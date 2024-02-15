Share

We are in a crucial time.

The Working Group for amendments to the International Health Regulations (WGIHR) has scheduled meetings from March 4-15, 2024 to discuss “EQUITY.”

“EQUITY” IS THE REASON that these WHO negotiations were started over two years ago.

“EQUITY” IS THE CORE ISSUE.

The official purpose of “EQUITY” is to convince DEVELOPED nations to pledge tens of billions of dollars of financial assistance to DEVELOPING NATIONS for “Pandemic Prevention Preparedness and Response” so that they can have “equitable access to pandemic-related products.”

The true purpose of “EQUITY” is to enable the World Health Organization to oversee an enormous expansion of the corrupt Pharmaceutical Hospital Emergency Industrial Complex that is designed to generate F.E.A.R. in order to inject poisons into people who cannot afford to pay for their own, slow demise.

We need as many people as possible to wake up, A.S.A.P.

Please watch the video below to comprehend what is really going on…

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t6T5w8ZKQ4A

From the comments…

It is well established that heath care is the singular area where the most corruption occurs worldwide. This is due to it being in part, or in whole, under government management and secondly because so much money goes into health care and there is so much room for corruption. The amount of money we are going to be forced to pay to cover this massive expansion of the militarized public heath is mind boggling. This is a way for the corporations to vastly expand their business at the expense of taxpayers in wealthy countries. These companies refused to provide their products to poor nations at reduced rate during COVID-19, so now they are setting up the means for taxpayers to fund a vast expansion of their sales worldwide. It’s such highway robbery it’s mind boggling. Not to mention how much of a burden it will be for taxpayers to be forced to fund an entire sprawling new government bureaucracy. It’s another layer of robbing, thieving, self serving government on top of a government. All funded by taxpayers. Kittykat

IHR AMENDMENTS - Country By Country:

https://apps.who.int/gb/wgihr/pdf_files/wgihr2/A_WGIHR2_6-en.pdf

IHR AMENDMENTS - Article By Article:

https://apps.who.int/gb/wgihr/pdf_files/wgihr2/A_WGIHR2_7-en.pdf

Framework of Engagement with Non-State Actors (FENSA)

https://apps.who.int/gb/wgihr/pdf_files/wgihr4/A_WGIHR4_6-en.pdf

https://www.who.int/publications/m/item/non-state-actors-in-official-relations-with-who

Bangladesh

Article 1: Definitions “standing recommendation” means non-binding advice issued by WHO for specific ongoing public health risks pursuant to Article 16 regarding appropriate health measures for routine or periodic application needed to prevent or reduce the international spread of disease and minimize interference with international traffic; “temporary recommendation” means non-binding advice issued by WHO pursuant to Article 15 for application on a time-limited, risk-specific basis, in response to a public health emergency of international concern, so as to prevent or reduce the international spread of disease and minimize interference with international traffic; NEW Article 13A WHO Led International Public Health Response 1. States Parties recognize WHO as the guidance and coordinating authority of international public health response during public health Emergency of International Concern and undertake to follow WHO’s recommendations in their international public health response. 2. WHO shall carry out an assessment of the availability and affordability of the heath products such as diagnostics, therapeutics, vaccines, personal and protective equipment and other tools required for responding to public health emergencies of international concern, including the potential increase in supply resulting form the surge and diversification of production and in cases of expected shortage of supply, WHO shall develop and allocation plan for health products so as to ensure equitable access to people of all States Parties. 3. WHO shall, in its allocation plan for health products, inter alia identify and prioritize the recipients of health products, including health workers, frontline workers and vulnerable populations, and determine the required quantity of health care products for effective distribution to the recipients across States Parties. 4. Upon request of WHO, States Parties with the production capacities shall undertake measures to scale up production of health products, including through diversification of production, technology transfer and capacity building especially in the developing countries. 5. Upon request of WHO, States Parties shall ensure the manufacturers within their territory supply the requested quantity of the health products to WHO or other States Parties as directed by WHO in a timely manner in order to ensure effective implementation of the allocation plan. 6. WHO shall develop and maintain a database containing details of the ingredients, components, design, know-how, manufacturing process, or any other information required to facilitate manufacturing of health products required for responding to the potential public health emergencies of international concern. Within two years of the entry into force of this provision, WHO shall develop this database for all PHEICs declared so far, including for the diseases identified in the IHR 1969. 7. In accordance with the provisions of these Regulations and in particular Article 13A (1), shall collaborate with other international organizations, and other stakeholders consistent with the provisions of FENSA, for responding to public health emergency of international concern. WHO shall report all its engagement with other stakeholders to the Health Assembly. The Director-general shall provide documents and information relating to such engagements upon request of States Parties. Article 44 (c) the mobilization of financial resources to facilitate implementation of their obligations under these Regulations; and to establish an international financial mechanism for providing financial assistance to developing countries in the development, strengthening and maintenance of core capacities required under these Regulation sand functioning health systems resilient to the public health emergencies. New (e) providing equitable access to health products such as diagnostics, therapeutics, vaccines, PPE equipment and other tools required for responding to public health emergencies of international concern to frontline workers, vulnerable populations and general population of all countries in order, as well as in prioritizing access to such health products for health workers of all countries in rolling out distribution plans. Annex 1 New 1 bis. Developed Countries States parties shall provide financial and technological assistance to the Developing Countries States Parties in order to ensure state-of-the-art facilities in developing countries States Parties, including through international financial mechanism as envisaged in Article 44. NOTE: Annex 1 is huge. Click on the link below for complete details. https://apps.who.int/gb/wgihr/pdf_files/wgihr2/A_WGIHR2_7-en.pdf

