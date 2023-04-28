Share

This article is focused on the House of Representatives of the United States. CLICK HERE TO CONTACT YOUR SENATORS .

https://rumble.com/v2hvcby-michele-bachmann-joe-biden-wants-us-to-give-up-our-right-to-declare-an-emer.html

On January 9, 2023, Congressman Andy Biggs from the 5th District in Arizona submitted House Resolution 79 (The WHO Withdrawal Act).

When I began this effort, there were only 7 co-sponsors.

CURRENT STATUS: Representative Biggs has been joined by 53 co-sponsors, so we still need 218-54 = 164 more co-sponsors.

The proposed legislation is very simple.

H.R. 79 would stop all United States funding of the World Health Organization and it would also repeal the Act of June 14, 1948 that got the United States into the WHO and would begin the one year process to enable the United States to #ExitTheWHO.

To learn more about the WHO, please read the articles below…

Exiting the World Health Organization is a straightforward process.

When the United States joined the World Health Organization on June 14, 1948, we clearly reserved the right to withdraw at any time in the future, so long as we gave a one-year notice and met our financial obligations.

The Congressional Research Service provided a detailed analysis of the procedure by which the United States can EXIT THE WHO:

Us Withdrawal From The World Health Organization Process And Implications 1.23MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Letter To Biden From Members Of Congress 1.22MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

One of the most powerful actions that you can take (CALLING Members of Congress) is detailed lower down in this article.

However, many people want something that is easy to do, so the actions listed below are listed first.

Please realize that you can take all of the actions listed below and YOU CAN TAKE THESE ACTIONS MULTIPLE TIMES.

The easiest thing that you can do is share this information with everyone you possibly can: http://ExitTheWHO.com

ACTION #1

I have made it easy for everyone in the United States to send an email and place a phone call to every member of the House of Representatives and the Senate in order to encourage them to support legislation demanding that the United States EXIT THE WHO.

ACTION #2

ACTION #3

STAND FOR HEALTH FREEDOM has also set up an email platform in support of H.R. 79. Click on the image below in order to send an email to members of the House Foreign Affairs Committee:

ACTION #4:

THE JOHN BIRCH SOCIETY has set up an email platform to enable Americans to contact their Congressional Representatives and Senators and to demand that they support H.R. 79.

CUSTOMIZABLE EMAILS:

Place phone calls to the local offices of Members of Congress, speak with a staff member, get their direct email address and then send the following email directly to them. If possible, set up a meeting with them to express your demands in person.

EMAIL TEMPLATE #1:

Dear Representative ______________________ :

I strongly encourage you to support H.R. 79, WHO Withdrawal Act to

Repeal the legislation from 1948 by which the United States joined the World Health Organization. Defund the WHO Give the required one year notice to start the process of leaving the WHO

Please realize that the WHO is currently involved in negotiations to amend the International Health Regulations and a new “Pandemic Treaty.”

The proposed amendments to the International Health Regulations that are currently being negotiated by the World Health Organization are specifically designed to override national sovereignty and transfer legally binding authority over to the WHO.

This is NOT a conspiracy theory. This is EVIDENCE:

Official WHO Documents:

https://apps.who.int/gb/wgihr/pdf_files/wgihr2/A_WGIHR2_5-en.pdf

https://apps.who.int/gb/wgihr/pdf_files/wgihr2/A_WGIHR2_6-en.pdf

https://apps.who.int/gb/wgihr/pdf_files/wgihr2/A_WGIHR2_7-en.pdf

The Proposed Pandemic Treaty IS DIFFERENT:

https://apps.who.int/gb/inb/pdf_files/inb4/A_INB4_3-en.pdf



The following are excerpts from the official WHO IHRRC Final Report:



“The proposed amendments to these definitions could be understood as aiming to change the nature of these recommendations from non-binding to binding, and giving a binding effect to WHO recommendations and requests as proposed in other articles.” (page 26)

“This proposal also renders mandatory the temporary and standing recommendations addressed under Articles 15 and 16.” (page 55)



“The proposed amendment to include a reference to temporary and standing recommendations seems to make application of these recommendations obligatory.” (page 67)

“This Committee is concerned that these proposals may unduly impinge on the sovereignty of States Parties and give binding effects to what are supposed to be recommendations.” (page 68)



“The obligations set out in paragraph 1 of this proposed new Annex appear to be absolute and unconditional.” (page 89)



The proposed amendments clearly threaten to REMOVE the following text from Article 3: “full respect for the dignity, human rights and fundamental freedom of persons.”



The 75th World Health Assembly adopted amendments to 5 articles of the IHR that dramatically reduced the time that the 194 member nations will be allowed to reject future amendments. No signature from leaders nor approval by any Parliament or Senate was needed to enact those amendments into international law that is legally binding upon all nations. This happened in 2022 and it can clearly happen again.

https://apps.who.int/gb/ebwha/pdf_files/WHA75/A75_ACONF7Rev1-en.pdf



Both documents are designed to be “legally-binding.”

https://www.who.int/health-topics/international-health-regulations

https://www.who.int/news/item/07-12-2022-who-member-states-agree-to-develop-zero-draft-of-legally-binding-pandemic-accord-in-early-2023



Your prompt attention to this matter is of vital importance.

Time is of the essence.

TAKE IMMEDIATE ACTION!

SUPPORT H.R. 79!

#ExitTheWHO

EMAIL TEMPLATE #2

Dear Representative______________________ :

I strongly encourage you to support H.R. 79, WHO Withdrawal Act, which would withdraw the United States from the World Health Organization

https://www.congress.gov/bill/118th-congress/house-bill/79/text

Continued membership in World Health Organization (WHO) is a clear and present danger to both our sovereignty and personal autonomy. As my elected representative, you must take decisive action to protect our nation and my personal freedoms from this invasive threat.

If you are currently a co-sponsor of H.R.79, I would like to express my thanks and appreciation and encourage you to speak out in support of its passage.

If you are not yet a co-sponsor, I urge you to become one immediately. https://www.congress.gov/bill/118th-congress/house-bill/79/cosponsors

WHO, originally constituted as a purely advisory body, has a long, destructive history of health mismanagement and corruption. Current negotiations, conducted in secret and without any substantive public input, seek to alter WHO’s function and turn it into a controlling body with unilaterally exercised, legally binding authority over member states.

These proposed alterations of the WHO’s fundamental nature and powers violate and invalidate the Joint Resolution signed by President Harry Truman in 1948 which specified that, “nothing in the Constitution of the WHO in any manner commits the US to enact any specific legislative program regarding any matters.” https://uscode.house.gov/statviewer.htm?volume=62&page=442

Continued membership in the WHOwould impose legally binding requirements on the United States, forcing it to enact specific legislation which would be abhorrent to the US Constitution and would violate my unalienable rights.

This fundamental alteration in WHO’s status and function have been identified in the Final Report of the International Health Regulations Review Committee:

“The proposed amendment to include a reference to temporary and standing recommendations seems to make application of these recommendations obligatory.” (page 67)

“This Committee is concerned that these proposals may unduly impinge on the sovereignty of States Parties and give binding effects to what are supposed to be recommendations.” (page 68) https://apps.who.int/gb/wgihr/pdf_files/wgihr2/A_WGIHR2_5-en.pdf

Continued membership in WHO is incompatible with the US Constitution and our legal system.

I urge you in the strongest terms to uphold your Oath of Office to protect and defend the Constitution of the United States from all enemies foreign and domestic and put your utmost effort forth to withdraw the United States from this dangerous foreign entanglement.

Your co-sponsorship of H.R. 79 is essential to US freedom and liberty.

I look forward to hearing from you concerning your action plan to support this legislation in the House.

