share-your-opinion/

https://twitter.com/SenLaphonza

@SenLaphonza

261 Russell Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510

https://www.bennet.senate.gov/public/index.cfm/contact

https://twitter.com/SenBennetCo

374 Russell Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510

https://www.hickenlooper.senate.gov/contact/

https://twitter.com/SenatorHick

@SenatorHick

706 Hart Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510

https://www.blumenthal.senate.gov/contact/

https://twitter.com/SenBlumenthal

@SenBlumenthal

136 Hart Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510

https://www.murphy.senate.gov/contact

https://twitter.com/senmurphyoffice

@senmurphyoffice

513 Hart Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510

https://www.carper.senate.gov/contact/

https://twitter.com/SenatorCarper

@SenatorCarper

218 Russell Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510

https://www.coons.senate.gov/contact

https://twitter.com/ChrisCoons

@ChrisCoons

284 Russell Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510

https://www.rubio.senate.gov/public/index.cfm/contact

https://twitter.com/marcorubio

@MarcoRubio

110 Hart Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510

https://www.rickscott.senate.gov/contact/contact

https://twitter.com/SenRickScott

@SenRickScott

303 Hart Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510

https://www.ossoff.senate.gov/contact-us/

https://twitter.com/SenOssoff

@SenOssoff

416 Russell Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510

https://www.warnock.senate.gov/contact/

https://twitter.com/SenatorWarnock

@SenatorWarnock

109 Hart Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510

https://www.hirono.senate.gov/contact

https://twitter.com/MazieHirono

@MazieHirono

722 Hart Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510

https://www.schatz.senate.gov/contact

https://twitter.com/SenBrianSchatz

@SenBrianSchatz

239 Dirksen Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510

https://www.crapo.senate.gov/contact

https://twitter.com/MikeCrapo

@MikeCrapo

483 Russell Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510

https://www.risch.senate.gov/public/index.cfm/contact

https://twitter.com/SenatorRisch

@SenatorRisch

524 Hart Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510

https://www.duckworth.senate.gov/connect/

https://twitter.com/SenDuckworth

@SenDuckworth

711 Hart Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510

https://www.durbin.senate.gov/contact/

https://twitter.com/SenatorDurbin

@SenatorDurbin

404 Russell Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510

https://www.braun.senate.gov/contact-mike

https://twitter.com/SenatorBraun

@SenatorBraun

185 Dirksen Senate Office Building Washington DC 20510

https://www.young.senate.gov/contact

https://twitter.com/SenToddYoung

@SenToddYoung

260 Russell Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510

https://www.ernst.senate.gov/contact

https://twitter.com/SenJoniErnst

@SenJoniErnst

135 Hart Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510

https://www.grassley.senate.gov/contact

https://twitter.com/ChuckGrassley

@ChuckGrassley

479A Russell Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510

https://www.marshall.senate.gov/contact/

https://twitter.com/RogerMarshallMD

@RogerMarshallMD

521 Dirksen Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510

https://www.moran.senate.gov/public/index.cfm/e-mail-jerry

https://twitter.com/JerryMoran

@JerryMoran

317 Russell Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510

https://www.mcconnell.senate.gov/public/index.cfm?p=contact

https://twitter.com/McConnellPress

@McConnellPress

https://twitter.com/LeaderMcConnell

@LeaderMcConnell

295 Russell Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510

https://www.paul.senate.gov/connect/

https://twitter.com/RandPaul

@RandPaul

455 Dirksen Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510

https://www.cassidy.senate.gov/contact

https://twitter.com/SenBillCassidy

@SenBillCassidy

437 Russell Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510

https://www.kennedy.senate.gov/public/email-me

https://twitter.com/SenJohnKennedy

@SenJohnKennedy

413 Dirksen Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510

https://www.collins.senate.gov/contact

https://twitter.com/SenatorCollins

@SenatorCollins

133 Hart Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510

https://www.king.senate.gov/contact

https://twitter.com/SenAngusKing

@SenAngusKing

509 Hart Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510

https://www.cardin.senate.gov/contact/

https://twitter.com/SenatorCardin

@SenatorCardin

730 Hart Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510

