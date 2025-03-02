Share

https://rumble.com/v6q0cpc-stop-harming-our-children.html

Let President Donald Trump and HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. know how you feel about this issue.

RFK Jr. understands.

March 2, 2025

Dear Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.,

This letter is written in support of your efforts to Make America Healthy Again and to encourage others around the world to rally behind you to #StopTheShots and #BanTheJab

While MAHA is important, you must first stop the needless injection of the next generation of Americans with COVID-19 “covered countermeasures” that have NOT been approved by the FDA.1 2 3 The CDC has been fraudulently claiming that these injections are “safe and effective” when, very clearly, that claim may NOT be made for “covered countermeasures” that have not been approved by the FDA but are merely administered under Emergency Use Authorization.

Your predecessors in previous administrations made horrible decisions regarding the granting of Emergency Use Authorizations for the COVID-19 “covered countermeasures.”

You did not create this catastrophe, but you are responsible for it now. As the Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services, you now have the authority, the responsibility and the obligation to undo some of the damage that was done by previous administrations. YOU are now responsible for every harm that occurs from this point forward, due to your ongoing hesitancy to take action.

I call upon you to defend children’s health right now by taking (at least) the five actions listed below:

TERMINATE the liability protections granted under the PREP Act declaration for the COVID-19 Emergency which is now extended to December 31, 2029.4 The core problem is that the Public Health Emergency ended on May 11, 2023,5 but the PREP Act liability protections have been extended until 2029. The PREP Act liability protections must be ended and the HHS Secretary clearly has the legal authority to permanently end them. RECALL all of the COVID-19 “covered countermeasures” that were merely authorized for emergency use. CONVENE a committee to INVESTIGATE the evidence of harms caused by the COVID-19 “covered countermeasures.” Mr. Kennedy, tear down this wall of data secrecy! INSTRUCT Dr. Sara Brenner, the acting Commissioner of the FDA, to REVOKE the authorizations for these products. INSTRUCT Susan Monarez, the acting Director of the CDC, to REMOVE the COVID-19 “covered countermeasures” from the CDC’s childhood “vaccine” schedule.

The risk of children under 12 years old being hospitalized or dying has statistically always been zero. There has never been any possible benefit to be gained by administering the mRNA COVID-19 “covered countermeasures” to children under 12 years old. The only possible result has always been increased harm.

The authorities purporting to govern this nation have irrevocably harmed a generation of children mentally, emotionally, and physically. The ongoing recommendation that children as young as six months old receive three or more COVID-19 injections is an absolute abomination that must be stopped. Children are not now, nor were they ever, at risk from COVID-19.

However, the potential and the reality for these injections to cause harm has been ENORMOUS.

For FDA to issue an Emergency Use Authorization, the Chemical, Biological, Radioactive or Nuclear (CBRN) agent(s) referred to in the HHS Secretary’s EUA declaration must be capable of causing a serious or life-threatening disease or condition. Medical products that may be considered for an EUA are those that "may be effective" to prevent, diagnose, or treat serious or life-threatening diseases or conditions that can be caused by a CBRN agent(s) identified in the HHS Secretary’s declaration of emergency or threat of emergency under section 564(b). The "may be effective" standard for EUAs provides for a lower level of evidence than the "effectiveness" standard that FDA uses for product approvals.6

“The CDC is absolutely misleading the public by asserting that COVID-19 EUA vaccines are safe and effective because EUA vaccines are not held to the same safety or efficacy standards as licensed vaccines. By law, EUA products ‘may be effective,’ and they have not undergone the safety testing required to permit licensing. With the risk to children of dying from a COVID-19 infection being statistically zero, it is unclear if there is any benefit. It is criminal that these untested vaccines are being recommended to infants and children, especially given the fraudulent tactics to market them to an unsuspecting public.” 7

PLEASE REALIZE THAT YOU WILL NEVER BE ABLE to Make America Healthy Again while mRNA technology is being injected into the next generation of Americans.

PLEASE REALIZE THAT YOU ARE NOW RESPONSIBLE for policies that result in 6-month old infants to 11 year old children to be injected with two to three doses of COVID-19 “covered countermeasures” that are NOT “safe and effective.” The FDA has tried to hide the body of evidence documenting the harms that these products have inflicted upon the people of the world. You must expose this fraud, but first you must #StopTheShots and #BanTheJab

Billions of people around the world are counting upon you to take the actions that are necessary to truly defend the health of all children.

Sincerely,

James Roguski

310-619-3055

https://NotSafeAndNotEffective.com

- - - - -

(1) https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2021/01/19/2021-01022/authorizations-of-emergency-use-of-two-biological-products-during-the-covid-19-pandemic-availability

(2) https://www.fda.gov/vaccines-blood-biologics/coronavirus-covid-19-cber-regulated-biologics/pfizer-biontech-covid-19-vaccine

(3) https://www.fda.gov/vaccines-blood-biologics/coronavirus-covid-19-cber-regulated-biologics/moderna-covid-19-vaccine

(4) https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2024/12/11/2024-29108/12th-amendment-to-declaration-under-the-public-readiness-and-emergency-preparedness-act-for-medical

(5) https://www.hhs.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-public-health-emergency/index.html

(6) https://www.fda.gov/regulatory-information/search-fda-guidance-documents/emergency-use-authorization-medical-products-and-related-authorities

(7) https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/babies-three-pfizer-covid-vaccine-doses-cdc/

Sasha Latypova’s Open Letter to RFK Jr.:

Transcript:

Secretary Kennedy,

All mRNA injections marketed as covid vaccines today are Emergency Use Authorized (EUA) Military Countermeasures. The EUA pathway is used only when the United States Secretary of Health and Human Services declares an emergency and issues a PREP Act declaration.

Section 564 of the FD&C Act exempts medical countermeasures from the pharmaceutical regulatory compliance or from the informed consent requirements for the duration of the PREP Act declaration of emergency.

While the manufacturers may choose and FDA may ask to undertake some of the activities typically expected from an investigational clinical trial and manufacturing validation process, none of the typical pharmaceutical regulatory standards are applicable in an enforceable way. If there is no enforcement of the law, it’s as if the law doesn’t exist.

Misrepresentations of safety, efficacy or contents of EUA products are allowed by federal law. Thus, claims provided by the federal health authorities or manufacturers cannot be considered a reliable source of information.

When these products are pushed onto unsuspecting consumers, claims about safety, efficacy or contents of these products are based solely on the HHS Secretary’s opinion, which requires no supporting scientific evidence. Today 3 mRNA shots are listed on the CDC Childhood Vaccination Schedule to be given to 9 months old infants.

Secretary Kennedy, are we supposed to think that it is now YOUR opinion that they are safe and effective products for babies? I do not believe that, knowing what you know about mRNA injections, you can honestly believe this yourself.

Current PREP Act declaration of emergency was extended by the previous administration by Xavier Becerra to last until December 31, 2029.

https://public-inspection.federalregister.gov/2024-29108.pdf

Real emergencies do not last decades simply based on the opinion of a single public health official. There is no real emergency for covid in the world or in world or the United States as you are well aware.

Continued PREP Act declarations, therefore, defy the observed reality and common sense, and represents a misuse and abuse of the federal law which was intended for declaring short-term emergencies in severe situations such as war or acts of terrorism. This law also did not envision shipping of billions of doses of medical products legally allowed to be adulterated and misbranded. Yet, this is precisely what is transpiring under the current PREP Act declaration today.

By keeping the PREP Act declaration in place, the current administration continues to contrive a non-existing emergency. This contrivance serves only the interests of pharmaceutical companies and those institutions that still mandate the shots, shielding them from liability for deaths and injuries caused by the falsely promoted inherently unsafe products.

Clearly, this contrivance does not serve the interests of the public at all. The continued disregard of the victims of the covid shots under the thorough liability shield of the PREP Act abuses the federal law and destroys any remaining shreds of the public trust in the government health authorities.

These products pose severe risk of harm and death to the public due to the absence of any enforceable pharmaceutical regulations.

