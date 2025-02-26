Share

Leave a comment

The root of the problems that we have been forced to deal with over the past 5+ years can be traced to the Public Readiness and Preparedness Act of 2005.

I wonder, have you ever actually read the PREP Act?

Please take the time to read the PREP Act and then take the opinion poll below:

We need to STOP defending corporations…

and start defending ourselves from our own government.

Summary:

The Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness Act (PREP Act) was passed by the United States Congress and signed into law by President George W. Bush in December 2005.

The PREP Act is a controversial tort liability shield intended to protect pharmaceutical manufacturers from financial risk in the event of a declared public health emergency. The part of the PREP Act that actually affords such protection is now codified at 42 U.S.C. § 247d-6d.

The act specifically affords to drug makers immunity from actions related to the manufacture, testing, development, distribution, administration and use of medical countermeasures against chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear agents of terrorism, epidemics, and pandemics.

Vaccine manufacturers lobbied for the legislation, which would effectively preempt state vaccine safety laws in the case of an emergency declaration by HHS, by making clear they would not produce new vaccines unless the legislation was enacted.

The act does not list any criteria for determining the existence of an emergency.

If the HHS secretary designates that a vaccine is a covered countermeasure, thimerosal (a mercury containing preservative) can be used in the vaccine, even in states that have enacted such bans.

The PREP Act removes the right to a jury trial for persons injured by a covered vaccine, unless a plaintiff can provide clear evidence of willful misconduct that resulted in death or serious physical injury. The act instructs the HHS secretary to write regulations "that further restrict the scope of actions or omissions by a covered person" that constitute willful misconduct.

In the event of an emergency declared by HHS, Federal law would preempt all state provisions related to pandemic emergency preparedness, and would supersede any state provision governing vaccines. The PREP Act applies to any drug, vaccine, or biological product that the HHS secretary deems a "covered countermeasure," or that the Secretary decides is a public health situation that could become an emergency at some point in the future, whether or not there is a specific relationship to a dangerous pandemic or bioterrorism.

By invoking provisions of the PREP Act, the HHS secretary can wield broad authority to declare an emergency, which in turn would trigger drug company immunity from liability at any time, thereby conferring upon drug companies legal immunity for harm caused by their misconduct. The immunity that could be conferred on drug and vaccine manufacturers can be applied regardless of wrongdoing by affected drug companies.

Immunity means that courts must dismiss claims brought against any entity or individual covered by the PREP Act. Claims that courts must dismiss include claims for any loss that is related to any stage of design, development, testing, manufacture, labeling, distribution, formulation, labeling, packaging, marketing, promotion, sale, purchase, donation, dispensing, prescribing, administration, licensing or use of a countermeasure recommended in a Declaration. This includes, but is not limited to, claims for:

death;

physical, mental, or emotional injury, illness, disability, or condition or fear of any such injury, illness, disability, or condition;

any need for medical monitoring; or

property damage or loss, including business interruption loss.

THE LAW:

https://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/text/42/247d-6d

https://www.congress.gov/109/plaws/publ148/PLAW-109publ148.pdf (pages 140-154)

ADDITIONAL DETAILS:

https://aspr.hhs.gov/legal/PREPact/pages/default.aspx

https://aspr.hhs.gov/legal/PREPact/Pages/PREP-Act-Question-and-Answers.aspx#COVID

https://crsreports.congress.gov/product/pdf/LSB/LSB10730

THE PERP ACT

(Yeah, I spelled it wrong on purpose.)

I have highlighted some particularly horrific sections in bold italics in the text below:

42 U.S. Code § 247d–6d

LII U.S. Code Title 42 CHAPTER 6A SUBCHAPTER II Part B §247d–6d

Targeted liability protections for pandemic and epidemic products and security countermeasures

(a) Liability protections

(1) In general

Subject to the other provisions of this section, a covered person shall be immune from suit and liability under Federal and State law with respect to all claims for loss caused by, arising out of, relating to, or resulting from the administration to or the use by an individual of a covered countermeasure if a declaration under subsection (b) has been issued with respect to such countermeasure.

(2) Scope of claims for loss

(A) Loss

For purposes of this section, the term “loss” means any type of loss, including

(i) death;

(ii) physical, mental, or emotional injury, illness, disability, or condition;

(iii) fear of physical, mental, or emotional injury, illness, disability, or condition, including any need for medical monitoring; and

(iv) loss of or damage to property, including business interruption loss.