Nations of the WHO’s African Region

New Article 13A: Access to Health Products, Technologies and Know- How for Public Health Response 1. Immediately after the determination of a public health emergency of international concern under Article 12, the Director General shall make an immediate assessment of availability and affordability of required health products and make recommendations, including an allocation mechanism, to avoid any potential shortages of health products and technologies pursuant to Article 15 or 16 as appropriate. 2. States Parties shall co-operate with each other and WHO to comply with such recommendations pursuant to paragraph 1 and shall take measures to ensure timely availability and affordability of required health products such as diagnostics, therapeutics, vaccines, and other medical devices required for the effective response to a public health emergency of international concern. 3. States Parties shall provide, in their intellectual property laws and related laws and regulations, exemptions and limitations to the exclusive rights of intellectual property holders to facilitate the manufacture, export and import of the required health products, including their materials and components. 4. States Parties shall use or assign to potential manufacturers, especially from developing countries, on a non-exclusive basis, the rights over health product(s) or technology(ies), when the same is/are obtained in the course of research wholly or partially funded by public sources, and is/are identified as required health product(s) or technology(ies) to respond to a PHEIC, with a view to ensure equitable, timely availability and affordability through diversification of production. 5. Upon request of a State Party, other States Parties or WHO shall rapidly cooperate and share relevant regulatory dossiers submitted by manufacturers concerning safety and efficacy, and manufacturing and quality control processes, within 30 days. The dossiers received by a requesting State Party shall be solely used by their regulatory authorities and manufacturers designated by the requesting State Party for the purposes of accelerating the manufacture and supply of product(s) or technology(ies) as well as expediting their regulatory approval. Requesting State Party shall take measures to prevent designated manufacturer(s) from disclosing such information to a third party(ies) except for the purposes of producing and supplying any materials or components to the manufacturer(s) under a contract with non-disclosure provisions. 6. WHO shall take measures to ensure availability and accessibility through the local production of required health products including: a) develop and publish a list of required health products, b) develop and publish specifications for the production of required health products, c) develop appropriate regulatory guidelines for the rapid approval of health products of quality including development of immunogenicity co-relative protection (ICP) for vaccines, d) establish a database of raw materials and their potential suppliers, e) establish a repository for cell-lines to accelerate the production and regulatory of similar biotherapeutics products and vaccines, f) review and regularly update WHO Listed Authorities so as to facilitate appropriate regulatory approvals, g) any other measures required for the purposes of this provision. 7. The States Parties shall take measures to ensure that the activities of non-state actors, especially the manufacturers and those claiming associated intellectual property rights, do not conflict with the right to the highest attainable standard of health and these Regulations and are in compliance with measures taken by the WHO and the States Parties under this provision, which includes: a) to comply with WHO recommended measures including allocation mechanism made pursuant to paragraph 1. b) to donate a certain percentage of their production at the request of WHO. c) to publish the pricing policy transparently. d) to share the technologies, know-how for the diversification of production. e) to deposit cell-lines or share other details required by WHO repositories or database established pursuant to paragraph 5. f) to submit regulatory dossiers concerning safety and efficacy, and manufacturing and quality control processes, when called for by the States Parties or WHO. New Article 44A - Financial Mechanism for Equity in Health Emergency Preparedness and Response 1. A mechanism shall be established for providing the financial resources on a grant or concessional basis to developing countries. Such financial mechanism shall provide the financial assistance to achieve the following purposes: (i) building, developing, strengthening, and