The FDA and manufacturers falsely claim that these products are fully approved for age 12 and older as prophylactic vaccines. However, once someone is injured by these vaccines and seeks compensation for their injuries, they are informed that in fact these products are not legally vaccines but countermeasures and the only avenue available to them is the Countermeasures Injury Compensation Program.

To date this program has denied almost all claims and paid only a few thousand dollars to a handful of victims, making a mockery of them and the unbearable toll of their permanently destroyed health. During your Congressional confirmation hearings you said that a healthy person has a thousand dreams while a sick person has only one dream.

Were you sincere about helping the covid vaccine victims?

Secretary Kennedy, I respectfully ask you to:

Please use your authority to immediately terminate the PREP Act emergency declaration for covid pandemic, as there is no such emergency in reality.

Please also investigate the misuse and abuse of the federal law utilized in the so-called "pandemic response" and countermeasures that resulted in the greatest human tragedy in recorded history and also destroyed public trust in the government health agencies.

Thank you very much.

- Sasha Latypova

Dr. Joseph Sansone

We need to STOP defending corporations.

NOW is the time to defend our children’s health.

ACTIONS REQUESTED:

ACTION #1: TERMINATE THE PREP ACT LIABILITY PROTECTIONS

Secretary Kennedy, I call upon you to IMMEDIATELY submit a 13th Amendment to the PREP Act Declaration to REVOKE the action that was taken by your predecessor (Secretary Xavier Becerra) and bring an end to the liability protections for “covered persons” who manufacture and administer “covered countermeasures” under the Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness (PREP) Act.

12th Amendment to Declaration Under the Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness Act for Medical Countermeasures Against COVID–19

https://public-inspection.federalregister.gov/2024-29108.pdf

https://www.cms.gov/Medicare/Provider-Enrollment-and-Certification/SurveyCertEmergPrep/Downloads/PHE-Questions-and-Answers.pdf (see #11 on page 7)

NOTE TO CONGRESS: REVOKE THE PREP ACT

ACTION #2: RECALL THE COVID-19 mRNA 2024-2025 “COVERED COUNTERMEASURES”

Under Title 42, Section 262 of the United States Code of Federal Regulations regarding the Regulation of biological products, the HHS Secretary has the authority and the obligation to "issue an order immediately ordering the recall" of any product that presents an imminent or substantial hazard to the public health.

https://uscode.house.gov/view.xhtml?req=(title:42%20section:262%20

Under Title 10, Section 810.10 of the United States Code of Federal Regulations regarding the Revocation, suspension, or modification of authorization, the HHS Secretary may revoke a general or specific authorization if it is determined by the Secretary to be inimical to the interest of the United States or otherwise no longer meets the legal criteria for approval.

https://www.ecfr.gov/current/title-10/chapter-III/part-810/section-810.10

ACTION #3: CONVENE A COMMITTEE TO INVESTIGATE HARMS CAUSED BY THE MRNA COVID-19 “COVERED COUNTERMEASURES”

Under Title 21, Section 7.41 of the United States Code of Federal Regulations regarding Health hazard evaluation and recall classification, an ad hoc committee of Food and Drug Administration scientists may conduct an evaluation of the health hazard presented by a product being recalled to determine whether any disease or injuries have already occurred from the use of the product and the Food and Drug Administration will assign a classification of either Class I, Class II, or Class III, to indicate the relative degree of health hazard of the product being recalled.

https://www.ecfr.gov/current/title-21/chapter-I/subchapter-A/part-7

ACTION #4: REVOKE THE EMERGENCY USE AUTHORIZATIONS

(b)(1) The Commissioner shall notify the licensed manufacturer of the intention to revoke the biologics license, setting forth the grounds for, and offering an opportunity for a hearing on the proposed revocation if the Commissioner finds any of the following:

(v) The establishment or the manufacturing methods have been so changed as to require a new showing that the establishment or product meets the requirements established in this chapter in order to protect the public health.

(vi) The licensed product is not safe and effective for all of its intended uses or is misbranded with respect to any such use.

https://www.ecfr.gov/current/title-21/chapter-I/subchapter-F/part-601/subpart-A/section-601.5

ACTION #5: REMOVE THE COVID-19 “COVERED COUNTERMEASURES” FROM THE CDC’S CHILDHOOD “VACCINE” SCHEDULE

The “FACT SHEET FOR RECIPIENTS AND CAREGIVERS” clearly states that a “vaccine” that is administered under Emergency Use Authorization “may be effective.” That is a lower standard than “safe and effective.”

STOP THE CDC FROM INACCURATELY CLAIMING THAT PRODUCTS UNDER EUA ARE “SAFE AND EFFECTIVE.”

The video below is just one of the CDC’s multiple promotional materials that wrongly claim that the “covered countermeasures” ARE “safe and effective.”

SAYING THAT VACCINES ARE “SAFE AND EFFECTIVE” WHEN THEY HAVE ONLY BEEN GIVEN EMERGENCY USE AUTHORIZATION IS A LIE.

10 REASONS TO TAKE THESE ACTIONS:

Children were never at risk from COVID-19 The clinical trials on children were inadequate Immunobridging is a deeply flawed concept The covered countermeasures were not effective Child deaths have been reported to VAERS Dozens of VAERS “safety signals” have been ignored since May 27, 2022 Children are being severely harmed Children were injected who should not have been Increased rates of seizures in injected children Missing information and lack of safety studies

Dr. Renata Moon

https://rumble.com/v4adu79-dr.-renata-moons-testimony-for-the-massachusetts-legislature-regarding-the-.html

1. CHILDREN WERE NEVER AT RISK FROM COVID-19

Study after study, as well as simple observation, showed that children were always at extraordinarily low risk of severe-disease or death due to COVID-19. Studies in China, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom and Scandinavia all showed low rates of severe disease and no fatalities in young children.

The Trump Administration’s nominee for FDA Commissioner (Dr. Marty Makary) should be familiar with this information, due to the fact that he is the author of the study below, which was published on November 11, 2020, a month before the first Emergency Use Authorization.

Risk factors for COVID-19 mortality among privately insured patients: a claims data analysis

https://collections.nlm.nih.gov/catalog/nlm:nlmuid-101774952-pdfAssessing the age specificity of infection fatality rates for COVID-19: systematic review, meta-analysis, and public policy implications

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33289900/#&gid=article-figures&pid=fig-5-uid-

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33289900/

Age-specific mortality and immunity patterns of SARS-CoV-2

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41586-020-2918-0

Epidemia COVID-19 (Italy)

https://www.epicentro.iss.it/coronavirus/bollettino/Bollettino-sorveglianza-integrata-COVID-19_23-marzo%202020.pdf

Very few children 5-11 years of age (were hospitalized) with COVID-19.

Effectiveness of BNT162b2 Vaccine against Omicron in Children 5 to 11 Years of Age

A total of 255,936 children were included in the analysis. Among unvaccinated children, the crude incidence rates of all reported SARS-CoV-2 infections, PCR-confirmed SARS-CoV-2 infections, and Covid-19-related hospitalizations were 3303.5, 473.8, and 30.0 per 1 million person-days. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35857701/

Children and young people remain at low risk of COVID-19 mortality

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33713603/

The information above is all that was ever needed to have NEVER even considered authorizing a “vaccine” for children of any age.