Each of clauses (i) through (iv) applies without regard to the date of the occurrence, presentation, or discovery of the loss described in the clause.

(B) Scope

The immunity under paragraph (1) applies to any claim for loss that has a causal relationship with the administration to or use by an individual of a covered countermeasure, including a causal relationship with the design, development, clinical testing or investigation, manufacture, labeling, distribution, formulation, packaging, marketing, promotion, sale, purchase, donation, dispensing, prescribing, administration, licensing, or use of such countermeasure.

(3) Certain conditions

Subject to the other provisions of this section, immunity under paragraph (1) with respect to a covered countermeasure applies only if—

(A) the countermeasure was administered or used during the effective period of the declaration that was issued under subsection (b) with respect to the countermeasure;

(B) the countermeasure was administered or used for the category or categories of diseases, health conditions, or threats to health specified in the declaration; and

(C) in addition, in the case of a covered person who is a program planner or qualified person with respect to the administration or use of the countermeasure, the countermeasure was administered to or used by an individual who—

(i) was in a population specified by the declaration; and

(ii) was at the time of administration physically present in a geographic area specified by the declaration or had a connection to such area specified in the declaration.

(4) Applicability of certain conditions

With respect to immunity under paragraph (1) and subject to the other provisions of this section:

(A) In the case of a covered person who is a manufacturer or distributor of the covered countermeasure involved, the immunity applies without regard to whether such countermeasure was administered to or used by an individual in accordance with the conditions described in paragraph (3)(C).

(B) In the case of a covered person who is a program planner or qualified person with respect to the administration or use of the covered countermeasure, the scope of immunity includes circumstances in which the countermeasure was administered to or used by an individual in circumstances in which the covered person reasonably could have believed that the countermeasure was administered or used in accordance with the conditions described in paragraph (3)(C).

(5) Effect of distribution method

The provisions of this section apply to a covered countermeasure regardless of whether such countermeasure is obtained by donation, commercial sale, or any other means of distribution, except to the extent that, under paragraph (2)(E) of subsection (b), the declaration under such subsection provides that subsection (a) applies only to covered countermeasures obtained through a particular means of distribution.

(6) Rebuttable presumption

For purposes of paragraph (1), there shall be a rebuttable presumption that any administration or use, during the effective period of the emergency declaration by the Secretary under subsection (b), of a covered countermeasure shall have been for the category or categories of diseases, health conditions, or threats to health with respect to which such declaration was issued.

(b) Declaration by Secretary

(1) Authority to issue declaration

Subject to paragraph (2), if the Secretary makes a determination that a disease or other health condition or other threat to health constitutes a public health emergency, or that there is a credible risk that the disease, condition, or threat may in the future constitute such an emergency, the Secretary may make a declaration, through publication in the Federal Register, recommending, under conditions as the Secretary may specify, the manufacture, testing, development, distribution, administration, or use of one or more covered countermeasures, and stating that subsection (a) is in effect with respect to the activities so recommended.

(2) Contents

In issuing a declaration under paragraph (1), the Secretary shall identify, for each covered countermeasure specified in the declaration—

(A) the category or categories of diseases, health conditions, or threats to health for which the Secretary recommends the administration or use of the countermeasure;

(B) the period or periods during which, including as modified by paragraph (3), subsection (a) is in effect, which period or periods may be designated by dates, or by milestones or other description of events, including factors specified in paragraph (6);

(C) the population or populations of individuals for which subsection (a) is in effect with respect to the administration or use of the countermeasure (which may be a specification that such subsection applies without geographic limitation to all individuals);

(D) the geographic area or areas for which subsection (a) is in effect with respect to the administration or use of the countermeasure (which may be a specification that such subsection applies without geographic limitation), including, with respect to individuals in the populations identified under subparagraph (C), a specification, as determined appropriate by the Secretary, of whether the declaration applies only to individuals physically present in such areas or whether in addition the declaration applies to individuals who have a connection to such areas, which connection is described in the declaration; and

(E) whether subsection (a) is effective only to a particular means of distribution as provided in subsection (a)(5) for obtaining the countermeasure, and if so, the particular means to which such subsection is effective.

(3) Effective period of declaration

(A) Flexibility of period

The Secretary may, in describing periods under paragraph (2)(B), have different periods for different covered persons to address different logistical, practical or other differences in responsibilities.