THE MOST POWERFUL ACTION:

The Members of the House of Representatives that are listed below have sponsored or co-sponsored one or more proposed pieces of ANTI-WHO legislation in the past, so they should be relatively open to co-sponsoring H.R. 79 (if they have not already done so).

STRATEGY:

At the beginning of the #ExitTheWHO campaign, I highly recommend calling as many of the Members of Congress listed below as you possibly can, regardless of whether or not they are “your” Representative. These representatives have been chosen because they are the most likely to support H.R. 79.

If they have already co-sponsored H.R. 79, encourage them to speak out publicly in support of #ExitTheWHO. Encourage them to reach out to other Members of the House and also encourage them to reach out to the Senators from their state to encourage them to submit companion legislation in the Senate.

If they have not yet co-sponsored H.R. 79, encourage them to do so A.S.A.P.

If they plan to run for office in 2024, let them know that their position on this issue is important to you!

IF YOUR REPRESENTATIVE IS NOT LISTED BELOW, CLICK HERE

ALABAMA

CO-SPONSORED H.R. 79

Washington DC Office 1330 Longworth House Office Building Washington, DC 20515 Phone: (202) 225-4931 Fax: (202) 225-0562

Summerdale District Office 502 West Lee Avenue Summerdale, AL 36580 Phone: (251) 677-6630

Mobile District Office 41 W I-65 Service Road, Suite 305 Mobile, AL 36608 Phone: (251) 283-6280

(Co-sponsored H.R. 343) (Co-sponsored H.R. 419)

Washington DC Office 1504 Longworth House Office Building Washington, DC 20515 Phone: (202) 225-2901

Troy District Office 307 Elm Street Troy, AL 36081 Phone: (334) 465-7244

Dothan District Office 217 Graceland Drive Dothan, AL 36305 Phone: (334) 547-6630

Wetumpka District Office 408 S. Main St. Suite 200 Wetumpka, AL 36092 Phone: (334) 478-6330

Andalusia District Office 505 E 3 Notch St Suite 322 Andalusia, AL 36420 Phone: (334) 428-1129 Fax: (334) 222-3342

(Sponsored H.R. 7806) (Co-sponsored H.R. 497)

Washington, DC Office 2469 Rayburn HOB Washington, DC 20515 Phone: (202) 225-3261 Fax: (202) 226-8485

Opelika Office G.W. Andrews Federal Building 701 Avenue A, Suite 300

Opelika, AL 36801 Phone: (334) 745-6221 Fax: (334) 742-0109

Oxford Office 149 East Hamric Drive, Suite D Oxford, AL 36203 Phone: (256) 236-5655 Fax: (844) 635-4276

View Mobile Office Hours Here

(Co-sponsored H.R. 419)

Washington DC Office 170 Cannon House Office Building Washington, DC 20515 Phone: (202) 225-4921 Fax: (202) 225-2082

Oneonta District Office Blount County Courthouse 220 2nd Ave E Oneonta, AL 35121

Birmingham District Office 3535 Grandview Parkway Suite 525 Birmingham, AL 35243 Phone: (205) 968-1290 Fax: (205) 968-1294

ARIZONA

CO-SPONSORED H.R. 79

Washington DC Office 1229 Longworth House Office Building Washington, DC 20515 Phone: (202) 225-3361

Prescott District Office 122 N. Cortez Street Suite 211 Prescott,AZ 86301

SPONSORED H.R. 79

(Co-sponsored H.R. 343) (Co-sponsored H.R. 374) (Co-sponsored H.R. 419) (Co-sponsored H.R. 1425) (Co-sponsored H.R. 7916)

Washington DC Office 252 Cannon House Office Building Washington, DC 20515 Phone: (202) 225-2635

Mesa District Office 2509 S. Power Rd. #204 Superstition Plaza Mesa, AZ 85209 Phone: (480) 699-8239

CO-SPONSORED H.R. 79

(Also Co-sponsored H.R. 419)

WASHINGTON, DC OFFICE 1214 Longworth HOB Washington, DC 20515 Phone: (202) 225-4576

SURPRISE OFFICE 12515 W. Bell Road, Suite 104 Surprise, AZ 85378 Phone: (623) 776-7911 Fax: (623) 776-7832

CO-SPONSORED H.R. 79

(Co-sponsored H.R. 343) (Co-sponsored H.R. 419) (Co-sponsored H.R. 1425) (Co-sponsored H.R. 7806) (Co-sponsored H.R. 7931) (Co-sponsored H.R. 7916)

WASHINGTON, DC 2057 Rayburn HOB Washington, DC 20515 Phone: (202) 225-2315

GOODYEAR,AZ DISTRICT OFFICE 1300 S. Litchfield Road, Suite 115-H Goodyear, AZ 85338 Phone: (623) 707-0530

ARKANSAS

CO-SPONSORED H.R. 79

WASHINGTON, DC 2422 Rayburn HOB Washington, DC 20515 (202) 225-4076 Mon–Fri, 9am–5pm ET

JONESBORO 2400 Highland Dr Ste. 300 Jonesboro, AR 72401 (870) 203-0540 Mon–Fri, 8am–5pm CT

MOUNTAIN HOME 1001 Highway 62 E Ste. 9 Mountain Home, AR 72653 (870) 424-2075 Mon–Fri, 8am–5pm CT

CABOT 112 S. 1st Cabot, AR 72023 (501) 843-3043 Mon–Fri, 8am–5pm CT

DUMAS 101 E. Waterman Street Dumas, AR 71639 (870) 377-5571 Mon–Fri, 8am–5pm CT

CALIFORNIA

CO-SPONSORED H.R. 79

(Co-sponsored H.R. 497)

Washington, DC Office 408 Cannon House Office Building Washington, DC 20515 Phone: (202) 225-3076

Chico District Office 120 Independence Circle Suite B Chico, CA 95973 Phone: (530) 343-1000

Redding District Office 2885 Churn Creek Road Suite C Redding, CA 96002 Phone: (530) 223-5898

(Co-sponsored H.R. 343) (Co-sponsored H.R. 419)

Washington, D.C. Office 2256 Rayburn House Office Building Washington, DC 20515 Phone: 202-225-2511 Fax: 202-225-5444

El Dorado Hills District Office 4359 Town Center Blvd., Suite 210 El Dorado Hills, CA 95762 Phone: 916-786-5560

(Co-sponsored H.R. 343) (Co-sponsored H.R. 419)

WASHINGTON DC OFFICE 2205 Rayburn Building Washington,DC 20515 Phone: (202) 225-1986 Fax: (202) 225-2004

CORONA DISTRICT OFFICE 400 S. Vicentia Avenue Suite 125 Corona,CA 92882 Phone: (951) 277-0042 Fax: (951) 277-0420

COLORADO

CO-SPONSORED H.R. 79

(Sponsored H.R. 374) (Co-sponsored H.R. 419) (Co-sponsored H.R. 1425) (Co-sponsored H.R. 7931)

Washington DC Office 1713 Longworth House Office Building Washington, DC 20515 Phone: (202) 225-4761

Pueblo District Office 503 N. Main Suite 426 Pueblo, CO 81003 Phone: (719) 696-6970

Grand Junction District Office 743 Horizon Court Suite 112 Grand Junction, CO 81506 Phone: (970) 208-0460

Durango District Office 835 E. 2nd Ave. Suite 204 Durango,CO 81301 Phone: (970) 317-6130

(Co-sponsored H.R. 7916)

Washington, D.C. Office 2455 Rayburn House Office Building Washington, DC 20515Phone: (202) 225-4676

Castle Rock Office 900 Castleton Road Suite 112 Castle Rock, CO 80109Phone: (720) 639-9165Fax: (720) 639-9134

Windsor Office 1613 Pelican Lakes Point Suite 200 Windsor, CO 80550Phone: (970) 702-2136Fax: (970) 702-2951

(Co-sponsored H.R. 419) (Co-sponsored H.R. 7931)