“Children and adolescents have faced risks that are vanishingly small. What is the rationale for giving an experimental vaccine to protect children from a disease that is often asymptomatic, is usually mild when there are symptoms, and for which death is less likely than many types of childhood accidents? It is very difficult to prove a statistical improvement from “vaccines” better than zero mortality! The studies did not prove injections lowered severity of disease. The studies did not prove vaccinated children protected their grandparents.” – Dr. Liz Mumper

“While concerns regarding the risk of COVID-19 to the elderly and those with well-known co-morbidities were initially well founded, this never true for healthy children. Week-over-week analysis of national and state-by state data revealed that children without serious underlying medical conditions were at statistically zero risk of hospitalization or death. Similar results were reported from Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom and Scandinavia, with universally low rates of severe symptomatic disease and no fatalities in young children, including during the outbreak of the more virulent Wuhan and Delta strains. From the very beginnings of the pandemic, it was clear that children were at extraordinarily low risk of severe disease from COVID-19.” - Kelly Victory, MD - Toxic Shot

2. THE CLINICAL TRIALS ON CHILDREN WERE INADEQUATE

Dr. Clare Craig Exposes How Pfizer Twisted Their Clinical Trial Data for Young Children

https://rumble.com/v18s66i-bombshell-dr.-clare-craig-exposes-how-pfizer-twisted-their-clinical-trial-d.html

Report 28: Vaccine Trials for Infants and Children Show Little to No Benefit

The vaccine does not prevent infection or reduce transmission. Furthermore, CDC published data show a poor efficacy of 31%, reducing to 12% after 7 weeks in the 5-11 yr age range (Dorabawila 2002). The mRNA vaccines do not stop infection, replication, or spread of the Omicron variants. They are not fulfilling their intended purpose. Run at 65 trial sites, they recruited a total of 4526 children of which, 3000 children dropped out before the end of the trial. Pfizer presented evidence that the only antibodies produced in the children were to the Wuhan (alpha strain) spike with no detectable antibodies to the Omicron variant (Craig, HART group, 2022). However, the trial also shows other alarming results. There were 30% more covid cases in the vaccine arm after first dose than the placebo, so they ignored that data. The same occurred with the second and third rounds. In total, after 2 months, COVID developed twice as much in the vaccinated vs placebo group, suggesting that there was a higher likelihood that the vaccine was causing severe COVID than the likelihood that it was not. In fact, 12 of the children got COVID twice, 11 of which were in the vaccination arm! https://dailyclout.io/vaccine-trials-for-infants-and-children-show-little-to-no-benefit/

Despite claims by FDA and CDC officials, these products did not “meet rigorous scientific and regulatory standards for both safety and effectiveness.”

It is undeniable that the COVID-19 mRNA injections were subjected to only a fraction of the typical safety testing normally required for vaccine approval. Clear evidence of this can be found in the simple fact that the products recommended for children ages 6 months through 11 years are NOT approved by the FDA, but are still being administered under questionable Emergency Use Authorizations even though the non-existent (for children) emergency has clearly passed.

In Pfizer’s trial for children 6 months to under five years of age, only 1,678 total children received the “covered countermeasures.” The observation period prior to the submission of data was only six months, which is the shortest ever for a childhood “vaccine.”

Despite the positive spin presented by Pfizer, the study was simply too small and too short in duration to adequately determine the risk of adverse events such as myocarditis or Guillain Barre syndrome.

3. IMMUNOBRIDGING IS A DEEPLY FLAWED CONCEPT

https://rumble.com/v19kqbk-missing-children-egregious-conduct-and-fraud-to-push-these-jabs-on-babies.html

The FDA has failed to require proof of true immunity rather than merely an immune/antibody response known as immunobridging.

FDA acknowledges that direct demonstration of effectiveness in field efficacy trials may not be feasible in pediatric populations and thus, following direct demonstration of protection in adults, effectiveness of the same vaccine could be inferred in pediatric populations by immunobridging. https://www.fda.gov/media/149935/download (page 6)

2.1. Evaluation of COVID-19 vaccine effectiveness in pediatric populations Effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines in pediatric populations could be demonstrated directly in efficacy field trials that evaluate clinical disease endpoints related to SARS-CoV-2 infection and/or disease. Anticipating that adequately powered field efficacy trials in pediatric populations may not be feasible (especially for the most severe and clinically significant outcomes such as MIS-C), effectiveness in pediatric populations may be inferred through an immunobridging approach in which an immune response biomarker(s) elicited by the vaccine in pediatric populations is compared to the same biomarker(s) elicited by the vaccine in another population (i.e., adults) for which effectiveness of the vaccine has already been demonstrated. Considerations for clinical endpoint efficacy and immunobridging approaches are described in greater detail below. https://www.fda.gov/media/149935/download (page 9)

The FDA's flawed reasoning in the following FDA Q&A document is astonishing.

What data did FDA evaluate to support the September 11, 2023, approval of a single dose of Comirnaty for individuals 12 years of age and older? The effectiveness of a single dose of Comirnaty for individuals 12 years of age and older, regardless of prior COVID-19 vaccination status, is supported by FDA’s previous determination of the effectiveness of Comirnaty and analysis of immune response data from a clinical study among approximately 260 individuals 18 through 85 years of age who were COVID-19 unvaccinated and had evidence of prior SARS-CoV-2 infection. These individuals received a single dose of an investigational bivalent Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, and their immune responses were compared to the immune responses of approximately 270 participants without evidence of prior SARS-CoV-2 infection who received two doses of Comirnaty (Original monovalent), one month apart. The immune response data demonstrated that individuals who had prior evidence of infection responded adequately to a single dose of vaccine. https://www.fda.gov/media/172302/download

Rather than estimate vaccine efficacy directly, an immunobridging study infers effectiveness in a two-step extrapolation using a substitute or surrogate measure, such as the level of antibodies elicited by a vaccine. This is taken as a measure of the strength of the immune response and in turn as a measure of clinical outcome, such as reduction in COVID-19 disease. https://www.amazon.com/Toxic-Shot-Facing-Dangers-Vaccines/dp/B0D8FZC157/ (page 65)

The weakness of this double extrapolative approach is apparent when one considers the complexity of the immune response that involves not only antibodies (produced by B cells) but also T cells. There are different types of antibodies. The type of immune response differs by age, gender, comorbidity (or other medical conditions), the strain of the virus, the type of vaccine, and prior exposure to virus, vaccine or both. Immune response may wane with time, and exactly how a measure of antibody can predict the extent and duration of how a vaccine will prevent infection or reduce severe disease is unclear. https://www.amazon.com/Toxic-Shot-Facing-Dangers-Vaccines/dp/B0D8FZC157/ (page 65)

Dr. Peter Marks: "There is not a clear, perfect, immune correlate of protection, and so we're using poor man's immune correlate of protection, or poor person's immune correlates of protection with antibody levels. It is just we haven't solved the problem yet." https://www.amazon.com/Toxic-Shot-Facing-Dangers-Vaccines/dp/B0D8FZC157/ (page 67)

Dr. Jerry Weir: " Ideally, of course, one would love a correlate of protection that one could point to and flash up a slide that says it's this level of antibody, or it's this level of something else. I don't think we're there yet. https://www.amazon.com/Toxic-Shot-Facing-Dangers-Vaccines/dp/B0D8FZC157/ (page 68)

Measurements of antibodies in the blood can never yield any information on the true status of immunity against infection of the respiratory tract. - Sucharit Bhakti https://doctors4covidethics.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/end-covax.pdf

Summary Basis for Regulatory Action (11/8/2021) COMIRNATY (Pfizer)

Even Pfizer admits that they do not know how their product works (or if it does).

4. THE COVERED COUNTERMEASURES WERE NOT EFFECTIVE

https://rumble.com/v1c6s4f-dr-eric-payne-its-time-to-stop-the-shots.html

December 1, 2022

Estimated BNT162b2 Vaccine Effectiveness Against Infection With Delta and Omicron Variants Among US Children 5 to 11 Years of Age

The adjusted Vaccine Effectiveness (VE) of 2 doses against Omicron at less than 3 months was 39%, and at 3 months or more, it was -1% https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/36515946/

Moderna’s 2021-2022 clinical trial in children 6 months to 2 years in age during the Omicron wave showed that their product was only 44% effective against symptomatic infection and it was only 37% effective in children from 2 years to under 5 years old. The “solution” was to recommend a third injection or “booster.”

