The proposed “Pandemic Treaty” is probably NOT what you think it is.

Please READ THE TREATY and learn directly for yourself exactly what it actually says.

A “REVISED Draft of the negotiating text of the WHO Pandemic Agreement” has been leaked. You can read it now, even though (as of 9am Pacific, March 10, 2024) the World Health Organization has still not published it on their website. CLICK HERE to access the latest “official” information.

Revised Draft Of The Negotiating Text Of The Who Pandemic Agreement 303KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Please download the PDF above, print it out and READ THE TREATY.

https://www.keionline.org/wp-content/uploads/INB_DRAFT_7March2024.pdf

Five Flyers In English And Spanish 326KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

NOTE: A previous version of the above flyer listed 12 reasons to #StopTheTreaty. Many people asked me to simplify it to the Top 10, so I have done so. Please realize that there are an untold number of reasons to stop these negotiations and to stop the treaty.

Over the past 2 years I have written over 200 articles and done over 1,000 interviews about the WHO negotiations.

Articles to Read and Share:

Videos to Watch and Share

Jason Bermas

https://rumble.com/v4gzvx9-stopthetreaty.org.html

Joseph Sansone

https://rumble.com/v4e7626-james-roguski-on-mind-matters-and-everything-else-with-dr.-joseph-sansone-e.html

Robert Yoho

https://rumble.com/v4g2os2-james-roguski-versus-the-world-health-organization-criminal-syndicate.html

Sarah Westall

(Interview starts at 6:30 - I think it was my best interview yet!)

https://rumble.com/v4gjbr6-institutionalize-mafia-control-is-our-reality-follow-the-money-w-james-rogu.html

Daisy Papp

https://odysee.com/@DaisyPapp:a/James-Roguski.02.17.2024fullI.nterview:8

Flemming Blicher

https://rumble.com/v4dmo6h-james-roguski-whos-global-digital-health-certificate-coming-soon.html

Nancy-Alisa Addison

https://www.brighteon.com/c231551c-3156-483c-b6b9-229d6371dcef

Bruce Pardy

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UvZTYdRcvuw

Zahra Sethna

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vplpcup1vwQ

Jean Nolan

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AbgxmD4GK0g

David Spuria

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t6T5w8ZKQ4A

Noor Bin Laden

https://rumble.com/v4bk5vi-important-update-on-the-who-with-james-roguski-noor-bin-ladin-calls...-s02e.html

Mel K

https://rumble.com/v4bm7ci-mel-k-and-james-roguski-world-health-organization-exposed-dont-be-fooled-ag.html

Brannon Howse

https://www.brighteon.com/b1101b0d-1dff-4141-961e-1ff66d8125b0

Shadoe Davis

(The interview below begins at 8 minutes)

https://rumble.com/v4dnrix-shadoe-at-nite-thurs-feb.-15th2024-wjames-roguski-on-the-whos-global-power-.html

Tony Perkins

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dRyvJgsG9Sk

John Campbell

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kaHI0upEOJM

Justyna Walker

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hW2NCMtQBYk

Debi Evans

https://odysee.com/@ukcolumn:9/WHOsetimeisrunningoutJamesRoguski:d

Just Mack

https://rumble.com/v4dywdc-important-information-on-stop-the-treaty-with-james-roguski.html

Madonna Guy

https://rumble.com/v4f5uyu-james-roguski-update-on-wh0-interntional-helth-regultions-treaty.html

Gail of Gaia

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6wq2aIYlKVw

Ursula Conway

https://rumble.com/v482j3r-02062024-informed-consent-first-episode-6-james-roguski.html

Brad and Summer

https://odysee.com/@BradfromCarolina:7/294-disease-x-secret-negotiations:4

Tim Brown

https://rumble.com/v4esisc-when-its-time-to-stand-whats-your-excuse.html

Carol-Ann Potorsky

https://rumble.com/v4fpuwc-james-roguski-w.h.o.-and-big-pharma.html

James Roguski

https://rumble.com/v4197tq-james-roguskis-rant-about-the-international-health-regulations.html

LEARN MORE:

Under Development…