(B) Additional time to be specified

In each declaration under paragraph (1), the Secretary, after consulting, to the extent the Secretary deems appropriate, with the manufacturer of the covered countermeasure, shall also specify a date that is after the ending date specified under paragraph (2)(B) and that allows what the Secretary determines is—

(i) a reasonable period for the manufacturer to arrange for disposition of the covered countermeasure, including the return of such product to the manufacturer; and

(ii) a reasonable period for covered persons to take such other actions as may be appropriate to limit administration or use of the covered countermeasure.

(C) Additional period for certain strategic national stockpile countermeasures

With respect to a covered countermeasure that is in the stockpile under section 247d–6b of this title, if such countermeasure was the subject of a declaration under paragraph (1) at the time that it was obtained for the stockpile, the effective period of such declaration shall include a period when the countermeasure is administered or used pursuant to a distribution or release from the stockpile.

(4) Amendments to declaration

The Secretary may through publication in the Federal Register amend any portion of a declaration under paragraph (1). Such an amendment shall not retroactively limit the applicability of subsection (a) with respect to the administration or use of the covered countermeasure involved.

(5) Certain disclosures

In publishing a declaration under paragraph (1) in the Federal Register, the Secretary is not required to disclose any matter described in section 552(b) of title 5.

(6) Factors to be considered

In deciding whether and under what circumstances or conditions to issue a declaration under paragraph (1) with respect to a covered countermeasure, the Secretary shall consider the desirability of encouraging the design, development, clinical testing or investigation, manufacture, labeling, distribution, formulation, packaging, marketing, promotion, sale, purchase, donation, dispensing, prescribing, administration, licensing, and use of such countermeasure.

(7) Judicial review

No court of the United States, or of any State, shall have subject matter jurisdiction to review, whether by mandamus or otherwise, any action by the Secretary under this subsection.

NOTE: Many people around the country are advocating the passage of state laws to make mRNA “vaccines” illegal in their states. Please let them know about the section below.

(8) Preemption of State law

During the effective period of a declaration under subsection (b), or at any time with respect to conduct undertaken in accordance with such declaration, no State or political subdivision of a State may establish, enforce, or continue in effect with respect to a covered countermeasure any provision of law or legal requirement that—

(A) is different from, or is in conflict with, any requirement applicable under this section; and

(9) Report to Congress

Within 30 days after making a declaration under paragraph (1), the Secretary shall submit to the appropriate committees of the Congress a report that provides an explanation of the reasons for issuing the declaration and the reasons underlying the determinations of the Secretary with respect to paragraph (2). Within 30 days after making an amendment under paragraph (4), the Secretary shall submit to such committees a report that provides the reasons underlying the determination of the Secretary to make the amendment.

(c) Definition of willful misconduct

(1) Definition

(A)In general

Except as the meaning of such term is further restricted pursuant to paragraph (2), the term “willful misconduct” shall, for purposes of subsection (d), denote an act or omission that is taken—

(i) intentionally to achieve a wrongful purpose;

(ii) knowingly without legal or factual justification; and

(iii) in disregard of a known or obvious risk that is so great as to make it highly probable that the harm will outweigh the benefit.

(B) Rule of construction

The criterion stated in subparagraph (A) shall be construed as establishing a standard for liability that is more stringent than a standard of negligence in any form or recklessness.

(2) Authority to promulgate regulatory definition

(A) In general

The Secretary , in consultation with the Attorney General, shall promulgate regulations , which may be promulgated through interim final rules, that further restrict the scope of actions or omissions by a covered person that may qualify as “willful misconduct” for purposes of subsection (d).

(B) Factors to be considered

In promulgating the regulations under this paragraph, the Secretary, in consultation with the Attorney General, shall consider the need to define the scope of permissible civil actions under subsection (d) in a way that will not adversely affect the public health.

(C) Temporal scope of regulations

The regulations under this paragraph may specify the temporal effect that they shall be given for purposes of subsection (d).

(D) Initial rulemaking

Within 180 days after December 30, 2005, the Secretary, in consultation with the Attorney General, shall commence and complete an initial rulemaking process under this paragraph.

(3) Proof of willful misconduct

In an action under subsection (d), the plaintiff shall have the burden of proving by clear and convincing evidence willful misconduct by each covered person sued and that such willful misconduct caused death or serious physical injury.