April 29, 2023

Effectiveness of BNT162b2 Vaccine against Omicron Variant Infection among Children 5-11 Years of Age, Israel

Vaccine effectiveness estimates after the second vaccine dose were 58.1% for days 8-14, 53.9% for days 15-21, 46.7% for days 22-28, 44.8% for days 29-35, and 39.5% for days 36-42. Vaccine effectiveness against Omicron infection among children 5-11 years of age… declined early and rapidly. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/36863005/

July 26, 2024

Real-world effectiveness of original BNT162b2 mRNA COVID-19 against symptomatic Omicron infection among children 5-11 years of age in Brazil: A prospective test-negative design study

The adjusted estimate of two-dose vaccine effectiveness against symptomatic Omicron was 3.1 %. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/39069096/

October 2024

The FDA’s own document clearly show that “effectiveness” has not been established and that a lot of important information is “missing.”

Package Insert and FDA Approved Patient Labeling - COMIRNATY (Pfizer)

December 5, 2024

In fact, VACCINATED children were 3.57 times as likely to suffer from symptomatic COVID-19 “incidence.”

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/39656907/

https://academic.oup.com/jpids/article-abstract/14/1/piae121/7917119?redirectedFrom=fulltext&login=false

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/pfizer-vaccinated-kids-covid-infection-cdc-study-natural-immunity/

5. CHILD DEATHS HAVE BEEN REPORTED TO VAERS

Below are a sampling of links to VAERS reports documenting the deaths of children that were associated with the COVID-19 “covered countermeasures”. (Many thanks to Albert Benavides for helping to identify these VAERS reports)

Please take the time to click on the links and read the reports:

Pfizer

Moderna

6. DOZENS OF VAERS “SAFETY SIGNALS” HAVE BEEN IGNORED SINCE MAY 27, 2022.

A "PRR safety signal greater than 2" means that a calculated Proportional Reporting Ratio (PRR) for a specific drug-adverse event combination is above 2, indicating a potential safety concern, suggesting that the adverse event is reported disproportionately more frequently for that drug compared to other drugs in the database; essentially signifying a possible signal that needs further investigation.

SOURCE: https://icandecide.org/cdc-proportional-reporting-ratio/

WHERE IS THE DATA FOR 5-11 YEAR OLD CHILDREN SINCE MAY 27, 2022?

WHERE IS ALL THE DATA FOR CHILDREN 6 MONTHS THROUGH 4 YEARS OLD?

https://rumble.com/v1gyolb-what-signs-did-we-have-that-children-were-being-harmed-by-the-covid-19-vacc.html

7. CHILDREN ARE BEING SEVERELY HARMED

There are thousands of reports in VAERS documenting the multitudes of harms that have been inflicted upon our children.

May 30, 2023

Report 72: “Other AESIs” Included MERS, Multiple Organ Dysfunction Syndrome (MODS), Herpes Infections, and 96 DEATHS. 15 Patients Were Under Age 12, Including Six Infants.

https://dailyclout.io/report-72-other-aesis-included-mers-multiple-organ-dysfunction-syndrome-mods-herpes-infections-and-96-deaths-15-patients-were-under-age-12-including-six-infants/

July 7, 2023

Myocarditis following COVID-19 mRNA vaccinations: Twin and sibling case series

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/37484868/

February 13, 2024

Fatal Myocarditis following COVID-19 mRNA Immunization: A Case Report and Differential Diagnosis Review

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/38400177/

March 25, 2024

Kids Ages 2-5 Had Higher Rate of Convulsions After mRNA COVID Shots

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/convulsions-febrile-seizures-covid-vaccine-children/

8. CHILDREN WERE INJECTED WHO SHOULD NOT HAVE BEEN

Yet another category of abuse of children was injecting them BEFORE the regulatory authorities had extended authorizations down to their age group. The collection of data in the Cumulative Analysis report ended on February 28, 2021. No children were supposed to receive a Pfizer shot during the reporting period, but Pfizer knew of 34 children aged between two months and nine years who did.

The U.K. was especially egregious in this regard, accounting for 29 of the 34 children under 12 who received premature inoculation by Feb. 28, 2021, according to Pfizer’s Cumulative Analysis report. The ages in this group ranged from 2 months to 9 years, with a median age of four. Of the 34 cases, 24 were categorized as “serious,” and 18 case outcomes were not resolved or unknown. (page 13)

Table 7 of the report also details two childhood-injury cases reported to Pfizer by the U.K. Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA, p.25).

Yet Pfizer’s Cumulative Analysis concludes: “No new significant safety information was identified based on a review of these cases compared with the non-pediatric population” (p.13). Should we be comforted by this language, telling us the outcomes for children were no worse than the outcomes for adults? Even though the document counted 1,223 post-injection deaths among all age groups (p.7) among 42,086 individuals who experienced between them 158,893 events.Then the document’s appendix (p.30) lists 1,294 adverse events of special interest (AESI), meaning pre-specified medically-significant events that could be caused by the covered countermeasures. These include ‘Child-Pugh-Turcotte score abnormal’ (signaling liver disease), ‘Convulsion in Childhood’, ‘Multi-system inflammatory syndrome in children’, and ‘Pediatric autoimmune neuropsychiatric disorders associated with streptococcal infection’.

5.3.6 CUMULATIVE ANALYSIS OF POST-AUTHORIZATION ADVERSE EVENT REPORTS OF PF-07302048 (BNT162B2) RECEIVED THROUGH 28-FEB-2021

https://phmpt.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/5.3.6-postmarketing-experience.pdf

Underage injection was still frequent more than a year later. Pfizer’s “covered countermeasure” was not authorized for six-month-olds in the U.S. until June 18, 2022, one day before the close of PSUR #3’s reporting period.

Until then, the minimum age was five years old, but PSUR #3 reports 275 times when it was administered “to pediatric individuals below 5 years of age” (p.317).

Dilution errors were also rampant during the PSUR #3 reporting period, with 412 instances of “dilution before use not performed,” among 1,095 instances of “incorrectly prepared covered countermeasure.” One victim seriously harmed after failure to dilute was a female child of unspecified age. “The treating nurse administered the wrong dose of covered countermeasures to the child,” the report stated. “She was supposed to dilute it, instead she gave a full vial of the COVID Vaccine” (PTs: Product preparation error; Overdose).

Following administration, the subject experienced dizziness, nausea, and increased heart rate. These events were considered serious as the subject required hospitalization and it was unknown if the subject recovered from these events. No further information was available.”

PSUR #3 also tallies 51 events where children were given adult doses (p.114).

A few months after the reporting period, there was another incident in Southampton, England where, in October 2022, 36 children aged five to 11 were “given a higher-than-normal dose of the Covid vaccine by mistake.”

Again, Pfizer’s PSURs to the EMA darken the horrors still further, with PSUR #3 logging 161 post-authorization fatalities among under-18s in the cumulative data set (combining all PSURs to date) (p.292).

These deaths were tied to 339 adverse events (meaning there could be multiple adverse events for one individual), with 78 categorized as cardiac disorders, 56 as nervous-system disorders, and 62 as respiratory, thoracic, and mediastinal (p.293).

Five- through 11-year-olds

PSUR #3 then segments the pediatric data by age group. It records 20 post-authorization deaths among 9,605 injured individuals aged five through 11 years old in its six-month reporting period (p.321).

One death involved an 11-year-old boy who went into acute respiratory failure two days after his first dose of Pfizer’s ‘BNT162b2’ covered countermeasure. No autopsy was performed. Another was a six-year-old girl whose fatal adverse events included kidney impairment and seizure. She died seven days after her first dose. It was unknown whether an autopsy was performed. A six-year-old boy died with myocarditis and cardio-respiratory arrest seven days after his first dose, though “the reporter concluded that the death ‘had nothing to do’ with the administration of BNT162b2 and was due to natural causes.” Autopsy results were pending.

Among the remaining fatal cases, cardiac and respiratory events were the main killers. Cerebral haemorrhage, multisystem inflammatory syndrome, and pulmonary embolism were also among the reported events (p.322).

