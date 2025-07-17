Interview with Gustav Skulason
The government is keeping the public in the dark about changes to the WHO's international health regulations.
Please watch the video below:
https://rumble.com/v6w6lqi-uncovering-the-hidden-truths-of-global-health.html
In two days, the WHO will consider Icelanders to have accepted the changes to the WHO's International Health Regulations. The changes went through last year, but WHO members, with a few exceptions, were given until July 19 – now just two days away – to reject or accept the changes.
If the countries do not formally reject the changes before the deadline expires, they will be considered to have accepted the changes, according to the WHO.
The Icelandic authorities are playing their own game in the matter, ignoring the parliament and the nation. When the parliamentarians themselves do not even know what the matter is about, the public is not prepared to do so.
https://thjodolfur.is/rikisstjornin-heldur-landsmonnum-i-myrkri-vegna-breytinga-a-althjoda-heilbrigdisreglum-who/
Click on the link below to contact your Health Minister worldwide.
https://www.gfmer.ch/Medical_search/Ministry_health.htm
RejectTheAmendments.com
Africa
Please watch the video below:
Australia
https://aurejectwho.com.au/
https://AustraliaExitsTheWHO.com/
https://AustraliaExitsTheWHO.com/we-do-not-consent/
Iceland
Please watch the video below:
https://thjodolfur.is/hvar-er-nei-yfirvalda-vid-alraedisvaldi-who-alda-moller/
Israel
Netherlands
New Zealand
https://www.whoknows.co.nz/
https://www.voicesforfreedom.co.nz/the-whos-power-grab-in-the-name-of-health/
https://media.voicesforfreedom.co.nz/2023/11/2023-MP-Email-Addresses-NZ.pdf
Poland
https://stopwho.pl/
Portugal
https://chat.whatsapp.com/DpgG1kpeooZ44txkqjnrTL
South Africa
Please listen to the recorded Twitter/X Space (skip the first two minutes)
https://x.com/i/spaces/1RDGlzgLqYqxL
Sweden
United Kingdom
https://together.eaction.org.uk/who
United States
World Council For Health
https://www.worldcouncilforhealth.org/exit-the-who/
Click on the link below to automatically send an email to President Trump, both of the Senators from your state and to the Congressional Representative from your district.
https://anh-usa.org/action-center/
Text of the email to be sent:
I urge you to reject the amendments to the International Health Regulations (IHR) being advanced by the WHO. These amendments, should the US rejoin the WHO under a future administration, threaten US sovereignty and individual medical freedom. Under Article 59 of the IHR, any Member State can “reject” or enter a “reservation” to specific amendments. A rejection means the amendments do not legally apply to the rejecting country. This is the best way for the US to avoid being bound by undesired amendments. The deadline for rejecting them is July 19, 2025.
During COVID-19, Americans endured lockdowns, vaccine mandates, censorship, and travel restrictions—all in the name of public health. The IHR amendments would give even more power to unelected global officials to impose similar measures, with no accountability to the American people. The amendments would let the WHO declare emergencies based on vague “risks,” prioritize widespread distribution of drugs, vaccines, and gene therapies, enable vaccine passport-style travel restrictions, and require taxpayer funding and efforts to censor so-called “misinformation.”
While President Trump withdrew the US from the WHO, future administrations could rejoin. We need Congress to take action now to stop these amendments from taking effect.
Please stand up for medical freedom and protect Americans from global overreach.
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
Please share these articles on social media
REJECT THE 2024 IHR AMENDMENTS
Download the image and/or PDF below and share it via social media with the public officials in your country:
Israel has REJECTED the 2024 amendments to the International Health Regulations
Please watch the video below:
Interview with Armor of Truth
Please watch the video below:
Interview with Wayne Peters
Everyone is encouraged to contact the White House switchboard by calling (202) 456-1414. It may appear on your phone as National Security Council.
Interview with Clayton Morris
Please watch the video below:
Interview with Dr. John Campbell
Please watch the video below:
Open Letter to World Leaders
TO ALL READERS:
WHO: An Undemocratic Farce
I encourage activists around the world, including in the United States, to share this information with their government officials in order to raise their awareness of a simple and obvious reason why the amendments to the International Health Regulations must be REJECTED before July 19, 2025:
NULLIFY THE IHR AMENDMENTS
CLICK HERE and HERE for additional information
James Roguski
310-619-3055
JamesRoguski.substack.com/archive
RejectTheAmendments.com
RejectTheTreaty.com
NotSafeAndNotEffective.com
PCRfraud.com
MaskCharade.com
The Senate passed the Genius Act this week, which brings in Trump's version of the Central Bank digital currency. Let your house reps know not to pass it. It also allows the government to freeze your account.
Called the WH and had a short wait 4-5 minutes. Also sent to my contacts! Alex below is exactly right. No rejection means we have accepted the changes. Just like our cities are running. No public input, they always have 'pre-determined outcomes.' that's Democracy for you...NOT!