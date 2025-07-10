Interview with Wayne Peters
The deadline to REJECT the amendments to the International Health Regulations is July 19, 2025. TAKE ACTION NOW!
Everyone is encouraged to contact the White House switchboard by calling (202) 456-1414. It may appear on your phone as National Security Council.
Tell the switchboard operator that you would like to leave a comment for the President. They should forward you to a live White House employee. There may be a waiting time.
KEEP YOUR MESSAGE VERY, VERY BRIEF:
“I want to encourage the President to send a letter to the World Health Organization to officially reject the 2024 amendments to the International Health Regulations before the deadline of Saturday July 19, 2025. All the information is available on https://RejectTheAmendments.com”
You can also email the White House at comments@whitehouse.gov
Please watch the video below:
https://rumble.com/v6vvfg9-a-final-warning-part-2-with-james-roguski-a-letter-to-world-leaders.html?start=81s
For complete details, visit:
https://RejectTheAmendments.com
ALSO AVAILABLE IN SPANISH:
James,
Just left message with White House. Thanks for your efforts regarding this matter.
Chris Hayes
We get no where when we try to call senators , rfk, Trump
They are all paid and/ or complicit.
We need to move fast ‼️