Washington, DC Office 2371 Rayburn HOB Washington, DC 20515 Phone: (202) 225-4422 Fax: (202) 226-2638

Colorado Springs Office 1125 Kelly Johnson Blvd. Suite 330 Colorado Springs, CO 80920 Phone: (719) 520-0055 Fax: (719) 520-0840

FLORIDA

(Co-sponsored H.R. 343) (Co-sponsored H.R. 374)

Washington, DC Office 2021 Rayburn House Office Building Washington, DC 20515 Phone: 850-479-1183

Pensacola Office 226 S. Palafox Place, 6th Floor Pensacola, FL 32502 Phone: 850-479-1183

(Co-sponsored H.R. 419)

Washington DC Office 2421 Rayburn House Office Building Washington, DC 20515 Phone: (202) 225-5744

Ocala Office (COMING SOON) 3301 SW 34th Circle Unit 402 Ocala, FL 34474

Gainesville District Office 5550 111th NW Boulevard Gainesville, FL 32653 Phone: (352) 505-0838 Fax: (855) 299-1664

(Co-sponsored H.R. 419)

Washington, DC Office 1711 Longworth House Office Building Washington, DC 20515 Phone: 202-225-2501

Jacksonville District Office 4130 Salisbury Road Suite 2500 Jacksonville, FL 32216 Phone: 904-831-5205

(Co-sponsored H.R. 7916)

WASHINGTON, DC OFFICE 244 Cannon House Office Building Washington, DC 20515 Phone: (202) 225-2706

PALM COAST OFFICE 31 Lupi Court Palm Coast, FL 32137 Phone: (386) 302-0442 Fax: (386) 283-5164

ORMOND BEACH OFFICE 22 S Beach Street Ormond Beach, FL 32174

Phone: (386) 302-0442 Fax: (386) 283-5164

DELAND OFFICE 120 S Florida Ave DeLand, FL 32720 Phone: (386) 279-0707 Fax: (386) 279-0874

(Co-sponsored H.R. 343)

Washington DC Office 1237 Longworth HOB Washington, DC 20515 Phone: 202-225-4035

Lake Mary District Office 1525 International Pkwy Number 1051 Lake Mary, FL 32746 Phone: 407-638-7900

Port Orange District Office 1000 City Center Circle Port Orange, FL 32129 Phone: 386-238-9711

CO-SPONSORED H.R. 79

(Co-sponsored H.R. 419) (Co-sponsored H.R. 7916)

Washington, DC Office 2150 Rayburn HOB Washington, DC 20515 Phone: 202-225-3671 Fax: 202-225-3516

Melbourne Office2725 Judge Fran Jamieson Way Building C Melbourne, FL 32940 Phone: 321-632-1776 Fax: 321-639-8595

Titusville Office Phone: 321-383-6090 By Appointment Only

Vero Beach OfficePhone: 772-226-1701 By Appointment Only

(Co-sponsored H.R. 419)

Washington DC Office 2306 Rayburn HOB Washington, DC 20515 Phone: 202-225-5755

Brooksville District Office 15 N Main Street, Suite B Brooksville, FL 34601 Phone: 352-691-1231

New Port Richey District Office 8731 Citizens Drive Suite 135 New Port Richey, FL 34654 Phone: (727) 232-2921

Inverness District Office 212 W Main Street, Suite 208A Inverness, FL 34450 Phone: (352) 654-1004

(Co-sponsored H.R. 343)

WASHINGTON, D.C. 1017 Longworth House Office Building Washington, D.C. 20515 (202) 225-5961 Mon–Fri, 9 AM–5:30 PM

DISTRICT OFFICE 9200 113th St. N. Office Suite: 305 Seminole, FL 33772 (727) 610-3980 Mon–Fri, 9 AM–5:30 PM - By Appointment Only

(Co-sponsored H.R. 497)

Washington, DC Office 2110 Rayburn HOB Washington, DC 20515 Phone: 202-225-5015 Fax: 202-226-0828

Brandon Office 510 Vonderburg Drive, Ste 303 Brandon, FL 33511 Phone: 813-657-1013 Open by appointment only

CO-SPONSORED H.R. 79

(Co-sponsored H.R. 343) (Co-sponsored H.R. 419) (Co-sponsored H.R. 1425) (Co-sponsored H.R. 7916) (Co-sponsored H.R. 7931)

Rep. Steube, W. Gregory [R-FL-17]03/09/2023 (Co-sponsored H.R. 1425)

Washington DC Office 2457 Rayburn HOB Washington, DC 20515 Phone: -202-225-5792 Fax: 202-225-3132

Sarasota District Office 7590 Fruitville Rd Suite 102 Sarasota, FL 34240Phone: 941-499-3214

Venice District Office 401 West Venice Ave Suite 157 Venice, FL 34285 Phone: 941-499-3214 ( by appt only)

Punta Gorda District Office 226 Taylor St. #230 Punta Gorda, FL 33950 Phone: 941-499-3214 Fax: 941-575-9103

(Co-sponsored H.R. 419)

Washington DC Office 249 Cannon House Office Building Washington, DC 20515 Phone: (202) 225-1252 Fax: (202) 226-0585

Lakeland District Office 124 S. Florida Avenue, Suite 304 Lakeland, FL 33801 Phone: (863) 644-8215 Fax: (863) 337-4104

Lake Placid District Office 1069 US 27 North, Room 116 Lake Placid, FL 33852 Phone: (863) 644-8215 By appointment only

Lake Wales District Office 201 West Central Avenue Lake Wales, FL 33853 Phone: (863) 644-8215 By appointment only

CO-SPONSORED H.R. 79

Washington, DC Office 1719 Longworth HOB Washington, DC 20515 (202) 225-2536

Collier County Office 3299 Tamiami Trail East Suite 105 Naples, FL 34112 (239) 252-6225

Lee County Office 1039 SE 9th Ave Suite 308 Cape Coral, FL 33990 (239) 599-6033

(Co-sponsored H.R. 419)

WASHINGTON, D.C. 2182 Rayburn House Office Building Washington, DC 20515 Phone: 202-225-3026 Fax: 202-225-8398

PORT ST LUCIE 121 SW Port St. Lucie Blvd Port St. Lucie, FL 34984 Phone: 772-336-2877

STUART 171 SW Flagler Ave Stuart, FL 34994 Phone: 772-403-0900

JUPITER 601 Heritage Drive Suite 144 Jupiter, FL 33458 Phone: 561-530-7778

FORT PIERCE 100 North U.S. HWY 1, Suite 217 Fort Pierce, Florida 34950 By Appointment Only

(Co-sponsored H.R. 7916)

WASHINGTON, D.C. 448 Cannon House Office Building Washington, DC 20515 Phone: (202) 225-2778

FLORIDA CITY 404 Palm Dr Florida City, FL 33034 Phone: (305) 222-0160

KEY WEST 1100 Simonton St. Room 1-213 Key West FL, 33040 Phone: (305) 292-4485

MIAMI 14221 SW 120th St. #115 Miami, FL 33186 Phone: (305) 222-0160

GEORGIA

CO-SPONSORED H.R. 79

Washington DC Office 1213 Longworth House Office Building Washington, DC 20515 Phone: (202) 225-4272

District Office 115 W Court House Square Cumming, GA 30040 Phone: (770) 232-3005

(Co-sponsored H.R. 7916)

Washington, D.C. Office 2185 Rayburn HOB Washington, DC 20515 Phone: (202) 225-6531 Fax: (202) 225-3013

Tifton Office 127-B N. Central Ave. Tifton, GA 31794 Phone: (229) 396-5175 Fax: (229) 396-5179

Warner Robins Office 120 Byrd Way Suite 100 Warner Robins, GA 31088 Phone: (478) 971-1776 Fax: (478) 971-1778

