READ THE TREATY
PLEASE... Take the time to properly inform yourself and actually read this corrupt document. See for yourself how the WHO plans to "prevent," "prepare" for and profit from the next "pandemic."
The proposed “Pandemic Treaty” is probably NOT what you think it is.
Please READ THE TREATY and learn directly for yourself exactly what it actually says.
A “REVISED Draft of the negotiating text of the WHO Pandemic Agreement” has been leaked. You can read it now, even though (as of 9am Pacific, March 10, 2024) the World Health Organization has still not published it on their website. CLICK HERE to access the latest “official” information.
Please download the PDF above, print it out and READ THE TREATY.
SOURCE:
https://www.keionline.org/wp-content/uploads/INB_DRAFT_7March2024.pdf
NOTE: A previous version of the above flyer listed 12 reasons to #StopTheTreaty. Many people asked me to simplify it to the Top 10, so I have done so. Please realize that there are an untold number of reasons to stop these negotiations and to stop the treaty.
Please share this information with others…
Over the past 2 years I have written over 200 articles and done over 1,000 interviews about the WHO negotiations.
Articles to Read and Share:
http://JamesRoguski.Substack.com/archive
Videos to Watch and Share
Please re-visit this page every day.
Watch any and all of the videos below and then share your favorite video far and wide on social media.
Share any and all of these videos with your family, friends and politicians.
Then come back the next day, watch a different video and then share that video.
Many thanks to all of my friends in the alternative media listed below for inviting me to share this information with them and their audiences.
What about all the other media outlets?
Why aren’t they covering this issue?
Please help out by inviting other members of the media to contact me directly at 310-619-3055 if they would like me to appear on their show or podcast to discuss the WHO negotiations.
SOURCE:
https://www.keionline.org/wp-content/uploads/INB_DRAFT_7March2024.pdf
Many thanks to Silvia Behrendt for sharing this with me.
https://www.who.int/docs/default-source/immunization/strategy/ia2030/ia2030-document-en.pdf
Thank you for this post...
Jason Bermas... I recommend his work... loose Change... great Guy...
The Government exists only to gain power.
The Government serves only itself and to extent this power.
The Government NEVER gives up this power.
When the Government claims to give up power... as it does with the Global Pandemic Treaty... we all should be aware that it is in reality a power grab by the Government.
https://fritzfreud.substack.com/p/quantum-fascism-restrict-act-and