(4) Defense for acts or omissions taken pursuant to Secretary’s declaration

Notwithstanding any other provision of law, a program planner or qualified person shall not have engaged in “willful misconduct” as a matter of law where such program planner or qualified person acted consistent with applicable directions, guidelines, or recommendations by the Secretary regarding the administration or use of a covered countermeasure that is specified in the declaration under subsection (b), provided either the Secretary, or a State or local health authority, was provided with notice of information regarding serious physical injury or death from the administration or use of a covered countermeasure that is material to the plaintiff’s alleged loss within 7 days of the actual discovery of such information by such program planner or qualified person.

(5) Exclusion for regulated activity of manufacturer or distributor

(A) In general

If an act or omission by a manufacturer or distributor with respect to a covered countermeasure , which act or omission is alleged under subsection (e)(3)(A) to constitute willful misconduct, is subject to regulation by this chapter or by the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act [ 21 U.S.C. 301 et seq.], such act or omission shall not constitute “willful misconduct” for purposes of subsection (d) if—

(i) neither the Secretary nor the Attorney General has initiated an enforcement action with respect to such act or omission; or

(ii) such an enforcement action has been initiated and the action has been terminated or finally resolved without a covered remedy.

Any action or proceeding under subsection (d) shall be stayed during the pendency of such an enforcement action.

(B) Definitions

For purposes of this paragraph, the following terms have the following meanings:

(i) Enforcement action

The term “enforcement action” means a criminal prosecution, an action seeking an injunction, a seizure action, a civil monetary proceeding based on willful misconduct, a mandatory recall of a product because voluntary recall was refused, a proceeding to compel repair or replacement of a product, a termination of an exemption under section 505(i) or 520(g) of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act [21 U.S.C. 355(i), 360j(g)], a debarment proceeding, an investigator disqualification proceeding where an investigator is an employee or agent of the manufacturer, a revocation, based on willful misconduct, of an authorization under section 564 of such Act [21 U.S.C. 360bbb–3], or a suspension or withdrawal, based on willful misconduct, of an approval or clearance under chapter V of such Act [21 U.S.C. 351 et seq.] or of a licensure under section 262 of this title.

(ii) Covered remedy

The term “covered remedy” means an outcome—

(I) that is a criminal conviction, an injunction, or a condemnation, a civil monetary payment, a product recall, a repair or replacement of a product, a termination of an exemption under section 505(i) or 520(g) of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act [21 U.S.C. 355(i), 360j(g)], a debarment, an investigator disqualification, a revocation of an authorization under section 564 of such Act [21 U.S.C. 360bbb–3], or a suspension or withdrawal of an approval or clearance under chapter 5 [1] of such Act or of a licensure under section 262 of this title; and

(II) that results from a final determination by a court or from a final agency action.

(iii) Final

The terms “final” and “finally”—

(I) with respect to a court determination, or to a final resolution of an enforcement action that is a court determination, mean a judgment from which an appeal of right cannot be taken or a voluntary or stipulated dismissal; and

(II) with respect to an agency action, or to a final resolution of an enforcement action that is an agency action, mean an order that is not subject to further review within the agency and that has not been reversed, vacated, enjoined, or otherwise nullified by a final court determination or a voluntary or stipulated dismissal.

(C) Rules of construction

(i) In general

Nothing in this paragraph shall be construed—

(I) to affect the interpretation of any provision of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act [21 U.S.C. 301 et seq.], of this chapter, or of any other applicable statute or regulation; or

(II) to impair, delay, alter, or affect the authority, including the enforcement discretion, of the United States, of the Secretary, of the Attorney General, or of any other official with respect to any administrative or court proceeding under this chapter, under the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act [21 U.S.C. 301 et seq.], under title 18, or under any other applicable statute or regulation.

(ii) Mandatory recalls

A mandatory recall called for in the declaration is not a Food and Drug Administration enforcement action.

(d) Exception to immunity of covered persons

(1) In general

Subject to subsection (f), the sole exception to the immunity from suit and liability of covered persons set forth in subsection (a) shall be for an exclusive Federal cause of action against a covered person for death or serious physical injury proximately caused by willful misconduct, as defined pursuant to subsection (c), by such covered person. For purposes of section 2679(b)(2)(B) of title 28, such a cause of action is not an action brought for violation of a statute of the United States under which an action against an individual is otherwise authorized.

