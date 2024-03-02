Share

https://rumble.com/v4gjbr6-institutionalize-mafia-control-is-our-reality-follow-the-money-w-james-rogu.html

Yo Tedious,

I know we had to put some of dem African bosses on ice, but I don’t think da rest of dem got the message. The 47, the Equity gang and the Don from Bangladesh are still trying to move in on our territory, see. We’re gonna have to make dem an offer dey can’t refuse.

Boss, da best move you ever made was to get mobbed up with these health guys in Geneva. Shaking down the Gates clan and those EU goons for 200 mills was absolute genius. The Big Guy’s behind this all the way, so we ain’t got nuthin to worry about.

We don’t need to eat alone. We gotta take care of da Family and da Crew, then we gotta do some Spring Cleaning, get you some protection and den we can go on da lam.

You’s a wiseguy, Teddy. They ain’t gonna pin nuthin on you, boss. The fix is in. Alls we gotta do is close dis deal in May and, bada-bing, we’s set for life. As long as none of deez delegates rats us out, we won’t get pinched.

Dey ain’t never gonna realize that dey’s been taken to the cleaners.

Fuhgeddaboudit.

A newer version of the “Pandemic Agreement” is supposedly going to be circulated quietly among the inner circle of the negotiators by Friday, March 8, 2024. The next secret meetings are scheduled for March 18-28, 2024.

James Roguski

310-619-3055

The old system is crumbling, and we must build its replacement quickly.

If you are fed up with the government, hospital, medical, pharmaceutical, media, industrial complex and would like to help build a holistic alternative to the WHO, then feel free to contact me directly anytime.

