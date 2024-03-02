Godfather Ghebreyesus and the WHO Mob
This is organized crime masquerading as an international trade agreement being negotiated by a bunch of goons who are way out of their league. Can anyone say Racketeer Influenced Corrupt Organization?
Please watch the video below…
(Interview starts at 6:30)
https://rumble.com/v4gjbr6-institutionalize-mafia-control-is-our-reality-follow-the-money-w-james-rogu.html
Yo Tedious,
I know we had to put some of dem African bosses on ice, but I don’t think da rest of dem got the message. The 47, the Equity gang and the Don from Bangladesh are still trying to move in on our territory, see. We’re gonna have to make dem an offer dey can’t refuse.
Boss, da best move you ever made was to get mobbed up with these health guys in Geneva. Shaking down the Gates clan and those EU goons for 200 mills was absolute genius. The Big Guy’s behind this all the way, so we ain’t got nuthin to worry about.
We don’t need to eat alone. We gotta take care of da Family and da Crew, then we gotta do some Spring Cleaning, get you some protection and den we can go on da lam.
You’s a wiseguy, Teddy. They ain’t gonna pin nuthin on you, boss. The fix is in. Alls we gotta do is close dis deal in May and, bada-bing, we’s set for life. As long as none of deez delegates rats us out, we won’t get pinched.
Dey ain’t never gonna realize that dey’s been taken to the cleaners.
Fuhgeddaboudit.
GO INVEST…
READ THE LATEST VERSION…
NOTE:
A newer version of the “Pandemic Agreement” is supposedly going to be circulated quietly among the inner circle of the negotiators by Friday, March 8, 2024. The next secret meetings are scheduled for March 18-28, 2024.
StopTheTreaty.org
ExitTheWHO.com
ExitTheWHO.org
RejectDigitalEnslavement.com
StopTheGlobalAgenda.com
ThePeoplesDeclaration.com
Informed-Dissent.com
RejectTheAmendments.com
StopTheAmendments.com
StopTheWHO.com
ScrewTheWHO.com
MaskCharade.com
PreventGenocide2030.org
Under Development…
DemandHealthFreedom.com
DemandHealthFreedom.org
HealthFreedomBillOfRights.com
James Roguski
310-619-3055
The old system is crumbling, and we must build its replacement quickly.
If you are fed up with the government, hospital, medical, pharmaceutical, media, industrial complex and would like to help build a holistic alternative to the WHO, then feel free to contact me directly anytime.
JamesRoguski.substack.com/about
JamesRoguski.substack.com/archive
All content is free to all readers.
All support is deeply appreciated.
James Roguski’s newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Godfather Ghebreyesus and the WHO Mob
Wins of the Week EP10 With Ted Kuntz - https://drtrozzi.substack.com/p/wins-of-the-week-ep10-with-ted-kuntz?utm_campaign=email-half-post&r
OMG. The very ideas that a few million GMO mosquitoes have just been ( or about to be) released in Hawaii without consent is a monstrous crime against humanity! Who could stop this?
It’s another addition to the long list of criminal experiments done to us
all over the planet? We fight each other when we should be fighting
“Them” !