Moderna has dozens of mRNA “vaccines” in their development pipeline:

CANCER THERAPIES:

mRNA-2752 (OX40L/IL-23/IL-36γ (Triplet) Solid tumors/lymphoma) CLINICAL TRIAL NCT03739931 mRNA-4157 (Individualized neoantigen therapy (INT) adjuvant melanoma) mRNA-4157 (Individualized neoantigen therapy (INT) – adjuvant NSCLC) mRNA-4157 (Individualized neoantigen therapy (INT) – adjuvant NSCLC post neoadjuvant treatment) mRNA-4157 (Individualized neoantigen therapy (INT) – cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (cSCC)) mRNA-4157 (Individualized neoantigen therapy (INT) – renal cell carcinoma (RCC)) mRNA-4157 (Individualized neoantigen therapy (INT) - adjuvant non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC)) mRNA-4157 (Individualized neoantigen therapy (INT) – early and late solid tumor (first in human)) CLINICAL TRIAL NCT03313778 mRNA-4157 (Individualized neoantigen therapy (INT) – renal cell carcinoma (RCC)) mRNA-4157 (Individualized neoantigen therapy (INT) – bladder cancer) mRNA-4359 (Checkpoint vaccine) CLINICAL TRIAL NCT05533697 mRNA-5671 (KRAS vaccine) CLINICAL TRIAL NCT03948763

OTHER DISEASES:

https://www.modernatx.com/en-US/research/product-pipeline

https://investors.modernatx.com/events-and-presentations/Program-Detail/default.aspx

https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/moderna-announces-clinical-and-program-updates-at-4th-vaccines-day-748485

https://www.cidrap.umn.edu/avian-influenza-bird-flu/hhs-awards-590-million-moderna-develop-mrna-vaccines-against-pandemic-flu

CureVac

A Study on the Safety and Immunogenicity of Hexavalent Influenza mRNA Vaccine in Adult Participants 50 Years of Age and Older

CLINICAL TRIAL NCT06744205

GlaxoSmithKline

A Study on the Safety, Reactogenicity and Immune Response of a Vaccine Against Influenza in Healthy Younger and Older Adults

GlaxoSmithKline's (GSK) messenger RNA (mRNA)-based monovalent vaccine (GSK4382276A) candidate against influenza in healthy younger adults (YA) and older adults (OA).

GSK/CureVac’s GSK4382276 and GSK4388067

Influenza and, separately, COVID-19

GSK is also targeting both influenza and COVID-19, though currently with separate products. In July, the British multinational bought the global rights to develop CureVac’s investigational mRNA vaccines against COVID-19 (GSK4388067) and influenza (GSK4382276), with the option to develop a combination and an additional vaccine against avian flu. GSK4388067 and GSK4382276 are both currently in Phase II trials and are therefore not too far behind their rivals.

CLINICAL TRIAL NCT05446740

Hans W. Nijman, MD PHD, University Medical Center Groningen

Ovarian Cancer Treatment With a Liposome Formulated mRNA Vaccine in Combination With (Neo-)Adjuvant Chemotherapy (OLIVIA)

CLINICAL TRIAL NCT04163094

National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID)

Dose Escalation, Open-Label Clinical Trial to Evaluate Safety, Tolerability and Immunogenicity of a Nipah Virus (NiV) mRNA Vaccine, mRNA-1215, in Healthy Adults

CLINICAL TRIAL NCT05398796

National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID)

A Study to Evaluate the Safety and Immunogenicity of a Single Dose of H1ssF-3928 mRNA-LNP in Healthy Adults

In May 2023, NIAID started enrolling participants in a phase 1 trial studying a universal flu vaccine that uses mRNA technology.

CLINICAL TRIAL NCT05755620

National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID)

A Clinical Trial to Evaluate the Safety and Immunogenicity of BG505 MD39.3, BG505 MD39.3 gp151, and BG505 MD39.3 gp151 CD4KO HIV Trimer mRNA Vaccines in Healthy, HIV-uninfected Adult Participants

CLINICAL TRIAL NCT05217641

Pfizer

A Study to Evaluate a Modified RNA Vaccine Against Influenza in Adults 18 Years of Age or Older

CLINICAL TRIAL NCT05540522

Ruijin Hospital

Mechanistic Study of EBV mRNA Vaccine (WGc-043) in EBV-Positive Relapsed/​Refractory Lymphoma (WGc-043)

CLINICAL TRIAL NCT06788600

Sanofi Pasteur, a Sanofi Company

A Study on the Safety and Immunogenicity of Hexavalent Influenza mRNA Vaccine in Adult Participants 50 Years of Age and Older

CLINICAL TRIAL NCT06744205

Safety and Immunogenicity of Quadrivalent Influenza mRNA Vaccine MRT5407 in Adult Participants18 Years of Age and Older.

CLINICAL TRIAL NCT05553301

Shanghai Jiao Tong University School of Medicine

Treatment of Advanced Endocrine Tumor With Individualized mRNA Neoantigen Vaccine (mRNA-0523-L001)

CLINICAL TRIAL NCT06141369

Stemirna Therapeutics

Clinical Study of Personalized mRNA Vaccine Encoding Neoantigen in Patients With Advanced Esophageal Cancer and Non-small Cell Lung Cancer

CLINICAL TRIAL NCT03908671

The information listed above is merely a drop in the bucket.

