4 Hour Livestream Today
Join Freedom Train International for a four hour livestream from noon to 4pm Pacific time today, Saturday, March 15, 2025.
Below is a brief 12 minute clip from an interview that I did with the UK Column that will give you a taste of the topics we will be discussing on today’s 4-hour Freedom Train International livestream:
Watch the livestream starting at noon, Pacific:
https://rumble.com/v6qnvuq-fti-special-report-a-letter-to-the-president-please-stop-mrna-experimentati.html
Yes, you will be able to watch the recording if you miss the livestream.
Please review the letter to President Trump that prompted the topic for today’s livestream
And also review the even more important letter to Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.:
The motherlode of information is available here:
The topics below will also be covered:
James Roguski
310-619-3055
JamesRoguski.substack.com/archive
Please help spread the word about the harmful effects of the mRNA bioweapons:
NotSafeAndNotEffective.com
CullingIsMurder.com
PCRfraud.com
MaskCharade.com
StopTheGlobalAgenda.com
I claim no copyright of any kind whatsoever, over any of my work, ever. Everyone is encouraged to copy any and all of it, in part, or in full, and use it for whatever purposes they wish. In fact, I would be delighted if someone were to copy this entire body of work. I encourage everyone to duplicate and mirror it in its entirety. I also encourage everyone to adapt and utilize the information in whatever manner they deem appropriate. No citation or other reference is requested or required. It would actually bring me great joy to see this information multiply exponentially and "go viral".
All content is free to all readers.
All support is deeply appreciated.