(2) Persons who can sue

An action under this subsection may be brought for wrongful death or serious physical injury by any person who suffers such injury or by any representative of such a person.

(e) Procedures for suit

(1) Exclusive Federal jurisdiction

Any action under subsection (d) shall be filed and maintained only in the United States District Court for the District of Columbia.

(2) Governing law

The substantive law for decision in an action under subsection (d) shall be derived from the law, including choice of law principles, of the State in which the alleged willful misconduct occurred, unless such law is inconsistent with or preempted by Federal law, including provisions of this section.

(3) Pleading with particularity

In an action under subsection (d), the complaint shall plead with particularity each element of the plaintiff’s claim, including—

(A) each act or omission, by each covered person sued, that is alleged to constitute willful misconduct relating to the covered countermeasure administered to or used by the person on whose behalf the complaint was filed;

(B) facts supporting the allegation that such alleged willful misconduct proximately caused the injury claimed; and

(C) facts supporting the allegation that the person on whose behalf the complaint was filed suffered death or serious physical injury.

(4) Verification, certification, and medical records

(A) In general

In an action under subsection (d), the plaintiff shall verify the complaint in the manner stated in subparagraph (B) and shall file with the complaint the materials described in subparagraph (C). A complaint that does not substantially comply with subparagraphs (B) and (C) shall not be accepted for filing and shall not stop the running of the statute of limitations.

(B) Verification requirement

(i) In general

The complaint shall include a verification, made by affidavit of the plaintiff under oath, stating that the pleading is true to the knowledge of the deponent, except as to matters specifically identified as being alleged on information and belief, and that as to those matters the plaintiff believes it to be true.

(ii) Identification of matters alleged upon information and belief

Any matter that is not specifically identified as being alleged upon the information and belief of the plaintiff, shall be regarded for all purposes, including a criminal prosecution, as having been made upon the knowledge of the plaintiff.

(C) Materials required

In an action under subsection (d), the plaintiff shall file with the complaint—

(i) an affidavit, by a physician who did not treat the person on whose behalf the complaint was filed, certifying, and explaining the basis for such physician’s belief, that such person suffered the serious physical injury or death alleged in the complaint and that such injury or death was proximately caused by the administration or use of a covered countermeasure; and

(ii) certified medical records documenting such injury or death and such proximate causal connection.

(5) Three-judge court

Any action under subsection (d) shall be assigned initially to a panel of three judges. Such panel shall have jurisdiction over such action for purposes of considering motions to dismiss, motions for summary judgment, and matters related thereto. If such panel has denied such motions, or if the time for filing such motions has expired, such panel shall refer the action to the chief judge for assignment for further proceedings, including any trial. Section 1253 of title 28 and paragraph (3) of subsection (b) of section 2284 of title 28 shall not apply to actions under subsection (d).

(6) Civil discovery

(A) Timing

In an action under subsection (d), no discovery shall be allowed—

(i) before each covered person sued has had a reasonable opportunity to file a motion to dismiss;

(ii) in the event such a motion is filed, before the court has ruled on such motion; and

(iii) in the event a covered person files an interlocutory appeal from the denial of such a motion, before the court of appeals has ruled on such appeal.

(B) Standard

Notwithstanding any other provision of law, the court in an action under subsection (d) shall permit discovery only with respect to matters directly related to material issues contested in such action, and the court shall compel a response to a discovery request (including a request for admission, an interrogatory, a request for production of documents, or any other form of discovery request) under Rule 37, Federal Rules of Civil Procedure, only if the court finds that the requesting party needs the information sought to prove or defend as to a material issue contested in such action and that the likely benefits of a response to such request equal or exceed the burden or cost for the responding party of providing such response.

(7) Reduction in award of damages for collateral source benefits

(A) In general

In an action under subsection (d), the amount of an award of damages that would otherwise be made to a plaintiff shall be reduced by the amount of collateral source benefits to such plaintiff.

(B) Provider of collateral source benefits not to have lien or subrogation

No provider of collateral source benefits shall recover any amount against the plaintiff or receive any lien or credit against the plaintiff’s recovery or be equitably or legally subrogated to the right of the plaintiff in an action under subsection (d).

