Interview with Clayton Morris
The DEADLINE for nations to REJECT the the amendments to the International Health Regulations is fast approaching n(July 19, 2025). NOW is the time to speak up, take action and spread the word.
Please watch the video below:
For complete details, visit:
https://RejectTheAmendments.com
Why is our country automatically involved in this and we are required to trouble ourselves with getting out of this when we have not requested it? Why is it an OPT-OUT when it should be an OPT-IN (assuming we were interested)? When did any of us say we wanted this crap? Since when were Americans forced to be in World Government goings-ons. Aren't we supposedly THE LAND OF THE FREE AND THE HOME OF THE BRAVE? Why did we sacrifice millions of men and billions of dollars fighting wars for us and other countries? This is bull-s _ _ t. Who died and made these people King of America. I thought Trump is King of America.
James and Clayton- nice to see you two together. I like his show with his wife Natali. And James your a gem to me. You work so hard. I send you so much more strength and love from my soul. I know it must be hard work and so much effort into what you and many others like you do for humanity.
I believe and feel -all of you are good people, with good hearts, doing their best to educate people on the unfortunate dark truths of this world.
God bless you two, your families and all the others bringing the dark to light.
This all seems like a nightmare
somedays- I just rub my eyes and say wake up- and some days I can still see and experience so much love and beauty. It is such a dance to be informed of the truth, the darkness and still be of the light.
WE must be aware, we cannot bury our heads in the sand. We must stand up for ourselves, for each other, we must all recognize our role and how we can help in our own ways.
WE must say NO. We must choose what is of pure light, follow our hearts, listen to our guts, use our brains. I hope and pray so hard every day. And do my best to stay strong and healthy on every level.
We cannot feed the darkness with our fears, and low vibes. But learning about the truth can bring you so low. And we cannot stay there! We must be aware, take action, and rise up!
Praying for humanity and every beautiful soul who is doing their best to protect humanity and spread awareness of the dark truth.
Much love and big hugs to every human being. I even pray for those who hurt me, the wicked, and those who do really bad things to others. It’s not easy but it’s doable.
🙏🏻🔥🙌🌎❤️🩹