(Co-sponsored H.R. 343) (Co-sponsored H.R. 419)

Washington, DC Office445 Cannon HOB Washington, DC 20515 Phone: (202) 225-9893 Fax: (202) 226-1224

Gainesville District Office210 Washington St NW, Suite 202 Gainesville, GA 30501 Phone: (470) 768-6520

CO-SPONSORED H.R. 79

(Co-sponsored H.R. 7931) (Co-sponsored H.R. 419)

WASHINGTON, DC OFFICE 462 Cannon House Office Building Washington, DC 20515 Phone: (202) 225-2823 Fax: (202) 225-3377

AUGUSTA DISTRICT OFFICE 2743 Perimeter Parkway Building 200, Suite 105 Augusta, GA 30909 Phone: (706) 228-1980 Fax: (706) 228-1954

DUBLIN DISTRICT OFFICE 100 S. Church Street Dublin, GA 31021 Phone: (478) 291-6324 Fax: (706) 228-9453

STATESBORO DISTRICT OFFICE 50 E. Main Street Statesboro, GA 30458 Phone: (912) 243-9452 Fax: (912) 243-9453

VIDALIA SATELLITE OFFICE 107 Old Airport Rd, Suite A Vidalia, GA 30474 Phone: (912) 243-9452 Fax: (912) 243-9453

CO-SPONSORED H.R. 79

(Co-sponsored H.R. 7931) (Co-sponsored H.R. 343) (Co-sponsored H.R. 419)

Washington DC Office 403 Cannon Building Washington, DC 20515 Phone: (202) 225-5211

Dalton District Office P.O. Box 829 Dalton, GA 30722 Phone: (706) 226-5320

IDAHO

(Co-sponsored H.R. 419)

Washington, DC Office 1514 Longworth HOB Washington, DC 20515 (202) 225-6611

Meridian Office 33 East Broadway Avenue, Suite 251 Meridian, ID 83642 Phone: (208) 888-3188 Fax: (208) 888-0894

Lewiston Office 313 D Street, Suite 107 Lewiston, ID 83501 Phone: (208) 743-1388

Coeur d’Alene Office 1250 West Ironwood Drive, Suite 200 Coeur d’Alene, ID 83814 Phone: (208) 667-0127 Fax: (208) 667-0310

ILLINOIS

CO-SPONSORED H.R. 79

(Co-sponsored H.R. 343) (Co-sponsored H.R. 419) (Co-sponsored H.R. 1425) (Co-sponsored H.R. 7916)

WASHINGTON DC OFFICE 1740 Longworth House Office Building Washington, DC 20515 Phone: (202) 225-5271 Fax: (202) 225-5880

QUINCY, IL OFFICE (TEMPORARY) 730 Maine St Quincy, IL 62301

INDIANA

CO-SPONSORED H.R. 79

WASHINGTON, DC 349 Cannon House Office Building Washington, DC 20515 (202) 225-3915

MISHAWAKA 2410 Grape Road Suite 2A Mishawaka, IN 46545 (574) 204-2645

ROCHESTER 709 Main Street Rochester, IN 46975 (574) 223-4373

(Co-sponsored H.R. 497)

WASHINGTON, DC OFFICE 2418 Rayburn HOB Washington, DC 20515 Phone: (202) 225-4436

FORT WAYNE OFFICE 1300 S Harrison St Fort Wayne, IN 46802 Phone: (260) 702-4750

(Co-sponsored H.R. 497)

Washington 2303 Rayburn House Office Building Washington, DC 20515 Phone: (202) 225-5037 Fax: (202) 226-0544

Indiana 355 S. Washington St Suite 210 Danville, IN 46122 Phone: (317) 563-5567

CO-SPONSORED H.R. 79

(Co-sponsored H.R. 419)

WASHINGTON DC OFFICE 1609 Longworth House Office Building Washington, DC 20515 Phone: (202) 225-2276

ANDERSON, INDIANA DISTRICT OFFICE 1119 Meridian Street Suite 200 Anderson, IN 46016 Phone: (765) 639-0671

CARMEL, INDIANA DISTRICT OFFICE 216 West Main Street Carmel, IN 46032 Phone: (317) 848-0201

(Co-sponsored H.R. 1425)

Washington DC Office 1632 Longworth House Office Building Washington, DC 20515 Phone: (202) 225-5315

Jeffersonville District Office 321 Quartermaster Court Jeffersonville, IN 47130 Phone: (812) 288-3999

KANSAS

CO-SPONSORED H.R. 79

(Co-sponsored H.R. 419)

Washington DC Office 344 Cannon House Office Building Washington, DC 20515 Phone: (202) 225-2715

Manhattan Office 317 Houston Street Suite A Manhattan, KS 66502 Phone: (785) 370-7277

Dodge City Office 100 Military Avenue Suite 203 Dodge City, KS 67801 Phone: (620) 682-7340

(Co-sponsored H.R. 497)

WASHINGTON, DC OFFICE 2234 Rayburn HOB Washington, DC 20515 Phone: (202) 225-6216

WICHITA DISTRICT OFFICE 7701 E. Kellogg, Ste. 510 Wichita, KS 67207 Phone: (316) 262-8992

KENTUCKY

(Co-sponsored H.R. 419)

Washington, D.C. Office 2410 Rayburn HOB Washington, DC 20515 Phone: (202) 225-3115

Madisonville Office 67 North Main Street Madisonville, KY 42431 Call 270-487-9509 to schedule an appointment.

Paducah Office 300 S 3rd St Paducah, KY 42003 Phone: 270-408-1865

Tompkinsville Office 200 North Main Street Suite F Tompkinsville, KY 42167 Phone: (270) 487-9509 Toll Free Number: 1-800-328-5629

CO-SPONSORED H.R. 79

(Co-sponsored H.R. 7806) (Co-sponsored H.R. 419)

Washington, D.C. Office 2453 Rayburn HOB Washington, D.C. 20515 Hours: Monday-Friday 9:00AM-5:00PM Phone: (202) 225-3465

Northern Kentucky Office 541 Buttermilk Pike Suite 208 Crescent Springs, KY 41017 Hours: Monday-Friday 9:00AM-5:00PM Phone: (859) 426-0080

LaGrange Office 110 W. Jefferson St. Suite 100 LaGrange, KY 40031 Hours: Prior to all visits, please schedule an appointment or call the office. Phone: (502) 265-9119

LOUISIANA

CO-SPONSORED H.R. 79

(Co-sponsored H.R. 343) (Co-sponsored H.R. 419)

Washington DC Office 572 Cannon House Office Building Washington, DC 20515 Phone: (202) 225-2031

Lafayette District Office Chase Building 600 Jefferson Street, Suite 808 Lafayette, LA 70501 Phone: (337) 703-6105

Lake Charles District Office 1625 Ryan Street, Suite C Lake Charles, LA 70601 Phone: (337) 656-2833

CO-SPONSORED H.R. 79

Washington, DC

568 Cannon House Office Building

Washington, DC 20515

Phone: 202-225-2777

Bossier City

2250 Hospital Drive

Suite 248

Bossier City, LA 71111

Phone: 318-840-0309

Northwestern State University

PO Box 4989 (mailing)

444 Caspari Drive

South Hall Room 224

Natchitoches, LA 71497

Office hours by appointment

Phone: 318-951-4316

Northwestern State University - Ft. Johnson

3329 University Parkway

Building 552, Room 24

Leesville, LA 71446

Phone: 337-423-4232

MICHIGAN

CO-SPONSORED H.R. 79

(Co-sponsored H.R. 343) (Co-sponsored H.R. 419)

WASHINGTON OFFICE 566 Cannon HOB Washington, DC 20515 Phone: 202-225-4735

TRAVERSE CITY OFFICE 1396 Douglas Drive, Suite 22B Traverse City, MI 49696 Phone: 231-944-7633