https://www.vanhollen.senate.gov/contact/email

https://twitter.com/ChrisVanHollen

@ChrisVanHollen

255 Dirksen Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510

https://www.markey.senate.gov/contact

https://twitter.com/SenMarkey

@SenMarkey

309 Hart Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510

https://www.warren.senate.gov/contact

https://twitter.com/SenWarren

@SenWarren

724 Hart Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510

https://www.peters.senate.gov/contact

https://twitter.com/SenGaryPeters

@SenGaryPeters

731 Hart Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510

https://www.stabenow.senate.gov/contact

https://twitter.com/SenStabenow

@SenStabenow

425 Dirksen Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510

https://www.klobuchar.senate.gov/public/index.cfm/contact

https://twitter.com/SenAmyKlobuchar

@SenAmyKlobuchar

720 Hart Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510

https://www.smith.senate.gov/share-your-opinion/

https://twitter.com/SenTinaSmith

@SenTinaSmith

702 Hart Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510

https://www.hydesmith.senate.gov/content/contact-senator

https://twitter.com/SenHydeSmith

@SenHydeSmith

425 Russell Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510

https://www.wicker.senate.gov/public/index.cfm/contact

https://twitter.com/SenatorWicker

@SenatorWicker

115 Russell Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510

https://www.hawley.senate.gov/contact-senator-hawley

https://twitter.com/SenHawleyPress

@SenHawleyPress

387 Russell Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510

https://www.schmitt.senate.gov/

https://twitter.com/SenEricSchmitt

@SenEricSchmitt

320 Hart Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510

https://www.daines.senate.gov/contact/

https://twitter.com/SteveDaines

@SteveDaines

311 Hart Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510

https://www.tester.senate.gov/contact/

https://twitter.com/SenatorTester

@SenatorTester

448 Russell Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510

https://www.fischer.senate.gov/public/index.cfm/contact

https://twitter.com/SenatorFischer

@SenatorFischer

139 Russell Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510

https://www.ricketts.senate.gov/contact/

https://twitter.com/SenatorRicketts

@SenatorRicketts

Kearney Office: 4111 4th Avenue, Suite 26, Kearney, NE 68845

Lincoln Office: 1248 'O' Street, Suite 1000, Lincoln, NE 68508

Omaha Office: 304 N. 168th Circle, Suite 213, Omaha, NE 68118

Scottsbluff Office: 115 Railway Street, Suite C102, Scottsbluff, NE 69361

520 Hart Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510

https://www.cortezmasto.senate.gov/contact

https://twitter.com/sencortezmasto

@sencortezmasto

713 Hart Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510

https://www.rosen.senate.gov/contact_jacky

https://twitter.com/SenJackyRosen

@SenJackyRosen

324 Hart Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510

https://www.hassan.senate.gov/contact

https://twitter.com/Senatorhassan

@SenatorHassan

506 Hart Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510

https://www.shaheen.senate.gov/contact/contact-jeanne

https://twitter.com/SenatorShaheen

@SenatorShaheen

717 Hart Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510

https://www.booker.senate.gov/contact

https://twitter.com/SenBooker

@SenBooker

528 Hart Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510

https://www.menendez.senate.gov/contact

https://twitter.com/SenatorMenendez

@SenatorMenendez

709 Hart Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510

https://www.heinrich.senate.gov/contact

https://twitter.com/MartinHeinrich

@MartinHeinrich

498 Russell Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510

https://www.lujan.senate.gov/contact/

https://twitter.com/SenatorLujan

@SenatorLujan

478 Russell Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510

https://www.gillibrand.senate.gov/contact/

https://twitter.com/GillibrandNY

@GillibrandNY

322 Hart Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510

https://www.schumer.senate.gov/contact

https://twitter.com/SenSchumer

@SenSchumer

304 Russell Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510

https://www.budd.senate.gov/share-your-opinion/

https://twitter.com/sentedbuddnc

@sentedbuddnc

113 Dirksen Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510

https://www.tillis.senate.gov/email-me

https://twitter.com/senthomtillis

@SenThomTillis

313 Hart Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510

https://www.cramer.senate.gov/contact

https://twitter.com/SenKevinCramer

@SenKevinCramer

338 Russell Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510

https://www.hoeven.senate.gov/contact

https://twitter.com/SenJohnHoeven

