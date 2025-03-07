mRNA Products in the Development Pipeline
Trillions of dollars are being invested in developing hundreds of mRNA "vaccines" and other mRNA-based "therapies." Our society has reached "Peak Insanity."
Moderna has dozens of mRNA “vaccines” in their development pipeline:
mRNA-1010 (Flu) CLINICAL TRIAL NCT05606965
mRNA-1011 (Flu) CLINICAL TRIAL NCT05827068
mRNA-1012 (Flu) CLINICAL TRIAL NCT05827068
mRNA-1018 (Pandemic Flu) CLINICAL TRIAL NCT05972174
mRNA-1020 (Flu) CLINICAL TRIAL NCT05333289
mRNA-1030 (Flu) CLINICAL TRIAL NCT05333289
mRNA-1045 (Flu + RSV vaccine) CLINICAL TRIAL NCT05585632
MRNA-1073 (COVID + FLU) CLINICAL TRIAL NCT05375838
mRNA-1083 (Flu + COVID vaccine) CLINICAL TRIAL NCT06694389
mRNA-1189 (EBV vaccine to prevent infectious mononucleosis) CLINICAL TRIAL NCT05164094
mRNA 1195 (EBV vaccine to address EBV sequelae) CLINICAL TRIAL NCT05831111
mRNA-1215 (Nipah vaccine) CLINICAL TRIAL NCT05398796
mRNA-1230 (Flu + COVID + RSV vaccine) CLINICAL TRIAL NCT05585632
mRNA-1273 (COVID-19 vaccine Spikevax®)
mRNA-1273.815 (COVID-19 vaccine adolescents)
mRNA-1273.815 (COVID-19 vaccine pediatrics)
mRNA-1287 (Endemic HCoV Human Coronavirus vaccine)
mRNA-1283 (COVID-19 vaccine Next gen) CLINICAL TRIAL NCT05137236
mRNA-1345 (RSV mRESVIA® Respiratory syncytial virus vaccine older adults)
mRNA-1345 (RSV Respiratory syncytial virus vaccine pediatrics) CLINICAL TRIAL NCT06143046
mRNA-1365 (RSV + hMPV Human MetaPneumoVirus vaccine) CLINICAL TRIAL NCT05743881
mRNA-1403 (Norovirus vaccine) CLINICAL TRIAL NCT06592794
mRNA-1405 (Norovirus vaccine) CLINICAL TRIAL NCT05992935
mRNA-1468 (VZV Varicella-zoster virus chickenpox/shingles vaccine) CLINICAL TRIAL NCT05701800
mRNA-1574 (HIV vaccine)
mRNA-1608 (HSV Herpes Simplex Virus vaccine) CLINICAL TRIAL NCT06033261
mRNA-1644 (HIV Vaccine) CLINICAL TRIAL NCT05001373
mRNA-1647 (Cytomegalovirus (CMV) vaccine) CLINICAL TRIAL NCT05085366
mRNA-1769 (Mpox vaccine) CLINICAL TRIAL NCT05995275
mRNA-1893 (Zika vaccine) CLINICAL TRIAL NCT04917861
mRNA-1975 (Lyme Vaccine) CLINICAL TRIAL NCT05975099
mRNA-1982 (Lyme Vaccine) CLINICAL TRIAL NCT05975099
CANCER THERAPIES:
mRNA-2752 (OX40L/IL-23/IL-36γ (Triplet) Solid tumors/lymphoma) CLINICAL TRIAL NCT03739931
mRNA-4157 (Individualized neoantigen therapy (INT) adjuvant melanoma)
mRNA-4157 (Individualized neoantigen therapy (INT) – adjuvant NSCLC)
mRNA-4157 (Individualized neoantigen therapy (INT) – adjuvant NSCLC post neoadjuvant treatment)
mRNA-4157 (Individualized neoantigen therapy (INT) – cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (cSCC))
mRNA-4157 (Individualized neoantigen therapy (INT) – renal cell carcinoma (RCC))
mRNA-4157 (Individualized neoantigen therapy (INT) - adjuvant non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC))
mRNA-4157 (Individualized neoantigen therapy (INT) – early and late solid tumor (first in human)) CLINICAL TRIAL NCT03313778
mRNA-4157 (Individualized neoantigen therapy (INT) – renal cell carcinoma (RCC))
mRNA-4157 (Individualized neoantigen therapy (INT) – bladder cancer)
mRNA-4359 (Checkpoint vaccine) CLINICAL TRIAL NCT05533697
mRNA-5671 (KRAS vaccine) CLINICAL TRIAL NCT03948763
OTHER DISEASES:
mRNA-0184 Relaxin CLINICAL TRIAL NCT06655870
mRNA-3139 Ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency (OTC)
mRNA-3210 Phenylketonuria (PKU) CLINICAL TRIAL NCT06147856
mRNA-3351 Crigler-Najjar Syndrome Type 1 (CN-1)