GWINN OFFICE 125 G Avenue, Suite B-119 Gwinn, MI 49841 Phone: 906-273-2227

MANISTIQUE OFFICE 7676W County Road 442, Suite B Manistique, MI 49854 Phone: 906-286-4191

CO-SPONSORED H.R. 79

(Co-sponsored H.R. 343) (Co-sponsored H.R. 419) (Co-sponsored H.R. 1425)

Washington DC Office 246 Cannon House Office Building Washington, DC 20515 Phone: (202) 225-3561 Fax: (202) 225-9679

Clare District Office 431 North McEwan Street Clare, MI 48617 Phone: (989) 802-6040Fax: (989) 418-5030

CO-SPONSORED H.R. 79

(Co-sponsored H.R. 7931) (Co-sponsored H.R. 419)

Washington, DC Office 444 Cannon House Office Building Washington, D.C. 20515 Phone: (202) 225-2106 Fax: (202) 226-1169

District Office 30 N Broadway St. Lake Orion, MI 48362 Phone: (586) 697-9300

MINNESOTA

(Co-sponsored H.R. 419) (Co-sponsored H.R. 7916)

WASHINGTON, D.C. OFFICE 464 Cannon House Office Building Washington, DC 20515 Phone: (202) 225-2331 Fax: (202) 225-6475

OTSEGO, MN OFFICE 9201 Quaday Ave. NE Suite 206 Otsego, MN 55330 Phone: (763) 241-6848 Fax: (763) 241-7955

(Co-sponsored H.R. 343) (Co-sponsored H.R. 419)

Washington DC Office 145 Cannon HOB Washington, DC 20515 Phone: (202) 225-6211

Brainerd Office Brainerd City Hall 501 Laurel Street Brainerd, MN 56401

Cambridge Office Cambridge City Hall 300 3rd Avenue NE Cambridge, MN 55008

Chisholm Office Chisholm City Hall 316 W Lake Street Room 7 Chisholm, MN 55719

Hermantown Office 5094 Miller Trunk Hwy Suite 900 Hermantown, MN 55811Phone: (218) 481-6396

MISSISSIPPI

(Co-sponsored H.R. 1425)

Washington DC Office 450 Cannon HOB Washington, DC 20515 Phone: (202) 225-5031 Fax: (202) 225-5797

Brookhaven Office 230 S Whitworth Ave Brookhaven, MS 39601 Phone: (601) 823-3400

Meridian Office 200 22nd Avenue Meridian, MS 39301 Phone: (601) 693-6681

Brandon Office 308 B East Government Street Brandon, MS 39042 Phone: (769) 241-6120

Starkville Office 301 East Main Street Suite 300 Starkville, MS 39759 Phone: (662) 324-0007

MISSOURI

CO-SPONSORED H.R. 79

Washington DC Office 1108 Longworth House Office Building Washington, DC 20515 Phone: (202) 225-6536

Springfield District Office 3232 E. Ridgeview St. Springfield, MO 65804 Phone: (417) 889-1800 Fax: (771) 200-5750

Joplin District Office 2727 E. 32nd Street Suite 2 Joplin, MO 64804 Phone: (417) 781-1041 Fax: (771) 200-5750

MONTANA

CO-SPONSORED H.R. 79

(Co-sponsored H.R. 343) (Co-sponsored H.R. 419)

Washington, DC Office 1023 Longworth HOB Washington, DC 20515

(202) 225-3211

Helena District Office 7 West 6th Avenue Suite 3B Helena, MT 59601

(406) 502-1435

Billings District Office 3300 2nd Avenue N Suites 7-8 Billings, MT 59101

(406) 413-6720

Great Falls District Office 410 Central Avenue Suite 407 Great Falls, MT 59404 (406) 770-6260

NEW JERSEY

CO-SPONSORED H.R. 79

(Co-sponsored H.R. 419)

Washington, DC Office 2447 Rayburn HOB Washington, DC 20515 Phone: (202) 225-6572

Northfield Office 1001 Tilton Road Suite 101 Northfield, NJ 08225 Phone: (609) 625-5008

NEW YORK

(Co-sponsored H.R. 374)

WASHINGTON, DC 2211 Rayburn House Office Building Washington, DC 20515 Phone: (202) 225-4611

PLATTSBURGH 137 Margaret Street, Suite 100 Plattsburgh, NY 12901 Phone: (518) 561-2324 Fax: (518) 561-2408

GLENS FALLS 5 Warren Street, Suite 4 Glens Falls, NY 12801

WATERTOWN 88 Public Square Suite A Watertown, NY 13601 Phone: (315) 782-3150 Phone: (315) 782-1291

CO-SPONSORED H.R. 79

(Co-sponsored H.R. 1425) (Co-sponsored H.R. 7931)

Washington DC Office 2349 Rayburn House Office Building Washington, DC 20515 Phone: (202) 225-3665

Watertown Satellite Office 317 Washington Street Suite 418 Watertown, NY 13601

Lockport District Office 169 Niagara Street Lockport, NY 14094 Phone: (716) 514-5130

Victor District Office 7171 Pittsford-Victor Road, Suite 210 Victor, NY 14564 Phone: (585) 869-2060

Oswego District Office 46 E Bridge St Suite 102 Oswego, NY 13126 Phone: (315) 236-7088

NORTH CAROLINA

(Co-sponsored H.R. 419)

Washington, D.C. Office 407 Cannon House Office Building Washington, DC 20515 Phone: (202) 225-3415

Manteo Office 954 Marshall C. Collins Drive Room 194 Manteo, NC 27954 Phone: (252) 230-3549

Greenville Office 1105 Corporate Drive Suite C Greenville, NC 27858Phone: (252) 931-1003

Jacksonville Office 815 New Bridge Street PO Box 1487 Jacksonville, NC 28541 Phone: (910) 937-6929

New Bern Office 2402 Dr. M.L.K. Jr. Blvd. New Bern, NC 28562 Phone: (252) 636-6612

(Co-sponsored H.R. 374)

Washington, D.C. 2333 Rayburn House Office Building Washington, DC 20515 Phone: (202) 225-2731 Fax: (202) 225-5773

Brunswick County 310 Government Center Drive Unit 1 Bolivia, NC 28422 Phone: (910) 253-6111 Fax: (910) 253-6114

Cumberland County 225 Green Street Suite 202 Fayetteville, NC 28301 Phone: (910) 500-4880 Fax: (910) 253-6114

New Hanover County 2520 Independence Blvd Suite 201 Wilmington, NC 28412 Phone: (910) 395-0202 Fax: (910) 395-0209

Robeson County 550 North Chestnut Street, Suite 152 Lumberton, NC 28358 Phone: (910) 702-6140 Fax: (910) 253-6114

CO-SPONSORED H.R. 79

(Co-sponsored H.R. 343) (Co-sponsored H.R. 419)

Washington, DC Office 2459 Rayburn HOB Washington, DC 20515 Phone: (202) 225-1976

Monroe, NC Office 300 N Main St. Monroe, NC 28112 Phone: (704) 218-5300 Fax: (844) 273- 1255

Salisbury, NC Office The Gateway Building 204 E Innes St. Salisbury, NC 28144

(Co-sponsored H.R. 419) (Co-sponsored H.R. 1425)

Washington DC Office 2112 Rayburn House Office Building Washington, DC 20515 Phone: (202) 225-3715 Fax: (202) 225-4036

Southern Pines District Office 340 Commerce Ave Suite 16 Southern Pines, NC 28387 Phone: (910) 910-1924

Fayetteville District Office 225 Green Street Suite 202 Fayetteville, NC 28301 Phone: (910) 997-2070 Fax: (910) 817-7202

CO-SPONSORED H.R. 79

Washington DC Office 1505 Longworth House Office Building, Washington, DC 20515, Phone: (202) 225-6401

Hendersonville District Office 200 North Grove Street, Suite 121, Hendersonville, NC 28792, Phone: (828) 435-7310, Fax: (771) 200-5795

(Co-sponsored H.R. 374) (Co-sponsored H.R. 497)

Washington, DC B85 Russell Senate Office Building Washington, DC 20510 Phone: 202-224-3154

Advance, NC Phone: 336-631-5125 Location information coming soon.

