TO ALL WORLD LEADERS:

I strongly encourage you to formally exercise your authority under Article 61 of the International Health Regulations and IMMEDIATELY notify the World Health Organization that you have decided to REJECT the 2024 amendments to the International Health Regulations on behalf of the people of your nation.

July 19, 2025 is the deadline for heads of state of the 192 of the 196 nations that are parties to the International Health Regulation to reject the 2024 amendments.

Because 4 nations (The Islamic Republic of Iran, Netherlands, New Zealand and Slovakia) rejected the 2022 amendments to the IHR (which shortened the time period to reject future amendments from 18 to 10 months), the deadline for these 4 nations to reject the 2024 amendments is March 19, 2026.

Top Ten Reasons To Reject The Amendments To The Ihr 55.1KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

There are many additional reasons for all 196 parties to the IHR to reject the 2024 IHR amendments: For complete details, visit:

A special note to President Donald J. Trump of the United States of America:

Dear President Trump,

On the very first day of your Presidency (January 20, 2025) you signed Executive Order 14155 which began the 1-year process of having the United States terminate its membership in the World Health Organization.

Sec. 4. Global System Negotiations. While withdrawal is in progress, the Secretary of State will cease negotiations on the WHO Pandemic Agreement and the amendments to the International Health Regulations, and actions taken to effectuate such agreement and amendments will have no binding force on the United States. https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/2025/01/withdrawing-the-united-states-from-the-worldhealth-organization/

HOWEVER, YOU HAVE NOT YET OFFICIALLY NOTIFIED THE WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION THAT YOU WISH TO REJECT THE 2024 AMENDMENTS TO THE INTERNATIONAL HEALTH REGULATIONS.

PLEASE TAKE OFFICIAL ACTION TO FORMALLY AND PUBLICLY REJECT THE 2024 AMENDMENTS AS SOON AS POSSIBLE BEFORE THE JULY 19, 2025 DEADLINE AND ENCOURAGE OUR ALLIES TO JOIN YOU IN THIS ACTION.

Also, on February 4, 2025 you signed Executive Order #14199 which directed the State Department to conduct a review of “all conventions and treaties to which the United States is a party.”

(b) Within 180 days of the date of this order, the Secretary, in consultation with the UN Ambassador, shall conduct a review of all international intergovernmental organizations of which the United States is a member and provides any type of funding or other support, and all conventions and treaties to which the United States is a party, to determine which organizations, conventions, and treaties are contrary to the interests of the United States and whether such organizations, conventions, or treaties can be reformed. Upon the conclusion of that review, the Secretary shall report the findings to the President, through the Assistant to the President for National Security Affairs, and provide recommendations as to whether the United States should withdraw from any such organizations, conventions, or treaties. https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/2025/02/withdrawing-the-united-states-from-and-ending-funding-to-certain-united-nations-organizations-and-reviewing-united-states-support-to-all-international-organizations/

The deadline for the above review is August 3, 2025 (180 days after February 4, 2025). Unfortunately the deadline to reject the 2024 amendments to the IHR (July 19, 2025) will pass before the State Department is obligated to deliver their report to you.

I humbly request that you direct the State Department to prioritize their review of the 2024 amendments to the International Health Regulations in order to prepare an official letter notifying the World Health Organization of your decision to REJECT the 2024 amendments AS SOON AS POSSIBLE, but definitely before the July 19, 2025 deadline.

Thank you for your attention to this matter.

Sincerely,

James Roguski

James.Roguski@gmail.com

310-619-3055

https://apps.who.int/gb/bd/pdf_files/IHR_2022-en.pdf

James Roguski

310-619-3055

