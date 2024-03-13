Share

We are dealing with an attempt to enshrine corruption into international law on a scale that is absolutely unprecedented.

I refer to it as the WHO’s attempt to create the new “OPEC”: The Organization of Pandemic Emergency Corporations.

This is an attempt to steal from poor people in wealthy nations in order to enrich wealthy people in poor nations. -James Roguski

If you want to understand the Truth about the “Pandemic Treaty,” please watch the videos below.

Read the official “Revised draft of the negotiating text of the WHO Pandemic Agreement.”

SOURCE:

https://apps.who.int/gb/inb/pdf_files/inb9/A_inb9_3-en.pdf

Watch and listen to a reading of the slide presentation explaining the “Pandemic Treaty.”

https://rumble.com/v4j05h3-a-reading-of-the-who-pandemic-treaty.html

The WHO negotiations seek to direct several tens of billions of dollars towards what I refer to as the Pharmaceutical Hospital Emergency Industrial Complex (PHEIC).

Much of this redistribution of wealth intends to involve approximately 400 “relevant stakeholders.” These “relevant stakeholders” are Non-Government Organizations (NGOs), Non-Profit Organizations (NPOs) and what has come to be known as Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) that are often involved in “Public Private Partnerships.”

I refer to this unholy triad (government, corporations and relevant stakeholders) as “Fascism with a 21st Century Upgrade”

The fasces had its origin in the Etruscan civilization and was passed on to ancient Rome, where it symbolized a Roman king's power to punish his subjects.

The fasces, as a bundle of rods with an axe, was a grouping of all the equipment needed to inflict corporal punishment (scourge with rods) or capital punishment (decapitate with axes).

Benito Mussolini described Fascism as the merger of government and corporations, thus the use of two fasces.

In recent decades, the corrupting influence of civil society organizations, non-profit organizations, foundations and many other types of non-government organizations have added a third leg as a stabilizing and strengthening factor to 21st Century Fascism.

In the modern world, fasces still serve as a representation of magisterial power, law, and governance. Fasces are present on the reverse of the United States Mercury dime and behind the podium in the United States House of Representatives.

This isn’t new.

James Freeman and I recorded this video on Thanksgiving Day, 2022:

https://rumble.com/v1xhapy-freeman-interviews-james-roguski.html

I recorded this audio well over a year ago:

Approximately 400 “relevant stakeholders” make up the third leg of the 21st Century version of Fascism.

https://apps.who.int/gb/wgihr/pdf_files/wgihr4/A_WGIHR4_6-en.pdf

https://www.who.int/publications/m/item/non-state-actors-in-official-relations-with-who

This interview was published on November 18, 2022.

https://www.brighteon.com/8095e5df-58b2-48ef-a0c7-6de546036b3e

Exposing Conflicts of Interest Within the World Health Organization (November 10, 2022)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/szuMnzyVj0Aa/

Exposing WHO Conflicts of Interest (June 18, 2022)

https://rumble.com/v19al9f-exposing-who-conflicts-of-interest-fahrie-hassan.html

PROPOSED FINANCING FOR THE INTERNATIONAL HEALTH REGULATIONS:

SOURCE:

https://apps.who.int/gb/wgihr/pdf_files/wgihr1/WGIHR_Compilation-en.pdf

PROPOSED FINANCING FOR THE FRAMEWORK CONVENTION/ “PANDEMIC TREATY”:

SOURCE:

https://apps.who.int/gb/inb/pdf_files/inb9/A_inb9_3-en.pdf

The “Pandemic Treaty” is NOT about health.

It’s about money.

This is not news.

I published the article below well over a year ago.

https://apps.who.int/gb/inb/e/e_inb-9.html

LEARN MORE:

Under Development…

by James Roguski

The old system is crumbling, and we must build its replacement quickly.

If you are fed up with the government, hospital, medical, pharmaceutical, media, industrial complex and would like to help build a holistic alternative to the WHO, then feel free to contact me directly anytime.

JamesRoguski.com

JamesRoguski.substack.com/about

JamesRoguski.substack.com/archive

All content is free to all readers.

All support is deeply appreciated.