(C) Collateral source benefit defined

For purposes of this paragraph, the term “collateral source benefit” means any amount paid or to be paid in the future to or on behalf of the plaintiff, or any service, product, or other benefit provided or to be provided in the future to or on behalf of the plaintiff, as a result of the injury or wrongful death, pursuant to—

(i) any State or Federal health, sickness, income-disability, accident, or workers’ compensation law;

(ii) any health, sickness, income-disability, or accident insurance that provides health benefits or income-disability coverage;

(iii) any contract or agreement of any group, organization, partnership, or corporation to provide, pay for, or reimburse the cost of medical, hospital, dental, or income disability benefits; or

(iv) any other publicly or privately funded program.

(8) Noneconomic damages

In an action under subsection (d), any noneconomic damages may be awarded only in an amount directly proportional to the percentage of responsibility of a defendant for the harm to the plaintiff. For purposes of this paragraph, the term “noneconomic damages” means damages for losses for physical and emotional pain, suffering, inconvenience, physical impairment, mental anguish, disfigurement, loss of enjoyment of life, loss of society and companionship, loss of consortium, hedonic damages, injury to reputation, and any other nonpecuniary losses.

(9) Rule 11 sanctions

Whenever a district court of the United States determines that there has been a violation of Rule 11 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure in an action under subsection (d), the court shall impose upon the attorney, law firm, or parties that have violated Rule 11 or are responsible for the violation, an appropriate sanction, which may include an order to pay the other party or parties for the reasonable expenses incurred as a direct result of the filing of the pleading, motion, or other paper that is the subject of the violation, including a reasonable attorney’s fee. Such sanction shall be sufficient to deter repetition of such conduct or comparable conduct by others similarly situated, and to compensate the party or parties injured by such conduct.

(10) Interlocutory appeal

The United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit shall have jurisdiction of an interlocutory appeal by a covered person taken within 30 days of an order denying a motion to dismiss or a motion for summary judgment based on an assertion of the immunity from suit conferred by subsection (a) or based on an assertion of the exclusion under subsection (c)(5).

(f) Actions by and against the United States

Nothing in this section shall be construed to abrogate or limit any right, remedy, or authority that the United States or any agency thereof may possess under any other provision of law or to waive sovereign immunity or to abrogate or limit any defense or protection available to the United States or its agencies, instrumentalities, officers, or employees under any other law, including any provision of chapter 171 of title 28 (relating to tort claims procedure).

(g) Severability

If any provision of this section, or the application of such provision to any person or circumstance, is held to be unconstitutional, the remainder of this section and the application of such remainder to any person or circumstance shall not be affected thereby.

(h) Rule of construction concerning National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program

Nothing in this section, or any amendment made by the Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness Act, shall be construed to affect the National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program under subchapter XIX of this chapter.

(i) Definitions

In this section:

(1) Covered countermeasure

The term “covered countermeasure” means—

(A) a qualified pandemic or epidemic product (as defined in paragraph (7));

(B) a security countermeasure (as defined in section 247d–6b(c)(1)(B) of this title);

(C) a drug (as such term is defined in section 201(g)(1) of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act (21 U.S.C. 321(g)(1)), biological product (as such term is defined by section 262(i) of this title), or device (as such term is defined by section 201(h) of the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act (21 U.S.C. 321(h)) that is authorized for emergency use in accordance with section 564, 564A, or 564B of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act [21 U.S.C. 360bbb–3, 360bbb–3a, 360bbb–3b]; or

(D) a respiratory protective device that is approved by the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health under part 84 of title 42, Code of Federal Regulations (or any successor regulations), and that the Secretary determines to be a priority for use during a public health emergency declared under section 247d of this title.

(2) Covered person

The term “covered person”, when used with respect to the administration or use of a covered countermeasure, means—

(A) the United States; or

(B) a person or entity that is—

(i) a manufacturer of such countermeasure;

(ii) a distributor of such countermeasure;

(iii) a program planner of such countermeasure;

(iv) a qualified person who prescribed, administered, or dispensed such countermeasure; or

(v) an official, agent, or employee of a person or entity described in clause (i), (ii), (iii), or (iv).

(3) Distributor

The term “distributor” means a person or entity engaged in the distribution of drugs, biologics, or devices, including but not limited to manufacturers; repackers; common carriers; contract carriers; air carriers; own-label distributors; private-label distributors; jobbers; brokers; warehouses, and wholesale drug warehouses; independent wholesale drug traders; and retail pharmacies.