Wilmington, NC 201 N. Front St. Wilmington, NC 28401 Phone: 910-218-7600

Asheville, NC 151 Patton Ave. #204 Asheville, NC 28801 Phone: 828-333-4130

NORTH DAKOTA

(Co-sponsored H.R. 419)

Washington, D.C. Office 2235 Rayburn HOB Washington, DC 20515 Phone: (202) 225-2611 Fax: (202) 226-3410

Bismarck Office U.S. Federal Building, 220 E Rosser Avenue Room 228 Bismarck, ND 58501 Phone: (701) 354-6700

Fargo Office 3217 Fiechtner Drive Suite B Fargo, ND 58103 Phone: (701) 353-6665 Fax: (701) 707-0711

OHIO

(Co-sponsored H.R. 419)

Washington DC Office 2056 Rayburn House Office Building Washington, DC 20515 Phone: (202) 225-2676 Fax: (202) 226-0577

Lima District Office 3121 West Elm Plaza Lima, OH 45805 Phone: (419) 999-6455 Fax: (419) 999-4238

Mansfield District Office 28 Park Avenue West Suite 100A Mansfield, OH 44902 Phone: (419) 982-8045 Fax: (419) 668-3015

CO-SPONSORED H.R. 79

WASHINGTON, DC 143 Cannon House Office Building Washington, DC 20515 (202) 225-3876

PARMA 7335 Ridge Road Parma, Ohio 44129 (440) 692-6120

MEDINA 72 Public Square Medina, Ohio 44256 (330) 661-6654

OKLAHOMA

CO-SPONSORED H.R. 79

Washington, DC Office1019 Longworth HOB Washington, DC 20515 Phone: (202) 225-2211 Fax: (202) 225-9187

Tulsa Office2448 East 81st Street Suite 5150 Tulsa, OK 74137 Phone: (918) 935-3222 Fax: (202) 225-9187

CO-SPONSORED H.R. 79

(Co-sponsored H.R. 343)

Washington, DC Office 1208 Longworth House Office Building Washington, DC 20515 Phone: (202) 225-2701

Claremore District Office 223 W Patti Page Blvd. Claremore, OK 74017 Phone: (918) 283-6262

PENNSYLVANIA

CO-SPONSORED H.R. 79

(Co-sponsored H.R. 419)

Washington, D.C. Office 2160 Rayburn House Office Building Washington, DC 20515 Hours: 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m., M-F Phone: 202-225-5836 Fax: 202-226-1000

Cumberland County District Office 730 North Front Street Wormleysburg, PA 17043 Hours: 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m., M-F Phone: 717-635-9504 Fax: 717-635-9861

Dauphin County District Office 800 Corporate Circle Suite 202 Harrisburg, PA 17110 Hours: 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m., M-F Phone: 717-603-4980

York County District Office 2501 Catherine Street Suite 11 York, PA 17408 Hours: 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., M-F Phone: 717-893-7868

SOUTH CAROLINA

CO-SPONSORED H.R. 79

(Co-sponsored H.R. 7931) (Co-sponsored H.R. 419)

Washington, DC Office 1728 Longworth House Office Building Washington,DC 20515 Phone: (202) 225-3176

Beaufort Office 710 Boundary Street Beaufort,SC 29902 Phone: (843) 521-2530

Charleston Office 652 Coleman Blvd. Suite 102 Mt. Pleasant,SC 29464 Phone: (843) 352-7572

CO-SPONSORED H.R. 79

(Co-sponsored H.R. 497)

Washington, DC Office 1436 Longworth House Office Building Washington, DC 20515 Phone: (202) 225-2452

Aiken/Barnwell Office 1930 University Parkway, Suite 1600 Aiken, SC 29801 Phone: (803) 642-6416 Fax: (803) 642-6418

The Midlands Office 1700 Sunset Blvd (US 378), Suite 1 West Columbia, SC 29169 Phone: (803) 939-0041 Fax: (803) 939-0078

CO-SPONSORED H.R. 79

(Co-sponsored H.R. 343) (Co-sponsored H.R. 374) (Co-sponsored H.R. 419) (Co-sponsored H.R. 1425) (Co-sponsored H.R. 7916)

Washington DC Office 2229 Rayburn House Office Building Washington, DC 20515 Phone: (202) 225-5301 Fax: (202) 225-3216

Anderson District Office 303 West Beltline Boulevard Anderson, SC 29625 Phone: (864) 224-7401 Fax: (864) 225-7049

Clinton District Office 100 Plaza Circle Suite A1 Clinton, SC 29325 Phone: (864) 681-1028 Fax: (864) 681-1030

CO-SPONSORED H.R. 79

Washington, DC Office, 267 Cannon House Office Building, Washington, DC 20515, (202) 225-6030

Upstate Office, 114 Trade Street, Greer, SC 29651, (864) 241-0175

CO-SPONSORED H.R. 79

(Co-sponsored H.R. 374) (Co-sponsored H.R. 419) (Co-sponsored H.R. 7916)

Washington, DC Office 569 Cannon HOB Washington, DC 20515 Phone: (202) 225-5501 FAX: (202) 225-0464

Rock Hill Office 454 South Anderson Rd. Suite 302 B Rock Hill, SC 29730 Phone: (803) 327-1114 FAX: (803) 327-4330

CO-SPONSORED H.R. 79

Washington, DC Office 1626 Longworth HOB Washington, DC 20515 (202) 225-9895 Office Hours: 9:00am-5:00pm

Grand Strand District Office 1500 Hwy 17 N, Suite 304 Surfside Beach, SC 29575 (843) 353-5377 Office Hours 9:00am-5:00pm

Pee Dee District Office 1831 West Evans Street, Suite 300 Florence, SC 29501 Monday-Friday 9:00am-1:00pm and 2:30pm-5:00pm (843) 799-6880

TENNESSEE

CO-SPONSORED H.R. 79

(Co-sponsored H.R. 7806) (Co-sponsored H.R. 343) (Co-sponsored H.R. 419) (Co-sponsored H.R. 1425) (Co-sponsored H.R. 7916)

Washington DC Office 167 Cannon House Office Building Washington, DC 20515 Phone: (202) 225-6356

Morristown District Office 1501 E. Morris Blvd. Suite 12 Morristown, TN 37813 Phone: (423) 254-1400 Fax: (423) 254-1403

Kingsport District Office 205 Revere Street Kingsport, TN 37660 Phone: (423) 398-5186 Fax: (423) 398-5312

CO-SPONSORED H.R. 79

(Co-sponsored H.R. 1425)

Washington DC Office 151 Cannon House Office Building Washington, DC 20515 Phone: (202) 225-4311

Columbia District Office 22 Public Square Suites 3&5 Columbia, TN 38401

TEXAS

(Co-sponsored H.R. 343)

Washington DC Office 1541 Longworth House Office Building Washington, DC 20515 Phone: (202) 225-3035

Marshall District Office 102 West Houston St. Marshall, TX 75670 Phone: (903) 561-6349

Texarkana District Office 2500 North Robison Rd. Suite 190 Texarkana, TX 75501 Phone: (903) 561-6349

Longview District Office 101 E Methvin Suite 302 Longview, TX 75601 Phone: (903) 561-6349

Tyler District Office 1121 ESE Loop 323 Suite 206 Tyler, TX 75701 Phone: (903) 561-6249