PERIODIC SAFETY UPDATE REPORT (PSUR) #3 for ACTIVE SUBSTANCE: COVID-19 mRNA vaccine nucleoside modified) (BNT162b2) Reporting Period: December 19, 2021 through June 18, 2022

https://tkp.at/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/3.PSUR-1.pdf

Jimmy Dore: "Giving Kids a COVID Vaccine Is Evil!"

https://rumble.com/v2c5f0a-jimmy-dore-giving-kids-a-covid-vaccine-is-evil.html

9. INCREASED RATES OF SEIZURES IN INJECTED CHILDREN

Safety of COVID-19 mRNA Vaccination Among Young Children in the Vaccine Safety Datalink

Vaccine Safety Datalink is a collaboration between CDC and eight data-contributing health systems in the U.S.

From 135,005 Pfizer doses given to children aged six months to four years, the study reported 38 seizure events within three weeks of any dose and a further 24 seizure events in weeks four through six after most recent dose (Table 2).

From 112,006 Moderna doses, the study recorded 23 seizure events within three weeks of injection, and a further 19 seizure events in weeks four through six, for children aged six months to five years.

The authors rejoiced, however, that they “did not detect a safety signal for any outcome during the 21 days after vaccination” while omitting days 22-42 in this assessment. These results, they concluded, “can provide reassurance to clinicians, parents, and policymakers alike.”

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/37278199/

October 19, 2023

FDA Finds ‘Safety Signal’ of Seizures in Children 2-5 After COVID mRNA Vaccines

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/fda-safety-signal-seizures-children-covid-mrna-vaccines/

April 25, 2024

FDA Finds mRNA COVID Vaccines May Cause Seizures in Toddlers

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/mrna-covid-vaccines-seizures-toddlers-fda-jama/

10. MISSING INFORMATION AND LACK OF STUDIES

Summary Basis for Regulatory Action (1/30/2022) SPIKEVAX (Moderna)

The graphic below are from Dr. Byram Bridle:

STOP THE DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES FROM DECLARING THAT ALL EUA “COVERED COUNTERMEASURES” ARE SAFE AND EFFECTIVE

All Covid-19 vaccines are not safe and effective. Children’s COVID-19 vaccines are only EUA which means they ‘may be effective,’ as they have not undergone the safety testing required to permit licensing. There are still no licensed COVID-19 vaccines available for children under 12, so all COVID-19 vaccines given to young kids are EUA products. The FDA’s website on EUA for medical products states that EUA vaccines only have to meet the standard of “may be effective” as long as if, “based on the totality of the scientific evidence, it is reasonable to believe that the product may be effective for the specified use.” “The ‘may be effective’ standard for EUAs provides for a lower level of evidence than the ‘effectiveness’ standard that FDA uses for product approvals,” the website states. Before a vaccine can be fully licensed, the vaccine maker typically is required to conduct numerous clinical trials to demonstrate that the product is safe. However, the safety requirements for EUA are more flexible. Ray Flores Substack Dear Mr. HHS Secretary, LIMIT COVERED PERSONS… Read more

Fundamental truths about the mRNA injections must be exposed.

https://rumble.com/v5tqddt-not-safe-and-not-effective-chd.html?mref=6gby3&mrefc=2

https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/covid-19/info-by-product/index.html

Pfizer

https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/covid-19/info-by-product/pfizer/downloads/infant-standing-orders.pdf

https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/covid-19/info-by-product/pfizer/downloads/Pfizer-StandingOrders-5yrs-Older-508.pdf

Moderna

https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/covid-19/info-by-product/moderna/downloads/infant_standing-orders.pdf

https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/covid-19/info-by-product/moderna/downloads/Standing-Orders-5yrs-older-508.pdf

Please watch the video below:

WHY DID THE FDA ATTEMPT TO KEEP VAST AMOUNTS OF INFORMATION SECRET FOR 75 YEARS?

The vast majority of the world has not seen the documents listed below, primarily due to the FDA’s efforts to hide this information from the public for 75 years.

The documents below provide ample evidence documenting the adverse events and deaths connected to the administration of the mRNA “covered countermeasures” by Pfizer and Moderna.

5.3.6 CUMULATIVE ANALYSIS OF POST-AUTHORIZATION ADVERSE EVENT REPORTS OF PF-07302048 (BNT162B2) RECEIVED THROUGH 28-FEB-2021

https://phmpt.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/5.3.6-postmarketing-experience.pdf

APPENDIX 2.2: Cumulative and Interval Summary Tabulation of Serious and Non-Serious Adverse Reactions from Post-Marketing Data Sources (Interval Reporting Period: December 19, 2021 through June 18, 2022)

https://www.globalresearch.ca/wp-content/uploads/2023/05/pfizer-report.pdf

https://www.scribd.com/document/695603788/Pfizer-Phase-III-Appendix-2-2-Cumulative-and-Interval-Summary-of-Serious-and-Non-serious-Adverse-Reactions-From-Post-Marketing-Sources-as-at-21-Jun

EUROPEAN SAFETY UPDATE REPORTS:

PERIODIC SAFETY UPDATE REPORT (PSUR) #1 FOR ACTIVE SUBSTANCE: COVID-19 mRNA vaccine (nucleoside modified)(BNT162b2) Reporting Period: December 19, 2020 through June 18, 2021

https://tkp.at/wp-content/uploads/2023/01/1.PSUR_orginial.pdf

PERIODIC SAFETY UPDATE REPORT (PSUR) #3 for ACTIVE SUBSTANCE: COVID-19 mRNA vaccine nucleoside modified) (BNT162b2) Reporting Period: December 19, 2021 through June 18, 2022

https://tkp.at/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/3.PSUR-1.pdf

WHERE ARE PERIODIC SAFETY UPDATE REPORTS #2, #4 AND #5?

Additional sources, in chronological order:

November 2, 2020

Age-specific mortality and immunity patterns of SARS-CoV-2

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41586-020-2918-0

November 20, 2020

Pfizer Review Memorandum

https://www.fda.gov/media/144416/download

December 10, 2020

Safety and Efficacy of the BNT162b2 mRNA Covid-19 Vaccine

https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMoa2034577

December 11, 2020

FDA Takes Key Action in Fight Against COVID-19 By Issuing Emergency Use Authorization for First COVID-19 Vaccine

https://www.fda.gov/news-events/press-announcements/fda-takes-key-action-fight-against-covid-19-issuing-emergency-use-authorization-first-covid-19

https://web.archive.org/web/20201212022704/https://www.fda.gov/media/144412/download

WHY WAS THE ORIGINAL EUA DOCUMENT SCRUBBED FROM THE INTERNET, ALTERED AND REPLACED WITH THE DOCUMENT BELOW?

https://www.fda.gov/media/144412/download

April 16, 2021

VAERS REPORT #1166062

https://medalerts.org/vaersdb/findfield.php?IDNUMBER=1166062&WAYBACKHISTORY=ON

April 21, 2021

Preliminary Findings of mRNA Covid-19 Vaccine Safety in Pregnant Persons

https://www.nejm.org/doi/10.1056/NEJMoa2104983

CORRECTION:

https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMx210016

April 20, 2021

PREGNANCY AND LACTATION CUMULATIVE REVIEW

https://www.phmpt.org/wp-content/uploads/2023/04/125742_S2_M1_pllr-cumulative-review.pdf

April 30, 2021

WHY DID THE FDA WANT TO KEEP THIS DOCUMENT SECRET FOR 75 YEARS?

5.3.6 CUMULATIVE ANALYSIS OF POST-AUTHORIZATION ADVERSE EVENT REPORTS OF PF-07302048 (BNT162B2) RECEIVED THROUGH 28-FEB-2021

https://phmpt.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/5.3.6-postmarketing-experience.pdf

May 6, 2021

Request for Priority Review Designation

https://phmpt.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/125742_S1_M1_cover.pdf

This letter documents the existence of

5.3.6 CUMULATIVE ANALYSIS OF POST-AUTHORIZATION ADVERSE EVENT REPORTS OF PF-07302048 (BNT162B2) RECEIVED THROUGH 28-FEB-2021

https://phmpt.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/5.3.6-postmarketing-experience.pdf

May 10, 2021

The FDA extended Pfizer’s EUA down to 12-year-old children.

