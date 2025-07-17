Share

https://rumble.com/v6w6lqi-uncovering-the-hidden-truths-of-global-health.html

In two days, the WHO will consider Icelanders to have accepted the changes to the WHO's International Health Regulations. The changes went through last year, but WHO members, with a few exceptions, were given until July 19 – now just two days away – to reject or accept the changes. If the countries do not formally reject the changes before the deadline expires, they will be considered to have accepted the changes, according to the WHO. The Icelandic authorities are playing their own game in the matter, ignoring the parliament and the nation. When the parliamentarians themselves do not even know what the matter is about, the public is not prepared to do so. https://thjodolfur.is/rikisstjornin-heldur-landsmonnum-i-myrkri-vegna-breytinga-a-althjoda-heilbrigdisreglum-who/

Click on the link below to contact your Health Minister worldwide.

https://www.gfmer.ch/Medical_search/Ministry_health.htm

Africa

Australia

https://aurejectwho.com.au/

https://AustraliaExitsTheWHO.com/

https://AustraliaExitsTheWHO.com/we-do-not-consent/

Iceland

https://thjodolfur.is/hvar-er-nei-yfirvalda-vid-alraedisvaldi-who-alda-moller/

Israel

Netherlands

https://stopwho.nl/who/ihr/

New Zealand

https://www.whoknows.co.nz/

https://www.voicesforfreedom.co.nz/the-whos-power-grab-in-the-name-of-health/

https://media.voicesforfreedom.co.nz/2023/11/2023-MP-Email-Addresses-NZ.pdf

Poland

https://stopwho.pl/

Portugal

https://chat.whatsapp.com/DpgG1kpeooZ44txkqjnrTL

South Africa

https://x.com/i/spaces/1RDGlzgLqYqxL

Sweden

https://exitwho.se/

United Kingdom

https://together.eaction.org.uk/who

United States

World Council For Health

https://www.worldcouncilforhealth.org/exit-the-who/

Click on the link below to automatically send an email to President Trump, both of the Senators from your state and to the Congressional Representative from your district.

Text of the email to be sent:

I urge you to reject the amendments to the International Health Regulations (IHR) being advanced by the WHO. These amendments, should the US rejoin the WHO under a future administration, threaten US sovereignty and individual medical freedom. Under Article 59 of the IHR, any Member State can “reject” or enter a “reservation” to specific amendments. A rejection means the amendments do not legally apply to the rejecting country. This is the best way for the US to avoid being bound by undesired amendments. The deadline for rejecting them is July 19, 2025.

During COVID-19, Americans endured lockdowns, vaccine mandates, censorship, and travel restrictions—all in the name of public health. The IHR amendments would give even more power to unelected global officials to impose similar measures, with no accountability to the American people. The amendments would let the WHO declare emergencies based on vague “risks,” prioritize widespread distribution of drugs, vaccines, and gene therapies, enable vaccine passport-style travel restrictions, and require taxpayer funding and efforts to censor so-called “misinformation.”

While President Trump withdrew the US from the WHO, future administrations could rejoin. We need Congress to take action now to stop these amendments from taking effect.

Please stand up for medical freedom and protect Americans from global overreach.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

Download the image and/or PDF below and share it via social media with the public officials in your country:

Everyone is encouraged to contact the White House switchboard by calling (202) 456-1414. It may appear on your phone as National Security Council.

TO ALL READERS:

I encourage activists around the world, including in the United States, to share this information with their government officials in order to raise their awareness of a simple and obvious reason why the amendments to the International Health Regulations must be REJECTED before July 19, 2025:

James Roguski

310-619-3055