(Co-sponsored H.R. 1425)

WASHINGTON, D.C. OFFICE 248 Cannon HOB Washington, DC 20515 Phone: (202) 225-6565

KINGWOOD OFFICE 1849 Kingwood Dr. Suite #100 Kingwood, TX 77339 Phone: (713) 860-1330

THE WOODLANDS OFFICE 2829 Technology Forest Suite #280 The Woodlands, TX 77381 Phone: (281) 640-7720

CO-SPONSORED H.R. 79

(Co-sponsored H.R. 1425)

Washington DC Office 1113 Longworth House Office Building Washington, DC 20515 Phone: (202) 225-4201

(Co-sponsored H.R. 343) (Co-sponsored H.R. 374) (Co-sponsored H.R. 419) (Co-sponsored H.R. 497)

Washington DC Office 2416 Rayburn HOB Washington, DC 20515 Phone: (202) 225-6673

Rockwall County Office 6531 Horizon Road Suite A Rockwall, TX 75032 Phone: (972) 771-0100 Fax: (972) 771-1222

Bowie County Office 15 James Carlow Drive New Boston, TX 75570 Phone: (903) 716-7500

Grayson County Office 100 W Houston Street Suite 14 Sherman, TX 75090 Phone: (903) 820-5170

CO-SPONSORED H.R. 79

(Co-sponsored H.R. 419) (Co-sponsored H.R. 1425)

WASHINGTON, DC 2431 Rayburn HOB Washington, DC 20515 Phone: (202) 225-3484

CANTON 220 Burnett Trail Canton, TX 75103 Phone: (903) 502-5300

(Co-sponsored H.R. 7916)

Washington DC Office1124 Longworth House Office Building Washington, DC 20515 Phone: (202) 225-3605

Midland District Office6 Desta Drive, Suite 2000 Midland, TX 79705 Phone: (432) 687-2390

San Angelo District Office135 West Twohig Avenue, Suite B San Angelo, TX 76903 Phone: (325) 659-4010

Brownwood District Office501 Center Ave. Brownwood, TX 76801 Phone: (325) 646-1950

Llano Office County Annex 104 W. Sandstone St. Llano, TX 78643 Phone: (325) 247-2826

Odessa Office Municipal Plaza 119 W. 4th Street Suite 215 Odessa, TX 79761 Phone: (432) 331-9667

CO-SPONSORED H.R. 79

(Co-sponsored H.R. 7806) (Sponsored H.R. 7916) (Co-sponsored H.R. 7931) (Co-sponsored H.R. 419)

Washington, DC Office 446 Cannon HOB Washington, DC 20515 Phone: (202) 225-3706 Fax: (202) 225-3486

Amarillo Office620 South Taylor St. Suite 200 Amarillo, TX 79101 Phone: (806) 641-5600

Wichita Falls Office2525 Kell Blvd. Suite 406 Wichita Falls, TX 76308 Phone: (940) 285-8000

Denton Satellite Office (Appointment Only)110 W. Hickory Street Suite 303 Denton, TX 76201 Phone: (940) 334-2030

(Co-sponsored H.R. 7931) (Co-sponsored H.R. 419) (Co-sponsored H.R. 7916)

Washington, DC Office 107 Cannon HOB Washington, DC 20515 Phone: (202) 225-2831 Fax: (202) 225-0271

Beaumont Office 350 Pine St., Suite 1450 Beaumont, TX 77701 Phone (409) 835-0108 Fax: (409) 835-0578

Lake Jackson Office 122 West Way, Suite 301 Lake Jackson, TX 77566 Phone: (979) 285-0231 Fax: (979) 285-0271

League City Office 303 East Main Street Suite 250 League City, TX 77573 Phone: (281) 316-0231 Fax: (281) 316-0271

(Co-sponsored H.R. 1425) (Co-sponsored H.R. 7916)

WASHINGTON, D.C. OFFICE 2204 Rayburn House Office Building Washington, DC 20515 Phone: (202) 225-6105

WACO DISTRICT OFFICE 400 Austin Avenue Suite 302 Waco, TX 76701-2139 Phone: (254) 633-4500

HUNTSVILLE DISTRICT OFFICE 901 Normal Park Dr Ste 208 Huntsville, TX 77320-3770

NACOGDOCHES OFFICE 034 Raguet St Nacogdoches, TX 75965-2852

LUFKIN OFFICE 300 E Shepherd Ave Ste 210 Lufkin, TX 75902-3252

(Sponsored H.R. 497)

Washington, DC Office 1107 Longworth House Office Building Washington, DC 20515 Phone: (202) 225-4005 District-wide Toll Free: (888) 217-0281 Fax: (202) 225-9615

Lubbock Office 1312 Texas Ave. | Ste. 219 Lubbock, TX 79401 Phone: (806) 763-1611 Fax: (806) 767-9168

Abilene Office 500 Chestnut St. | #819 Abilene, TX 79602 Phone: (325) 675-9779 Fax: (325) 675-5038

CO-SPONSORED H.R. 79

(Sponsored H.R. 343) (Co-sponsored H.R. 1425) (Co-sponsored H.R. 7931)

Washington DC Office 103 Cannon HOB Washington, DC 20515 Phone: (202) 225-4236

Austin District Office 5900 Southwest Parkway Bldg 5, Suite 520 Austin, TX 78735 Phone: (512) 871-5959 Monday – Thursday 9 am – 12 pm (and by appointment)

Kerrville District Office 125 Lehmann Drive Suite 201 Kerrville, TX 78028 Phone: (830) 896-0154 Monday – Thursday 8 am – 12 pm (and by appointment)

San Antonio District Office 16414 San Pedro Ave Suite 817 San Antonio, TX 78232 Phone: (210) 821-5024 Fax: (210) 821-5947 Monday – Friday 8 am – 5 pm

(Co-sponsored H.R. 1425)

WASHINGTON, DC 1104 Longworth House Office Building Washington, DC 20515 (202) 225-5951 9am–6pm

RICHMOND, TX New Office Coming Soon (346) 762- 6600 8:30am-5pm

(Co-sponsored H.R. 419)

Washington, DC 2336 Rayburn HOB Washington, DC 20515 Phone: (202) 225-9896 Fax: (202) 225-9692

Arlington District 1000 Ballpark Way Suite 310 Arlington, TX 76011 Phone: (682) 218-5965 Fax: (817) 549-6575

Cleburne District 115 South Main Street, Suite 206 Cleburne, TX 76033 Phone: (817) 774-2575 Fax: (817) 549-6575

CO-SPONSORED H.R. 79

WASHINGTON, DC OFFICE 2161 Rayburn House Office Building Washington, DC 20515 Tel: (202) 225-7772 Fax: (202) 225-2919

LAKE DALLAS DISTRICT OFFICE2000 South Stemmons Freeway, Suite 200 Lake Dallas, TX 75065 Tel: (940) 497-5031 Fax: (940) 497-5067

CO-SPONSORED H.R. 79

(Sponsored H.R. 343 and H.R. 419) (Co-sponsored H.R. 7916)

CORPUS CHRISTI 555 N. Carancahua St. Tower II, Suite 980 Corpus Christi, TX 78401 (361) 884-2222 Mon–Fri, 9am–5pm

VICTORIA 111 N. Glass St. Suite 102 Victoria, TX 77901 (361) 894-6446 Mon–Fri, 9am–5pm

WASHINGTON, DC 171 Cannon HOB Washington, DC 20515 (202) 225-7742

CO-SPONSORED H.R. 79

(Co-sponsored H.R. 7931) (Co-sponsored H.R. 497)

Washington, DC Office 2236 Rayburn HOB Washington, DC 20515 Phone: (202) 225-1555 Fax: (202) 226-0396