“With authorization of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID‑19 Vaccine for the prevention of COVID-19 in individuals 12 through 15 years of age, the Fact Sheet for Healthcare Providers Administering Vaccine (Vaccination Providers) is being revised to include the following Warning: “Syncope (fainting) may occur in association with administration of injectable vaccines, in particular in adolescents. Procedures should be in place to avoid injury from fainting.” https://www.fda.gov/media/144412/download

June 4, 2021

Children’s Health Defense Demands Immediate Suspension of Plans to Give COVID Vaccines to Children

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/chd-immediate-suspension-covid-vaccines-children/

June 25, 2021

VAERS REPORT #1161762

https://www.medalerts.org/vaersdb/findfield.php?IDNUMBER=1161763&WAYBACKHISTORY=ON

July 26, 2021

Pfizer, Moderna expand studies of COVID-19 vaccine to children age 5 to 11

WHY WAS THIS ARTICLE SCRUBBED FROM THE INTERNET?

https://web.archive.org/web/20210726191117/https://www.chicagotribune.com/coronavirus/ct-aud-nw-nyt-vaccines-test-children-20210726-xbde5rq65fcchko4zfcusth4bi-story.html

August 6, 2021

‘Odds Are High’ FDA Will Approve COVID Vaccines for Kids Under 12 During Next School Year + More

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/covid-nw-odds-are-high-fda-will-approve-covid-vaccines-for-kids-under-12/

August 11, 2021

CDC Tells Pregnant Women to Get COVID Shot, Says ‘No’ Miscarriage Risk + More

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/covid-nw-cdc-pregnant-womenget-covid-shot-no-miscarriage-risk/

August 13, 2021

VAERS REPORT #1532154

https://medalerts.org/vaersdb/findfield.php?IDNUMBER=1532154&WAYBACKHISTORY=ON

August 20, 2021

PERIODIC SAFETY UPDATE REPORT (PSUR) #1 FOR ACTIVE SUBSTANCE: COVID-19 mRNA vaccine (nucleoside modified)(BNT162b2) Reporting Period: December 19, 2020 through June 18, 2021

https://tkp.at/wp-content/uploads/2023/01/1.PSUR_orginial.pdf

August 23, 2021

FDA Approves First COVID-19 Vaccine (COMIRNATY)

https://www.fda.gov/news-events/press-announcements/fda-approves-first-covid-19-vaccine

September 17, 2021

FDA Approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine: Frequently Asked Questions

https://crsreports.congress.gov/product/pdf/R/R46913/3

September 22, 2021

Nursing Baby Died With Blood Clots, Inflamed Arteries Following Mother’s Pfizer Shot, VAERS Report: And is Second Such Reported Case

https://web.archive.org/web/20210922230420/https://www.newsrescue.com/nursing-baby-died-with-blood-clots-inflamed-arteries-following-mothers-pfizer-shot-vaers-report-and-is-second-such-reported-case/

October 20, 2021

The Race Is on to Get Experimental COVID Shots Into Little Kids — Why?

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/experimental-covid-vaccines-young-children-pfizer-cdc-fda/

‘This Is Politics, Not Science’: White House, CDC Prepare to Vaccinate 5- to 11-Year-Olds Prior to FDA Authorization

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/white-house-cdc-plans-guidance-covid-vaccines-kids/

October 29, 2021

FDA Authorizes Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine for Emergency Use in Children 5 through 11 Years of Age

https://www.fda.gov/news-events/press-announcements/fda-authorizes-pfizer-biontech-covid-19-vaccine-emergency-use-children-5-through-11-years-age

22 Studies and Reports Raise Doubts About COVID Vaccine Efficacy and Vaccinating Children

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/studies-reports-covid-vaccine-efficacy-children/

November 5, 2021

Pfizer COVID Vaccine Fails Risk-Benefit Analysis in Children 5 to 11

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/fda-pfizer-covid-vaccine-risk-benefit-analysis-nntv-children/

November 24, 2021

14 ACIP Members Who Voted to Jab Your Young Children — and Their Big Ties to Big Pharma

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/cdc-acip-pfizer-pediatric-covid-vaccine-big-pharma/

December 4, 2021

Press release: Unvaccinated mothers urge pregnant women to get jabbed

https://www.gov.uk/government/news/unvaccinated-mothers-urge-pregnant-women-to-get-jabbed

January 25, 2022

Flawed CDC Study Wrongly Concludes COVID Vaccines Safe in Pregnancy

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/cdc-study-wrongly-concludes-covid-vaccines-safe-pregnancy/

March 8, 2022

Florida Surgeon General Breaks With CDC, Recommends Against COVID Shots for Healthy Kids

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/florida-surgeon-general-joseph-ladapo-against-covid-shots-healthy-kids/

April 27, 2022

Lawmakers Push FDA on COVID Shots for Infants and Toddlers, Pfizer Asks FDA to Authorize Third Shot for Kids 5 to 11

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/fda-covid-shots-infants-toddlers-pfizer-third-shot-kids/

May 17, 2022

FDA Authorizes Pfizer Booster for Kids 5 to 11, Bypasses Advisory Panel

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/fda-pfizer-booster-kids-third-dose/

May 18, 2022

https://rumble.com/v156wte-good-morning-chd-fda-authorizes-booster-for-5-to-11-more-with-dr.-brian-hoo.html?e9s=src_v1_upp

May 20, 2022

VAERS Data Show New Deaths, Injuries After COVID Vaccines, As CDC Signs Off on 3rd Shot for Kids 5-11

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/injuries-covid-vaccine-vaers-cdc/

May 23, 2022

Report 15: Adverse Events Rise in Babies Breastfed by Vaccinated Mothers

https://dailyclout.io/adverse-events-rise-in-babies-breastfed-by-vaccinated-mothers/

June 8, 2022

Where’s the Emergency? 18 Congress Members Demand Answers as FDA Looks to Approve COVID Shots for Kids Under 5

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/congress-members-fda-approve-covid-shots-kids/

June 9, 2022

Biden Administration Makes Available 10 Million Doses of COVID Vaccine for Kids Under 5 — Before FDA Authorizes Shot

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/biden-administration-covid-vaccine-kids-fda-shot/

June 13, 2022

FDA Risk-Benefit Analysis Hides ‘Bad Data’ on Moderna Shots for Kids

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/fda-eua-moderna-covid-vaccine-young-kids/

June 14, 2022

Breaking: FDA Panel Recommends Moderna Two-Dose COVID Vaccine for Kids Ages 6 to 17 Despite Serious Safety Concerns

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/fda-moderna-two-dose-covid-vaccine-kids/

June 15, 2022

FDA Advisors Unanimously Endorse Pfizer, Moderna COVID Shots for Infants and Young Kids, Ignore Pleas to ‘First Do No Harm’

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/fda-eua-covid-shots-infants-young-kids/

June 16, 2022

What FDA Advisors Got Wrong About COVID Vaccines for Young Kids

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/fda-pfizer-moderna-covid-vaccines-kids/

June 17, 2022

The FDA extended Pfizer’s EUA down to six-month old infants. ????

1.3 Million Reports of Injuries After COVID Vaccines, VAERS Data Show, as CDC Meets to Rubber-Stamp Shots for Kids Under 5

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/covid-vaccine-injuries-vaers-data-cdc-meeting-kids

June 21, 2022

CDC Approves COVID Vaccines for Youngest Kids + More

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/covid-nw-cdc-approves-covid-vaccines-youngest-kids/

July 27, 2022

Report 28: Vaccine Trials for Infants and Children Show Little to No Benefit

https://dailyclout.io/vaccine-trials-for-infants-and-children-show-little-to-no-benefit/

CDC Official Used Flawed Data to Justify COVID Shots for Infants and Children, Analysis Shows

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/cdc-flawed-data-covid-shots-infants-children/

43% of Parents ‘Definitely’ Won’t Vaccinate Young Kids for COVID, Survey Says

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/parent-survey-covid-vaccine-young-kids/

FDA, CDC Sold Out America’s Children — Could Their Betrayal Bring Down the Entire Childhood Vaccine Program?