@SenJohnHoeven

503 Hart Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510

https://www.brown.senate.gov/contact/

https://twitter.com/SenSherrodBrown

@SenSherrodBrown

288 Russell Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510

https://www.vance.senate.gov/contact/

https://twitter.com/JDVance1

@JDVance1

316 Hart Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510

https://www.lankford.senate.gov/contact/email

https://twitter.com/SenatorLankford

@SenatorLankford

330 Hart Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510

https://www.mullin.senate.gov/contact/

https://twitter.com/SenMullin

@SenMullin

531 Hart Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510

https://www.merkley.senate.gov/contact/

https://twitter.com/SenJeffMerkley

@SenJeffMerkley

221 Dirksen Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510

https://www.wyden.senate.gov/contact/

https://twitter.com/RonWyden

@RonWyden

393 Russell Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510

https://www.casey.senate.gov/contact

https://twitter.com/SenBobCasey

@SenBobCasey

142 Russell Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510

https://www.fetterman.senate.gov/contact/

https://twitter.com/SenFettermanPA

@SenFettermanPA

728 Hart Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510

https://www.reed.senate.gov/contact/

https://twitter.com/SenJackReed

@SenJackReed

530 Hart Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510

https://www.whitehouse.senate.gov/contact/email-sheldon

https://twitter.com/SenWhitehouse

@SenWhitehouse

211 Russell Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510

https://www.lgraham.senate.gov/public/index.cfm/e-mail-senator-graham

https://twitter.com/GrahamBlog

@GrahamBlog

104 Hart Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510

https://www.scott.senate.gov/contact

https://twitter.com/SenatorTimScott

@SenatorTimScott

716 Hart Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510

https://www.rounds.senate.gov/contact

https://twitter.com/SenatorRounds

@SenatorRounds

511 Dirksen Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510

https://www.thune.senate.gov/public/index.cfm/contact

https://twitter.com/SenJohnThune

@SenJohnThune

357 Dirksen Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510

https://www.blackburn.senate.gov/email-me

https://twitter.com/MarshaBlackburn

@MarshaBlackburn

251 Russell Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510

https://www.hagerty.senate.gov/email-me/

https://twitter.com/SenatorHagerty

@SenatorHagerty

517 Hart Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510

https://www.cornyn.senate.gov/contact-john-cornyn/

https://twitter.com/JohnCornyn

@JohnCornyn

167 Russell Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510

https://www.cruz.senate.gov/contact/write-ted

https://twitter.com/SenTedCruz

@SenTedCruz

363 Russell Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510

https://www.lee.senate.gov/public/index.cfm/contact

https://twitter.com/SenMikeLee

@SenMikeLee

354 Russell Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510

https://www.romney.senate.gov/contact-senator-romney/

https://twitter.com/SenatorRomney

@SenatorRomney

332 Dirksen Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510

https://www.sanders.senate.gov/contact/

https://twitter.com/SenSanders

@SenSanders

Subject: Email from Senator Sanders

Thank you for contacting me regarding the World Health Organization’s (WHO) Pandemic Prevention, Preparedness and Response Accord.

As you know, Member States of the WHO Intergovernmental Negotiating Body are working to create an international accord to strengthen the global response to future pandemics. This draft accord aims to improve resilience, prevention, detection, and responses, and ensure equitable access to pandemic counter measures like vaccines.

Further, this accord would help prevent future outbreaks from limiting people’s ability to work, travel, and pursue an education. [MISINFORMATION]

The accord does not give the WHO authority over any Member State’s domestic pandemic response policies, including the United States.

To my mind, widespread vaccination, testing, and treatment options are the critical tools in working to end pandemics, including the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. We must continue pushing for widespread vaccination worldwide, and we must continue to support publicly-funded medical research and the work of our public health agencies to find new ways to prevent and treat outbreaks in the future.

As Chairman of the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee, please know I will keep your thoughts in mind as I continue to advocate for policies that protect out nation and world from future pandemics.