(4) Manufacturer

The term “manufacturer” includes—

(A) a contractor or subcontractor of a manufacturer;

(B) a supplier or licenser of any product, intellectual property, service, research tool, or component or other article used in the design, development, clinical testing, investigation, or manufacturing of a covered countermeasure; and

(C) any or all of the parents, subsidiaries, affiliates, successors, and assigns of a manufacturer.

(5) Person

The term “person” includes an individual, partnership, corporation, association, entity, or public or private corporation, including a Federal, State, or local government agency or department.

(6) Program planner

The term “program planner” means a State or local government, including an Indian tribe, a person employed by the State or local government, or other person who supervised or administered a program with respect to the administration, dispensing, distribution, provision, or use of a security countermeasure or a qualified pandemic or epidemic product, including a person who has established requirements, provided policy guidance, or supplied technical or scientific advice or assistance or provides a facility to administer or use a covered countermeasure in accordance with a declaration under subsection (b).

(7) Qualified pandemic or epidemic product

The term “qualified pandemic or epidemic product” means a drug (as such term is defined in section 201(g)(1) of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act (21 U.S.C. 321(g)(1)),[2] biological product (as such term is defined by section 262(i) of this title), or device (as such term is defined by section 201(h) of the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act (21 U.S.C. 321(h)) [2] that is—

(A)

(i) a product manufactured, used, designed, developed, modified, licensed, or procured

(I) to diagnose, mitigate, prevent, treat, or cure a pandemic or epidemic; or

(II) to limit the harm such pandemic or epidemic might otherwise cause;

(ii) a product manufactured, used, designed, developed, modified, licensed, or procured to diagnose, mitigate, prevent, treat, or cure a serious or life-threatening disease or condition caused by a product described in clause (i); or

(iii) a product or technology intended to enhance the use or effect of a drug, biological product, or device described in clause (i) or (ii); and

(B)

(i) approved or cleared under chapter V of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act [21 U.S.C. 351 et seq.] or licensed under section 262 of this title;

(ii) the object of research for possible use as described by subparagraph (A) and is the subject of an exemption under section 505(i) or 520(g) of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act [21 U.S.C. 355(i), 360j(g)]; or

(iii) authorized for emergency use in accordance with section 564, 564A, or 564B of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act [21 U.S.C. 360bbb–3, 360bbb–3a, 360bbb–3b].

(8) Qualified person

The term “qualified person”, when used with respect to the administration or use of a covered countermeasure, means—

(A) a licensed health professional or other individual who is authorized to prescribe, administer, or dispense such countermeasures under the law of the State in which the countermeasure was prescribed, administered, or dispensed; or

(B) a person within a category of persons so identified in a declaration by the Secretary under subsection (b).

(9) Security countermeasure

The term “security countermeasure” has the meaning given such term in section 247d–6b(c)(1)(B) of this title.

(10) Serious physical injury

The term “serious physical injury” means an injury that—

(A) is life threatening;

(B) results in permanent impairment of a body function or permanent damage to a body structure; or

(C) necessitates medical or surgical intervention to preclude permanent impairment of a body function or permanent damage to a body structure.

(July 1, 1944, ch. 373, title III, § 319F–3, as added Pub. L. 109–148, div. C, § 2, Dec. 30, 2005, 119 Stat. 2818; amended Pub. L. 113–5, title IV, § 402(g)(2), (3), Mar. 13, 2013, 127 Stat. 196; Pub. L. 116–127, div. F, § 6005, Mar. 18, 2020, 134 Stat. 207; Pub. L. 116–136, div. A, title III, § 3103, Mar. 27, 2020, 134 Stat. 361.)

James Roguski

310-619-3055

JamesRoguski.substack.com/archive

Please help spread the word about the harmful effects of the mRNA bioweapons:

I claim no copyright of any kind whatsoever, over any of my work, ever. Everyone is encouraged to copy any and all of it, in part, or in full, and use it for whatever purposes they wish. In fact, I would be delighted if someone were to copy this entire body of work. I encourage everyone to duplicate and mirror it in its entirety. I also encourage everyone to adapt and utilize the information in whatever manner they deem appropriate. No citation or other reference is requested or required. It would actually bring me great joy to see this information multiply exponentially and "go viral".

All content is free to all readers.

All support is deeply appreciated.

Share

Leave a comment