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/fda-cdc-american-children-childhood-vaccine-program-cola/

August 8, 2022

Most Parents Are Saying No to COVID Vaccines for Toddlers + More

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/covid-nw-most-parents-no-vaccines-toddlers/

August 19, 2022

The FDA attempted to keep a lot of information secret for up to 75 years.

APPENDIX 2.2: Cumulative and Interval Summary Tabulation of Serious and Non-Serious Adverse Reactions from Post-Marketing Data Sources

An internal Pfizer documented the following 2,856,464 adverse events as of June 18, 2022:

• 696,605 nervous system disorders,

• 539,299 musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders (92,942 pain in extremities),

• 317,811 gastrointestinal disorders,

• 224,633 skin, hair and nail disorders,

• 190,720 respiratory and chest disorders,

• 178,353 female and male reproductive system disorders (1333 vaginal hemorrhages)

• 167,382 victims developed bacterial, viral, or parasitic infections (24,9010 herpetic infections),

• 126,993 cardiac disorders,

• 100,970 blood and lymphatic system disorders,

• 77,148 psychiatric disorders,

• 73,542 vascular disorders,

• 61,518 eye disorders,

• 47,038 ear and labyrinth disorders (15,833 tinnitus),

• 31,895 autoimmune disorders,

• 13,647 kidney and urinary disorders,• 3,711 cancers and benign cysts,

• 4,056 pregnancy complications (1,846 spontaneous abortion complications)

• 1,143 genetic disorders

https://www.globalresearch.ca/wp-content/uploads/2023/05/pfizer-report.pdf

August 19, 2022

PERIODIC SAFETY UPDATE REPORT (PSUR) #3 for ACTIVE SUBSTANCE: COVID-19 mRNA vaccine nucleoside modified) (BNT162b2) Reporting Period: December 19, 2021 through June 18, 2022

This document appears to still be “confidential.” It was leaked and published on March 4, 2023

https://tkp.at/2023/03/04/weitere-eu-sicherheitsberichte-zum-mrna-impfstoff-von-pfizer-biontech/

https://tkp.at/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/3.PSUR-1.pdf

September 7, 2022

55% of Babies, Toddlers Had ‘Systemic Reaction’ After COVID Vaccine, CDC Survey Shows

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/babies-toddlers-systemic-reaction-covid-vaccine-cdc-et/

September 16, 2022

Report 40: Data Do Not Support Safety of mRNA COVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women

https://dailyclout.io/data-do-not-support-safety-of-mrna-covid-vaccination-for-pregnant-women/

CDC Reports 5,300 Errors in Vaccine Doses Given to Kids, as Latest VAERS Data Show 155 Reports of Deaths in Children 6 Months to 17 Years Old

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/cdc-errors-kids-covid-vaccine-injuries-vaers/

September 26, 2022

Detection of Messenger RNA COVID-19 Vaccines in Human Breast Milk

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC9513706/

https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamapediatrics/fullarticle/2796427

September 26, 2022

New Study: mRNA Vax Found in Breast Milk of 45% Of Vaccinated Mothers; Mothers Also Report Discolored Milk, Babies Seizing & Other Horrors To VAERS

45% Of Vaxxed Moms Have Vax mRNA In Breastmilk; 6 Babies DEAD After Drinking Vaxxed Moms' Milk

https://rumble.com/v1lsi8s-45-of-vaxxed-moms-have-vax-mrna-in-breastmilk-6-babies-dead-after-drinking-.html

October 6, 2022

86% of Kids Under 17 Have Antibodies From Past COVID Infection, CDC Data Shows + More

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/covid-nw-kids-antibodies-past-infection-cdc-data/

October 13, 2022

‘Preposterous’: FDA, CDC Authorize New COVID Boosters for Kids as Young as 5 — With No Data, No Independent Review

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/fda-cdc-authorize-new-covid-boosters-young-children/

October 18, 2022

CDC Vaccine Advisors to Vote This Week on COVID Shots for Kids

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/cdc-covid-kids-immunization-schedule/

Urgent Action Alert: Tell ACIP — We’re Watching You: Keep the COVID-19 Vaccine Off the Childhood Schedule

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/child-health-topics/action/urgent-action-alert-tell-acip-were-watching-you-keep-the-covid-19-vaccine-off-the-childhood-schedule/

October 20, 2022

‘Child Abuse on a Massive Scale’: CDC Advisers Recommend Adding COVID Vaccines to Childhood Schedule

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/childhood-covid-vaccine-schedule/

The Race Is on to Get Experimental COVID Shots Into Little Kids — Why?

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/experimental-covid-vaccines-young-children-pfizer-cdc-fda/

October 28, 2022

Dr. McCullough: COVID Vaccine for Kids ‘Not Medically Necessary’

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/peter-mccullough-covid-vaccine-kids-et/

November 4, 2022

The Surge in Childhood Infections: Are mRNA Vaccines the Solution — or the Cause?

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/childhood-infections-mrna-vaccines-cola/

December 6, 2022

‘Obsolete, Misguided’: Critics Call Out Pfizer’s Bivalent Booster for Kids Under 5

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/pfizer-bivalent-covid-vaccine-booster-babies-kids/

June 1, 2023

This article is included in this timeline to show that the FDA can and has revoked the Emergency Use Authorization for biological products (“vaccines”).

Revocation of Emergency Use of a Biological Product During the COVID-19 Pandemic; Availability

https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2024/10/15/2024-23637/revocation-of-emergency-use-of-a-biological-product-during-the-covid-19-pandemic-availability

January 18, 2023

CDC Study: 49% of Children Ages 5 to 11 Experienced Systemic Reactions After Getting New COVID Booster

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/cdc-children-systemic-reactions-covid-booster-et/

January 31, 2023

Report 54: Infants and Children Under 12 Given the Pfizer mRNA COVID “Vaccine” Seven Months BEFORE Pediatric Approval. 71% of Adverse Event Cases Classified as Serious.

https://dailyclout.io/report-54-infants-and-children-under-12-given-the-pfizer-mrna-covid-vaccine-seven-months-before-pediatric-approval-71-suffered-serious-adverse-events/

February 10, 2023

‘Tragic’: CDC Adds Original COVID mRNA Vaccine to Childhood Schedule Despite Known Harms

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/cdc-covid-mrna-vaccine-childhood-schedule/

March 29, 2023

WHO: Healthy Kids, Teens a ‘Low Priority’ for COVID Shots

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/who-kids-teens-covid-shots/

May 2, 2023

Exclusive: Spike in Rare Brain Infections in Kids Raises More Questions Than Answers

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/kids-spike-brain-infections/

May 30, 2023

Report 72: “Other AESIs” Included MERS, Multiple Organ Dysfunction Syndrome (MODS), Herpes Infections, and 96 DEATHS. 15 Patients Were Under Age 12, Including Six Infants.

https://dailyclout.io/report-72-other-aesis-included-mers-multiple-organ-dysfunction-syndrome-mods-herpes-infections-and-96-deaths-15-patients-were-under-age-12-including-six-infants/

June 2, 2023

CHD Scientists Call For Investigation of CDC and FDA Suppression of Evidence Linking COVID Vaccines and Myocarditis

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/press-release/chd-scientists-call-for-investigation-of-cdc-and-fda-suppression-of-evidence-linking-covid-vaccines-and-myocarditis/

August 11, 2023

Report 80: Moderna mRNA COVID-19 Injection Damaged Mammals’ Reproduction: 22% Fewer Pregnancies; Skeletal Malformations, Pain, Nursing Problems in Pups. FDA Knew, Yet Granted EUA.

https://dailyclout.io/report-80-moderna-mrna-covid-injection-damaged-mammals-reproduction/

September 12, 2023

‘Unconscionable’: FDA Approves New COVID Vaccines — Even for Infants as Young as 6 Months — Based on Minimal Data or Testing

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/fda-approves-new-covid-vaccines-infants-minimal-data-testing/

October 11, 2023

October 19, 2023

FDA Finds ‘Safety Signal’ of Seizures in Children 2-5 After COVID mRNA Vaccines

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/fda-safety-signal-seizures-children-covid-mrna-vaccines/

November 16, 2023

November 27, 2023

December 4, 2023

January 9, 2024

CDC Study Concludes Most Young Children Hospitalized for COVID Were Unvaccinated — After Enrolling 7 Times as Many Unvaxed Kids in Study

https://childrens healthdefense.org/defender/cdc-study-children-covid-unvaccinated-vaccinated/

January 30, 2024

‘A Very Dangerous Medical Experiment’: CDC Expands Vaccine Schedules for Kids, Pregnant Women and Most Adults

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/cdc-expand-vaccine-schedule-children-pregnant-women/

March 25, 2024

Kids Ages 2-5 Had Higher Rate of Convulsions After mRNA COVID Shots

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/convulsions-febrile-seizures-covid-vaccine-children/

April 25, 2024

FDA Finds mRNA COVID Vaccines May Cause Seizures in Toddlers

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/mrna-covid-vaccines-seizures-toddlers-fda-jama/

May 22, 2024

Why Are Infants and Children Still Getting Unlicensed COVID Vaccines?