maintaining of core capacities mentioned in Annex 1; (ii) strengthening of Health Systems including its functioning capacities and resilience; (iii) building, developing and maintaining research, development, adaptation, production and distribution capacities for health care products and technologies, in the local or regional levels as appropriate. (iv) addressing the health inequities existing both within and between States Parties such that health emergency preparedness and response is not compromised; 2. The WHA shall make arrangements to implement the above-mentioned provisions, within 24 months of the adoption of this provision, reviewing and taking into existing availability of funds and WHO arrangements for health emergency preparedness and response and whether they shall be maintained. Every four years thereafter, the WHA shall review the financial mechanism and take appropriate measures to improve the functioning of the mechanism. WHA shall also ensure that the financial mechanism functions under the guidance of and be accountable to States Parties, which shall decide on its policies, programme priorities and eligibility criteria. New Annex 10 OBLIGATIONS OF DUTY TO COOPERATE 1. States Parties may request collaboration or assistance from WHO or from other States Parties in any of the activities mentioned in paragraph 2 or any other activities in which collaboration or assistance with regard to health emergency preparedness and response become necessary. It shall be obligation of the WHO and States Parties, to whom such requests are addressed to respond to such request, promptly and to provide collaboration and assistance as requested. Any inability to provide such collaboration and assistance shall be communicated to the requesting States and WHO along with reasons. 2. WHO and States Parties collaborating and assisting with each other shall: (a) with regard to surveillance capacities: i. identify, assess and update the listing of technologies for the surveillance on a periodic basis; ii. identify, assess and update the listing of best practices related to organization structure and surveillance network; iii. train human resources to detect, assess and report events under these Regulations, as according to the lists developed and maintained under the above paragraphs; iv. facilitate sharing of technologies and know-how with States Parties in need, especially those technologies obtained in the course of research, wholly or partially funded by public sources; v. facilitate adaptation of the best-practices to the national and cultural contexts of the States Parties. (b) With regard to response capacities: i. develop various guidelines and protocols for prevention, control and treatment of the diseases, including standard treatment guidelines, vector control measures; ii. assist in the development of infrastructure and capacity building for the successful implementation of protocols and guidelines and provide the same to the States Parties in need; iii. provide logistical support for the procurement and supply of health products; iv. develop and publish product development protocols for the materials and health products required for the implementation of above paragraphs, including all relevant details to enhance production and access to such products; v. develop and publish technical specifications of the health products, including details of technologies and knowhow with a view to facilitate local production of diagnostics, therapeutics and vaccines, including cell-lines, raw-materials, reagents, design of devices etc.; vi. develop and maintain an agile database of health product required for various health emergencies taking into account the past experiences and the needs of the future; vii. train health workers to respond with health emergencies, including in adaptation of best practices and using of required technologies and equipment; viii. establish multidisciplinary and multisectoral rapid response teams to respond to alerts and PHEIC, swiftly acting upon request from states parties; 46 ix. carry out research and building capabilities for implementing of the regulations including the product development; x. facilitate sharing of technologies and know-how with States Parties in need, especially those technologies obtained in the course of research wholly or partially funded by public sources. xi. building and maintaining IHR facilities in points of entry and its operations. (c) With regard to legal assistance: i. take into consideration the socio-economic conditions of the States Parties concerned; ii. adopt legal and administrative arrangements to support public health response; iii. train implementation of such legal instruments.

