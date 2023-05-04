STOP THE NEGOTIATIONS
A proper after-action review of the mistakes and the crimes that have been committed over the past 3+ years must be conducted BEFORE any new agreements can be negotiated.
The 194 member nations of the World Health Organization are making a FUNDAMENTAL ERROR by conducting negotiations regarding a proposed “Pandemic Treaty” and proposed amendments to the International Health Regulations BEFORE an after-event-review has been conducted to actually identify the “lessons learned” from the mistakes and crimes of the past 3+ years.
Please watch the videos below…
DEMANDS TO ALL POLITICIANS:
STOP IMMEDIATELY ALL NEGOTIATIONS
SUSPEND ALL PUBLIC HEALTH EMERGENCIES OF INTERNATIONAL CONCERN (PHEIC)
CONDUCT AN INTERNATIONAL INVESTIGATION into the origins of SARS-CoV-2, level of danger, efficacy and safety of social controls and medical countermeasures (such as mRNA injections), less harmful/costly/invasive alternatives, conflicts of interest, private profits, etc.
AGREE TO AN INTERNATIONAL CONVENTION FOR THE PROTECTION OF PEOPLE AGAINST HARMFUL SUBSTANCES.
ESTABLISH A MECHANISM by which it can be ensured that the World Health Organization can be effectively controlled and held accountable for declaring fake PHEICs and for recommending harmful substances (or actions.
SERIOUSLY REVIEW THE DANGERS OF THE DIPLOMATIC IMMUNITY that is enjoyed by the unaccountable, unelected and largely unknown bureaucrats within the WHO/UN system that operate with impunity.
A COMPLETE INTERNATIONAL INVESTIGATION AND TRIBUNAL MUST BE HELD BEFORE ANY POTENTIAL AGREEMENTS CAN BE NEGOTIATED.
THESE NEGOTIATIONS MUST STOP IMMEDIATELY!
ENORMOUS ATROCITIES HAVE BEEN COMMITTED OVER THE PAST 3+ YEARS.
https://off-guardian.org/2023/03/24/40-facts-you-need-to-know-the-real-story-of-covid/
Deaths
Deaths caused directly by the “vaccines”
Deaths caused by Midazolam and related drugs
Deaths caused by ventilators
Deaths caused by remdesivir, paxlovid, molnupiravir, etc.
Deaths caused by refusal of early treatment
Deaths caused by refusal of repurposed FDA approved drugs
Deaths due to refusal of treatment for non-vaccinated people
Deaths due to suicide
Disability, Damage and Disease
Permanent disability due to “vaccine” injury
Immune dysfunction due to “vaccine” injury
Infertility due to “vaccine” injury
Miscarriages due to “vaccine” injury
Disease caused by “vaccine” injury (Myocarditis, Bells Palsy, etc.)
Disease caused by lack of early treatment
Disease caused by lack (or delay) of proper medical care
Disease caused by “approved” medical care
Disease attributable to immune damage caused by “vaccines”
Disease attributable to emotional stress
Diseases caused by forced masking
Direct Abuse
Physical harm caused by law enforcement personnel
Physical harm caused by nasal swab/”test”
Emotional Distress
Loss of loved ones
Inability to be with loved ones while hospitalized
Inability to be with loved ones while in long term care
Inability to properly grieve due to lockdowns/restrictions
Loss of friendships
Damage to relationships
Stress due to the constant barrage of fear-mongering media
Emotional trauma caused by forced isolation
Loss of life experiences due to various restrictions
Emotional trauma caused by nasal swab/”test
Financial Harm/Hardship
Loss of employment due to economic downturn
Loss of employment due to vaccine mandates
Loss of employment due to vaccine injury
Loss of employment due to disease caused by poor medical care
Loss of employment due to loss of medical license
Failure of business
Reduction in business due to lockdowns and restrictions
Excess costs due to requirements to remain in business
De-platforming of alternative media
Homelessness due to financial hardship
Lost Educational Opportunities
Loss of access to education due to closed schools
Loss of access to education due to “vaccine” mandates
Delayed achievement of normal growth and development landmarks in children
Damage to social and emotional intelligence due to isolation and masking
Loss of Rights and Freedoms
Government and media collusion to censor information
Government and media collusion to misinform the public
Rejection of freedom of religion (denial of religious exemption)
Prevention of travel due to lockdowns and vaccine mandates
Denial of the freedom to assemble
The lessons that the World Health Organization claims to have learned are NOT the lessons that they need to learn from the past 3+ years.
The “lessons” that they claim to have learned are the lessons that the Pharmaceutical Hospital Emergency Industrial Complex want them to implement.
Please read the article that I published over a year ago…
by James Roguski
"CONDUCT AN INTERNATIONAL INVESTIGATION into the origins of SARS-CoV-2"
That's the thing: THERE IS EVEN NO VIRUS AT ALL! Understand that. They have no virus but the missing virus is not only the foundation of their operation but also a main pillar of the medical industrial sickness industry around the world.
So we had no CV pandemic at all, have none and will have none!
But what were the injections for? You won't believe it: To implant a computer system inside the people, accepting to kill all those or making them sick and very sick who could not tolerate the toxic, deadly substances.
The undeclared graphene hydroxide in the vials is not just very dangerous and causes all these blood cloths, it is also supposed to self organize inside the body to build computer structures so everyone could be remote controlled by 5G.