Deer Park District Office203 Ivy Avenue, Suite 600 Deer Park, TX 77536 Phone: (832) 780-0966 Fax: (832) 780-0964

Lumberton District Office 769 S. Main Street Lumberton, TX 77657 Phone: (409) 883-8075 Fax: (409) 886-9918

Woodville District Office Tyler County Courthouse 100 W. Bluff Drive Woodville, TX 75979 Phone: (409) 331-8066

Liberty Satellite Office (by appt. only) Dayton Police Station 2004 N. Cleveland St. Dayton, TX 77536 Phone: (832) 780-0966

(Co-sponsored H.R. 343)

Washington DC Office 1520 Longworth House Office Building Washington, DC 20515 Phone: (202) 225-5646

Houston District Office 5599 San Felipe St. Suite 950 Houston, TX 77056 Phone: (832) 357-0555

Tomball District Office 990 Village Square Dr. Suite G-900 Tomball, TX 77375Phone: (346) 246-7355

UTAH

(Sponsored H.R. 7927)

Washington, DC Office 166 Cannon House Office Building Washington, DC 20515 Phone: 202-225-9730

Bountiful City Office 585 West 500 South #230 Bountiful, UT 84010 Phone: 801-364-5550

St. George Office 253 West St. George Boulevard Suite 100 St. George, UT 84770 Phone: 435-627-1500

CO-SPONSORED H.R. 79

Washington DC Office, 2323 Rayburn House Office Building, Washington, DC 20515

(202) 225-7751

Provo Office, 3549 North University Avenue, Suite 275, Provo, UT 84604

(801) 922-5400

VIRGINIA

(Co-sponsored H.R. 7916)

Washington, DC Office 2055 Rayburn House Office Building Washington, DC 20515 Phone: (202) 225-4261 Fax: (202) 225-4382

Tappahannock Office 508 Church Lane P.O. Box 3106 Tappahannock, VA 22560 Phone: (804) 443-0668 Fax: (804) 443-0671

Glen Allen Office 4201 Dominion Blvd Suite 110 Glen Allen, VA 23060 Phone: (804) 401-4120 Fax: (804) 270-4643

CO-SPONSORED H.R. 79

(Co-sponsored H.R. 7931) (Co-sponsored H.R. 419)

WASHINGTON DC OFFICE 461 Cannon HOB Washington, DC 20515 Phone: (202) 225-4711 Fax: (202) 225-5681

CAMPBELL OFFICE 20436 Lynchburg Hwy, Suite F Lynchburg, VA 24502 Phone: (434) 791-2596 Fax: (844) 876-0989

(Co-sponsored H.R. 419)

Washington DC Office 2443 Rayburn House Office Building Washington, DC 20515 Phone: (202) 225-5431Fax: (540) 857-2675

Winchester District Office 100 N. Loudoun St Suite 120 Winchester, VA 22601 Phone: (540) 546-0876 Fax: (540) 857-2675

Harrisonburg District Office 70 N Mason St Suite 110 Harrisonburg, VA 22802 Phone: (540) 432-2391 Fax: (540) 857-2675

Roanoke District Office 10 Franklin Rd SE Suite 510 Roanoke, VA 24011 Phone: (540) 857-2672 Fax: (540) 857-2675

Staunton District Office 117 S Lewis St Suite 215 Staunton, VA 24401 Phone: (540) 885-3861 Fax: (540) 857-2675

WEST VIRGINIA

CO-SPONSORED H.R. 79

Washington, DC Office 2228 Rayburn House Office Building Washington, DC 20515 Phone: (202) 225-2711 Fax: (202) 225-7856

Martinsburg Office 300 Foxcroft Avenue Suite 101 Martinsburg, WV 25401 Phone: (304) 264-8810 Office Hours: 9AM - 5PM Mon-Fri *Meetings are by appointment only.

Morgantown Office 503 Burroughs Street Suite 101 Morgantown, WV 26505 Phone: (304) 413-1995

WISCONSIN

(Co-sponsored H.R. 1425)

Washington DC Office 1526 Longworth HOB Washington, DC 20515 Phone: (202) 225-3031

Beloit Office Beloit City Hall Conference Room 100 State Street Beloit, WI 53511

Milwaukee County Location St. Francis Civic Center 3400 E. Howard Avenue St. Francis, WI 53235

Walworth County Matheson Memorial Library, Mary Bray Room 101 N. Wisconsin Street Elkhorn, WI 53121

Janesville Office 20 S. Main St. Suite 10 Janesville, WI 53545 Phone: (608) 752-4050

Kenosha County Office Kenosha County Center 19600 75th Street Room 177 Bristol, WI 53104 Phone: (262) 654-1901

Racine Office Racine County Courthouse, Room 101 730 Wisconsin Avenue Racine, WI 53403 Phone: (262) 637-0510

(Co-sponsored H.R. 1425)

Washington DC Office 1507 Longworth House Office Building Washington, DC 20515 Phone: (202) 225-5101

Oconomowoc District Office 175 E Wisconsin Ave Suite H (2nd Floor) Oconomowoc, WI 53066 Phone: (262) 784-1111

(Co-sponsored H.R. 1425) (Co-sponsored H.R. 419)

WASHINGTON, DC OFFICE 1511 Longworth H.O.B. Washington, D.C. 20515 Phone: (202) 225-2476 Fax: (202) 225-2356

FOND DU LAC, WI OFFICE 525 N Peters Ave Suite 700 Fond du Lac, WI 54937 Phone: (920) 907-0624

CO-SPONSORED H.R. 79

(Co-sponsored H.R. 419) (Co-sponsored H.R. 497) (Sponsored H.R. 1425)

Washington DC Office 451 Cannon HOB Washington,DC 20515 Phone: (202) 225-3365

Wausau District Office 2620 Stewart Avenue Suite 312 Wausau, WI 54401 Phone: (715) 298-9344

WYOMING

CO-SPONSORED H.R. 79

(Co-sponsored H.R. 343) (Co-sponsored H.R. 1425)

WASHINGTON, DC 1531 Longworth House Office Building Washington, DC 20515 (202) 225-2311

CHEYENNE 2120 Capitol Avenue Cheyenne, WY 82001 (307) 829-3299

GILLETTE 222 South Gillette Avenue Suite 600 Gillette, WY 82716 (307) 228-6399

CASPER 100 E B Street Casper, WY 82601 (307) 441-6328

118TH CONGRESS:

H.R. 79 - WHO Withdrawal Act

H.R. 343 - No Taxpayer Funding for the World Health Organization Act

H.R. 1425 - No WHO Pandemic Preparedness Treaty Without Senate Approval Act

117th CONGRESS:

H.R. 374 - World Health Organization Accountability Act

H.R. 419 - No Taxpayer Funding for the World Health Organization Act

H.R. 497 - To prohibit the use of funds to seek membership in the World Health Organization or to provide assessed or voluntary contributions to the World Health Organization.

H.R. 7931 - WHO Withdrawal Act

H.R. 7806 - American Sovereignty Restoration Act of 2022

H.R. 7916 - Protecting American Sovereignty Act

H.R. 7927 - To prohibit the use of funds to propose amendments to the International Health Regulations, the Global Pandemic Treaty, or any other agreement among World Health Organization member states, and for other purposes.

If you are as concerned about this issue as I am, please feel free to contact me directly via phone, text, Signal, WhatsApp or Telegram at +1 310-619-3055

by James Roguski

The old system is crumbling, and we must build its replacement quickly.

If you are fed up with the government, hospital, medical, pharmaceutical, media, industrial complex and would like to help build a holistic alternative to the WHO, then feel free to contact me directly anytime.

JamesRoguski.com

JamesRoguski.substack.com/about

JamesRoguski.substack.com/archive

310-619-3055

All content is free to all readers.

All support is deeply appreciated.

CLICK HERE TO DONATE