mRNA-3692 Cystic Fibrosis (CF)* / VX-522
mRNA-3705 Methylmalonic acidemia (MMA) CLINICAL TRIAL NCT04899310
mRNA-3745 Glycogen storage disease Type 1a (GSD1a) CLINICAL TRIAL NCT05095727
mRNA-3927 Propionic Acidemia (PA) CLINICAL TRIAL NCT04159103
https://www.modernatx.com/en-US/research/product-pipeline
https://investors.modernatx.com/events-and-presentations/Program-Detail/default.aspx
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/moderna-announces-clinical-and-program-updates-at-4th-vaccines-day-748485
https://www.cidrap.umn.edu/avian-influenza-bird-flu/hhs-awards-590-million-moderna-develop-mrna-vaccines-against-pandemic-flu
CureVac
A Study on the Safety and Immunogenicity of Hexavalent Influenza mRNA Vaccine in Adult Participants 50 Years of Age and Older
GlaxoSmithKline
A Study on the Safety, Reactogenicity and Immune Response of a Vaccine Against Influenza in Healthy Younger and Older Adults
GlaxoSmithKline's (GSK) messenger RNA (mRNA)-based monovalent vaccine (GSK4382276A) candidate against influenza in healthy younger adults (YA) and older adults (OA).
GSK/CureVac’s GSK4382276 and GSK4388067
Influenza and, separately, COVID-19
GSK is also targeting both influenza and COVID-19, though currently with separate products. In July, the British multinational bought the global rights to develop CureVac’s investigational mRNA vaccines against COVID-19 (GSK4388067) and influenza (GSK4382276), with the option to develop a combination and an additional vaccine against avian flu. GSK4388067 and GSK4382276 are both currently in Phase II trials and are therefore not too far behind their rivals.
Hans W. Nijman, MD PHD, University Medical Center Groningen
Ovarian Cancer Treatment With a Liposome Formulated mRNA Vaccine in Combination With (Neo-)Adjuvant Chemotherapy (OLIVIA)
National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID)
Dose Escalation, Open-Label Clinical Trial to Evaluate Safety, Tolerability and Immunogenicity of a Nipah Virus (NiV) mRNA Vaccine, mRNA-1215, in Healthy Adults
National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID)
A Study to Evaluate the Safety and Immunogenicity of a Single Dose of H1ssF-3928 mRNA-LNP in Healthy Adults
In May 2023, NIAID started enrolling participants in a phase 1 trial studying a universal flu vaccine that uses mRNA technology.
National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID)
A Clinical Trial to Evaluate the Safety and Immunogenicity of BG505 MD39.3, BG505 MD39.3 gp151, and BG505 MD39.3 gp151 CD4KO HIV Trimer mRNA Vaccines in Healthy, HIV-uninfected Adult Participants
Pfizer
A Study to Evaluate a Modified RNA Vaccine Against Influenza in Adults 18 Years of Age or Older
Ruijin Hospital
Mechanistic Study of EBV mRNA Vaccine (WGc-043) in EBV-Positive Relapsed/Refractory Lymphoma (WGc-043)
Sanofi Pasteur, a Sanofi Company
A Study on the Safety and Immunogenicity of Hexavalent Influenza mRNA Vaccine in Adult Participants 50 Years of Age and Older
Safety and Immunogenicity of Quadrivalent Influenza mRNA Vaccine MRT5407 in Adult Participants18 Years of Age and Older.
Shanghai Jiao Tong University School of Medicine
Treatment of Advanced Endocrine Tumor With Individualized mRNA Neoantigen Vaccine (mRNA-0523-L001)
Stemirna Therapeutics
Clinical Study of Personalized mRNA Vaccine Encoding Neoantigen in Patients With Advanced Esophageal Cancer and Non-small Cell Lung Cancer
The information listed above is merely a drop in the bucket.
James Roguski