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/infants-children-fda-unlicensed-covid-vaccines/

June 28, 2024

CDC Panel Recommends COVID Vaccines for Ages 6 Months and Up Amid Concerns Doctors Afraid to Recommend Shots

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/cdc-recommends-covid-vaccine-flu-shot-kids-doctor-concerns/

August 22, 2024

On August 22, 2024, FDA approved the 2024–2025 COVID-19 vaccines by Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech (KP.2 strain) for use in persons aged ≥12 years and authorized these vaccines for use in children aged 6 months–11 years under Emergency Use Authorization (EUA).

Food and Drug Administration. COVID-19 vaccines: COVID-19 vaccines approved or authorized for emergency use. Silver Spring, MD: US Department of Health and Human Services, Food and Drug Administration; 2024. https://www.fda.gov/emergency-preparedness-and-response/coronavirus-disease-2019-covid-19/covid-19-vaccine

WHY HAS THIS PAGE BEEN SCRUBBED FROM THE INTERNET?

https://www.fda.gov/vaccines-blood-biologics/coronavirus-covid-19-cber-regulated-biologics/

https://www.fda.gov/news-events/press-announcements/fda-approves-and-authorizes-updated-mrna-covid-19-vaccines-better-protect-against-currently

https://www.fda.gov/vaccines-blood-biologics/coronavirus-covid-19-cber-regulated-biologics/moderna-covid-19-vaccine

https://www.fda.gov/vaccines-blood-biologics/coronavirus-covid-19-cber-regulated-biologics/pfizer-biontech-covid-19-vaccine

August 30, 2024

FDA authorized 2024–2025 COVID-19 vaccines by Novavax (JN.1 strain) for use in persons aged ≥12 years under EUA

September 3, 2024

There Are No Licensed COVID Vaccines for Kids Under 12 — But CDC Wants Babies to Get 3 Pfizer Shots by Age 9 Months

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/babies-three-pfizer-covid-vaccine-doses-cdc/

September 9, 2024

Grading of Recommendations, Assessment, Development, and Evaluation (GRADE): Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine for Children Aged 6 Months–5 Years

https://www.cdc.gov/acip/grade/covid-19-moderna-vaccine-6-months-5-years.html

October 2, 2024

‘Striking Evidence’ COVID Shots May Increase Kids’ Risk of Asthma

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/covid-mrna-vaccine-kids-asthma/

December 18, 2024

‘Bombshell’ CDC Study: Kids Who Got Pfizer Vaccine More Likely Than Unvaccinated to Get COVID Infection

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/pfizer-vaccinated-kids-covid-infection-cdc-study-natural-immunity/

January 5, 2025

Evidence of Harm to Unborn and Nursing Infants and Their Mothers

https://jamesroguski.substack.com/p/evidence-of-harm-to-unborn-and-nursing

A Debate with ChatGPT

I engaged in a debate with ChatGPT. Chat GPT was asked to review this article and to attempt to refute the claims that I have made in this article.

ChatGPT’s statements in opposition to the five actions that are requested of Secretary Kennedy are in BOLD below.

My replies to ChatGPT are in regular font below.

1. Liability Protections Under the PREP Act Are Necessary During Ongoing Global Health Uncertainty.

REPLY: A state of “Ongoing Global Health Uncertainty” cannot be permitted to become a permanent situation. Emergencies may occur, but rights, freedoms and proper safety protocols must be re-instituted as soon as the urgent situation dissipates.

2. A Recall Disrupts Vaccine Supply for Those Who Still Want It or Need It

REPLY: Nobody wants or needs a heart attack. The FDA’s job is to regulate industry to protect consumers and patients from harm.

3. An FDA Committee Investigation Would Be Redundant—Oversight Already Exists

REPLY: You have made a false assumption based on circular reasoning. The investigation would be internal to the FDA and the CDC to determine whether or not proper oversight occurred or was replaced by conflicts of interest and/or malfeasance.

4. Revoking Authorizations Could Harm Public Trust in All Vaccines

REPLY: False information, propaganda and rushing through the authorizations of vaccines for children is exactly what caused the public to lose trust in vaccines in the first place. Doubling down by failing to address the issues that were ignored from the beginning is actually the best way to destroy public trust even further.

5. Removing COVID-19 Vaccines From the Childhood Schedule Threatens At-Risk Children

REPLY: The children who are most at risk are those healthy children who were subjected to injections that damaged their finely-tuned, existing immune systems. The proper risk/benefit analysis must include the damage that has been manifest by vaccinating millions of healthy children, effectively imbalancing what had been millions of healthy immune systems. Not to mention the fact that the risk of COVID-19 that children face is statistically zero.

6. We Need Flexibility for Emerging Variants, Not a Hard Stop

REPLY: There is ample evidence that the variants emerged from vaccine clinical trials which may have functioned as gain-of-function incubators, generating variants among the test subjects. It is unacceptable to maintain a state of emergency based on fear of what might possibly emerge in the future in contrast to the documented facts available regarding the harm that the “covered countermeasures” have already caused.

7. The Data Show Vaccines Do Provide Some Level of Benefit to Children

REPLY: What data are you looking at? The data actually shows that the more injections children receive the more likely they are to suffer adverse events, increased morbidity and immune disfunction culminating in Vaccine Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (VAIDS).

8. Some Adverse Event Data Is Overstated or Misattributed

REPLY: On the contrary, studies of the official repository of such data, the Vaccine Adverse Event Report System (VAERS) has been shown to dramatically UNDER-report the damages caused by vaccines, by as much as two orders of magnitude, meaning possibly only 1% of adverse events are filed. If anything, the harms are likely to be far greater in scope and much worse than the available data portends. Vast troves of data regarding adverse events and deaths are still being hidden by the FDA and the pharmaceutical companies.

9. Continuity With WHO/Global Efforts—We Shouldn’t Unilaterally Abandon EUA

REPLY: Advocating for a continuance of bureaucratic mismanagement in the face of the direct harm that has been caused by the WHO's incompetence is the antithesis of public health policy. Five years into the situation that is known as COVID-19 is far beyond the time to take stock and rethink flawed policies.

10. Politics Is Driving Your Proposed Actions, Not Science

REPLY: Nice try. The evidence provided is sourced from government and confidential company documents that needed to be wrestled away via lawsuits in order to make them available to the public. The science is damning to the proponents of the vaccines, which is why they attempted to hide the truth for 75 years.

James Roguski

310-619-3055

JamesRoguski.substack.com/archive

Please help spread the word about the harmful effects of the mRNA bioweapons:

I claim no copyright of any kind whatsoever, over any of my work, ever. Everyone is encouraged to copy any and all of it, in part, or in full, and use it for whatever purposes they wish. In fact, I would be delighted if someone were to copy this entire body of work. I encourage everyone to duplicate and mirror it in its entirety. I also encourage everyone to adapt and utilize the information in whatever manner they deem appropriate. No citation or other reference is requested or required. It would actually bring me great joy to see this information multiply exponentially and "go viral".

All content is free to all readers.

All support is deeply appreciated.

