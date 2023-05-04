Share

The 194 member nations of the World Health Organization are making a FUNDAMENTAL ERROR by conducting negotiations regarding a proposed “Pandemic Treaty” and proposed amendments to the International Health Regulations BEFORE an after-event-review has been conducted to actually identify the “lessons learned” from the mistakes and crimes of the past 3+ years.

https://www.bitchute.com/video/68noiys4ufyP/

STOP IMMEDIATELY ALL NEGOTIATIONS

SUSPEND ALL PUBLIC HEALTH EMERGENCIES OF INTERNATIONAL CONCERN (PHEIC)

CONDUCT AN INTERNATIONAL INVESTIGATION into the origins of SARS-CoV-2, level of danger, efficacy and safety of social controls and medical countermeasures (such as mRNA injections), less harmful/costly/invasive alternatives, conflicts of interest, private profits, etc.

AGREE TO AN INTERNATIONAL CONVENTION FOR THE PROTECTION OF PEOPLE AGAINST HARMFUL SUBSTANCES.

ESTABLISH A MECHANISM by which it can be ensured that the World Health Organization can be effectively controlled and held accountable for declaring fake PHEICs and for recommending harmful substances (or actions.